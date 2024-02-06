Recipes for the fall season

Autumn flavors and scents are some of my very favorites. The rich, warm aroma of a dessert baking with cinnamon and spices makes the house smell so cozy. Add in the delicious crunch of fresh apples, or sweet potatoes cooking, and you paint a scene in your mind of fall!
Autumn offers so many wonderful foods that you just want to start working your way through all of them as quickly as possible after the weather turns cool.
Today is a wide variety of recipes to help you welcome fall. Enjoy!
When you are looking for something other than strawberry, blueberry or honey nut cream cheese to top my morning bagel, try this bagel topping recipe that is easy to whip up. It is a spicy, fragrant topping and would also be a yummy fruit dip or a crostini topping for a fall wine tasting party.
Toppings of your choice, such as sliced or diced tart apples or pears, trail mix, chocolate chips, mixed nuts, almonds, etc
Place the softened block of cream cheese in the bowl of your kitchen aid or food processor. Add all the other ingredients and blend until smooth and everything is evenly incorporated.
Spread liberally over your favorite sweet, toasted bagel or crostini. (Some of my favorite bagel flavors are cinnamon raisin and maple nut.) Top with sliced, tart apples, trail mix and a few chocolate chips. Enjoy with a cup of French press coffee, a cup of tea, or a vanilla latte.
Source: www.chindeep.com/2012/09/20/autumn-breakfast-bagels-with-pumpkin-spice-cream-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR3SenMyX4hl0M20IDZQ8YIKALLeDD4Xm-7JtY-4CPqMGUk1qbQPHDeBnng
A delicious pretzel dessert filled with a creamy, cream cheese filling and topped with an apple cinnamon topping and crushed pretzels.
For the Apple Cinnamon Topping:
For the Pretzel Crust:
For the Cream Cheese Filling:
For the Apple Cinnamon Topping: In a medium saucepan, over low heat, bring water, cornstarch, sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice to a boil, stirring constantly. Continue stirring until sauce thickens, about three to four minutes. Add diced apples, stir and let simmer for eight to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Set aside.
For the Pretzel Crust: Mix crushed pretzels, sugar and butter together until combined (save a cup for topping).
Press into an ungreased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, in a 350-degree preheated oven, then remove and let cool completely.
For the Cream Cheese Filling: Using a large bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar together until light and fluffy. Add whipped topping and beat until combined. Spread cream cheese mixture over cooled pretzel crust. Place in the refrigerator until chilled.
Once chilled, spoon apple mixture over cream cheese, spread evenly then sprinkle remaining pretzel mixture on top of apples.
Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 4 to 6 hours until set.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/apple-cinnamon-pretzel-salad/#recipe
In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the tea bags and cinnamon sticks. Allow to steep for about six minutes. Remove the tea bags then add the sugar. Stir to dissolve completely.
Add the tea to a large serving container and stir in the apple cider, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Garnish with slices of apples and oranges.
Notes: This fall-spiced punch is great served chilled, warm, or even room temperature.
Source: www.southernbite.com/autumn-sweet-tea-punch/?fbclid=IwAR1TE3yvMyVnIF623G7sprnrFjSZbxqGl917drHjcMQZpsiBFmkDsAxBaqo
This sweet and savory side dish is perfect for the holidays and loaded with Fall flavor!
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
Lightly drizzle or spritz a baking sheet with olive oil. Add cubed squash to the sheet along with another drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with a light layer of salt, pepper, and garlic powder, based on taste preference. Roast at 400 degrees for 25 minutes on the center rack.
At the 25-minute mark, pull out the oven rack, and add your fresh cranberries to the roasting pan. Return to the oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until the cranberries have started to soften and burst a bit, resembling really juicy craisins vs fresh firm cranberries.
Remove from oven and add a sprinkle of cinnamon (approx. 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon, depending on preference) along with feta and honey. I listed a suggested honey measurements but depending on whether you used fresh cranberries or dried, sweeten to taste.
Garnish with parsley for a burst of color and dig in while it's hot!
Notes: Feel free to use fresh or dried cranberries for this dish. Dried will be sweeter, while fresh with have a delightful punch of tartness to pair with the buttery squash and sweet honey. Let your tastebuds be your guide and have fun with it!
Source: www.peasandcrayons.com/2014/11/honey-roasted-butternut-squash-cranberries-feta.html#wprm-recipe-container-17015
This Autumn Chopped Chicken Salad is loaded with crisp pears, tangy craisins, pecans, feta and juicy chicken! The simple balsamic vinaigrette will win you over.
Autumn Chopped Chicken Salad Ingredients:
Balsamic Vinaigrette Ingredients:
Cut chicken breasts in half lengthwise so you have 4 thin cutlets. Season chicken cutlets on both sides with garlic salt and black pepper. Place a large skillet over medium heat with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add chicken cutlets and saute 3 to 4 minutes per side or until fully cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board and let chicken rest while preparing the salad then slice the chicken into strips.
Meanwhile, in a medium dry skillet, toast pecans over medium heat for 5 minutes, tossing frequently or until pecans are fragrant and lightly golden. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
In a large mixing bowl, combine chopped romaine, sliced pears, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, crumbled feta and cooked sliced chicken.
Combine dressing ingredients in a small mason jar. Cover with lid and shake vigorously to combine. If any separation occurs, shake again just before using. Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette over the salad, adding it to taste then toss to combine.
Source: www.maralskitchen.com/salad/chicken-salad/
Cut acorn squash in half lengthwise; remove seeds and scrap clean.
Fill each half with 1 tablespoons butter, 1 tablespoons brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, and 1 tablespoons chopped walnuts.
Place squash halves in a shallow baking dish and fill with enough water to cover the bottom of the dish. Cover with aluminum foil.
Bake at 450 degrees 45 to 60 minutes or until fork tender.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/candied-acorn-squash/?fbclid=IwAR1bE9U7-MaouwcFR-xkgNFDxyVH6m64KccHtvAbhmzFOfjHAJeaoNW8rnw
Perfect sweet, salty, and cheesy combination in a grilled cheese sandwich. Made with sour dough bread, applewood smoked bacon, applewood smoked Gouda, and sweet Honeycrisp apples.
Preheat it on medium heat and melt butter.
Meanwhile, divide the cheese between two slices and layer bacon and apple slices on top.
Cook for a couple of minutes to let cheese start to melt, then put the two slices together.
Cook on each side until all cheese is melted.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/apple-bacon-gouda-grilled-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR2o1oGF-GULEdvLefxcVeFlm3g-foinH1z65SQKcsWE52JQFk9VWrz7ES4#recipe
Slow Cooker Spicy Cabbage Beef Soup is full of browned ground beef, onion, cabbage and tomatoes. It's a simple soup, but with so much flavor, plus it's low carb.
Brown ground beef in a large nonstick skillet, breaking it apart with a wooden spoon. Place cabbage and onion in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add the cooked ground beef. Add remaining ingredients.
Cover and cook on LOW for 6 to 8 hours or on HIGH for 4 to 5 hours.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/slow-cooker-spicy-cabbage-beef-soup/?fbclid=IwAR37vo2dxhIMfCfglUB1g3Lm2-AzQV7bN_B8wHXPxKurYODn44oHj25bdN0
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
