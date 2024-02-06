Recipes for the bride and groom

It is bridal shower and wedding season and we are so excited to be right in the middle of it all this spring. Our son, Ross, and his sweet fiance, Anna, are making all of the necessary plans to be married in late June, and we couldn't be happier for them. We feel like God has led them together through friends and circumstances, and we are so thankful it all fell into place at the right time. I love it when that happens!

In the midst of wedding planning we've celebrated with a bridal shower, and of course that means food and refreshments. Today I am passing along a few, of the many, of our go-to shower planning recipes.

Here's to many happy years of celebrating in the future!

Hot Chicken Salad

I got this recipe too many years ago to count, from Grace Hoover, a friend and one of my college professors. The fresh lemon zest and juice brighten up this dish to make it so tasty. I use both water chestnuts and almonds and usually cut back on the celery just a bit.

2 cups cooked, chopped chicken

2 cups sliced celery

2 ounces water chestnuts and/or almonds (drain water chestnuts)

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon grated onion

1 fresh lemon, zested

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup grated cheese

Crushed potato chips

Combine mayonnaise, onion, lemon zest and lemon juice.

Combine chicken, celery and water chestnuts and/or almonds. Toss these two mixtures together. Pour into sprayed 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish.

The mixture may be covered and stored overnight in the refrigerator at this point.

When ready to bake, cover top lightly with cheese, and add potato chips on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Celery will still be crisp. Serve hot.

If you have to cover after baking, add potato chips just before serving so they will be crisp and not soggy.

Cherry Poppy Seed Pasta Salad

If using this dish as a side, omit the chicken. This can be a great side salad accompaniment to your Easter ham or barbecue cookout. It is also very nice as a main dish for a ladies luncheon or a bridal or baby shower. Pile high on a large platter and garnish with salted pecans, chopped green onions and dried cherries for a pretty presentation.

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound package bow tie pasta, regular size or mini

In a large pan, bring water, salt and vegetable oil to a boil. Add bow tie pasta and boil for nine minutes. Do not overcook pasta, just al dente for best results. Drain and rinse with cold water.

1 rotisserie chicken, breast chopped. Can use dark meat also if desired.

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced

5 ounces dried cherries

1 bunch green onions, green part chopped

1 cup roasted salted pecans or candied glazed pecans

Dressing:

1 1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/4 cup Briannas Poppy Seed Dressing

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Reserve about 1/4 cup of dressing and pour the rest over the other ingredients. Cover and chill overnight. When ready to serve, toss with the remaining dressing and add 1 cup chopped roasted and salted pecans, or glazed pecans and green onions.

Garnish with green onions, cherries and pecans.

Shrimp Tartlets

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 to 2 teaspoons grated onion

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/8 teaspoon lemon juice

2 packages (1.9 ounces each) frozen or shelf stable miniature phyllo tart shells

1/2 cup seafood cocktail sauce

30 peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), tails removed

Minced fresh parsley and lemon wedges, optional

Beat first five ingredients until blended. Place tart shells on a serving plate. Fill with cream cheese mixture; top with cocktail sauce and stand a shrimp up on top with tail up for presentation.

Refrigerate until serving. If desired, sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

Cheddar-Chive Biscuits with Cucumber

2 1/2 cups biscuit baking mix

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

3/4 cup milk

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

6 tablespoons butter, melted and divided

3 tablespoons fresh chives, snipped and divided

2 (5-oucne) containers garlic and herb cheese spread, softened

Garnish: thinly sliced cucumber and radish

Combine baking mix, cheese, milk, garlic powder and 2 tablespoons butter; mix well. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, just until golden. Mix remaining butter and one tablespoon chives; brush over warm biscuits. Split biscuits; set aside.

Blend cheese spread and remaining chives. Spread lightly onto bottom halves of biscuits; add cucumber, radish and top halves. Makes two to three dozen.

Orange Rice Salad

For the rice:

4 1/2 cups water

2/3 cup uncooked wild rice

1 1/3 cups uncooked brown rice

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

6 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Orange vinaigrette: