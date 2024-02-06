Recipes for Lent

As we are into the season of Lent, I wanted to share a few recipes that some of you may be able to use for your family meals during Lent. If your family does not observe this season, the recipes are still tasty and worthy of adding to your planned menus.
I have pulled all of the recipes today from sites I visit online, or from the many pages I follow on social media. If the source sites Facebook as the source where I found the recipes, it has come from the site Grandma's Holiday Recipes. This is a private group, but you can easily join the group to enjoy the many recipes that follow holidays throughout the year.
May you have a meaningful season of Lent in the days ahead as we prepare for Easter.
Combine 1 cup flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. In another bowl, combine egg, water and 1/3 cup lemon juice; stir into dry ingredients until smooth.
Place remaining lemon juice and remaining flour in separate shallow bowls. Dip fillets in lemon juice, then flour, then coat with egg mixture.
In a large skillet, heat - inch oil over medium-high heat. Fry fillets until golden brown and fish flakes easily with a fork, two to three minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. If desired, serve with lemon wedges.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/lemon-batter-fish/print/?fbclid=IwAR1x7OFdZ9rZwf7WIKJr4bO2HKPd0kPAXoW0c2_3CarUuUlQaouF-XuSICk
This cheesy Zucchini Bake is one of my favorite ways to use zucchini! Delicious meatless recipe with eggs is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner...and so easy to make!
Press crescent roll dough into a greased 8-inch-by-8-inch pan.
Melt butter in a medium skillet; add chopped onion and chopped zucchini and saute over medium heat five minutes (until tender-crisp).
In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs and then stir in spices. Add a small amount of onion/zucchini mixture to eggs to temper them; then add remainder of mixture and stir together. Stir in shredded mozzarella.
Pour mixture into unbaked crust; bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-bake/
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Combine the egg, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, Old Bay, salt, celery, and parsley in a large bowl and mix well. Add the crab meat (be sure to check the meat for any hard and sharp cartilage) and panko; gently fold mixture together until just combined, being careful not to shred the crab meat. Shape into 6 crab cakes (about 1/2 cup each) and place on prepared baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Preheat a large nonstick pan to medium heat and coat with canola oil. When oil is hot, place crab cakes in pan and cook until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. Be careful as oil may splatter. Serve immediately with tartar sauce or a squeeze of lemon.
Quick Tartar Sauce
Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172
In a medium bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients. Spoon 1/4 of mixture onto each of four sandwich thins. Top with tomato and cheese. Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Grill until cheese is melted and sandwich thins are browned and toasted.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Begin by chopping the spinach and olives and putting them in a large mixing bowl. Add the feta, mozzarella, bell pepper, green onion, and salt and pepper. Toss thoroughly and set bowl aside.
Unroll the crescent dough and divide into triangles. Using a spoon, place tiny amount of spinach mixture on the wide part of the dough triangle.
Roll them up.
Place on a greased cookie sheet. Before putting them in the oven lightly brush each roll with beaten egg white . Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172
For Lemon Butter Sauce:
For Fish Spice Blend:
For Fish:
For Lemon Butter Sauce:
Warm a large skillet over medium high heat. Add cooking wine, lemon juice, garlic, and shallots and saute for approximately three minutes. Stir in salt, pepper, Worcestershire, and hot sauce. Simmer for approximately three minutes.
Stir in cream and continue cooking for one minute more. Reduce to low heat. Add butter to the sauce a little at a time and whisk until well combined. Keep warm until ready to use.
For Fish
Whisk together spice blend with flour; set aside.
Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add fish to the pan and pan fry for approximately 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
Divide fish onto individual plates and spoon lemon butter sauce over the top. Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired.
Source: www.the36thavenue.com/halibut-with-lemon-butter.../
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 12- x 8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Prepare potatoes for oven as directed on package in sprayed baking dish, using water, milk and margarine. Sprinkle potatoes with peas.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Arrange fish sticks over peas and potatoes. Bake an additional 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172/permalink/1372653366400886
Can you have an elegant meal without slaving in the kitchen all day? Yes, with Citrus Poached Salmon
Combine the broth, orange juice, lemon juice, dill, salt, peppercorns and bay leaf in a skillet or pan with tall sides. Bring to a boil. Boil for 2-3 minutes, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to allow all of the flavors to come together.
Skin side down, slide the salmon into the simmering broth. The broth should come halfway up the sides of the fish. Spoon the sauce over the fish, cover and cook for 5 minutes, baste again and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the flesh is firm.
Serve warm or chilled, garnish with chopped dill & chives.
Source: www.bowl-me-over.com/easy-citrus-poached-salmon-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2HHYnKX3QR2G1CkC08yIejC-nu7JAIjxhVBnNbotB3OCe834kDpAuBc3c#wprm-recipe-container-6044
Our Mac and Cheese Bites recipe begins with a box of macaroni and cheese with creamy cheddar sauce. By adding just a few more ingredients and baking in mini muffin cups you'll have a cheesy bite size appetizer that will be the hit of any get together, and oh so easy to make!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously coat 36 mini muffin cups with cooking spray.
Prepare pasta according to package directions; drain and run under cold water to stop the cooking process. Transfer to bowl.
Stir in cheese sauce from mix, beaten egg and Â½ cup shredded cheese. Divide evenly in prepared pans.
In small bowl combine Panko, remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese and butter. Sprinkle over macaroni and cheese.
Bake, in batches if necessary, 25 minutes or until golden and hot. Let stand in pans 10 minutes. Run knife around rims of bites to release. Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Source: www.swirlsofflavor.com/mini-mac-n-cheese-bites/?fbclid=IwAR3VvU3LQcu05jozJV3eu8WVrA0kFpDshsA5OHBnccwkdim0l_PjJfaUDnI
Crab Crescent Bites are loaded with a creamy and delicious imitation crab meat and cream cheese filling. They're super easy to make and just perfect for enjoying as a party pick-up or game day snack. Seriously, if you can chop, stir, and turn on an oven, you can whip up a batch of these crowd-pleasing tasty little bites.
In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, green onion, salt, and pepper. Stir together until well mixed.
Add imitation crab; fold into cream cheese mixture until well combined.
Unroll one package of crescent rolls and place on a baking sheet. With your fingers, gently press the seams together to seal them. Spread the crab mixture evenly over the crescent roll dough, leaving about a 1/2-inch border along the edges.
Unroll the remaining package of crescent rolls and place on top of the crab mixture. Press the edges together to seal. Gently press the seams together.
Bake at 375 degrees for about 18-20 minutes, or until crescent roll dough is golden brown.
Cut into small squares and serve. (A pizza cutter makes really quick and easy work of the cutting.)
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172
Cook pasta according to the package instructions. Meanwhile, saute the onion in butter over medium heat for 4-5 minutes.
Add the salmon and keep cooking for another 5-7 minutes, breaking it into flakes as it cooks.
If you prefer to bake your salmon in the oven and then flake it up into pieces, then adding to pan, that's fine too!
Add the heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Stir and turn off the heat.
Add the cooked pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano, and chopped parsley, mixing everything together thoroughly.
Sprinkle with more cheese and parsley before serving.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172
Make sure that the fish is nice and clean before anything else, then set it to the side.
In a large bowl add the self-rising flour, cornmeal, and Cajun seasoning. Mix well.
In a separate bowl beat the two eggs, then add in the hot sauce, and mix.
Next, add the fish into the bowl with the hot sauce and egg mixture. Make sure that the fish is nicely coated with the wet mixture, then coat with the flour mixture.
Once all of the fish is coated, let it sit for about 5 minutes so that the cornmeal and flour mixture can stick well.
Heat the oil between 350 — 375 degrees. Once the oil is nice and hot, carefully add the fish into the skillet or deep fryer, but do not overcrowd. Fry the fish until golden brown, then remove from the oil, and set on a paper towel-lined plate or cookie sheet.
Let sit until it's cool enough to eat.
Source: www.dealpury.com/spicy-fried-catfish/?fbclid=IwAR201Sg23y9XPSkEJcDu8H1JmX0Xk7VnByVfIhL4AfV1pumDvKCTUfmp7_0
In a medium bowl, cream together butter and cream cheese until smooth. Stir in celery, mayonnaise, onion, sugar, lemon juice, salt and pepper until well blended. Add eggs and mix well.
Cover and chill for 1 hour or longer. Serve on bread or croissants
Sprinkle with paprika or add dill pickle relish or bacon if desired.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172/permalink/1372385859760970
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
