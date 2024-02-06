All sections
March 4, 2021

Recipes for Lent

As we are into the season of Lent, I wanted to share a few recipes that some of you may be able to use for your family meals during Lent. If your family does not observe this season, the recipes are still tasty and worthy of adding to your planned menus...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

As we are into the season of Lent, I wanted to share a few recipes that some of you may be able to use for your family meals during Lent. If your family does not observe this season, the recipes are still tasty and worthy of adding to your planned menus.

I have pulled all of the recipes today from sites I visit online, or from the many pages I follow on social media. If the source sites Facebook as the source where I found the recipes, it has come from the site Grandma's Holiday Recipes. This is a private group, but you can easily join the group to enjoy the many recipes that follow holidays throughout the year.

May you have a meaningful season of Lent in the days ahead as we prepare for Easter.

Lemon-Batter Fish

  • 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 2/3 cup lemon juice, divided
  • 2 pounds perch or walleye fillets, cut into serving-sized pieces
  • Oil for frying
  • Lemon wedges, optional

Combine 1 cup flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. In another bowl, combine egg, water and 1/3 cup lemon juice; stir into dry ingredients until smooth.

Place remaining lemon juice and remaining flour in separate shallow bowls. Dip fillets in lemon juice, then flour, then coat with egg mixture.

In a large skillet, heat - inch oil over medium-high heat. Fry fillets until golden brown and fish flakes easily with a fork, two to three minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. If desired, serve with lemon wedges.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/lemon-batter-fish/print/?fbclid=IwAR1x7OFdZ9rZwf7WIKJr4bO2HKPd0kPAXoW0c2_3CarUuUlQaouF-XuSICk

Cheesy Italian Zucchini Bake

This cheesy Zucchini Bake is one of my favorite ways to use zucchini! Delicious meatless recipe with eggs is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner...and so easy to make!

  • 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 small onion chopped (approximately 1 cup)
  • 4 cups chopped zucchini, approximately 4 small
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

Press crescent roll dough into a greased 8-inch-by-8-inch pan.

Melt butter in a medium skillet; add chopped onion and chopped zucchini and saute over medium heat five minutes (until tender-crisp).

In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs and then stir in spices. Add a small amount of onion/zucchini mixture to eggs to temper them; then add remainder of mixture and stir together. Stir in shredded mozzarella.

Pour mixture into unbaked crust; bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-bake/

Maryland Crab Cakes

  • 1 large egg
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup finely diced celery
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 pound lump crab meat
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • Canola oil

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Combine the egg, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, Old Bay, salt, celery, and parsley in a large bowl and mix well. Add the crab meat (be sure to check the meat for any hard and sharp cartilage) and panko; gently fold mixture together until just combined, being careful not to shred the crab meat. Shape into 6 crab cakes (about 1/2 cup each) and place on prepared baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat a large nonstick pan to medium heat and coat with canola oil. When oil is hot, place crab cakes in pan and cook until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. Be careful as oil may splatter. Serve immediately with tartar sauce or a squeeze of lemon.

Quick Tartar Sauce

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon minced red onion
  • 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172

Tuna Melt

  • 1 can ( 7 ounce) tuna packed in water, drained
  • 3 tablespoons canola mayonnaise
  • 1 celery stalk, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried dill
  • 1 Roma tomato, sliced thinly
  • 4 slices 2% American cheese
  • 4 sandwich thins (100 calories) (8 if you want a closed sandwich)

In a medium bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients. Spoon 1/4 of mixture onto each of four sandwich thins. Top with tomato and cheese. Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Grill until cheese is melted and sandwich thins are browned and toasted.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172

Stuffed Crescent Roll (Spinach & Cheese):

  • 2 tubes crescent rolls, 8 ct
  • 4 ounce crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 3 ounces fresh baby spinach, chopped
  • 2 ounce black olives, finely diced
  • 1 egg white, beaten
  • Diced red or green bell pepper
  • Chopped green onion
  • Dash salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Begin by chopping the spinach and olives and putting them in a large mixing bowl. Add the feta, mozzarella, bell pepper, green onion, and salt and pepper. Toss thoroughly and set bowl aside.

Unroll the crescent dough and divide into triangles. Using a spoon, place tiny amount of spinach mixture on the wide part of the dough triangle.

Roll them up.

Place on a greased cookie sheet. Before putting them in the oven lightly brush each roll with beaten egg white . Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172

Pan-fried Fish in a Rich Lemon Butter Sauce

For Lemon Butter Sauce:

  • 1 cup white cooking wine
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Dash of Worcestershire sauce
  • Dash hot red pepper sauce
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup butter, chopped

For Fish Spice Blend:

  • 1/2 tablespoon paprika
  • 1/2 tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 tablespoon black pepper
  • 1/4 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1/4 tablespoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 tablespoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

For Fish:

  • 2 pounds halibut or fish of choice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

For Lemon Butter Sauce:

Warm a large skillet over medium high heat. Add cooking wine, lemon juice, garlic, and shallots and saute for approximately three minutes. Stir in salt, pepper, Worcestershire, and hot sauce. Simmer for approximately three minutes.

Stir in cream and continue cooking for one minute more. Reduce to low heat. Add butter to the sauce a little at a time and whisk until well combined. Keep warm until ready to use.

For Fish

Whisk together spice blend with flour; set aside.

Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add fish to the pan and pan fry for approximately 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

Divide fish onto individual plates and spoon lemon butter sauce over the top. Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired.

Source: www.the36thavenue.com/halibut-with-lemon-butter.../

Fish Stick Casserole:

  • 1 (7.8-ounce) package creamy scalloped potatoes
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons margarine or butter
  • 1 cup sweet peas
  • 1 (10 to 12-ounce) package frozen fish sticks

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 12- x 8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Prepare potatoes for oven as directed on package in sprayed baking dish, using water, milk and margarine. Sprinkle potatoes with peas.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Arrange fish sticks over peas and potatoes. Bake an additional 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172/permalink/1372653366400886

Easy Citrus Poached Salmon

Can you have an elegant meal without slaving in the kitchen all day? Yes, with Citrus Poached Salmon

  • 1 1/2 cups chicken or seafood broth
  • 1 cup fresh squeezed orange juice, about 3 oranges
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • 1/2 lemon squeezed
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 4 salmon fillets
  • 1 tablespoon each chopped dill and chives, optional garnishes

Combine the broth, orange juice, lemon juice, dill, salt, peppercorns and bay leaf in a skillet or pan with tall sides. Bring to a boil. Boil for 2-3 minutes, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to allow all of the flavors to come together.

Skin side down, slide the salmon into the simmering broth. The broth should come halfway up the sides of the fish. Spoon the sauce over the fish, cover and cook for 5 minutes, baste again and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the flesh is firm.

Serve warm or chilled, garnish with chopped dill & chives.

Source: www.bowl-me-over.com/easy-citrus-poached-salmon-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2HHYnKX3QR2G1CkC08yIejC-nu7JAIjxhVBnNbotB3OCe834kDpAuBc3c#wprm-recipe-container-6044

Mini Mac 'n Cheese Bites

Our Mac and Cheese Bites recipe begins with a box of macaroni and cheese with creamy cheddar sauce. By adding just a few more ingredients and baking in mini muffin cups you'll have a cheesy bite size appetizer that will be the hit of any get together, and oh so easy to make!

  • 1 (12 ounce) package deluxe macaroni and cheddar dinner with creamy cheddar cheese sauce
  • 1 egg ,lightly beaten
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese ,divided
  • 1/4 cup seasoned Panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 tablespoon butter ,melted
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously coat 36 mini muffin cups with cooking spray.

Prepare pasta according to package directions; drain and run under cold water to stop the cooking process. Transfer to bowl.

Stir in cheese sauce from mix, beaten egg and Â½ cup shredded cheese. Divide evenly in prepared pans.

In small bowl combine Panko, remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese and butter. Sprinkle over macaroni and cheese.

Bake, in batches if necessary, 25 minutes or until golden and hot. Let stand in pans 10 minutes. Run knife around rims of bites to release. Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Source: www.swirlsofflavor.com/mini-mac-n-cheese-bites/?fbclid=IwAR3VvU3LQcu05jozJV3eu8WVrA0kFpDshsA5OHBnccwkdim0l_PjJfaUDnI

Crab Crescent Bites

Crab Crescent Bites are loaded with a creamy and delicious imitation crab meat and cream cheese filling. They're super easy to make and just perfect for enjoying as a party pick-up or game day snack. Seriously, if you can chop, stir, and turn on an oven, you can whip up a batch of these crowd-pleasing tasty little bites.

  • 3 to 4 cup (about 14 - 16 ounces) finely chopped imitation crab meat
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, green onion, salt, and pepper. Stir together until well mixed.

Add imitation crab; fold into cream cheese mixture until well combined.

Unroll one package of crescent rolls and place on a baking sheet. With your fingers, gently press the seams together to seal them. Spread the crab mixture evenly over the crescent roll dough, leaving about a 1/2-inch border along the edges.

Unroll the remaining package of crescent rolls and place on top of the crab mixture. Press the edges together to seal. Gently press the seams together.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 18-20 minutes, or until crescent roll dough is golden brown.

Cut into small squares and serve. (A pizza cutter makes really quick and easy work of the cutting.)

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172

Creamy Pasta And Salmon

  • 1 pound salmon
  • 8 ounces uncooked penne pasta
  • 3 tablespoon butter
  • 1 medium onion (chopped)
  • 8 ounce heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • Salt and pepper

Cook pasta according to the package instructions. Meanwhile, saute the onion in butter over medium heat for 4-5 minutes.

Add the salmon and keep cooking for another 5-7 minutes, breaking it into flakes as it cooks.

If you prefer to bake your salmon in the oven and then flake it up into pieces, then adding to pan, that's fine too!

Add the heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Stir and turn off the heat.

Add the cooked pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano, and chopped parsley, mixing everything together thoroughly.

Sprinkle with more cheese and parsley before serving.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172

Spicy Fried Catfish

  • 2 pounds catfish nuggets
  • 1 cup self-rising flour
  • 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup hot sauce
  • 2 medium-sized eggs
  • 2 teaspoons your favorite Cajun seasoning
  • 2 2 1/2 cup oil to fry with

Make sure that the fish is nice and clean before anything else, then set it to the side.

In a large bowl add the self-rising flour, cornmeal, and Cajun seasoning. Mix well.

In a separate bowl beat the two eggs, then add in the hot sauce, and mix.

Next, add the fish into the bowl with the hot sauce and egg mixture. Make sure that the fish is nicely coated with the wet mixture, then coat with the flour mixture.

Once all of the fish is coated, let it sit for about 5 minutes so that the cornmeal and flour mixture can stick well.

Heat the oil between 350 — 375 degrees. Once the oil is nice and hot, carefully add the fish into the skillet or deep fryer, but do not overcrowd. Fry the fish until golden brown, then remove from the oil, and set on a paper towel-lined plate or cookie sheet.

Let sit until it's cool enough to eat.

Source: www.dealpury.com/spicy-fried-catfish/?fbclid=IwAR201Sg23y9XPSkEJcDu8H1JmX0Xk7VnByVfIhL4AfV1pumDvKCTUfmp7_0

Deluxe Egg Salad

  • 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
  • 3 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons celery, minced
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise (or more if desired)
  • 1 teaspoon onion, grated
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 6 hard boiled eggs, finely chopped or squished with a fork
  • Croissants or Bread
  • Paprika (optional)
  • Dill Pickle Relish (optional)
  • Bacon (optional)

In a medium bowl, cream together butter and cream cheese until smooth. Stir in celery, mayonnaise, onion, sugar, lemon juice, salt and pepper until well blended. Add eggs and mix well.

Cover and chill for 1 hour or longer. Serve on bread or croissants

Sprinkle with paprika or add dill pickle relish or bacon if desired.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172/permalink/1372385859760970

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
