Recipes for fall and beyond

When I sat down to put together the recipe column for this week, I started thinking I might do something for football season. Then I found a couple of apple recipes that caught my eye, including a great salad recipe that I will be making very soon. I added a couple of appetizers and a giant sandwich, so it became a little of this and a little of that kind of column. The nice thing is, there is probably something for everyone this way. Enjoy!

Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting

You can add a cup of raisins to the batter of this delicious cake before baking if you'd like. It is the perfect dessert usher in fall.

4 medium Honeycrisp apples, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1-1/2 pounds)

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup canola oil

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts, toasted

For the frosting:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts, toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottoms of two greased 9-inch round baking pans with parchment; grease paper.

Place apples in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, pie spice, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk. Stir in apples and walnuts.

Transfer to prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks; remove paper. Cool completely.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, sugars, vanilla and pie spice until smooth. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake. Gently press walnuts into frosting on top of cake. Refrigerate leftovers.

Simple Shrimp and Grits Appetizer Cups

I love the creamy cheese grits topped with the most flavorful Garlic Butter Shrimp. This is a good, easy shrimp and grits recipe that you can make for a main course, or split into individual small cups for deceptively simple yet nice appetizer.

2 (12 ounce packages) SeaPak Shrimp Scampi, prepared according to package instructions

3 cups whole milk or cream

6 ounces instant grits

1/2 stick salted butter

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup cooked bacon crumbles (for serving)

Cook Shrimp according to package instructions. Set aside, reserving the sauce separately.

Pour the milk and the sauce from the shrimp into a medium/large saucepan. Heat the milk mixture over medium high heat, watching carefully. Just as it begins to boil, reduce heat to simmer. Stir in the grits, butter, salt and pepper. Stir until butter melts and then add in the cheese, stirring constantly as it melts.

Once grits are the desired consistency (usually stir for two to three minutes), remove from the heat and place into eight appetizer cups, if choosing to serve as small appetizers. As an entree, pour into a large serving bowl.

Top individual cups with four shrimp each and sprinkle with chopped parsley and bacon crumbles, or add all shrimp and then bacon to the large serving bowl.

Serve immediately.

Giant Stuffed Sandwich

When I say "giant," I mean giant. Stuffed with a little of everything for everybody, grab a slice while you can ... even though it's big, it's not going to last long!

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked

1/2 cup. boiling water

2 tablespoon butter

1 (16-ounce) package hot roll mix

3/4 cup very warm water (110 to 115 degrees)

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup coarse mustard

9-ounce package sliced deli honey ham

6-ounce package sliced deli roast turkey

6-ounce package sliced deli roast chicken

1 to 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

8 slices Cheddar cheese

Garnish: shredded lettuce

Combine oats, boiling water and butter in a large bowl; let stand for 5 minutes. Dissolve yeast from roll mix in warm water; add to oat mixture. Stir well; mix in eggs. Add flour from roll mix; blend well. Form into a 10-inch circle on a greased 12-inch pizza pan. Cover; let rise for 25 minutes, until double. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack; cut in half horizontally.

Whisk together mayonnaise and mustard; spread over cut sides. Assemble sandwich with remaining ingredients, then cut into wedges. Serves 8 to 12.

Apple Butter Snickerdoodles

Apple Butter Snickerdoodles are an easy snickerdoodle recipe made with apple butter and warm cinnamon. These snickerdoodles are soft and chewy and are the perfect fall cookie recipe.

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup apple butter

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

For the topping:

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Whisk flour, baking powder, cream of tartar and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Cream butter and 1 1/4 cups sugar in a mixer until fluffy. Mix in eggs, vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and apple butter. Beat just until mixed. Add in flour mixture and mix until just blended together. Chill your dough at least 4 hours.

This dough must be cold before baking. Because of all the butter and apple butter, the cookies will spread quite a bit if you skip the chilling.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment or a silpat baking mat.

Place 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/3 cup sugar in a small bowl.

Scoop balls of cookie dough (using a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop) and roll them in the cinnamon sugar. Place on cookie sheet. I recommend only scooping 2 cookie sheets at a time, then re-chill the dough for while those two trays bake.

Bake cookies for 11-12 minutes for slightly underdone, 13-14 minutes for fully done. I like my cookies half raw, but if you don't, cook them for the full 13-14 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from cookie sheets.

Loaded Baked Potato Chip Dip

1 cup sour cream

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese

4 to 6 pieces cooked bacon, crispy and chopped up

4 greens onions, chopped up

Mix together the sour cream and cream cheese until well combined. Stir in the remaining ingredients and chill for about an hour until serving. Serve with your favorite potato chips and enjoy.

Mandarin Orange Salad Recipe

Mandarin orange salad with sugared almonds and cider vinaigrette is soon to be your new family favorite salad recipe. This orange salad is so flavorful and easy. It's such a great salad to throw together anytime.

For the salad:

1/2 cup sugared almonds (see recipe below)

1/2 head Romaine or Bibb lettuce

1/2 head Iceberg lettuce

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup chopped green onions

3 Cuties or Halo Mandarin Oranges, peeled and separated

1/4 cup crumbled Feta cheese

Croutons, homemade (see recipe blow) or store bought

For the cider vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 green onion sliced thin

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

For the salad:

Combine all ingredients, except the croutons, in a large serving bowl and mix well.

For the Cider Vinaigrette:

Whisk all ingredients together until emulsified. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour.

To serve the salad:

Drizzle salad with just enough dressing to lightly coat. Add croutons and gently mix together. Serve immediately.

Note: If a smooth vinaigrette is desired, blend the dressing with a hand blender or immersion blender.