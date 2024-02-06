Recipes for different types of weather

Springtime in Southeast Missouri can throw some wild weather curves on occasion. As I am writing this recipe column it is quite chilly, but in just a couple of days it will be in the mid-70s and then temperatures will jump around for a few days before turning unseasonably warm. It sure makes it difficult to plan on what to wear to work, and what to cook.
When weather turns warm, I have a desire to cook different recipes than when it is cold.
With so much uncertainty, I am passing along new recipes for just about any weather situation. Main dishes, cold side salad and a delicious fruit tea for warm weather.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and spray a baking dish with cooking spray.
Add butter to a large skillet on medium to high heat. Add in sliced onions and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Reduce the heat on the pan to medium and add in the garlic, pepper and thyme and cook for another minute. Stir in the beef broth and the balsamic vinegar and cook until the onions have a jam-like consistency, about 10 minutes. When onions are caramelized, place about 1/3 of the mixture into the bottom of the greased baking dish. Place chicken on top of the onions and sprinkle with the salt. Place remaining onions on top of the chicken along with the mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
Bake for 30 minutes or until the chicken has a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Serve warm.
For best serving results, you can make one day ahead prior to serving. Garnish with fresh chives.
Bring water to boil in a large pot; add in 1 tablespoon of salt plus the chopped potatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 to 12 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Drain well.
In a small bowl, make the dressing by adding the mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice, sugar and garlic. Mix together and set aside.
Cook the peas and corn and allow to cool. Chop the bacon, pickles, celery, sweet peppers and chives.
Toss the potatoes gently with the dressing; allow to sit for about 10 minutes.
Add in the remaining ingredients; salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss until mixed together.
To prepare the garlic butter shrimp recipe with asparagus: place a large non-stick skillet with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add the asparagus and season to taste. Saute the asparagus until crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove sauteed asparagus from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan, add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and add shrimp. Season with salt and pepper, fry shrimp 1 to 2 minutes on one side.
Add the minced garlic, Italian seasoning, and onion powder to the shrimp. Stir to combine and flip the shrimp to cook on the opposite side. Cook shrimp for 1 minute then add 1/4 cup vegetable stock and Sriracha. Allow the sauce to reduce for 1 minute, making sure not to overcook the shrimp. Push the cooked shrimp on the side and add asparagus back to the pan. Stir asparagus to coat them into the sauce and squeeze half of a lemon over the top of the cooked shrimp and asparagus. Allow reheating for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove cooked shrimp and asparagus from heat, garnish with parsley, lemon slices, and red crushed chili pepper if you like.
Serve your garlic butter shrimp with asparagus immediately
Cook pasta in boiling water until al dent e.
Cook sausage, garlic powder and oregano with onions until the juices run clear.
In a lightly greased 9x13x3 inch pan, pour a small amount of sauce to lightly coat bottom. Layer ingredients in the order listed below.
1st layer-1/3 of the pasta, 1/3 remaining sauce, 1 bag of mozzarella cheese, 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, sausage, and onions.
2nd layer-1/2 of the remaining pasta, 1/2 remaining sauce, 1 bag of mozzarella cheese, 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, ham.
3rd layer-all remaining pasta, all remaining sauce, 1 bag of mozzarella cheese, 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, all the pepperoni (completely covering the entire top with pepperoni).
Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Serves 6 -- 8
You can make this recipe either as a loaf or as drop biscuits, and it may just become your new favorite recipe!
3/4 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a loaf pan with parchment paper (it can hang over the sides).
In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs, milk, sugar and oil and whisk until combined.
Add the flour, salt, pepper, spice and baking powder (all at once) and mix with a spatula until just incorporated. Add in the pepperoni and cheese and mix with a spatula until just incorporated.
Scrape batter into the lined loaf pan and bake on the middle rack for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out dry.
Optional - You can melt butter and mix it with garlic paste (or garlic powder) and pull the biscuits or loaf from the oven and quickly brush them with the mixture a few minutes before done cooking. A delicious flavor boost!
Allow the loaf to cool in the pan 5-10 minutes and then lift the loaf out, slice and enjoy.
If making as biscuits, bake for 10-15 minutes (depending on how large you make them). Use an ice cream scoop and place the batter on a parchment-lined baking pan.
Notes: Enjoy this both as a quick bread and as biscuits. Feel free to cut the sugar down, if desired.
Garlic Butter Chicken with Spinach and Bacon
To make the garlic butter chicken thighs with creamy spinach and bacon: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season the chicken thighs on both sides with salt and pepper, and sear in the pan for 5-8 minutes on each side, or until cooked through. Once cooked, remove chicken from the pan and set aside.
Melt the butter in the remaining cooking juices leftover in the pan. Add in the onion and garlic and fry until fragrant (about one minute). Pour in the chicken stock (or white wine, if using), and allow to reduce down slightly. Add the crispy bacon and fry for 1-2 minutes to release the flavors.
Reduce heat to low heat, add the half and half (or heavy cream), and bring to a gentle simmer, while stirring occasionally. Make sure to lower the heat to avoid the sauce to separate. Add Italian seasoning and season with salt and pepper to your taste.
Add in the spinach leaves and allow to wilt in the sauce, and add in the parmesan cheese. Allow sauce to simmer for a further minute until cheese melts through the sauce. For a thicker sauce, add the cornstarch mixture (1 teaspoon cornstarch plus 1 tablespoon water, see the ingredients list) to the skillet, and continue to simmer while quickly stirring the mixture through until the sauce thickens.
Add the cooked chicken back into the pan; sprinkle with chili pepper flakes (if using), and spoon the sauce over each chicken thigh. Serve the Garlic Butter Chicken with Spinach and Bacon over pasta, rice, or a low-carbohydrates favorite like zoodles, cauliflower rice, or steamed veggies.
his is how to cook succulent center cut pork chops. They turn out so tender and juicy with a beautiful sear on the chop, and this one pan method is a total breeze when it comes to the clean up, and preparation couldn't be easier.
The meat:
The rub:
Line pan with foil. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Cut into the fat with a sharp knife at the sides of the chop so it won't curl up as it cooks. Avoid cutting into the meat.
Making the rub ingredients: Combine all ingredients and mix well. Place in a shaker bottle.
Brush the chops on both sides with melted butter.
Add rub to the chops.
Sprinkle with thyme and bake. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature near the bone. No need to turn the chops.
Note: No need to turn the chops. Cooking time is 12-15 minutes depending on size of the pork chop. Cook to 145 degrees with an instant read thermometer. Lightly tent with foil for five minutes before serving. The time listed is for a medium size pork chop.
Choose center cut, and bone in pork chops one-inch thick. The chops should be at room temperature. (Cold meat lengthens cooking time.)
These homemade Yeast Roll Biscuits are so easy and are a combination of a roll and a biscuit. So simple to make and they come out so tender! See note about slightly warming the oven as a place to allow dough to rise. follow directions carefully.
Place sugar, salt, 2 cups of flour, and yeast in a large mixing bowl. Cut in shortening with a long tined fork. Add eggs, beating lightly with fork before stirring them in. Add remaining flour, melted butter, and water. Stir together well. Mixture will look like a big old lumpy blob.
Cover with a dish towel and let sit in a warm place or in a warm oven, for twenty minutes. After twenty minutes, turn out onto a floured surface. Sprinkle flour over the top and knead three or four times. Pat out into a square that is about 3/4- inch thick. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter.
Place in greased 9x13 pan and cover with towel. Let rise another twenty minutes.
Once again, like the first rising, I pop it back in the warmed oven to rise.
Take the pan out of the oven after it has risen and then preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes, or until tops are golden. Brush rolls with melted butter.
Notes: To help with rising, I will heat my oven to 175 degrees. Once it reaches that temperature, I turn it off and then put the covered bowl (oven proof, of course) into the oven to let it rise.
Cheesecake Factory Chicken Madeira with chicken breasts, mushrooms and asparagus in a rich, buttery, Madeira wine sauce is a copycat of the most popular chicken dish on the menu.
Put the chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap and lightly flatten using a rolling pin or heavy pot or flat mallet (don't use the spiked side).
Season with salt and pepper.
Heat two tablespoons of butter in your skillet (that has a lid) on medium-high heat. Cook the chicken on medium heat for 4-5 minutes on each side, until slightly browned and just cooked through.
Remove the chicken, add in 2 more tablespoons of butter and add the mushrooms. Cook on medium-high heat for 1-2 minutes before stirring, cook an additional 1-2 minutes.
Remove the mushrooms and put with the chicken on another plate. Add in the Madeira wine and beef broth. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 10-12 minutes.
While sauce is reducing boil the asparagus for 3-5 minutes in another pot or microwave on a plate in a single layer with a wet paper towel on top for 4-5 minutes.
Add the chicken back into the pan, top with mushrooms and asparagus.
Cook an additional 1-2 minutes, cover the chicken with Mozzarella cheese and mushrooms.
Cover the pan and let cook for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted.
There are many variations on this and it is not set in stone. Different juices can be used. This recipe is very summery and citrusy. Some folks also like to use peaches or raspberry.
This is great for a beverage choice for a wedding or baby shower and can be mixed and served like a punch in a punch bowl also.
Boil the tea bags in the 4 cups of boiling water just until it boils. Turn off and cover to steep for at least 30 minutes.
In a gallon container (glass preferably) mix the warm tea with the desired amount of sugar and stir to dissolve. Once the sugar is completely dissolved add the orange juice, lemonade, and pineapple juice. Stir to mix well. Add the 10 cups of water and stir again.
Make small cuts in the skin of the lemon, lime, and orange. Just light cuts not through to the skin. This releases the oils and flavor of the fruit. Slice all three in thin slices and float in the fruit tea. Add ice to completely fill the container and stir again. To make it really pretty you can float the maraschino cherries in it.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
