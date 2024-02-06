Recipes for that abundance of fresh tomatoes

With our spring being so cool and wet, the tomato crop is late this year. But in the past couple of weeks, the tomatoes have really started to produce an abundant crop. A few people have brought fresh tomatoes to the senior center to share and have mentioned they don't know what to do with all of them.

I thought I could share a few recipes to help use the wonderful, abundant crop of tomatoes. If you don't have a garden, take advantage of local farmer's markets or individuals who may be selling some of their fresh produce. Whatever your situation, just be sure to enjoy this wonderful time of year.

Tomato-Orange Marmalade Chicken

4 (6 to 8-ounce) skinned and boned chicken breasts

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoon butter

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved or medium tomatoes cut into bite-sized pieces

3 tablespoons sweet orange marmalade

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1/3 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, chopped

Place each chicken breast between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and flatten to 1/2-inch thickness, using a small skillet or flat side of a meat mallet. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook 2 chicken breasts in skillet 4 minutes on each side or until done. Transfer to a serving platter; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining butter and chicken.

Reduce heat to medium-low; add 3 tablespoons water and half of tomatoes. Cook 2 minutes, stirring to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet. Stir in marmalade and vinegar; cook, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes or until tomatoes burst and sauce begins to thicken. Stir in remaining tomatoes, and cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Stir in basil; add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon sauce over chicken.

Greek Shrimp with Tomatoes and Feta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound fresh tomatoes, small diced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 1/4 pounds medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped kalamata olives

1 (4-ounce) container crumbled feta cheese

Heat olive oil in a medium pan. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 1 more minute.

Add diced tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, oregano, and heavy cream. Simmer for about 3 minutes.

Add shrimp and salt and pepper to taste. Cook until shrimp are pink, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Sprinkle olives and feta cheese on top and serve.

Tomato, Parmesan and Zucchini Bake

2 medium zucchini, sliced

2 medium yellow squash, sliced

5 medium tomatoes, sliced

1/2 cup quality parmesan cheese, shredded

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Italian spices

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a baking dish, arrange zucchini, yellow squash and tomatoes in an alternating pattern, like roof shingles.

Top with cheese and spices. Place into oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until squash is soft.

Spicy Poached Eggs in Tomato Sauce

Crushed red pepper adds heat to homemade tomato sauce; protein-rich eggs cook right on top. Serve with flatbread or multigrain toast for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 medium tomatoes (about 2 pounds), peeled and coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 eggs

2 tablespoons snipped fresh basil or oregano

4 wedges Italian flatbread (focaccia)

For tomato sauce, in a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, salt, crushed red pepper, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until tomato juices begin to thicken, stirring and crushing tomatoes occasionally with the back of a spoon.

Crack one of the eggs into a small bowl or cup. Slip the egg into the tomato mixture. Repeat with the remaining eggs, allowing each egg an equal amount of space in the tomato mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, about 5 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard.

Drizzle eggs with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil before serving. Sprinkle with fresh basil and serve with flatbread or whole grain toast.

Cheddar-Tomato Cobbler

Sweet cherry tomatoes and caramelized onions bubble under cheesy cornmeal biscuits. Serve with a crisp lettuce salad for a meat-free harvest supper.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 medium onions, halved and sliced about 1/8-inch thick

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon sea salt or kosher salt

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons snipped fresh oregano

6 cups cherry tomatoes

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornmeal

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt or kosher salt

1/4 cup butter, cut up

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese (1 ounce)

1/2 cup milk

In a 10-inch oven-going skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-low heat. Add onions, brown sugar and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until onions are very tender, stirring occasionally. Remove cover and turn heat to medium-high. Cook and stir for 5 to 10 minutes more or until onions are light brown. Remove from heat; carefully add vinegar. Stir in oregano. Transfer mixture from skillet to a bowl or plate and set aside.

Add tomatoes to skillet and roast in a 400 degree oven, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until tomatoes have popped and released their juices. Stir in reserved onion mixture.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut butter into flour mixture until pea-size. Stir in cheese, then milk, until all dough is moistened.

Remove skillet from oven. Carefully drop dough onto tomato mixture in eight mounds, spacing mounds evenly. Bake about 20 minutes more or until a toothpick inserted into biscuits comes out clean. Cool on wire rack 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes

A summertime favorite, these Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes are made with Panko breadcrumbs mixed with garlic, onion, and a little kick of cayenne pepper.

3 large green tomatoes, cored and sliced 1/2 inch thick

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup unseasoned Panko breadcrumbs

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne (ground red pepper)

Avocado oil or canola oil, for frying

Sprinkle the sliced tomatoes lightly with salt and pepper on both sides. Let sit for at least 20 minutes to draw out moisture.

Using three shallow bowls, place the flour in one bowl, the beaten eggs in another, and the Panko, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and cayenne in the last bowl. Mix the Panko mixture well.

Working one slice at a time, dredge the tomatoes in the flour, then the eggs, and finally coat well with the Panko. Shake off excess.

Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry the tomatoes, working in batches if needed, for 2-3 minutes, turn and fry for an additional minute or two. Turn the heat down if the tomatoes are browning too fast. Remove from the oil with tongs, draining excess oil, onto a paper towel lined oven safe plate or sheet pan. Keep warm in a 215 degree oven.

Baked Tomatoes With Mozzarella And Parmesan

Baked tomatoes are a super quick and super easy side dish or appetizer for any occasion. These cheesy Baked Tomatoes with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese are so simple yet incredibly delicious. These Baked Parmesan Tomatoes are very tasty and fresh.

4 roma tomatoes, sliced

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/2 cup fresh basil chopped

Olive oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Place tomato slices on a parchment lined baking sheet. Top each tomato with a layer or parmesan and then a layer or mozzarella. Sprinkle the chopped basil on top of each tomato. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Turn off oven and then broil for 2-3 minutes to brown the cheese.

Serve immediately.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

n 2 slices of good quality wheat bread

n 2 slices Havarti cheese

n 2-4 slices vine ripe tomato

n Honey

n Fresh basil

Spread a thin layer of honey on each slice of bread. Top with cheese, tomato, basil (2-3 leaves) and another slice of cheese.

You can butter the bread, or just use a little olive oil or nothing at all. Grill in a pan over medium heat until golden on each side.

Fresh Tomato Pie

This savory southern tomato pie is made with summer-ripe tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and topped with a tasty cheese and a mayonnaise topping.

1 unbaked pie crust

n 4 to 5 tomatoes, sliced

n 1 teaspoon salt

n 10 fresh basil leaves, chopped (about 1/4 cup)

n 1/2 cup chopped green onion

n 1 clove garlic, minced

n 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

n 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

n 3/4 cup mayonnaise

n Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a few layers of paper towels. Slice the tomatoes and lay on the paper towels in a single layer, then sprinkle with the salt to draw out the tomato juices. Let sit for 10-15 minutes, then use fresh paper towels to pat-dry the tomatoes and remove move of the excess juice so the pie doesn't turn out soggy.

Roll out pie crust and use it to line a pie plate. Crimp the edges and poke holes in the bottom of the crust using the tines of a fork. Par-bake the crust for 10 minutes. Since this won't bake all the way before being filled, it shouldn't shrink too badly, so there is no need for pie weights in my experience.

While the crust bakes, combine the basil, green onion, and garlic in a bowl and stir. In a separate bowl, combine the mozzarella cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and season with freshly ground black pepper. Stir to combine.

When the pie crust has baked for 10 minutes, layer half of the tomatoes on the bottom of the crust, then sprinkle with half of the basil-onion mixture. Layer the remaining tomatoes on top and sprinkle with the remaining basil-onion mixture. Spread the cheese mixture over the top of the pie.

Decrease the oven temperature to 350 degrees, then return the pie to the oven and bake for 30 minutes, uncovered, until the cheese begins to get lightly brown on top. Let rest for 10 minutes, then slice and serve warm.

Italian Cheese and Tomato Pie

Easy Italian Fresh Tomato Cheese Pie, a delicious Italian healthy summer savory pie recipe, the perfect appetizer or main dish.