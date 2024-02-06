Recipes for the fresh produce that is in abundance

When the fresh fruits and vegetables of summer start coming in, it is just the best time of the year. Every one offers a new, exciting culinary party-in-your-mouth explosion. With so many ways to prepare fresh produce, you can't hardly cook it all fast enough to try many different recipes. But, then again, I am a traditionalist with much of the garden's bounty. I enjoy keeping things simple and just taste the vegetable or fruit as-is. Whatever your preference, the sky is the limit.
For today, I have chosen a few recipes to use some fresh produce, and also included a light and refreshing salad to make and one delicious pie recipe that is also very cool for this summer heat.
Have fun and enjoy!
Preheat the frying oil to 375 degrees (either on the stovetop or in a fryer).
Cut the okra into 1/2-inch slices, set aside. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, hot sauce, garlic powder and egg. In a separate bowl, combine the cornmeal with the flour and Cajun seasoning.
Dip the okra into the buttermilk, let excess buttermilk drip off and then dredge in the flour mixture. Fry in batches for three or four minutes, or just until golden brown. Remove from the oil onto a paper towel lined plate and sprinkle with additional salt or Cajun seasoning to taste. Serve hot.
We like to dip ours in mayo mixed with Zatarain's concentrated liquid shrimp and crab boil to taste (adding a little bit at a time it's strong).
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/best-ever-southern-fried-okra/?fbclid=IwAR2W8uVMV19EMbbmzdlWcy3DnI8F2hm7a_ZX-8ng-OK4ZjKdMjh6TCdsNgs
For the topping:
For the Blackberry Crumble filling:
Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, pecans, and butter in a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on low speed until the butter is the size of peas. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine blackberries, sugar, flour and vanilla. Pour blackberry mixture into a casserole.
Crumble the topping mixture evenly over the blackberries. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the tops are browned and crisp and the juices are bubbly.
Source: www.stacylynharris.com/blackberry-crumble/?fbclid=IwAR2W8uVMV19EMbbmzdlWcy3DnI8F2hm7a_ZX-8ng-OK4ZjKdMjh6TCdsNgs
Classic cornmeal-coated fried green tomatoes with a twist! Instead of slices, these are cut into chunks or large cubes but breaded the same way, creating bite-sized fried green tomato nuggets with more of that surface crunch we love.
Place tomatoes into a colander over a plate and toss with salt and pepper. Let rest 30 minutes.
Toss tomatoes in the flour and set aside.
Preheat about an inch of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium high; add bacon fat or butter.
Whisk together the buttermilk and hot sauce in a small bowl. In a separate bowl mix the cornmeal and Creole/Cajun seasoning.
In batches, stir tomatoes into the buttermilk, then using a slotted spoon to drain off excess, transfer to the cornmeal, coat well and place on a platter.
Fry, in batches, until golden brown. Transfer to layers of paper towels to drain, changing out paper towels as needed.
NOTES: Use this method and dredge for a variety of summer vegetables, both separately and together! Okra, squash, zucchini and even sweet Vidalia onions are good options.
Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2021/08/fried-green-tomato-nuggets.html?fbclid=IwAR2x50jcrPubD2im62X3-IuMFudZxvSCRPo5BKWz6X5nCLTMYJvIxLaGg-Q
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Spray an 8- x 8-inch baking dish with pam or grease with butter.
Open the can of crescent dough and roll it into your baking dish.
In a large, semi deep skillet, add in the butter, oil, onions and zucchini - cook until slightly tender, around 7 minutes. Once cooked, remove from heat and set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk the spices, heavy cream and eggs together until combined. Pour the egg mixture into the pan with the zucchini and mix well. Add in your cheeses and stir to combine.
Pour the mixture on top of the crescent rolls lining the baking dish. Bake for 40- 45 min or until slightly browned on top.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/cheesy-baked-zucchini-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR0Qv8wRX3KpdCEv-b9KsawUBScl2vnjtzXJcmDV2P52f9lAB3pMpXL-OVk
An easy peach pie filling made from scratch knows no bounds! It comes together in minutes with just 5 ingredients and can be used for cakes, pies, tarts, and even on its own with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Combine peaches in a bowl. In a separate bowl mix together the sugar, brown sugar, corn starch and cinnamon. Then combine with the peaches and stir together.
Spoon filling into a prepared 9-inch pie crust or place in a covered container to store for later. It will stay fresh for 3 to 5 days in the refrigerator and up to 3 months in the freezer.
To bake peach pie: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place crust or crumb topping on top of the peaches and then bake for 40-45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.
Notes: Notes: This peach pie filling also tastes amazing on top of vanilla ice cream. You could also place on top of a fruit pizza or fruit tart (reserving the juices).
Frozen peaches: You can use frozen peaches for this pie. Allow to thaw slightly. Drain any excess juices before adding to crust.
Pie crust: You can use store bought pie crust, but homemade pie crust is far more superior.
Source: www.iheartnaptime.net/peach-pie-filling/?fbclid=IwAR09uucHC3CJd_wjAVYjhiWhFC8eGiMDqfHFFZ6Ji5yYUDHNogKcxYC4s5g
Lemon Jell-O Salad
Lemon Jell-O Salad deserves a spot on all your summer menus! Zesty lemon, juicy pineapple and coconut come together in an easy recipe that's perfect as a sweet side dish or chilled dessert.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the Cool Whip with gelatin powder. Mix until combined.
Add the remaining ingredients and fold everything gently together.
Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve and enjoy.
Notes:
Use our stabilized whipped cream recipe in place of whipped topping, if preferred.
If you prefer a brighter yellow color, add a couple drops of yellow food dye to the whipped topping and gelatin powder mixture.
Can be made in advance. Store in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/lemon-jello-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0SRgo6MiFWlTrEiNkBo38ZG1T9qJ5pQRnSYE-AT9gXsJQCuzUCZmPhY-k
Oh yeah, this is so good!
Topping:
Filling:
Make pie crust using your favorite recipe, blind bake and cool.
If using ready-made pie crust, then thaw it out. With a fork, poke holes all over the crust. Place it in the oven at 400 degrees for 10-13 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Place butter in frying pan and melt. Add the coconut and pecans. Stir together and toast until golden brown. Set aside to cool.
Mix cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk with mixer. Fold in whipped topping with a wooden spoon.
Layer in cooled deep dish pie shell, 1/4 cream cheese mixture. Add 1/4 of the caramel. Add 1/4 pecan mixture. Do this 2 times for each ingredient and each pie shell.
Drizzle a little caramel on top for appearance.
Freeze (can keep up to 6 months).
Note: I didn't freeze the one we ate today. Not perfectly set, but acceptable.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/heaven-in-a-pie-plate-formerly-coconut-caramel-pie-by-peggi-anne-tebben-cookiequeen?fbclid=IwAR0cOdHOhqOHbsqAhZJOHmgTlmRxXLwB7cQHLk5DaCv0RyysxRGDzC5fy74
Crispy Fried Squash, yellow summer squash is golden outside, tender, meaty inside, fried squash is so simple and so delicious! In the South a meal for King and Queen, in my house for sure.
In a large shallow bowl, mix together the self-rising cornmeal and cornmeal; set aside.
Pour buttermilk in a shallow bowl; set aside.
Heat the shortening over medium-high heat in a large iron skillet or deep pan, ensuring the pan is large enough to hold the melted shortening without it spilling over when the squash is added.
The melted shortening should be hot but not smoking.
While shortening is heating, dip sliced squash in buttermilk and coat well. Next, dredge in the cornmeal mixture.
Press the back of your knuckles on the coating slightly to press the coating on the squash. Place the coated squash on a sheet pan until all the squash is coated.
When the oil is hot but not smoking, place the coated squash gently in the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the skillet with the squash. This will make it hard to turn the squash and keep it hard to keep the oil temperature the same.
Fry the squash until lightly brown, approximately 2-3 minutes on each side. I like to remove a couple of squash with a slotted spoon or tongs to a sheet pan with a rack and then replace them with a couple more. Then remove a couple and replace with a couple and so on until all the squash is fried.
In between frying and placing the squash on the sheet pan, I like to keep the sheet in a warm 230-degree oven. This keeps the squash warm and crispy until all the squash is fried.
Immediately season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, repeat the process with the remaining squash.
Serve immediately.
Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2010/08/crispy-fried-squash-my-husbands.html
A brilliant way to prepare corn on the cobb. If the name itself doesn't convince you, the clever method of crafting the recipe will. Milk, Butter, Mexican flavors, who can resist?
Fill a large stock pot with 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. While the water is heating, shuck the corn and cut each one in half; set aside.
When water comes to a boil, add the milk, butter, 1 teaspoon of coarse salt, and 1/2 teaspoon coarse black pepper. Carefully add the corn and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer for 8 minutes.
Use tongs to remove the corn from the milk mixture and place on a platter. Let cool for a couple of minutes.
Using a pastry brush, spread a liberal amount or a small amount, whichever you want, of crema or mayonnaise all over the corn. Sprinkle with the cheese you like and the seasoning you like as liberally as you want.
Serve immediately.
Notes: To serve the corn later, brush the mayonnaise on the corn but add the cheeses and seasonings later when ready to serve.
If there is not enough liquid in the pot to cook the corn add more water and milk.
Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2022/07/milk-butter-boiled-mexican-street-corn.html?fbclid=IwAR3-AYWaH_6v4JVH485vzZlBCciGk-6A9gllKFE1sLs4X2Rab-_H1xJjvp0
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an oblong baking dish, spread out the berries evenly. Sprinkle cake mix over the berries. Pour sprite evenly over the cake mix.
Pour melted butter evenly over the cake mix. Bake for 1 hour or until the cake mix is done and golden brown. Serve warm.
Note: The butter can be left off and substituted for another 6 ounces of Sprite.
Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2012/09/triple-berry-cobbler-this-is-lazy-day.html?fbclid=IwAR0vDwqb0o88w8StJuYd8INaWcyIVEY-cJo0Q6Zr1XrgDzatlP3VW9IzCp0
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
