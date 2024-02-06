Recipes for Easter brunch

Easter is right around the corner and Easter brunch is a nice way to celebrate with family. Some meal preparation helps put the meal together quickly and not take away much time you want to spend with your guests.

I've put together a few recipes today that can be served for brunch after church service. Easter is the best time to use your good dishes and make the table extra special, while serving your guests a delicious assortment of food. Enjoy your celebration of the risen Lord!

Savory Sausage Breakfast Cake with Hot Maple Syrup

The original savory breakfast cake loaded with sausage, onions and peppers served with hot maple syrup is perfect for brunch and breakfast buffets.

1 pound breakfast sausage

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups original biscuit mix

3/4 cup of milk

1/4 cup of sour cream

Real maple syrup, heated

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Cook and crumble sausage, onions and peppers in a large skillet until sausage is cooked through. Remove from heat then let cool a few minutes while you gather the other ingredients. Do not drain unless there is standing fat/liquid. Add cheese, egg, salt, pepper and garlic to sausage mixture then stir well.

Combine biscuit mix, milk and sour cream in a large mixing bowl then stir until just combined. Add sausage mixture to dough mixture then stir until all ingredients are evenly combined.

Spread batter into prepared pan then bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown.

Cut into squares then drizzle with hot maple syrup to serve.

Note: I use traditional Bisquick baking mix for this recipe. Definitely serve this hot. If you need to, reheat servings in the microwave for about 15-20 seconds. Sharp cheddar is best in this, but any will work. This recipe doubles beautifully in a 13x9 pan. I prefer to use hot sausage in this but use whichever you like best. Heating the syrup before serving is optional but worth the effort in my opinion.

Source: www.southyourmouth.com/2016/05/breakfast-cake-with-hot-maple-syrup.html?fbclid=IwAR0HfT8V-QYjNEkFUYvGk2iDtxjU6EjSLEFdM7CAVYtNcBwTLDk7ENt-Umk

Easy Breakfast Pie

1 uncooked fresh or frozen deep dish pie crust (or make your own)

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon melted butter

Salt & pepper

1/2 cup diced broccoli, optional

1 cup chopped ham

6 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grab your thawed store-bought pie crust and place it in a tin or pie plate or press your homemade pie crust into a pie dish then place it on a baking sheet. Set aside.

Whisk together the milk, eggs, flour, butter, salt, and pepper until combined. Stir in the broccoli if using, ham and cheese. Pour mixture into your pie crust, being careful not to overfill, and bake it on a baking sheet (in case of overflow) for 45-50 minutes or until the pie is puffed up and golden brown on top. Once removed from the oven, allow the pie to cool/set for at least 10 minutes.

Note: Use whole milk, if using low-fat or skim, you will need to replace 1/2 cup of it with whipping or heavy cream. Feel free to add in any veggies you enjoy or replace the ham with cooked, crispy bacon or vegetables.

Source: www.soufflebombay.com/easy-breakfast-pie/?fbclid=IwAR1l333n_3PtZr3dqen7T824dT8w3_60ibBCMwzBL1KJh6eQQAiVsXBKGvo#recipe

Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit Braid

2 1/4 cup self-rising flour

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons butter, divided

6 large eggs

1/4 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons chopped chives

Salt and black pepper, to taste

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a standard baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut 1/2 cup cold cubed butter [1 stick] into the flour until it resembles cornmeal. Make a well in the center and add the buttermilk. Use a fork to work the buttermilk into the flour until fully moistened.

Turn the dough onto a well flour surface and knead 6-8 times coating with flour. Use a floured rolling pin to roll into an 8Ã—12-inch rectangle. Move to the parchment and reshape if needed.

Whisk together the eggs, sour cream chopped chives salt and black pepper.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet and soft scramble the eggs.

Arrange the scrambled eggs down the center of the dough. Sprinkle with the bacon crumbles and shredded cheese.

Cut diagonal strips to within 1/4-inch of the filling on both sides. Fold the strips over each other.

Shape and smooth with your hands, pinching any tears in the dough together. Brush the dough on all sides with the remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter.

Bake for 25 minutes broiling within the last few minutes to brown, if desired.

Cut into slices and serve.

Notes: For the biscuit dough you'll need 1 stick of cold cubed butter. You'll need 2 additional tablespoons of butter. One tablespoon to cook the scrambled eggs and 1 tablespoon melted to brush the dough before and after baking.

Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/bacon-egg-and-cheese-biscuit-braid/?fbclid=IwAR03pbh5NHnJlkn5OVhATskfkVlx9jXbEOPZHjORBArh-DA8aWKT0v4ofis

King's Hawaiian Cheesecake Danish

Premade rolls are stuffed with a cream cheese mixture and then baked with cinnamon, sugar, and butter.

1 tablespoon butter, melted

12 pack King's Hawaiian original sweet rolls

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg omit or reduce if you're not a fan

8 ounces cream cheese

1 large egg, beaten

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and spread it evenly in a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish, sheet pan, or another pan with sides.

Place the rolls over the butter. Cut an X into the rolls about two-thirds of the way down but not completely through the bottom of the rolls.

Stir together the 1/3 cup butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a measuring cup. Pour evenly over the rolls.

Stir the room temperature cream cheese until smooth. Stir in the sugar until smooth. Next, stir in the beaten egg until incorporated.

Now, you'll fill the rolls with the cream cheese mixture. It's easier if you use a piping bag with a large tip on it to pipe the cream cheese into the rolls. If you don't have a piping bag, you can up a zip-top bag and snip the end. You'll need to work with it to get the cream cheese into the roll and not just on top. As well, you can spoon the cream cheese into the rolls. It may take a little working with the first time you do it. I found the piping bag and tip the easiest.

Bake the rolls, uncovered at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Everything is already cooked except the egg and they just need to be at 145 degrees for 15 seconds. (You can test with an instant-read thermometer if you prefer.) Therefore, after 12 minutes it really depends on how crusty you want the rolls to get.

Allow the rolls to cool just a couple of minutes before serving. The cream cheese mixture is really hot and runny right out of the oven.

Serve warm. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They'll keep 3 to 4 days.

Note: Be sure to go to the source site to see other recipes using Hawaiian rolls.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/kings-hawaiian-cheesecake-danish/

Poppy Seeds Sausage Rolls

A quick, easy recipe that's good for breakfast or snack.

1 package Sister Schubert's Sausage Wrap Rolls

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup butter, room temperature and very soft

1 tablespoon minced onion

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium-size bowl, mix poppy seeds, mustard, butter, onion, and Worcestershire together until completely combined.

Spread over rolls in the pan.

Bake rolls per package directions. 15 to 20 minutes or until top of rolls are browned.

Serve immediately.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/sister-schuberts-poppy-seeds-sausage-rolls/