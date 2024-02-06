Recipes for fall-like weather

As we are approaching more fall-like weather and temperatures, our thoughts may turn to more savory and hearty meal ideas. Soups, casseroles, slow-cooker meals — or maybe a chili dog by a bonfire.
I have included several here for you today as well as a couple of sweet treats you are sure to enjoy. The cinnamon roll "hack" for a quick and simple dessert or brunch is a great recipe to have in your files for something quick and easy.
Have fun trying these recipes and enjoy!
Beef and Noodles Soup uses a slow cooker to make this super easy soup recipe. Tender beef, noodles, and a delicious broth make for a comforting soup.
In a slow cooker, whisk together onion soup mix, cream of mushroom soup, garlic, and beef broth until well blended. Add in stew meat.
Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours or high for four to six hours
During the last 30 minutes of cooking, add the egg noodles and cook until tender.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, garlic, and onion. Tear the bread into small pieces and add to beef mixture.
Add the milk, Worcestershire sauce, sage, salt, mustard, pepper and egg to the beef mixture. Mix until the ingredients are well integrated.
Place the beef mixture in an ungreased baking pan. Shape into an 8-inch-by-4-inch loaf in the pan, then spread the ketchup over the top.
Bake uncovered 50 to 60 minutes until meat and juices are no longer pink or until a meat thermometer inserted in the center of the loaf reads 160 degrees and center of loaf is no longer pink. Let loaf sit for five minutes. Remove loaf from pan and cut into slices. Serve.
In a bowl, combine pudding mix, milk, and yogurt (or cream) and beat until smooth. Set aside.
Cut pound cake into 12 slices.
Cut the first six slices into cubes and spread an even layer in an 8-inch-by-8-inch dish, and cover with 2/3 of the pie filling on the cake.
Cut remaining six slices into cubes and cover the pie filling.
Pour the pudding mixture over the cake and spread evenly.
Spread whipped cream over pudding layer, then top with remaining pie filling and swirl slightly for decoration. Top with the topping of your choice.
Place dish in the refrigerator and let sit for at least four to five hours.
The Coney Island style recipe for fine, tender meaty chili sauce perfect for Chili Dogs and Chili Cheese Fries — "The One", the BEST recipe — that took almost a decade to perfect!
Saute onions in oil (just enough to cook them in) over medium heat in a saucepan for five minutes or until golden. Add garlic and continue cooking for two minutes. Add tomato paste then stir and cook for two to three minutes or until the paste just starts to brown on the bottom of the pan. Add water then stir well to deglaze the pan. Add chili powder and remaining spices then whisk until smooth.
Add ground beef then stir the meat into the liquid with a whisk or fork. Once the meat and sauce are uniformly combined, bring to a low boil.
Cover and simmer for 30 minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally. Remove lid then continue simmering, uncovered, for 30 additional minutes or until chili has reached desired thickness.
Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.
Note: You can freeze this in an airtight container for up to six months. You can double or triple the recipe just use a wider pot accordingly so the liquid evaporates like it needs to.
This recipe can't be made as-is in a slow cooker since the water has to evaporate out for the chili to thicken. If you want to try it, best guess would be to add about 1 1/4 cups water with the ground beef after (add just enough water so that the meat breaks down when stirred) then transfer everything to a slow cooker then cook on Low for four to six hours or high for two to three hours.
If you've never tried a French Onion Chicken recipe before, buckle up. This is the juiciest, most flavorful chicken topped with melted gruyere cheese and smothered with caramelized onions.
Finishing the dish:
Place large, nonstick pan over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon butter to the pan. Sprinkle salt and pepper over both sides of the chicken. Add to the preheated pan and brown on both sides and thoroughly cooked to 165 degrees. Transfer browned chicken to a plate and cover with foil.
To the hot pan, add other tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add onions, thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper to the pan and stir to coat in spices, butter and oil. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally for 20 to 30 minutes or until completely soft and tender. If your onions are coloring before they are tenderizing, your heat may be too high. Reduce heat and continue cooking.
Once onions are completely tender and browned all the way though, deglaze pan with Marsala wine and cook down by half (this shouldn't take too long.) Add in the beef broth. In a small bowl, stir butter and flour together to create a paste. Add to pan to thicken the gravy. Stir and cook one minute. Reduce heat to low.
Add in chicken and cover to warm through, about three minutes. Add shredded gruyere cheese to chicken and cover to melt completely, another minute or two.
Top chicken with dried parsley and cracked black pepper, if desired and serve hot.
A rich and flavorful ground beef stew with a hint of heat from spicy V-8 juice. You can use regular V-8 juice of you don't want the extra spicy kick.
This ground beef stew freezes well so its still great to make if cooking for fewer people.
Note: Freezes well. I freeze mine in sandwich size containers for easy reheating as single meals.
In a 4-quart pan, melt the butter. Add the chopped potatoes. Cook and stir for 8 minutes to brown them up. Add the celery, onion and dash of garlic. Saute for an additional 8 minutes. Add the broth, fresh thyme, salt and pepper, stir and simmer for 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix the flour with the half and half. Whisk to combine. Add to the soup, stir to combine. Add the pinch of nutmeg. Simmer for 15 minutes (even up to 25 minutes is fine). Serve.
Note: You can use any kind of potato you would like. You can also serve this soup with crusty bread, crackers, bacon or green onions.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a 9- x 13-inch pan add the water. Place the acorn squash cut side up in the pan. Brush the tops with coconut oil. Add 1 tablespoon of maple syrup to each squash cavity with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Add a few pecans if desired.
Bake for right about an hour or until flesh is softened and golden brown. Serve.
For the Apple Cinnamon Rolls:
For the Maple Cream Cheese Glaze:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Brush 9-inch cake pan with 1 tablespoon butter. In small bowl, stir together brown sugar, cinnamon and salt.
Unroll crescent roll dough on work surface. Press and pinch all perforations to seal.
Evenly brush dough with remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Sprinkle sugar mixture over butter. Evenly spread chopped apple over dough, leaving 1/2-inch border at long edges of dough.
Starting from one long edge of dough, roll dough up into long tube; pinching edges to seal. If any perforations in dough have opened, pinch to seal before cutting rolls. Using sharp knife, cut dough into 9 pieces. Arrange pieces, cut side up, in prepared pan. Flatten each roll slightly.
Transfer to oven and bake 20 to 22 minutes or until rolls are golden brown and dough is cooked through. Transfer to wire rack to cool 5 minutes before transferring rolls to serving platter.
Meanwhile, make the Maple Cream Cheese Glaze: In microwave safe bowl, heat cream cheese on high 20 seconds. Add maple syrup and powdered sugar; whisk until smooth. Drizzle glaze over warm rolls and serve immediately.
Melt the stick of butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions, garlic, bay leaves, thyme, and salt and pepper and cook until the onions are very soft and caramelized, about 25 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the wine has evaporated and the onions are dry, about 5 minutes. Discard the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Dust the onions with the flour and give them a stir. Turn the heat down to medium low so the flour doesn't burn, and cook for 10 minutes to cook out the raw flour taste. Now add the beef broth, bring the soup back to a simmer, and cook for 10 minutes. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper.
When you're ready to eat, preheat the broiler. Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet in a single layer. Sprinkle the slices with the Gruyere and broil until bubbly and golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.
Ladle the soup in bowls and float several of the Gruyere croutons on top.
Alternative method: Ladle the soup into bowls, top each with 2 slices of bread and top with cheese. Put the bowls into the oven to toast the bread and melt the cheese.
This Pizza Pasta Casserole is one you will come back to time after time. If you like pizza, you will love this casserole. Easy to make, keeps well in the refrigerator for several days and can be reheated in the oven or microwave.
Brown ground beef, green pepper and onion in a skillet on top of the stove. Drain well and spread in bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish.
Cook pasta according to package directions, drain well and spread on top of ground beef mixture. In a bowl whisk together the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, basil, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, oregano and Italian seasoning. Pour over the hamburger and pasta evenly.
Sprinkle on the mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni slices and add cheese on top. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Notes: I kept some of the olives and pepperoni to spread on top of the cheese just to make it look better. You don't have to do this. You could add ham to this and experiment with the spices. It is very versatile. We like it just as I posted because it tastes just like pizza.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.