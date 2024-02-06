Recipes for the fresh produce that is in abundance

When the fresh fruits and vegetables of summer start coming in, it is just the best time of the year. Every one offers a new, exciting culinary party-in-your-mouth explosion. With so many ways to prepare fresh produce, you can't hardly cook it all fast enough to try many different recipes. But, then again, I am a traditionalist with much of the garden's bounty. I enjoy keeping things simple and just taste the vegetable or fruit as-is. Whatever your preference, the sky is the limit.

For today, I have chosen a few recipes to use some fresh produce, and also included a light and refreshing salad to make and one delicious pie recipe that is also very cool for this summer heat.

Have fun and enjoy!

Southern Fried Okra

1 pound of fresh okra (frozen okra, patted dry, will work too)

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

2 teaspoons of hot sauce, adjust to taste

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups of yellow cornmeal

2 cups of self-rising flour

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoon of Cajun seasoning

Oil for frying

Preheat the frying oil to 375 degrees (either on the stovetop or in a fryer).

Cut the okra into 1/2-inch slices, set aside. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, hot sauce, garlic powder and egg. In a separate bowl, combine the cornmeal with the flour and Cajun seasoning.

Dip the okra into the buttermilk, let excess buttermilk drip off and then dredge in the flour mixture. Fry in batches for three or four minutes, or just until golden brown. Remove from the oil onto a paper towel lined plate and sprinkle with additional salt or Cajun seasoning to taste. Serve hot.

We like to dip ours in mayo mixed with Zatarain's concentrated liquid shrimp and crab boil to taste (adding a little bit at a time it's strong).

Blackberry Crumble

For the topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon, or less to your taste

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup pecans chopped

1 stick butter room temperature

For the Blackberry Crumble filling:

5 cups blackberries

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

3 cups brown sugar

5 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, pecans, and butter in a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on low speed until the butter is the size of peas. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine blackberries, sugar, flour and vanilla. Pour blackberry mixture into a casserole.

Crumble the topping mixture evenly over the blackberries. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the tops are browned and crisp and the juices are bubbly.

Fried Green Tomato Nuggets

Classic cornmeal-coated fried green tomatoes with a twist! Instead of slices, these are cut into chunks or large cubes but breaded the same way, creating bite-sized fried green tomato nuggets with more of that surface crunch we love.

1-pound green tomatoes, cut into chunks or large cubes

Kosher salt and freshly cracked pepper, to taste

1/4 cup self-rising flour

1 cup or more cooking oil

1 tablespoon bacon drippings or butter, or a combination

1 cup buttermilk, or enough to cover

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce

1 1/2 cups plain all-purpose cornmeal

1 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning (like Slap Ya Mama), or to taste, optional

Place tomatoes into a colander over a plate and toss with salt and pepper. Let rest 30 minutes.

Toss tomatoes in the flour and set aside.

Preheat about an inch of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium high; add bacon fat or butter.

Whisk together the buttermilk and hot sauce in a small bowl. In a separate bowl mix the cornmeal and Creole/Cajun seasoning.

In batches, stir tomatoes into the buttermilk, then using a slotted spoon to drain off excess, transfer to the cornmeal, coat well and place on a platter.

Fry, in batches, until golden brown. Transfer to layers of paper towels to drain, changing out paper towels as needed.

NOTES: Use this method and dredge for a variety of summer vegetables, both separately and together! Okra, squash, zucchini and even sweet Vidalia onions are good options.

Cheesy Baked Zucchini Casserole

1 can Pillsbury crescent rolls

8-ounces shredded provolone or asiago cheese

8-ounces shredded mozzarella cheese or Gruyere

1 tablespoon parsley

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried oregano, or to taste

1 teaspoon olive oil

4 tablespoons salted butter

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 medium onion, chopped fine

4 1/2 cups coarsely chopped or large sliced zucchini

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

1 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Spray an 8- x 8-inch baking dish with pam or grease with butter.

Open the can of crescent dough and roll it into your baking dish.

In a large, semi deep skillet, add in the butter, oil, onions and zucchini - cook until slightly tender, around 7 minutes. Once cooked, remove from heat and set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk the spices, heavy cream and eggs together until combined. Pour the egg mixture into the pan with the zucchini and mix well. Add in your cheeses and stir to combine.

Pour the mixture on top of the crescent rolls lining the baking dish. Bake for 40- 45 min or until slightly browned on top.

Peach Pie Filling or Ice Cream Topping

An easy peach pie filling made from scratch knows no bounds! It comes together in minutes with just 5 ingredients and can be used for cakes, pies, tarts, and even on its own with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

5 cups sliced peaches, about 7 peaches peeled

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup cornstarch, can substitute for flour

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Combine peaches in a bowl. In a separate bowl mix together the sugar, brown sugar, corn starch and cinnamon. Then combine with the peaches and stir together.

Spoon filling into a prepared 9-inch pie crust or place in a covered container to store for later. It will stay fresh for 3 to 5 days in the refrigerator and up to 3 months in the freezer.

To bake peach pie: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place crust or crumb topping on top of the peaches and then bake for 40-45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

Notes: Notes: This peach pie filling also tastes amazing on top of vanilla ice cream. You could also place on top of a fruit pizza or fruit tart (reserving the juices).

Frozen peaches: You can use frozen peaches for this pie. Allow to thaw slightly. Drain any excess juices before adding to crust.

Pie crust: You can use store bought pie crust, but homemade pie crust is far more superior.

Lemon Jell-O Salad

Lemon Jell-O Salad deserves a spot on all your summer menus! Zesty lemon, juicy pineapple and coconut come together in an easy recipe that's perfect as a sweet side dish or chilled dessert.

1 container (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 box (3 ounce) lemon Jell-O gelatin mix

1 can (20 ounce) crushed pineapple, drained

2 cups fruity or plain mini marshmallows

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, plain or toasted, use toasted coconut if you prefer a crunch!

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1 tablespoon lemon juice

In a large mixing bowl, combine the Cool Whip with gelatin powder. Mix until combined.

Add the remaining ingredients and fold everything gently together.