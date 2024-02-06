Recipes for the fall season

Autumn flavors and scents are some of my very favorites. The rich, warm aroma of a dessert baking with cinnamon and spices makes the house smell so cozy. Add in the delicious crunch of fresh apples, or sweet potatoes cooking, and you paint a scene in your mind of fall!

Autumn offers so many wonderful foods that you just want to start working your way through all of them as quickly as possible after the weather turns cool.

Today is a wide variety of recipes to help you welcome fall. Enjoy!

Autumn Breakfast Bagels with Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

When you are looking for something other than strawberry, blueberry or honey nut cream cheese to top my morning bagel, try this bagel topping recipe that is easy to whip up. It is a spicy, fragrant topping and would also be a yummy fruit dip or a crostini topping for a fall wine tasting party.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened (light or Neufchatel will work, but won't be as firm and creamy)

1/2 cup pure pumpkin puree

1/4 cup clover honey

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Toppings of your choice, such as sliced or diced tart apples or pears, trail mix, chocolate chips, mixed nuts, almonds, etc

Place the softened block of cream cheese in the bowl of your kitchen aid or food processor. Add all the other ingredients and blend until smooth and everything is evenly incorporated.

Spread liberally over your favorite sweet, toasted bagel or crostini. (Some of my favorite bagel flavors are cinnamon raisin and maple nut.) Top with sliced, tart apples, trail mix and a few chocolate chips. Enjoy with a cup of French press coffee, a cup of tea, or a vanilla latte.

Apple Cinnamon Pretzel Dessert

A delicious pretzel dessert filled with a creamy, cream cheese filling and topped with an apple cinnamon topping and crushed pretzels.

For the Apple Cinnamon Topping:

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, diced into small pieces

1 1/2 cups water

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

For the Pretzel Crust:

2 cups crushed pretzels

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

For the Cream Cheese Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

8 ounces thawed whipped topping

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

For the Apple Cinnamon Topping: In a medium saucepan, over low heat, bring water, cornstarch, sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice to a boil, stirring constantly. Continue stirring until sauce thickens, about three to four minutes. Add diced apples, stir and let simmer for eight to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Set aside.

For the Pretzel Crust: Mix crushed pretzels, sugar and butter together until combined (save a cup for topping).

Press into an ungreased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, in a 350-degree preheated oven, then remove and let cool completely.

For the Cream Cheese Filling: Using a large bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar together until light and fluffy. Add whipped topping and beat until combined. Spread cream cheese mixture over cooled pretzel crust. Place in the refrigerator until chilled.

Once chilled, spoon apple mixture over cream cheese, spread evenly then sprinkle remaining pretzel mixture on top of apples.

Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 4 to 6 hours until set.

Autumn Sweet Tea Punch

6 cups water

2 Red Diamond Family Size (quart) tea bags

2 cinnamon sticks

1/2 cup sugar

2 quarts apple cider

2 cups pineapple juice

2 cups orange juice

Apple and orange slices for garnish

In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the tea bags and cinnamon sticks. Allow to steep for about six minutes. Remove the tea bags then add the sugar. Stir to dissolve completely.

Add the tea to a large serving container and stir in the apple cider, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Garnish with slices of apples and oranges.

Notes: This fall-spiced punch is great served chilled, warm, or even room temperature.

Honey Roasted Butternut Squash with Cranberries and Feta

This sweet and savory side dish is perfect for the holidays and loaded with Fall flavor!

3 pounds large butternut squash (peeled + chopped)

1 to 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste

1-2 cups fresh cranberries (add a little, or a lot!)

2-3 tablespoons honey, plus extra to taste

1/4 cup finely crumbled feta

Ground cinnamon to taste

Fresh or dried parsley to garnish, optional

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Lightly drizzle or spritz a baking sheet with olive oil. Add cubed squash to the sheet along with another drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with a light layer of salt, pepper, and garlic powder, based on taste preference. Roast at 400 degrees for 25 minutes on the center rack.

At the 25-minute mark, pull out the oven rack, and add your fresh cranberries to the roasting pan. Return to the oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until the cranberries have started to soften and burst a bit, resembling really juicy craisins vs fresh firm cranberries.