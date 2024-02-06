Recipes for that abundance of fresh tomatoes

With our spring being so cool and wet, the tomato crop is late this year. But in the past couple of weeks, the tomatoes have really started to produce an abundant crop. A few people have brought fresh tomatoes to the senior center to share and have mentioned they don't know what to do with all of them.
I thought I could share a few recipes to help use the wonderful, abundant crop of tomatoes. If you don't have a garden, take advantage of local farmer's markets or individuals who may be selling some of their fresh produce. Whatever your situation, just be sure to enjoy this wonderful time of year.
Place each chicken breast between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and flatten to 1/2-inch thickness, using a small skillet or flat side of a meat mallet. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook 2 chicken breasts in skillet 4 minutes on each side or until done. Transfer to a serving platter; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining butter and chicken.
Reduce heat to medium-low; add 3 tablespoons water and half of tomatoes. Cook 2 minutes, stirring to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet. Stir in marmalade and vinegar; cook, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes or until tomatoes burst and sauce begins to thicken. Stir in remaining tomatoes, and cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Stir in basil; add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon sauce over chicken.
Heat olive oil in a medium pan. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 1 more minute.
Add diced tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, oregano, and heavy cream. Simmer for about 3 minutes.
Add shrimp and salt and pepper to taste. Cook until shrimp are pink, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Sprinkle olives and feta cheese on top and serve.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a baking dish, arrange zucchini, yellow squash and tomatoes in an alternating pattern, like roof shingles.
Top with cheese and spices. Place into oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until squash is soft.
Crushed red pepper adds heat to homemade tomato sauce; protein-rich eggs cook right on top. Serve with flatbread or multigrain toast for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
For tomato sauce, in a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, salt, crushed red pepper, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until tomato juices begin to thicken, stirring and crushing tomatoes occasionally with the back of a spoon.
Crack one of the eggs into a small bowl or cup. Slip the egg into the tomato mixture. Repeat with the remaining eggs, allowing each egg an equal amount of space in the tomato mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, about 5 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard.
Drizzle eggs with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil before serving. Sprinkle with fresh basil and serve with flatbread or whole grain toast.
Sweet cherry tomatoes and caramelized onions bubble under cheesy cornmeal biscuits. Serve with a crisp lettuce salad for a meat-free harvest supper.
In a 10-inch oven-going skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-low heat. Add onions, brown sugar and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until onions are very tender, stirring occasionally. Remove cover and turn heat to medium-high. Cook and stir for 5 to 10 minutes more or until onions are light brown. Remove from heat; carefully add vinegar. Stir in oregano. Transfer mixture from skillet to a bowl or plate and set aside.
Add tomatoes to skillet and roast in a 400 degree oven, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until tomatoes have popped and released their juices. Stir in reserved onion mixture.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut butter into flour mixture until pea-size. Stir in cheese, then milk, until all dough is moistened.
Remove skillet from oven. Carefully drop dough onto tomato mixture in eight mounds, spacing mounds evenly. Bake about 20 minutes more or until a toothpick inserted into biscuits comes out clean. Cool on wire rack 10 minutes. Serve warm.
A summertime favorite, these Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes are made with Panko breadcrumbs mixed with garlic, onion, and a little kick of cayenne pepper.
Sprinkle the sliced tomatoes lightly with salt and pepper on both sides. Let sit for at least 20 minutes to draw out moisture.
Using three shallow bowls, place the flour in one bowl, the beaten eggs in another, and the Panko, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and cayenne in the last bowl. Mix the Panko mixture well.
Working one slice at a time, dredge the tomatoes in the flour, then the eggs, and finally coat well with the Panko. Shake off excess.
Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry the tomatoes, working in batches if needed, for 2-3 minutes, turn and fry for an additional minute or two. Turn the heat down if the tomatoes are browning too fast. Remove from the oil with tongs, draining excess oil, onto a paper towel lined oven safe plate or sheet pan. Keep warm in a 215 degree oven.
Baked tomatoes are a super quick and super easy side dish or appetizer for any occasion. These cheesy Baked Tomatoes with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese are so simple yet incredibly delicious. These Baked Parmesan Tomatoes are very tasty and fresh.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Place tomato slices on a parchment lined baking sheet. Top each tomato with a layer or parmesan and then a layer or mozzarella. Sprinkle the chopped basil on top of each tomato. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Turn off oven and then broil for 2-3 minutes to brown the cheese.
Serve immediately.
Spread a thin layer of honey on each slice of bread. Top with cheese, tomato, basil (2-3 leaves) and another slice of cheese.
You can butter the bread, or just use a little olive oil or nothing at all. Grill in a pan over medium heat until golden on each side.
This savory southern tomato pie is made with summer-ripe tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and topped with a tasty cheese and a mayonnaise topping.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a few layers of paper towels. Slice the tomatoes and lay on the paper towels in a single layer, then sprinkle with the salt to draw out the tomato juices. Let sit for 10-15 minutes, then use fresh paper towels to pat-dry the tomatoes and remove move of the excess juice so the pie doesn't turn out soggy.
Roll out pie crust and use it to line a pie plate. Crimp the edges and poke holes in the bottom of the crust using the tines of a fork. Par-bake the crust for 10 minutes. Since this won't bake all the way before being filled, it shouldn't shrink too badly, so there is no need for pie weights in my experience.
While the crust bakes, combine the basil, green onion, and garlic in a bowl and stir. In a separate bowl, combine the mozzarella cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and season with freshly ground black pepper. Stir to combine.
When the pie crust has baked for 10 minutes, layer half of the tomatoes on the bottom of the crust, then sprinkle with half of the basil-onion mixture. Layer the remaining tomatoes on top and sprinkle with the remaining basil-onion mixture. Spread the cheese mixture over the top of the pie.
Decrease the oven temperature to 350 degrees, then return the pie to the oven and bake for 30 minutes, uncovered, until the cheese begins to get lightly brown on top. Let rest for 10 minutes, then slice and serve warm.
Easy Italian Fresh Tomato Cheese Pie, a delicious Italian healthy summer savory pie recipe, the perfect appetizer or main dish.
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 12 inch round pizza pan.
Place the puff pastry or savory crust on the prepared pan, brush the pastry with the melted butter, top with first the thinly sliced mozzarella, then the thinly sliced fontina cheese, and finally top with the thin slices of tomato (if they are really seedy, remove the seeds and pulp), sprinkle with salt, oregano and basil, drizzle with olive oil and bake for approximately 35 minutes or until golden. Remove and top with chopped fresh basil. Serve immediately.
Capture the pure taste of summer with this pasta. The secret is using raw tomatoes that have never seen the inside of a refrigerator.
Finely chop tomatoes, basil, parsley, and garlic, and mix together with oil (or pulse ingredients, including oil, in a food processor to blend).
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta, and cook until al dente. Drain pasta, and toss it in a serving bowl with the raw sauce. Transfer to 6 shallow bowls, and drizzle with oil. Serve with cheese.
Freshen up your summer picnic with this toss-and-serve Peach and Tomato Salad. A handful of toasted pecans add the just-right amount of crunch.
In an extra-large bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, honey, salt and pepper. Ass peaches, tomatoes, red onion. cheese, and pecans; toss to coat. Top with basil. Serve immediately.
This recipe uses a dehydrator to draw out moisture and make crisp chips.
Cut tomatoes into 1/4-inch slices. Arrange on dehydrator trays. Sprinkle very lightly with salt and basil.
Dry on vegetable setting for 8-12 hours, or until crispy.
Store in air-tight containers.
This easy bruschetta recipe makes a great appetizer for any meal and is especially delicious during the summer when tomatoes and basil are in season.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, 1 tablespoon olive oil, basil, salt, and pepper. Let sit while you toast the bread.
Place the baguette slices on a large baking sheet. You might need to use two sheets. Brush the tops of the baguette slices with olive oil. Place the baking sheets in the oven and bake until bread slices are toasted, about 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and rub the garlic over the toasted bread, pressing slightly into the bread.
Top each bread slice with tomato basil topping. Season with additional salt and black pepper and balsamic, if desired.
Note-you can also toast the bread slices on the grill outside or on a grill pan.
These muffin pan tomato tarts are quick and delicious side dish or appetizer. Multi-colored cherry tomatoes make for a beautiful presentation. Puff pasty, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, basil. Can make ahead and refrigerate until ready to bake.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 2 muffin pans with cooking spray.
Unfold pastry sheets. Spread mayonnaise on each pastry sheet; sprinkle each sheet with salt and pepper.
Cut each pastry sheet into 9 (3-inch) squares.
Press squares into muffin pans. Divide cheese and tomatoes among tarts.
Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown. Top with torn fresh basil.
Seed and coarsely chop the tomatoes. In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes and mayonnaise. Add the broken crackers and toss lightly to coat. Add salt and generous amounts of black pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
This simple tapa is served as a bar snack throughout Spain. The quantities are deliberately vague; this is a recipe you can (and should) improvise. Make it with ripe local tomatoes and the nicest olive oil you can afford for the best flavor.
Split bread loaf lengthwise, and cut each half into slices about 2 to 3 inches across. Prepare a gas or charcoal grill for direct cooking over medium heat. Place bread, cut sides down, on rack; grill, covered, until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. (Or, you can toast the bread under a broiler.)
Rub cut sides of bread with cut side of a garlic clove half, followed by a tomato half. (The toasted surface will act like a grater and capture the pulp and juices of the tomato.) Drizzle bread with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
Shredded chicken makes this gorgeous salad hearty enough to serve on its own for dinner. Leave out the chicken and serve as a meatless dish or a side dish with dinner.
In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions. Add corn during the last 7 minutes of cooking pasta. Return to boil and continue cooking. When pasta is cooked and corn is crisp-tender, drain pasta and corn in a colander. (If using fresh ears, it may be easier to remove the ears with tongs, and then drain the pasta.) Rinse pasta and corn with cold water to stop cooking, and drain well again. If using fresh corn, cut the kernels off the cobs.
In a large bowl combine pasta, corn, chicken, and tomato.
For dressing: In a screw-top jar, combine the olive oil, vinegar, pesto, chicken broth, salt and pepper. Cover and shake well.
Pour dressing over pasta mixture; toss gently to coat. Chill, covered, for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and basil before serving.
Going to the trouble to roast a single pepper might seem unnecessary, but it adds a unique depth of flavor to the chilled soup.
To roast jalapeno pepper: Halve chile pepper lengthwise; remove stem, seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut side down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with the 1 teaspoon olive oil. Bake in a 400 degrees oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until skins are blistered and dark. Carefully fold foil up to enclose the pepper halves. Let stand about 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Use a sharp knife to loosen the edges of the skins from the pepper halves; gently and slowly pull off the skin in strips. Discard skin. Finely chop pepper. Set aside.
Meanwhile, in a food processor or blender, combine 3 cups tomato, 1 cup cucumber and half the peach. Cover; process or blend until almost smooth but a few small pieces remain. Transfer tomato mixture to a large mixing bowl. In food processor or blender, combine the water, 2 tablespoons olive oil, the vinegar, the 5 large fresh basil leaves and the garlic. Cover; process or blend until smooth. Transfer basil mixture to the bowl with tomato mixture.
Add the remaining tomato, cucumber and peach to the processed mixture. Depending on the level of hotness you like, add all or part of the roasted pepper. Stir to combine and season to taste with salt. Cover; chill at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.
Serve in small bowls or cups garnished with snipped basil.
Note: Handling Hot Peppers: Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
