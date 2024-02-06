Recipes for Lent

Many Christians observe the season of Lent, which is the 40 days from Ash Wednesday to Easter. Lent is a time of making sacrifices, study scripture in depth, pray and prepare for the death and resurrection of Jesus.
As a part of sacrifice, some people make the choice to give up meat on Fridays and have fish or an alternate protein in their Friday meals.
There are many tasty ways to make all kinds of food from the sea, helping you stick with your goals this Lenten season, and many recipes that are appropriate for Lent that do not include fish. I have chosen a few recipes to share with you today that you can enjoy whether you choose to observe Lent or not.
This recipe was in a newspaper years ago and it's been a Lenten meal hit ever since. It's fast and flavorful, and it appeals to all ages.
In a Dutch oven, saute onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the water, macaroni, beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin and salt.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until macaroni is tender. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon sour cream.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/meatless-chili-mac/
The easiest, most effortless 20 minute meal ever from start to finish. And it's all made in a single pan. Win-win situation here.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish or coat with nonstick spray.
In a small bowl, whisk together butter, garlic, lemon juice and lemon zest; set aside.
Season tilapia with salt and pepper, to taste and place onto the prepared baking dish. Drizzle with butter mixture. Place into oven and bake until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 to 12 minutes.
Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.
Source: www.damndelicious.net/2016/ 04/30/baked-lemon-butter-tilapia/
In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, water, brown sugar and lemon juice until smooth; set aside.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Stir-fry garlic for 1 minute. Add vegetables; cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, six to eight minutes.
Stir soy sauce mixture and add to pan. Bring to a boil. Add rice and water chestnuts; heat through. Top with cashews.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/veggie-cashew-stir-fry/
Turn one of your favorite appetizers into lunch or dinner with these Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.
Mix sour cream, mayo, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and garlic until smooth. Stir in artichoke hearts and spinach. Butter outside slices of bread and add a scoop of spinach/cheese mixture to bread. Spread around and fry on pan or griddle until both sides are golden brown.
Serve warm.
Source: www.lilluna.com/spinach-and-artichoke-grilled-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR3d39nSS8RVmW2YMzgHvOQ_HghXeQvmQIrNRzsWODRF3XedITUi64FHfNE#wprm-recipe-container-102753
Over medium high heat, melt the butter in a saucepan. Add in the celery and the green onion and cook until they soften. Stir in the flour, cook for another minute. Heat the milk until it is warm. Add to the saucepan and whisk until all lumps are gone. Whisk in the Old Bay Seasoning, salt and pepper, heavy cream and the tomato paste.
Lower the temp, cook until it is simmering. Cook until the bisque begins to thicken.
Stir in the shrimp and crab meat, cooking until it is heated through.
Top with fresh parsley for a garnish and serve
Source: www.happyhomeschoolnest.com/crab-and-shrimp-seafood-bisque/?fbclid=IwAR3Pj1haZtxVh5fhVNnJVdKNW5WxBQUCoD9d7q1wIKE9-OQitaqpDvpf9IY
Crawfish Cornbread is loaded with crawfish and has a wonderfully crispy crust. The inside is fabulously moist and savory. Hearty enough to be eaten by itself as a meal, even better with beans and rice.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place the butter in a large nonstick pan and heat over medium-high heat. When melted, add onion and bell pepper. Cook 3 minutes and then add green onion and jalapeno. Cook another few minutes or until onions and peppers are soft.
Drain any liquid from crawfish and add to pan along with Creole seasoning. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add cheddar cheese, canned corn, milk, oil, and eggs. Add onion/crawfish mixture. Stir to mix well.
Transfer mixture to a greased 10-inch cast iron skillet. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until golden on top and set in the middle.
Notes: If you don't have a 10-inch cast iron pan, you can use a 9x13-inch baking pan.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/crawfish-cornbread/?fbclid=IwAR1wiOeUpZlnWy4tOhvF4IWyZpYP7_R6yExFkeeOiVnK1ijjk6qjyFCd1sA
You won't miss the meat in this savory delight. The layered main course is as tasty as it is impressive. Serve nice big warm wedges alongside tortilla chips or a green salad.
Cut three 25x3-inch strips of heavy-duty foil; crisscross so they resemble spokes of a wheel. Place strips on the bottom and up the sides of a round 5-quart slow cooker. Coat strips with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, salsa, tomato paste and cumin. Stir in hominy and beans. Place 1 tortilla on the bottom of slow cooker. Top with a third of the hominy mixture and cheese. Repeat layers twice. Sprinkle with olives. Cover and cook on low for 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until heated through.
Using foil strips as handles, remove the lasagna to a platter. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting into wedges.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/vegetarian-tortilla-lasagna/
Baked Halibut is a light and healthy halibut fish fillet and vegetables rubbed with a slightly bright, tangy, cheesy, and a bit garlicky mixture. Guilt-free and delicious baked dinner ready in just 20 minutes from start to finish.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
Pat dry Halibut with a paper towel to remove any excess water. Then season with salt and pepper and squeeze lemon juice all over the fish. Set in a baking pan or dish.
Do the same for tomatoes, and vegetables, if using any. Use a baking tray if using more vegetables.
Bake Halibut for about 6 -7 minutes, depending on its thickness. Be careful; they bake up pretty fast. It will finish baking after you add the sauce.
While fish is baking, mix together butter, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, Creole seasoning, garlic, lemon zest, and basil in a small bowl. Thoroughly mix together.
Remove halibut from the oven and spread the Parmesan mixture over the top and sides of the fish. If desired, rub it on vegetables too.
Return the fish and vegetables (if using any) back into the oven. Turn the oven to broil and cook for 2-3 minutes until the tops are lightly browned. Serve immediately with a desired side dish or with rice. Garnish with lemon slices.
Notes: You can replace halibut with tilapia, cod, flounder, turbot and striped bass.
Source: www.africanbites.com/baked-halibut/
My neighbor and I discovered these delicious low-fat burritos a few years ago. On nights my husband or I have a meeting, we can have a satisfying supper on the table in minutes.
In a nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat; saute onion and green pepper until tender. Stir in beans; heat through.
Spoon about 1/2 cup of vegetable mixture off-center on each tortilla. Sprinkle with the cheese, tomato and lettuce. Fold sides and ends over filling and roll up. Serve with optional toppings as desired.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/black-bean-burritos/
A Lovely Meal for Lent - Deliciously Simple
Set oven at 375 degrees. Brush Pyrex pie plate or baking dish with melted butter.
Rinse cod fillets and dry with paper towel. Brush fillets lightly with melted butter; then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Crush crackers with rolling pin and mix with melted butter and 1tablespoon of lemon juice. Add chopped parsley and toss together lightly.
Gently press crumbs onto fillets. (It's fine if any excess falls into baking dish!)
Pour wine and remaining tablespoon of lemon juice around fish in the baking dish.
Bake for about 15-20 minutes until crumbs are golden and crunchy. Internal temperature should read between 135 -140 degrees. You can carefully check by gently inserting a fork, to see if the fish is opaque and flakey.
Source: www.monasterykitchen.org/a-lovely-meal-for-lent-deliciously-simple/
Here's a healthy one-skillet meal that's quick and easy to prepare yet elegant enough for company. I often take this stew to my school's potlucks, where it is devoured by teachers and students alike.
In a large skillet, saute the mushrooms, onion and garlic in oil until tender. Add the wine or broth. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half. Stir in the tomatoes, kale and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes.
Add beans; heat through. Discard bay leaf.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/tuscan-portobello-stew/
I enjoy all things pasta, and tortellini is my favorite. The flavor of this dish is amazing. It's a great recipe for non-spinach fans to try, too.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add tomatoes, spinach and seasonings. Cook and stir over medium heat until liquid is absorbed, about 3 minutes.
Stir in cream; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook tortellini according to package directions; drain. Stir into sauce. Sprinkle with cheese.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/tortellini-with-tomato-spinach-cream-sauce/
Sweet and tangy flavors shine in this bright seafood dinner. A whole salmon fillet coated in honey mustard garlic sauce gets baked in foil and broiled to a flaky finish. Easy, delicious, and nourishing, this baked honey garlic salmon is dinner perfection in just 25 minutes. You're going to love this baked salmon recipe.
Any of these types of salmon will work with this baked salmon recipe: Atlantic Salmon, Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, Pink Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, or King Salmon. Overall, wild-caught salmon (not farmed) is always better if you have the choice.
To make the baked honey garlic salmon: Position a rack in the middle of your oven. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a large piece of foil to fold over and seal to create a packet.
In a bowl, combine honey, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, oil, paprika, red pepper flakes, Cayenne pepper and a pinch of salt. Stir to combine and set aside.
Place the salmon onto the lined baking sheet. Pour the honey mustard mixture over the salmon, and spread evenly over the fish. Sprinkle with a good amount of salt and cracked pepper. Fold the sides of the foil over the salmon to cover and completely seal the packet closed so the sauce does not leak.
Bake salmon in foil until cooked through, about 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of your fish and your preference of doneness. Carefully open the foil, and broil under the broiler for 2-3 minutes on medium heat to caramelize the top of salmon. Garnish the baked honey garlic salmon with cilantro and serve immediately with lemon slices.
Tips for the Honey Garlic Baked Salmon in Foil: In general, it is better to not overcook salmon fillets. If you like the salmon edges a bit crispy, just open the foil pack and broil the salmon in the oven for 2 minutes at the end of cooking.
If aluminum foil is a concern for you, you can use parchment paper to make the salmon foil pack. Another way to do it is to line the foil with parchment paper, the foil will ensure the salmon packet is well sealed.
Make sure to taste the sauce and adjust the ingredients to your taste. Some people can find it a little too much lemony for instance. The recipe makes a good amount of sauce, you can keep some and reduce it in a saucepan for another use.
Source: www.eatwell101.com/baked-honey-garlic-salmon-in-foil
Sea scallops pan-seared in a cast iron skillet with a lemon and herb butter sauce.
Pat scallops dry and season with salt and pepper. Mince the parsley and garlic and set aside. Add the olive oil to a 12-inch cast iron skillet and bring to high heat. Once skillet is hot, add the scallops to the pan and sear for 2 minutes per side or until golden brown on the top and bottom.
Remove scallops from the skillet and set aside. Add the butter, garlic, lemon and fresh parsley to the skillet, stirring occasionally until fully melted.
Return the scallops to the skillet and cook for an additional minute per side. Place on a serving dish and drizzle with extra lemon butter sauce as desired. Sprinkle with a pinch of leftover fresh herbs and serve immediately.
Source: www.kitchenswagger.com/pan-seared-scallops-lemon-butter-recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
