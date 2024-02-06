Recipes for when it's just the two of you

I was visiting with a gentleman at church a couple of weeks ago, and he suggested I share a few recipes for cooking for two and smaller serving sized recipes. Our discussion made me realize how I have had to adjust to cooking for two over the past couple of years. It is very different cooking such small quantities and a hard habit to break.

I went to the Taste of Home magazine Cooking for Two section and found so many recipes that I think are fairly easy to prepare and sound good. I hope you find these recipes interesting and worthy of trying. Enjoy!

Tropical BBQ Chicken

This is an easy slow-cooker recipe that has a delicious, slightly spicy sauce will win you over, too!

2 chicken leg quarters (8 ounces each), skin removed

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon cold water

With a sharp knife, cut leg quarters at the joints if desired; place in a 1 1/2-quart slow cooker.

In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, orange juice, brown sugar, vinegar, oil, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and pepper; pour over chicken. Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, 3-4 hours.

Remove chicken to a serving platter; keep warm.

Skim fat from cooking juices; transfer 1/2 cup to a small saucepan. Bring liquid to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Gradually stir into the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with chicken. If desired, top with additional fresh parsley.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/tropical-bbq-chicken/

Spicy Chicken Enchiladas

Cooked chicken strips and canned enchilada sauce hurry along this zesty entree. It's a delicious dinner for two that's easy to double for company.

1 package (6 ounces) ready-to-use Southwestern chicken strips

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 can (10 ounces) enchilada sauce, divided

1 cup refried beans

4 flour tortillas (7 inches), warmed

1 can (2-1/2 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

Optional toppings: chopped tomato and shredded lettuce

In a large bowl, combine chicken, 1 cup cheese and 1/2 cup enchilada sauce. Spread 1/4 cup refried beans down the center of each tortilla. Top with chicken mixture; roll up.

Place in 2 ungreased small baking dishes. Top with the remaining enchilada sauce and cheese; sprinkle with olives.

Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until heated through. If desired, top with tomato and lettuce.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/spicy-chicken-enchiladas/

Stuffed Peppers for Two

This recipe is perfect for two bell pepper servings and not have any leftovers. It helps to use a small casserole dish so the peppers won't tip over while they bake. For color, serve steamed carrots to round out the meal perfectly.

2 medium green peppers

1/2 pound ground beef

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce, divided

1/4 cup uncooked instant rice

3 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 tablespoon chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 large egg, beaten

Cut tops off peppers and discard; remove seeds. Blanch peppers in boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water; set aside.

In a bowl, combine beef, 1/4 cup tomato sauce, rice, 2 tablespoons cheese, onion, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and egg; mix well. Stuff the peppers; place in an ungreased 1-1/2-quart baking dish or a loaf pan. Pour the remaining tomato sauce over peppers. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes or until meat is no longer pink and peppers are tender.

Sprinkle with remaining cheese; return to the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/stuffed-peppers-for-two/

Lazy Lasagna for 2

When you are craving lasagna and don't want to eat leftovers for a week, this is the perfect recipe for two servings to ease the craving.

1 cup spaghetti sauce

3/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup 4% cottage cheese

1 1/2 cups cooked wide egg noodles

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Chopped fresh parsley, optional

Warm the spaghetti sauce; stir in mozzarella and cottage cheeses. Fold in noodles. Pour into 2 greased 2-cup baking dishes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees until bubbly, about 20 minutes. If desired, top with parsley.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/lazy-lasagna-for-2/

Little Cheddar Meat Loaves

These cheesy meat loaf minis are perfect when you're craving meat loaf but don't want to wait a long time for a full-size one to bake. These are good served with au gratin or fried potatoes.

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/3 cup quick-cooking oats

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

Topping:

4 teaspoons ketchup

4 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese

In a large bowl, combine the egg, oats, ketchup and onion. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Coat 4 muffin cups with cooking spray; fill three-fourths full with meat mixture. Spread ketchup over loaves.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake until no pink remains and a thermometer reads 160 degrees, about 5 minutes longer. Let stand for 5 minutes before removing from muffin cups.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/little-cheddar-meat-loaves/

Ground Beef Taco Salad

When you are looking for something light and refreshing for your dinner menu, this salad is a great solution.

1/2 pound ground beef

1/3 cup bean dip

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup canned diced tomatoes plus 2 tablespoons liquid

2 cups chopped lettuce

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons sliced ripe olives

1/2 cup corn chips

In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; crumble meat; drain. Stir in the bean dip, chili powder, salt and tomato liquid. Remove from the heat.

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, onions and olives. Add beef mixture; toss to coat. Top with chips. Serve immediately.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/ground-beef-taco-salad/

Deviled Chicken Thighs

This recipe is just enough for the two servings. The tasty chicken is tender and moist with a bit of crunch from the cashews.

1 teaspoon butter, softened

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon paprika

Dash pepper

2 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 1/2 pound)

3 tablespoons soft bread crumbs

2 tablespoons chopped cashews

In a large bowl, combine the butter, vinegar, mustard, paprika and pepper. Spread over chicken thighs. Place in a greased 11x7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs.