Recipes for Lent

As we are into the season of Lent, I wanted to share a few recipes that some of you may be able to use for your family meals during Lent. If your family does not observe this season, the recipes are still tasty and worthy of adding to your planned menus.

I have pulled all of the recipes today from sites I visit online, or from the many pages I follow on social media. If the source sites Facebook as the source where I found the recipes, it has come from the site Grandma's Holiday Recipes. This is a private group, but you can easily join the group to enjoy the many recipes that follow holidays throughout the year.

May you have a meaningful season of Lent in the days ahead as we prepare for Easter.

Lemon-Batter Fish

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2/3 cup water

2/3 cup lemon juice, divided

2 pounds perch or walleye fillets, cut into serving-sized pieces

Oil for frying

Lemon wedges, optional

Combine 1 cup flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. In another bowl, combine egg, water and 1/3 cup lemon juice; stir into dry ingredients until smooth.

Place remaining lemon juice and remaining flour in separate shallow bowls. Dip fillets in lemon juice, then flour, then coat with egg mixture.

In a large skillet, heat - inch oil over medium-high heat. Fry fillets until golden brown and fish flakes easily with a fork, two to three minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. If desired, serve with lemon wedges.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/lemon-batter-fish/print/?fbclid=IwAR1x7OFdZ9rZwf7WIKJr4bO2HKPd0kPAXoW0c2_3CarUuUlQaouF-XuSICk

Cheesy Italian Zucchini Bake

This cheesy Zucchini Bake is one of my favorite ways to use zucchini! Delicious meatless recipe with eggs is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner...and so easy to make!

1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated crescent rolls

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion chopped (approximately 1 cup)

4 cups chopped zucchini, approximately 4 small

3 eggs

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

Press crescent roll dough into a greased 8-inch-by-8-inch pan.

Melt butter in a medium skillet; add chopped onion and chopped zucchini and saute over medium heat five minutes (until tender-crisp).

In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs and then stir in spices. Add a small amount of onion/zucchini mixture to eggs to temper them; then add remainder of mixture and stir together. Stir in shredded mozzarella.

Pour mixture into unbaked crust; bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-bake/

Maryland Crab Cakes

1 large egg

2 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup finely diced celery

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 pound lump crab meat

1/2 cup panko

Canola oil

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Combine the egg, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, Old Bay, salt, celery, and parsley in a large bowl and mix well. Add the crab meat (be sure to check the meat for any hard and sharp cartilage) and panko; gently fold mixture together until just combined, being careful not to shred the crab meat. Shape into 6 crab cakes (about 1/2 cup each) and place on prepared baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat a large nonstick pan to medium heat and coat with canola oil. When oil is hot, place crab cakes in pan and cook until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. Be careful as oil may splatter. Serve immediately with tartar sauce or a squeeze of lemon.

Quick Tartar Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced red onion

1-2 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172

Tuna Melt

1 can ( 7 ounce) tuna packed in water, drained

3 tablespoons canola mayonnaise

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon dried dill

1 Roma tomato, sliced thinly

4 slices 2% American cheese

4 sandwich thins (100 calories) (8 if you want a closed sandwich)

In a medium bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients. Spoon 1/4 of mixture onto each of four sandwich thins. Top with tomato and cheese. Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Grill until cheese is melted and sandwich thins are browned and toasted.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172

Stuffed Crescent Roll (Spinach & Cheese):

2 tubes crescent rolls, 8 ct

4 ounce crumbled feta cheese

4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

3 ounces fresh baby spinach, chopped

2 ounce black olives, finely diced

1 egg white, beaten

Diced red or green bell pepper

Chopped green onion

Dash salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Begin by chopping the spinach and olives and putting them in a large mixing bowl. Add the feta, mozzarella, bell pepper, green onion, and salt and pepper. Toss thoroughly and set bowl aside.

Unroll the crescent dough and divide into triangles. Using a spoon, place tiny amount of spinach mixture on the wide part of the dough triangle.

Roll them up.

Place on a greased cookie sheet. Before putting them in the oven lightly brush each roll with beaten egg white . Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172

Pan-fried Fish in a Rich Lemon Butter Sauce

For Lemon Butter Sauce:

1 cup white cooking wine

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced shallots

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Dash hot red pepper sauce

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup butter, chopped

For Fish Spice Blend:

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1/4 tablespoon black pepper

1/4 tablespoon onion powder

1/4 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1/4 tablespoon dried oregano

1/4 tablespoon dried thyme

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

For Fish:

2 pounds halibut or fish of choice

2 tablespoons olive oil

Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

For Lemon Butter Sauce:

Warm a large skillet over medium high heat. Add cooking wine, lemon juice, garlic, and shallots and saute for approximately three minutes. Stir in salt, pepper, Worcestershire, and hot sauce. Simmer for approximately three minutes.

Stir in cream and continue cooking for one minute more. Reduce to low heat. Add butter to the sauce a little at a time and whisk until well combined. Keep warm until ready to use.

For Fish

Whisk together spice blend with flour; set aside.

Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add fish to the pan and pan fry for approximately 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

Divide fish onto individual plates and spoon lemon butter sauce over the top. Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired.

Source: www.the36thavenue.com/halibut-with-lemon-butter.../

Fish Stick Casserole:

1 (7.8-ounce) package creamy scalloped potatoes

3 cups water

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons margarine or butter

1 cup sweet peas

1 (10 to 12-ounce) package frozen fish sticks

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 12- x 8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.