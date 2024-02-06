Recipes for Easter brunch

Easter is right around the corner and Easter brunch is a nice way to celebrate with family. Some meal preparation helps put the meal together quickly and not take away much time you want to spend with your guests.
I've put together a few recipes today that can be served for brunch after church service. Easter is the best time to use your good dishes and make the table extra special, while serving your guests a delicious assortment of food. Enjoy your celebration of the risen Lord!
The original savory breakfast cake loaded with sausage, onions and peppers served with hot maple syrup is perfect for brunch and breakfast buffets.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.
Cook and crumble sausage, onions and peppers in a large skillet until sausage is cooked through. Remove from heat then let cool a few minutes while you gather the other ingredients. Do not drain unless there is standing fat/liquid. Add cheese, egg, salt, pepper and garlic to sausage mixture then stir well.
Combine biscuit mix, milk and sour cream in a large mixing bowl then stir until just combined. Add sausage mixture to dough mixture then stir until all ingredients are evenly combined.
Spread batter into prepared pan then bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown.
Cut into squares then drizzle with hot maple syrup to serve.
Note: I use traditional Bisquick baking mix for this recipe. Definitely serve this hot. If you need to, reheat servings in the microwave for about 15-20 seconds. Sharp cheddar is best in this, but any will work. This recipe doubles beautifully in a 13x9 pan. I prefer to use hot sausage in this but use whichever you like best. Heating the syrup before serving is optional but worth the effort in my opinion.
Source: www.southyourmouth.com/2016/05/breakfast-cake-with-hot-maple-syrup.html?fbclid=IwAR0HfT8V-QYjNEkFUYvGk2iDtxjU6EjSLEFdM7CAVYtNcBwTLDk7ENt-Umk
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grab your thawed store-bought pie crust and place it in a tin or pie plate or press your homemade pie crust into a pie dish then place it on a baking sheet. Set aside.
Whisk together the milk, eggs, flour, butter, salt, and pepper until combined. Stir in the broccoli if using, ham and cheese. Pour mixture into your pie crust, being careful not to overfill, and bake it on a baking sheet (in case of overflow) for 45-50 minutes or until the pie is puffed up and golden brown on top. Once removed from the oven, allow the pie to cool/set for at least 10 minutes.
Note: Use whole milk, if using low-fat or skim, you will need to replace 1/2 cup of it with whipping or heavy cream. Feel free to add in any veggies you enjoy or replace the ham with cooked, crispy bacon or vegetables.
Source: www.soufflebombay.com/easy-breakfast-pie/?fbclid=IwAR1l333n_3PtZr3dqen7T824dT8w3_60ibBCMwzBL1KJh6eQQAiVsXBKGvo#recipe
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a standard baking sheet with parchment paper.
Cut 1/2 cup cold cubed butter [1 stick] into the flour until it resembles cornmeal. Make a well in the center and add the buttermilk. Use a fork to work the buttermilk into the flour until fully moistened.
Turn the dough onto a well flour surface and knead 6-8 times coating with flour. Use a floured rolling pin to roll into an 8Ã—12-inch rectangle. Move to the parchment and reshape if needed.
Whisk together the eggs, sour cream chopped chives salt and black pepper.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet and soft scramble the eggs.
Arrange the scrambled eggs down the center of the dough. Sprinkle with the bacon crumbles and shredded cheese.
Cut diagonal strips to within 1/4-inch of the filling on both sides. Fold the strips over each other.
Shape and smooth with your hands, pinching any tears in the dough together. Brush the dough on all sides with the remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter.
Bake for 25 minutes broiling within the last few minutes to brown, if desired.
Cut into slices and serve.
Notes: For the biscuit dough you'll need 1 stick of cold cubed butter. You'll need 2 additional tablespoons of butter. One tablespoon to cook the scrambled eggs and 1 tablespoon melted to brush the dough before and after baking.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/bacon-egg-and-cheese-biscuit-braid/?fbclid=IwAR03pbh5NHnJlkn5OVhATskfkVlx9jXbEOPZHjORBArh-DA8aWKT0v4ofis
Premade rolls are stuffed with a cream cheese mixture and then baked with cinnamon, sugar, and butter.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and spread it evenly in a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish, sheet pan, or another pan with sides.
Place the rolls over the butter. Cut an X into the rolls about two-thirds of the way down but not completely through the bottom of the rolls.
Stir together the 1/3 cup butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a measuring cup. Pour evenly over the rolls.
Stir the room temperature cream cheese until smooth. Stir in the sugar until smooth. Next, stir in the beaten egg until incorporated.
Now, you'll fill the rolls with the cream cheese mixture. It's easier if you use a piping bag with a large tip on it to pipe the cream cheese into the rolls. If you don't have a piping bag, you can up a zip-top bag and snip the end. You'll need to work with it to get the cream cheese into the roll and not just on top. As well, you can spoon the cream cheese into the rolls. It may take a little working with the first time you do it. I found the piping bag and tip the easiest.
Bake the rolls, uncovered at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Everything is already cooked except the egg and they just need to be at 145 degrees for 15 seconds. (You can test with an instant-read thermometer if you prefer.) Therefore, after 12 minutes it really depends on how crusty you want the rolls to get.
Allow the rolls to cool just a couple of minutes before serving. The cream cheese mixture is really hot and runny right out of the oven.
Serve warm. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They'll keep 3 to 4 days.
Note: Be sure to go to the source site to see other recipes using Hawaiian rolls.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/kings-hawaiian-cheesecake-danish/
A quick, easy recipe that's good for breakfast or snack.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium-size bowl, mix poppy seeds, mustard, butter, onion, and Worcestershire together until completely combined.
Spread over rolls in the pan.
Bake rolls per package directions. 15 to 20 minutes or until top of rolls are browned.
Serve immediately.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/sister-schuberts-poppy-seeds-sausage-rolls/
A fabulous retro frozen berry dessert with a modern twist!
Crust:
Strawberry Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place flour, brown sugar, chopped pecans, and melted butter into a bowl and mix well. Pat into the bottom of a 9- x 13-inch pan. Bake for 20 minutes or till lightly browned. Cool to room temperature
Combine pasteurized egg whites, sugar, berries, and lemon juice in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat for 8-10 minutes till whipped and stiff.
In another bowl, whip the cream until firm peaks form. Fold into strawberry mixture, then spread over the crust.
Freeze for at least 6 hours before serving. Remove from the freezer about 10 minutes before serving.
Slice into squares and garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and berries, if desired.
Source: www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/mile-high-strawberry-pie-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR1NPM9WOx7IJzrPtCJ4tXz4hrb4jjKlgRraNF9tbYB2BgKJX4BOsW7WUgE#mv-creation-465-jtr
Clean lettuce, place in large bowl and top with ingredients — toss.
Mary's Sweet Balsamic Dressing:
Whisk all the ingredients together, until sugar and oil are blended. It takes a few minutes for the oil and sugar to blend. Keep whisking ... it will blend.
Note: You can substitute dried cherries with dried cranberries and substitute Gorgonzola/blue cheese with goat or feta cheese.
The dressing is easy to adapt by adjusting the amount of sugar. If you like less sweet, add a little sugar at a time until you reach desired sweetness.
Some people have made the dressing with olive oil and enjoyed the results. I have not used olive oil so I am unable to tell you if it changes the taste of the salad. If you want to use olive oil, make a small batch to taste test.
Chop the apple right before serving to prevent it from browning.
Source: www.sweetlittlebluebird.com/my-most-requested-salad-recipe-2/
Garlic Herb Butter:
Prepare bacon by baking at 400 degrees on a baking sheet with 1-inch sides. Cook 15-25 minutes or until desired crispness is reached. Tine varies by how thick the bacon is. Remove from the oven, place bacon on paper towel to drain. Allow to cool and chop into bite-size pieces.
Meanwhile: Prepare the eggs. In a medium bowl combine egg, milk, salt, and pepper. Whisk until completely combined. Spray a small skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Heat skillet over medium heat. Add the egg mixture and stir occasionally until the eggs are scrambled, and no liquid is left in the pan, about 3-4 minutes. Do not cook until they are completely dry, or they will be very dry in the breakfast bomb. Set aside to cool.
Place dinner rolls on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on defrost for about 3-4 minutes (or until dough is no longer frozen, but not cooked). Butter a 9-inch pie plate or a 9- x 9-inch baking pan and set aside.
Lightly flour your countertop. Toss 1 piece of dough in flour and flatten and stretch like you are making a mini pizza. Stretch dough to about 3-4 inches across.
Sprinkle a tablespoon of cheese over the dough and press into the dough with the palm of your hand. Top with one tablespoon eggs, one tablespoon bacon, 1/2 teaspoon jalapenos, and 1/2 teaspoon red peppers onto the center of the dough round. Pull the top and bottom edges of the dough together and then add the left and right edges. Pinch the dough together to create a ball. If the ball won't seal, tap your fingertips into the flour and then crimp the seal together. Place dough ball in prepared dish. Repeat until all breakfast bombs are in the dish.
Spray a piece of plastic wrap with non-stick spray, place the wrap sprayed side down on the breakfast bombs. Refrigerate until morning or proceed with instructions immediately (cook time will be about 30-35 minutes if not refrigerated).
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Remove baking dish from the refrigerator, remove plastic wrap. Bake for 40-45 minutes until the tops are golden brown and the breakfast bombs are no longer doughy. You can pull one of the edge pieces out and if it is still doughy cook it for another 5 minutes. Cover with foil if the tops start getting too brown (I covered mine at 25 minutes).
Meanwhile: In a small bowl melt butter in the microwave, about 30 seconds or until butter is melted. Add garlic, parsley, and salt. Stir with a pastry brush. Remove breakfast bombs from the oven. Brush them with melted butter mixture.
Serve and enjoy!
Notes: If you would like these to be round and less like a pull-apart bread you can bake them on a cookie sheet about 2-3 inches away from each other.
If you prefer, you can use a pastry roller or small rolling pin to roll these bombs out.
Source: www.theslowroasteditalian.com/cheesy-bacon-and-egg-breakfast-bombs/?fbclid=IwAR3P3czEYAMGDTOHuCpYxF3FzaAB2gV5iqDsuWARqk0afn0xeGxxGmd61Wg
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 13x9x2 inch nonstick metal pan or spray with baking spray.
Cake: Prepare the cake per the directions on the box, plus 1/2 cup self-rising flour. Mix in 1/2 of the 7 ounce bag of sweetened flaked coconut into the batter by hand.
Bake according to the directions until the top is golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes back clean.
Coconut Cream Filling: After removing the cake from the oven, use a fork or bamboo skewer to poke holes over the top of the hot cake.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the cream of coconut with the sweetened condensed milk. Slowly pour over the hot cake, spreading the coconut milk into the holes as you go. Allow the cake to cool completely. Chill overnight.
Frosting: Beat together the heavy cream, powdered sugar, softened cream cheese and vanilla extract until light and fluffy. Spread over the top of the cake.
Toss together the remaining sweetened flaked coconut with the thawed fresh coconut. Sprinkle evenly over the frosting.
Chill for 1 more day before serving.
Notes: Use one can Cream of Coconut sometimes referred to as Coconut Cream in this cake. The name may vary by brand. NOT coconut milk.
Since I first began making this cake years ago, cake mixes have decreased in volume. To counter this, I've added self-rising flour to the ingredients. Add the flour along with the ingredients called for on the cake mix package and bake accordingly.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/coconut-cream-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3Im_wawqlQtu41Hv20EwbtQRSK8bL6TqIvQ5dPJaNAxTBU5o2TrLrFypE
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
