Recipes for Lent

Many Christians observe the season of Lent, which is the 40 days from Ash Wednesday to Easter. Lent is a time of making sacrifices, study scripture in depth, pray and prepare for the death and resurrection of Jesus.

As a part of sacrifice, some people make the choice to give up meat on Fridays and have fish or an alternate protein in their Friday meals.

There are many tasty ways to make all kinds of food from the sea, helping you stick with your goals this Lenten season, and many recipes that are appropriate for Lent that do not include fish. I have chosen a few recipes to share with you today that you can enjoy whether you choose to observe Lent or not.

Meatless Chili Mac

This recipe was in a newspaper years ago and it's been a Lenten meal hit ever since. It's fast and flavorful, and it appeals to all ages.

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 cups water

1-1/2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1 can (16 ounces) mild chili beans, undrained

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

4 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup fat-free sour cream

In a Dutch oven, saute onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the water, macaroni, beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin and salt.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until macaroni is tender. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon sour cream.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/meatless-chili-mac/

Baked Lemon Butter Tilapia

The easiest, most effortless 20 minute meal ever from start to finish. And it's all made in a single pan. Win-win situation here.

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, or more, to taste

Zest of 1 lemon

4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish or coat with nonstick spray.

In a small bowl, whisk together butter, garlic, lemon juice and lemon zest; set aside.

Season tilapia with salt and pepper, to taste and place onto the prepared baking dish. Drizzle with butter mixture. Place into oven and bake until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Source: www.damndelicious.net/2016/ 04/30/baked-lemon-butter-tilapia/

Veggie- Cashew Stir-Fry

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 cup coarsely chopped fresh baby carrots

1 small zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 small sweet red pepper, coarsely chopped

1 small green pepper, coarsely chopped

4 green onions, sliced

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained

1/2 cup honey-roasted cashews

In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, water, brown sugar and lemon juice until smooth; set aside.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Stir-fry garlic for 1 minute. Add vegetables; cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, six to eight minutes.

Stir soy sauce mixture and add to pan. Bring to a boil. Add rice and water chestnuts; heat through. Top with cashews.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/veggie-cashew-stir-fry/

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Turn one of your favorite appetizers into lunch or dinner with these Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup spinach frozen, thawed and drained

4 ounces artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

Butter

8 slices sourdough bread

Mix sour cream, mayo, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and garlic until smooth. Stir in artichoke hearts and spinach. Butter outside slices of bread and add a scoop of spinach/cheese mixture to bread. Spread around and fry on pan or griddle until both sides are golden brown.

Serve warm.

Source: www.lilluna.com/spinach-and-artichoke-grilled-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR3d39nSS8RVmW2YMzgHvOQ_HghXeQvmQIrNRzsWODRF3XedITUi64FHfNE#wprm-recipe-container-102753

Crab and Shrimp Seafood Bisque

8 ounces crab meat

8 ounces cooked shrimp, cut in pieces

4 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup green onions, chopped

1/3 cup celery, chopped

2 cups milk

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon tomato paste

3 tablespoons flour

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

Over medium high heat, melt the butter in a saucepan. Add in the celery and the green onion and cook until they soften. Stir in the flour, cook for another minute. Heat the milk until it is warm. Add to the saucepan and whisk until all lumps are gone. Whisk in the Old Bay Seasoning, salt and pepper, heavy cream and the tomato paste.

Lower the temp, cook until it is simmering. Cook until the bisque begins to thicken.

Stir in the shrimp and crab meat, cooking until it is heated through.

Top with fresh parsley for a garnish and serve

Source: www.happyhomeschoolnest.com/crab-and-shrimp-seafood-bisque/?fbclid=IwAR3Pj1haZtxVh5fhVNnJVdKNW5WxBQUCoD9d7q1wIKE9-OQitaqpDvpf9IY

Crawfish Cornbread

Crawfish Cornbread is loaded with crawfish and has a wonderfully crispy crust. The inside is fabulously moist and savory. Hearty enough to be eaten by itself as a meal, even better with beans and rice.

1/4 cup butter

1 cup diced yellow or sweet onion

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped green onion

2 jalapenos, chopped

1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 pound frozen crawfish tails, thawed

2 cups yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 (15-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 cup milk

1/2 cup Vegetable oil

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place the butter in a large nonstick pan and heat over medium-high heat. When melted, add onion and bell pepper. Cook 3 minutes and then add green onion and jalapeno. Cook another few minutes or until onions and peppers are soft.

Drain any liquid from crawfish and add to pan along with Creole seasoning. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add cheddar cheese, canned corn, milk, oil, and eggs. Add onion/crawfish mixture. Stir to mix well.

Transfer mixture to a greased 10-inch cast iron skillet. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until golden on top and set in the middle.

Notes: If you don't have a 10-inch cast iron pan, you can use a 9x13-inch baking pan.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/crawfish-cornbread/?fbclid=IwAR1wiOeUpZlnWy4tOhvF4IWyZpYP7_R6yExFkeeOiVnK1ijjk6qjyFCd1sA

Vegetarian Tortilla Southwest Lasagna

You won't miss the meat in this savory delight. The layered main course is as tasty as it is impressive. Serve nice big warm wedges alongside tortilla chips or a green salad.

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic

1 cup chunky salsa

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) hominy, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained

3 flour tortillas (10-inches)

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup sliced ripe olives

Cut three 25x3-inch strips of heavy-duty foil; crisscross so they resemble spokes of a wheel. Place strips on the bottom and up the sides of a round 5-quart slow cooker. Coat strips with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, salsa, tomato paste and cumin. Stir in hominy and beans. Place 1 tortilla on the bottom of slow cooker. Top with a third of the hominy mixture and cheese. Repeat layers twice. Sprinkle with olives. Cover and cook on low for 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until heated through.

Using foil strips as handles, remove the lasagna to a platter. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting into wedges.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/vegetarian-tortilla-lasagna/

Baked Halibut

Baked Halibut is a light and healthy halibut fish fillet and vegetables rubbed with a slightly bright, tangy, cheesy, and a bit garlicky mixture. Guilt-free and delicious baked dinner ready in just 20 minutes from start to finish.