Recipes for fall-like weather

As we are approaching more fall-like weather and temperatures, our thoughts may turn to more savory and hearty meal ideas. Soups, casseroles, slow-cooker meals — or maybe a chili dog by a bonfire.

I have included several here for you today as well as a couple of sweet treats you are sure to enjoy. The cinnamon roll "hack" for a quick and simple dessert or brunch is a great recipe to have in your files for something quick and easy.

Have fun trying these recipes and enjoy!

Beef and Noodles Soup

Beef and Noodles Soup uses a slow cooker to make this super easy soup recipe. Tender beef, noodles, and a delicious broth make for a comforting soup.

2 pounds lean stew meat

1 packet onion soup mix

1 (10 ounce can) cream of mushroom soup

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

4 cans beef broth , (14.5 ounce each)

12 ounces egg noodles

In a slow cooker, whisk together onion soup mix, cream of mushroom soup, garlic, and beef broth until well blended. Add in stew meat.

Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours or high for four to six hours

During the last 30 minutes of cooking, add the egg noodles and cook until tender.

Mouth-Watering Meatloaf

1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tablespoons diced onion

2 slices potato bread

1/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 large egg

1/3 cup ketchup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, garlic, and onion. Tear the bread into small pieces and add to beef mixture.

Add the milk, Worcestershire sauce, sage, salt, mustard, pepper and egg to the beef mixture. Mix until the ingredients are well integrated.

Place the beef mixture in an ungreased baking pan. Shape into an 8-inch-by-4-inch loaf in the pan, then spread the ketchup over the top.

Bake uncovered 50 to 60 minutes until meat and juices are no longer pink or until a meat thermometer inserted in the center of the loaf reads 160 degrees and center of loaf is no longer pink. Let loaf sit for five minutes. Remove loaf from pan and cut into slices. Serve.

Heaven On Earth Dessert

1 frozen Sara Lee pure butter pound cake, thawed

1 box instant vanilla pudding mix

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup plain Greek yogurt or 15% cream

1 can cherry pie filling, divided

16 ounces heavy cream, whipping

3 or 4 tablespoons powdered sugar

Topping of your choice: nuts, chocolate, etc.

In a bowl, combine pudding mix, milk, and yogurt (or cream) and beat until smooth. Set aside.

Cut pound cake into 12 slices.

Cut the first six slices into cubes and spread an even layer in an 8-inch-by-8-inch dish, and cover with 2/3 of the pie filling on the cake.

Cut remaining six slices into cubes and cover the pie filling.

Pour the pudding mixture over the cake and spread evenly.

Spread whipped cream over pudding layer, then top with remaining pie filling and swirl slightly for decoration. Top with the topping of your choice.

Place dish in the refrigerator and let sit for at least four to five hours.

The Best Hot Dog Chili (Seriously!)

The Coney Island style recipe for fine, tender meaty chili sauce perfect for Chili Dogs and Chili Cheese Fries — "The One", the BEST recipe — that took almost a decade to perfect!

1 small onion, diced

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

2 cups water

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)

1 pound lean ground chuck (90/10)

Saute onions in oil (just enough to cook them in) over medium heat in a saucepan for five minutes or until golden. Add garlic and continue cooking for two minutes. Add tomato paste then stir and cook for two to three minutes or until the paste just starts to brown on the bottom of the pan. Add water then stir well to deglaze the pan. Add chili powder and remaining spices then whisk until smooth.

Add ground beef then stir the meat into the liquid with a whisk or fork. Once the meat and sauce are uniformly combined, bring to a low boil.

Cover and simmer for 30 minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally. Remove lid then continue simmering, uncovered, for 30 additional minutes or until chili has reached desired thickness.

Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

Note: You can freeze this in an airtight container for up to six months. You can double or triple the recipe just use a wider pot accordingly so the liquid evaporates like it needs to.

This recipe can't be made as-is in a slow cooker since the water has to evaporate out for the chili to thicken. If you want to try it, best guess would be to add about 1 1/4 cups water with the ground beef after (add just enough water so that the meat breaks down when stirred) then transfer everything to a slow cooker then cook on Low for four to six hours or high for two to three hours.

French Onion Chicken

If you've never tried a French Onion Chicken recipe before, buckle up. This is the juiciest, most flavorful chicken topped with melted gruyere cheese and smothered with caramelized onions.

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 chicken breasts pounded or cut to be 1/2 inch thick (or less)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 whole yellow onions, sliced thin

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup Marsala or red wine

1 cup beef broth

Finishing the dish:

1 tablespoon butter, softened

1 tablespoon all purpose flour

4 ounces gruyere cheese, grated

Place large, nonstick pan over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon butter to the pan. Sprinkle salt and pepper over both sides of the chicken. Add to the preheated pan and brown on both sides and thoroughly cooked to 165 degrees. Transfer browned chicken to a plate and cover with foil.

To the hot pan, add other tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add onions, thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper to the pan and stir to coat in spices, butter and oil. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally for 20 to 30 minutes or until completely soft and tender. If your onions are coloring before they are tenderizing, your heat may be too high. Reduce heat and continue cooking.

Once onions are completely tender and browned all the way though, deglaze pan with Marsala wine and cook down by half (this shouldn't take too long.) Add in the beef broth. In a small bowl, stir butter and flour together to create a paste. Add to pan to thicken the gravy. Stir and cook one minute. Reduce heat to low.

Add in chicken and cover to warm through, about three minutes. Add shredded gruyere cheese to chicken and cover to melt completely, another minute or two.