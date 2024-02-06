Recipes for the New Year

Through the Christmas season I have enjoyed looking for recipes that are new to me, and in the process I came across some old favorites, like candied orange peel, that I haven't made in a long time.

It is fun to stick to tradition and prepare familiar family favorite recipes, but I also enjoy adding in new recipes to shake things up a bit.

I hope you can add one or more of these recipes to your collection as we look forward to the start of the new year ahead. Happy New Year!

Honey Pepper Bacon

If you thought bacon couldn't get better, I assure you, it can. The simple addition of peppery sweetness elevates this humble breakfast staple to the next level. Enjoy the bacon on a charcuterie board, breakfast sandwiches, with pancakes, on salads, as a snack or even sprinkled onto desserts.

8-10 slices bacon

2 tablespoons honey

Fresh cracked pepper, to season

On a foil-lined sheet pan, lay bacon into a single layer. Season with fresh cracked black pepper and flip. Drizzle the other side with honey and season with more fresh pepper. Place on the center rack of a cold oven, then preheat to 350 degrees.

Depending on the thickness of your bacon and desired crispiness, cook for 20-35 minutes. I suggest checking the doneness every 10-15 minutes, until it is crisp enough for your liking. Serve warm.

Source: reluctantentertainer.com/honey-pepper-bacon-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1MMqE30yIR8ovkNWzMd15mLisyvTpdnx69aVdAVfL67C_VIoqqCaauz1w

Breakfast Lasagna

An easy breakfast casserole that's perfect for breakfast or dinner, and filling enough for a family meal or a weekend brunch.

14-16 eggs

Cream

12 pieces of frozen French toast

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Diced ham

Syrup

1 (20 ounce) package of refrigerated shredded hash browns

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Crack the eggs into a large bowl. Pour in a tablespoon or two of cream and use a whisk to whip them together until frothy and evenly incorporated.

Cook the eggs in a large, non stick skillet over medium heat. Stir them occasionally to prevent sticking and break them up into rough chunks as they're cooked. Remove the cooked eggs from heat and set aside.

Spray a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with non stick cooking spray. Place 6 slices of French toast into the bottom of the dish, in two rows of three each. Drizzle syrup lightly over top. Spread half of the cooked eggs evenly out over top, followed by half of the diced ham, and finally 1/2 cup of the cheddar cheese.

Repeat the layer once more beginning again with the slices of French toast.

Spread the hash browns out evenly between several layers of paper towels, pressing them to remove any excess moisture. Top the casserole with the hash browns and spread them out evenly over top into a thin layer. Salt and pepper them to taste, before drizzling them with olive oil.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes. Remove the lasagna from the oven and sprinkle the remaining half cup of cheddar evenly out over top. Return the dish to the oven and bake for another 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the crust nicely crisped.

Let the dish rest for a minute or two before slicing and serving. Drizzle with additional syrup, if desired.

Source: 4sonrus.com/breakfast-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR0r0L1LjgPf9K2byqOgzW5IGWSgcZpspKt5uvwLB3-ER_PEz3lc9RnU0NM

Crab Puffs

These homemade Crab Puffs are absolutely addicting, filled with an unbelievably delicious creamy crab mixture that's made with lump crab meat, like cream cheese, parmesan cheese, veggies, and so much more.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

8 ounces lump crab meat

1/2 yellow onion, diced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons chives, diced

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt or coarse kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 sheets puff pastry

Make sure to thaw puff pastry before starting. Carefully unfold the puff pastry sheets as soon as they are thawed. (If puff pastry has to wait for you to make the filling, cover it with a couple of sheets of damp paper towel to keep from drying out.)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a mini muffin pan.

Dice onion, bell pepper, and mince garlic. Preheat a small cooking pan over medium heat and saute onion and bell pepper with a little bit of olive oil. When the veggies are completely softened, mix in garlic, and let it cook until fragrant. Transfer cooked veggies into a mixing bowl. Add remaining ingredients for the filling to the mixing bowl with veggies and use a spatula or a fork to mix everything thoroughly.

Roll out the puff pastry sheets to about 12- x 12-inch size squares. Use a pizza cutter or a knife to cut each puff pastry sheet into 16 squares each.

Fit each square into the cup of the prepared mini muffin pan, forming a little cup out of the pastry square. (You will need to work in batches, so make sure to cover the pastry with damp paper towel in between batches to prevent it from drying out.)

Fill each pastry square with slightly less than 1 1/2 tablespoons of crab mixture. (I use a #40 cookie scoop to get even amount each time and fill it slightly less than full.)

Bake for about 17 minutes, until pastry is golden brown. Repeat with remaining pastry and filling.

Source: willcookforsmiles.com/crab-puffs/?fbclid=IwAR0x5JWtCo3tG3VWv8RzvgD_2gF0Z2L96B1iH7dxAg6SUZuSi5qY1uaMPj0

Orange Cranberry Pinwheels Appetizer

If the tortilla is on the stiffer side, microwave for only a few seconds first to soften up. Then spread the cream cheese and roll as instructed.

4 soft flour tortillas, or whole wheat tortillas

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened (you can use light cream cheese)

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 orange, juice and zest

1 cup dried orange cranberries

2 bunches diced green onions, diced

Mix cream cheese and garlic salt together until well blended. Add 1 teaspoon of fresh squeezed orange juice to cream cheese mixture. Spread evenly over each tortilla.

In a small bowl, stir together the cranberries and onions. Sprinkle the mixture over the cream cheese spread. Lightly press cranberry/onion mix into cream cheese.

Roll up tortilla; trim off the ends. Cut each tortilla into about 10 even pieces using a serrated knife. Place on a platter and garnish with fresh orange zest.

Source: reluctantentertainer.com/orange-cranberry-pinwheels-appetizer/?fbclid=IwAR3zynZQqT7Rqdc0E28EXBQboH_yJyXB9ArwW_NdDbaGZxwuL8dyMwchbog

Bacon and Corn Griddle Cakes

This stack of savory pancakes served with warm maple syrup is a delicious breakfast treat.

8 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/3 cup finely chopped sweet onion

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2/3 cup milk

1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 cup frozen, canned or fresh corn

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Warm maple syrup, for serving

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon pieces until they begin to brown. Add the onion and continue to cook until the bacon is crisp and the onion is softened. Scoop out a heaping tablespoon of the bacon mixture for topping the griddle cakes upon serving- and set it aside.

While the bacon is cooking, combine the flour, chives, baking powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in the milk, egg and oil, just until moistened. Stir in the bacon mixture, corn and cheese. The mixture will be thick. If you'd like the griddle cakes to be slightly thinner add a little more milk to thin out the batter.

Heat and grease a griddle or large skillet. Pour a heaping 1/4-cup of the batter onto the griddle and cook until it is golden brown- 3 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve stacks of griddle cakes topped with a sprinkle of the reserved bacon/onion and a good dose of warm maple syrup.

Source: recipegirl.com/bacon-and-corn-griddle-cakes/?fbclid=IwAR3xm0SBiwyyfOF4Wa5ZkepZnC-ZKqAn3_wOESkLDoP1rxlzoFTwkz2DJEc

Orange Sugar Cookies

Delicious Orange Sugar Cookies are flavored with fresh orange zest and topped with a delicious orange glaze! Cut out into your favorite shapes for a delicious, sweet treat. These cookies are great year round!

For the cookies:

3 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup unsalted butter 2 sticks, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract

1 tablespoon fresh orange zest finely chopped

For the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon melted butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon fresh orange zest

Make the cookies:

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and baking powder and set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, using the paddle attachment, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. This should take about 3 minutes. Add the egg, vanilla extract, almond extract and orange zest and beat another minute or so.

Add the flour mixture slowly. (Be careful not to add too much at a time or you will have a snowstorm of flour.) Blend until all of the flour is incorporated and the dough begins to pull away from the sides of the bowl.

Take the dough out of the bowl and place it on a piece of parchment paper. Using your hands, knead the dough a few times.

Place the dough in a large plastic (Ziploc type) bag and refrigerate for about 2 hours. If you want to speed up the chilling process, place the bag of dough in the freezer for about 20-30 minutes. Just don't forget it in the freezer, or it will become too firm to work with (and then you'll have to wait for it to thaw).