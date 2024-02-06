Recipes for fall and beyond

When I sat down to put together the recipe column for this week, I started thinking I might do something for football season. Then I found a couple of apple recipes that caught my eye, including a great salad recipe that I will be making very soon. I added a couple of appetizers and a giant sandwich, so it became a little of this and a little of that kind of column. The nice thing is, there is probably something for everyone this way. Enjoy!
You can add a cup of raisins to the batter of this delicious cake before baking if you'd like. It is the perfect dessert usher in fall.
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottoms of two greased 9-inch round baking pans with parchment; grease paper.
Place apples in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, pie spice, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk. Stir in apples and walnuts.
Transfer to prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks; remove paper. Cool completely.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, sugars, vanilla and pie spice until smooth. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake. Gently press walnuts into frosting on top of cake. Refrigerate leftovers.
I love the creamy cheese grits topped with the most flavorful Garlic Butter Shrimp. This is a good, easy shrimp and grits recipe that you can make for a main course, or split into individual small cups for deceptively simple yet nice appetizer.
Cook Shrimp according to package instructions. Set aside, reserving the sauce separately.
Pour the milk and the sauce from the shrimp into a medium/large saucepan. Heat the milk mixture over medium high heat, watching carefully. Just as it begins to boil, reduce heat to simmer. Stir in the grits, butter, salt and pepper. Stir until butter melts and then add in the cheese, stirring constantly as it melts.
Once grits are the desired consistency (usually stir for two to three minutes), remove from the heat and place into eight appetizer cups, if choosing to serve as small appetizers. As an entree, pour into a large serving bowl.
Top individual cups with four shrimp each and sprinkle with chopped parsley and bacon crumbles, or add all shrimp and then bacon to the large serving bowl.
Serve immediately.
When I say "giant," I mean giant. Stuffed with a little of everything for everybody, grab a slice while you can ... even though it's big, it's not going to last long!
Combine oats, boiling water and butter in a large bowl; let stand for 5 minutes. Dissolve yeast from roll mix in warm water; add to oat mixture. Stir well; mix in eggs. Add flour from roll mix; blend well. Form into a 10-inch circle on a greased 12-inch pizza pan. Cover; let rise for 25 minutes, until double. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack; cut in half horizontally.
Whisk together mayonnaise and mustard; spread over cut sides. Assemble sandwich with remaining ingredients, then cut into wedges. Serves 8 to 12.
Apple Butter Snickerdoodles are an easy snickerdoodle recipe made with apple butter and warm cinnamon. These snickerdoodles are soft and chewy and are the perfect fall cookie recipe.
For the topping:
Whisk flour, baking powder, cream of tartar and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Cream butter and 1 1/4 cups sugar in a mixer until fluffy. Mix in eggs, vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and apple butter. Beat just until mixed. Add in flour mixture and mix until just blended together. Chill your dough at least 4 hours.
This dough must be cold before baking. Because of all the butter and apple butter, the cookies will spread quite a bit if you skip the chilling.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment or a silpat baking mat.
Place 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/3 cup sugar in a small bowl.
Scoop balls of cookie dough (using a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop) and roll them in the cinnamon sugar. Place on cookie sheet. I recommend only scooping 2 cookie sheets at a time, then re-chill the dough for while those two trays bake.
Bake cookies for 11-12 minutes for slightly underdone, 13-14 minutes for fully done. I like my cookies half raw, but if you don't, cook them for the full 13-14 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from cookie sheets.
Mix together the sour cream and cream cheese until well combined. Stir in the remaining ingredients and chill for about an hour until serving. Serve with your favorite potato chips and enjoy.
Mandarin Orange Salad Recipe
Mandarin orange salad with sugared almonds and cider vinaigrette is soon to be your new family favorite salad recipe. This orange salad is so flavorful and easy. It's such a great salad to throw together anytime.
For the salad:
For the cider vinaigrette:
For the salad:
Combine all ingredients, except the croutons, in a large serving bowl and mix well.
For the Cider Vinaigrette:
Whisk all ingredients together until emulsified. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour.
To serve the salad:
Drizzle salad with just enough dressing to lightly coat. Add croutons and gently mix together. Serve immediately.
Note: If a smooth vinaigrette is desired, blend the dressing with a hand blender or immersion blender.
Sugared almonds are the perfect snack as well as the perfect compliment to so many good salads. This is a quick and easy trick to kick your recipe up a notch.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place parchment paper on a cookie sheet and spray it with cooking spray.
Mix the egg white and water together. Add the almonds and stir until well coated. Add half the sugar and mix well. Spread the almonds onto the prepared pan. Sprinkle with the last 1/2 of the sugar. Bake for 10 minutes, then take out of the oven. Leave the almonds on the pan and stir. Bake an additional 8-10 minutes until the almonds turn a little golden and become fragrant.
Watch them carefully the last couple of minutes - nuts will burn quickly.
Remove from the oven when they get to the desired color. Lift the parchment paper off the pan and cool on a cooling rack. If left on the cookie sheet to cool, the almonds might burn.
This homemade croutons recipe is super simple. They're the perfect way to take any salad from good to great.
Optional Seasonings:
Crushed red pepper, Herbs de Provence, basil, thyme, rosemary, chili powder, onion powder. The options are so many -- have fun with this recipe.
Place oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 375 degrees.
In a small bowl, whisk olive oil with minced garlic for 30 seconds. Pour the olive oil/garlic mixture through a fine mesh strainer set over a large bowl. Press the garlic with a rubber spatula or the back of a wooden spoon to extract as much garlic oil as possible. Reserve the garlic for another use.
Microwave the butter, in a small bowl, at 30% power for 20-40 seconds. The butter could bubble over, so watch closely the last 10 seconds. Add the oil to the melted butter and stir well. Add the salts, black pepper, your favorite herbs/seasonings to the butter/oil mixture and add the bread cubes. Toss until cubes are evenly coated in the oil/butter mixture. Pour the croutons onto a rimmed baking sheet and bake 15-25 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.
Remove from the oven, sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and toss until all croutons are covered. Allow to cool completely.
The croutons will keep in an airtight container up to 3 weeks.
If you've never grilled apples before, here's your excuse to start. Grilled fruit caramelizes the natural sugars in the fruit and makes it a flavorful side dish or dessert.
Sprinkle both sides of chicken with chicken seasoning. In a small bowl, toss apple wedges with lemon juice.
Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, rub on grill rack to coat lightly. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat 5-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Grill apple, covered, over medium heat 2-3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Top chicken with provolone cheese; cook, covered, 1-2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
Serve chicken with Alfredo sauce and apple. Sprinkle with blue cheese.
Prepare muffin pan by spraying with cooking spray.
In large bowl, mix flour, sugar, nuts, oats and spices.
In separate bowl, mix beaten eggs, apples, oil and water. Pour egg mixture all at once into flour mixture: stir just until flour is moistened.
Spoon batter into muffin cups.
Bake 20 minutes at 400 degrees or until tested done. Makes one dozen.
Notes: To make your own self rising flour, simply add 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt for each cup of all purpose flour.
Put crab, shrimp, onion, celery and black olives in a food processor and course or rough chop.
In a bowl, mix the shrimp and crab mixture, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise until combined. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Serve with crackers.
The spicy apple flavor combined with the sweet cream cheese frosting makes this dessert a treasured recipe.
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, beat sugar, eggs, applesauce, oil and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture. Fold in apples and pecans.
Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 35-40 minutes or until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar (mixture will be soft). Spread over cake. Refrigerate leftovers.
This super-easy chicken slow cooker recipe tastes like Thanksgiving, but without all the hassle. It's such a hearty, delicious meal for the fall season.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cornbread bread cubes on an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until toasted. Cool on baking pan.
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery; cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until tender. Transfer to a greased 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in cornbread, chicken, soups, broth and seasonings.
Cook, covered, on low 3-4 hours or until heated through.
Until next time, happy cooking.