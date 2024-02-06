All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresSeptember 12, 2019
Recipes for fall and beyond
When I sat down to put together the recipe column for this week, I started thinking I might do something for football season. Then I found a couple of apple recipes that caught my eye, including a great salad recipe that I will be making very soon. I added a couple of appetizers and a giant sandwich, so it became a little of this and a little of that kind of column. The nice thing is, there is probably something for everyone this way. Enjoy!...
Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

When I sat down to put together the recipe column for this week, I started thinking I might do something for football season. Then I found a couple of apple recipes that caught my eye, including a great salad recipe that I will be making very soon. I added a couple of appetizers and a giant sandwich, so it became a little of this and a little of that kind of column. The nice thing is, there is probably something for everyone this way. Enjoy!

Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting

You can add a cup of raisins to the batter of this delicious cake before baking if you'd like. It is the perfect dessert usher in fall.

  • 4 medium Honeycrisp apples, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1-1/2 pounds)
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts, toasted

For the frosting:

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts, toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottoms of two greased 9-inch round baking pans with parchment; grease paper.

Place apples in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, pie spice, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk. Stir in apples and walnuts.

Transfer to prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks; remove paper. Cool completely.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, sugars, vanilla and pie spice until smooth. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake. Gently press walnuts into frosting on top of cake. Refrigerate leftovers.

Simple Shrimp and Grits Appetizer Cups

I love the creamy cheese grits topped with the most flavorful Garlic Butter Shrimp. This is a good, easy shrimp and grits recipe that you can make for a main course, or split into individual small cups for deceptively simple yet nice appetizer.

  • 2 (12 ounce packages) SeaPak Shrimp Scampi, prepared according to package instructions
  • 3 cups whole milk or cream
  • 6 ounces instant grits
  • 1/2 stick salted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup cooked bacon crumbles (for serving)

Cook Shrimp according to package instructions. Set aside, reserving the sauce separately.

Pour the milk and the sauce from the shrimp into a medium/large saucepan. Heat the milk mixture over medium high heat, watching carefully. Just as it begins to boil, reduce heat to simmer. Stir in the grits, butter, salt and pepper. Stir until butter melts and then add in the cheese, stirring constantly as it melts.

Once grits are the desired consistency (usually stir for two to three minutes), remove from the heat and place into eight appetizer cups, if choosing to serve as small appetizers. As an entree, pour into a large serving bowl.

Top individual cups with four shrimp each and sprinkle with chopped parsley and bacon crumbles, or add all shrimp and then bacon to the large serving bowl.

Serve immediately.

Giant Stuffed Sandwich

When I say "giant," I mean giant. Stuffed with a little of everything for everybody, grab a slice while you can ... even though it's big, it's not going to last long!

  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
  • 1/2 cup. boiling water
  • 2 tablespoon butter
  • 1 (16-ounce) package hot roll mix
  • 3/4 cup very warm water (110 to 115 degrees)
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup coarse mustard
  • 9-ounce package sliced deli honey ham
  • 6-ounce package sliced deli roast turkey
  • 6-ounce package sliced deli roast chicken
  • 1 to 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 8 slices Cheddar cheese
  • Garnish: shredded lettuce

Combine oats, boiling water and butter in a large bowl; let stand for 5 minutes. Dissolve yeast from roll mix in warm water; add to oat mixture. Stir well; mix in eggs. Add flour from roll mix; blend well. Form into a 10-inch circle on a greased 12-inch pizza pan. Cover; let rise for 25 minutes, until double. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack; cut in half horizontally.

Whisk together mayonnaise and mustard; spread over cut sides. Assemble sandwich with remaining ingredients, then cut into wedges. Serves 8 to 12.

Apple Butter Snickerdoodles

Apple Butter Snickerdoodles are an easy snickerdoodle recipe made with apple butter and warm cinnamon. These snickerdoodles are soft and chewy and are the perfect fall cookie recipe.

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup apple butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

For the topping:

  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Whisk flour, baking powder, cream of tartar and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Cream butter and 1 1/4 cups sugar in a mixer until fluffy. Mix in eggs, vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and apple butter. Beat just until mixed. Add in flour mixture and mix until just blended together. Chill your dough at least 4 hours.

This dough must be cold before baking. Because of all the butter and apple butter, the cookies will spread quite a bit if you skip the chilling.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment or a silpat baking mat.

Place 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/3 cup sugar in a small bowl.

Scoop balls of cookie dough (using a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop) and roll them in the cinnamon sugar. Place on cookie sheet. I recommend only scooping 2 cookie sheets at a time, then re-chill the dough for while those two trays bake.

Bake cookies for 11-12 minutes for slightly underdone, 13-14 minutes for fully done. I like my cookies half raw, but if you don't, cook them for the full 13-14 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from cookie sheets.

Loaded Baked Potato Chip Dip

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese
  • 4 to 6 pieces cooked bacon, crispy and chopped up
  • 4 greens onions, chopped up

Mix together the sour cream and cream cheese until well combined. Stir in the remaining ingredients and chill for about an hour until serving. Serve with your favorite potato chips and enjoy.

Mandarin Orange Salad Recipe

Mandarin orange salad with sugared almonds and cider vinaigrette is soon to be your new family favorite salad recipe. This orange salad is so flavorful and easy. It's such a great salad to throw together anytime.

For the salad:

  • 1/2 cup sugared almonds (see recipe below)
  • 1/2 head Romaine or Bibb lettuce
  • 1/2 head Iceberg lettuce
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 3 Cuties or Halo Mandarin Oranges, peeled and separated
  • 1/4 cup crumbled Feta cheese
  • Croutons, homemade (see recipe blow) or store bought

For the cider vinaigrette:

  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 1 green onion sliced thin
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

For the salad:

Combine all ingredients, except the croutons, in a large serving bowl and mix well.

For the Cider Vinaigrette:

Whisk all ingredients together until emulsified. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour.

To serve the salad:

Drizzle salad with just enough dressing to lightly coat. Add croutons and gently mix together. Serve immediately.

Note: If a smooth vinaigrette is desired, blend the dressing with a hand blender or immersion blender.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Perfect Sugared Almonds

Sugared almonds are the perfect snack as well as the perfect compliment to so many good salads. This is a quick and easy trick to kick your recipe up a notch.

  • 1 egg white
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • 2 cups slivered almonds, or whatever nut you choose
  • 2/3 cup sugar

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place parchment paper on a cookie sheet and spray it with cooking spray.

Mix the egg white and water together. Add the almonds and stir until well coated. Add half the sugar and mix well. Spread the almonds onto the prepared pan. Sprinkle with the last 1/2 of the sugar. Bake for 10 minutes, then take out of the oven. Leave the almonds on the pan and stir. Bake an additional 8-10 minutes until the almonds turn a little golden and become fragrant.

Watch them carefully the last couple of minutes - nuts will burn quickly.

Remove from the oven when they get to the desired color. Lift the parchment paper off the pan and cool on a cooling rack. If left on the cookie sheet to cool, the almonds might burn.

Homemade Croutons

This homemade croutons recipe is super simple. They're the perfect way to take any salad from good to great.

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cups rustic bread or baguette; crust removed and bread cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese

Optional Seasonings:

Crushed red pepper, Herbs de Provence, basil, thyme, rosemary, chili powder, onion powder. The options are so many -- have fun with this recipe.

Place oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 375 degrees.

In a small bowl, whisk olive oil with minced garlic for 30 seconds. Pour the olive oil/garlic mixture through a fine mesh strainer set over a large bowl. Press the garlic with a rubber spatula or the back of a wooden spoon to extract as much garlic oil as possible. Reserve the garlic for another use.

Microwave the butter, in a small bowl, at 30% power for 20-40 seconds. The butter could bubble over, so watch closely the last 10 seconds. Add the oil to the melted butter and stir well. Add the salts, black pepper, your favorite herbs/seasonings to the butter/oil mixture and add the bread cubes. Toss until cubes are evenly coated in the oil/butter mixture. Pour the croutons onto a rimmed baking sheet and bake 15-25 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

Remove from the oven, sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and toss until all croutons are covered. Allow to cool completely.

The croutons will keep in an airtight container up to 3 weeks.

Chicken Alfredo with Grilled Apples

If you've never grilled apples before, here's your excuse to start. Grilled fruit caramelizes the natural sugars in the fruit and makes it a flavorful side dish or dessert.

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
  • 4 teaspoons chicken seasoning
  • 1 large Gala apple, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 4 slices provolone cheese
  • 1/2 cup Alfredo sauce, warmed
  • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Sprinkle both sides of chicken with chicken seasoning. In a small bowl, toss apple wedges with lemon juice.

Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, rub on grill rack to coat lightly. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat 5-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Grill apple, covered, over medium heat 2-3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Top chicken with provolone cheese; cook, covered, 1-2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Serve chicken with Alfredo sauce and apple. Sprinkle with blue cheese.

Apple Spice Muffins

  • 1 1/4 cup self rising flour (see note below)
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped nuts
  • 1/4 cup quick cooking oats
  • 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg or allspice your preference
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cup peeled cored, and chopped apples
  • 3/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons water

Prepare muffin pan by spraying with cooking spray.

In large bowl, mix flour, sugar, nuts, oats and spices.

In separate bowl, mix beaten eggs, apples, oil and water. Pour egg mixture all at once into flour mixture: stir just until flour is moistened.

Spoon batter into muffin cups.

Bake 20 minutes at 400 degrees or until tested done. Makes one dozen.

Notes: To make your own self rising flour, simply add 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt for each cup of all purpose flour.

Shrimp and Crab Dip

  • 8 imitation crab sticks
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked shrimp
  • 1/2 cup onion
  • 1 cup celery
  • 1/2 cup black olives
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise

Put crab, shrimp, onion, celery and black olives in a food processor and course or rough chop.

In a bowl, mix the shrimp and crab mixture, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise until combined. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Serve with crackers.

Grandma's Apple Cake

The spicy apple flavor combined with the sweet cream cheese frosting makes this dessert a treasured recipe.

  • 1 2/3 cups sugar
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 6 cups chopped peeled tart apples
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

For the frosting:

  • 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat sugar, eggs, applesauce, oil and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture. Fold in apples and pecans.

Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 35-40 minutes or until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar (mixture will be soft). Spread over cake. Refrigerate leftovers.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cornbread Casserole

This super-easy chicken slow cooker recipe tastes like Thanksgiving, but without all the hassle. It's such a hearty, delicious meal for the fall season.

  • 5 cups cubed cornbread
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1 large onion, chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 4 celery ribs, chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 3 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
  • 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cornbread bread cubes on an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until toasted. Cool on baking pan.

In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery; cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until tender. Transfer to a greased 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in cornbread, chicken, soups, broth and seasonings.

Cook, covered, on low 3-4 hours or until heated through.

Until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy