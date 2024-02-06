Recipes for those June bridal showers or special event

An upcoming special event always calls for a party, and that always includes food! Our friends, Lauren Dumey and David Muscat are going to be married in a few weeks, and that calls for a bridal shower to celebrate the happy couple.

In planning the shower with friends, we tried to think of a few foods that would give a nod to Lauren's most recent residence in St. Louis and David's life lived on the Gulf Coast and New Orleans, as well as a couple of personal favorite flavor combinations. I've included a few recipes here today that were included in the festivities. In addition, the large charcuterie board was the beautiful focal point on the food buffet table.

We are so happy and excited for Lauren and David and extend best wishes for a lifetime of love and happiness together.

Ham or Turkey, Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant Sandwiches

A pretty little strawberry cream cheese picnic or tea sandwich using either turkey or ham and served on a croissant. For smaller and more petite sandwiches, we used cocktail size croissants.

4-5 large croissants

1 pint strawberries

1 pound shaved or sliced ham or turkey

8 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon sugar or sweetener

Baby spinach washed with stems removed

Set out the cream cheese to soften.

Use a bread knife to cut open the croissants.

Slice strawberries.

When the cream cheese is soft, mix it thoroughly with the sugar to create a creamy spread.

Spread a generous amount of cream cheese on both halves of the croissant.

Layer on the strawberries, ham, and then some leaves of spinach. Place the top on the sandwich.

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/strawberry-cream-cheese-sandwiches/

Strawberry Colada Kabobs

1 quart fresh strawberries

1 fresh pineapple

8 ounces white chocolate

1/2 cup toasted coconut or more to taste

Wash strawberries and remove stems. Cut pineapple into chunks the size of the strawberries.

Alternate strawberries and pineapple on long wooden skewers.

Drizzle with melted white chocolate and top with toasted coconut.

*Use additional melted chocolate as desired for dipping.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/strawberry-colada-kabobs/

Southern Cheese Straws

Homemade Southern Cheese Straws are an addictive snack that are so easy to make! This simple recipe is loaded with cheddar and zesty herbs and spices with a little kick of cayenne for maximum snacking!

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika (for color)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 stick butter, chilled

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or baking mats and set aside.

Use a food processor to pulse the dry ingredients together. Add cheese and pulse until well mixed. Cut chilled butter into pats and add a few pats at a time, pulsing after each addition until well mixed. Dough is ready when all butter has been added and it resembles wet sand.

Turn crumbly dough out onto a piece of wax paper. Use your hands to press dough together to form a dough ball. Section the dough into three pieces.

Use a floured rolling pin to roll out one section of the dough until it is 1/4 inch thick. Use a pizza cutter to cut away all the rough sides so that your dough forms a rectangle with straight edges. Add cut away dough to one of the remaining dough balls. Use the pizza cutter to cut 1/2-by-3-inch strips of dough from the rectangle. Use a spatula to gently lift strips and place them on your baking sheets. They can be close together, but don't need to touch. Repeat until all dough has been cut into strips and placed on baking sheets.

Bake cheese straws in preheated oven for 15 minutes or just until they begin to brown. Remove from oven, sprinkle with extra parsley and salt while still warm. Let cool before serving.

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/southern-cheese-straws/

Shrimp Salad

2 cups boiled shrimp, cut into pieces but not chopped

2 cups hard boiled eggs

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped bell pepper

Combine all adding just enough mayonnaise to mix together and cover all of the ingredients. Add Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning to season to taste or garlic salt and pepper and/or a pinch of cayenne pepper or a few drops of Tabasco.

Source: Elaine Stone family recipe.

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake is almost an American classic! Since the '50s, moms and grandmas have been making this St. Louis original for their family and friends to enjoy.

Cake:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup butter, melted

Filling:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, room temperature

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup butter, melted

Pinch of Kosher salt

2-3 cups confectioners sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees (convection oven to 325 degrees).

In a bowl, combine dry cake mix, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla and the melted butter. Mash together with a fork until all ingredients are fully incorporated.

Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with baking spray or use a piece of parchment in the bottom of the pan.

Press cake mixture into bottom of prepared pan and get it as flat as possible.

Place cream cheese, remaining eggs, vanilla and melted butter in a stand mixer and beat on medium speed until creamy.

Add in confectioners sugar 1 cup at a time (and on low speed) until all sugar has been added.