Recipes for different types of weather

Springtime in Southeast Missouri can throw some wild weather curves on occasion. As I am writing this recipe column it is quite chilly, but in just a couple of days it will be in the mid-70s and then temperatures will jump around for a few days before turning unseasonably warm. It sure makes it difficult to plan on what to wear to work, and what to cook.

When weather turns warm, I have a desire to cook different recipes than when it is cold.

With so much uncertainty, I am passing along new recipes for just about any weather situation. Main dishes, cold side salad and a delicious fruit tea for warm weather.

French Onion Chicken Bake

4 onions, peeled and sliced

4 tablespoons butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoons thyme

2/3 cup low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

4 chicken breasts, boneless skinless

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Parmesean cheese, shredded

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and spray a baking dish with cooking spray.

Add butter to a large skillet on medium to high heat. Add in sliced onions and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Reduce the heat on the pan to medium and add in the garlic, pepper and thyme and cook for another minute. Stir in the beef broth and the balsamic vinegar and cook until the onions have a jam-like consistency, about 10 minutes. When onions are caramelized, place about 1/3 of the mixture into the bottom of the greased baking dish. Place chicken on top of the onions and sprinkle with the salt. Place remaining onions on top of the chicken along with the mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the chicken has a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Serve warm.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/859668021286719

Best Potato Salad

For best serving results, you can make one day ahead prior to serving. Garnish with fresh chives.

2 pounds mixed fingerling potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon salt

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 tablespoon pickle juice

1 teaspoon sugar

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 cup peas, cooked and drained

1 cup corn, cooked, cut off the cob

8 slices fully cooked bacon, chopped in large pieces

1/2 cup bread and butter pickles, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/4 cup red sweet peppers

1/4 cup chives

Bring water to boil in a large pot; add in 1 tablespoon of salt plus the chopped potatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 to 12 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Drain well.

In a small bowl, make the dressing by adding the mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice, sugar and garlic. Mix together and set aside.

Cook the peas and corn and allow to cool. Chop the bacon, pickles, celery, sweet peppers and chives.

Toss the potatoes gently with the dressing; allow to sit for about 10 minutes.

Add in the remaining ingredients; salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss until mixed together.

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/best-potato-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0y5lYCENDRNFHCJXFFj1Kqn2KEWEFuuW57IllFaKzn9-egiCSzdsgYItY

Garlic Butter Shrimp with Asparagus

1 1/2 pounds medium raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 1/2 pounds asparagus (1 bunch) rinsed and trimmed

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 teaspoons onion powder

Salt and fresh cracked pepper, to taste

1/4 cup vegetable stock

1 tablespoon Sriracha (or any hot sauce you like)

Crushed chili pepper flakes, optional

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Fresh chopped parsley or cilantro, for garnish

To prepare the garlic butter shrimp recipe with asparagus: place a large non-stick skillet with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add the asparagus and season to taste. Saute the asparagus until crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove sauteed asparagus from the pan and set aside.

In the same pan, add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and add shrimp. Season with salt and pepper, fry shrimp 1 to 2 minutes on one side.

Add the minced garlic, Italian seasoning, and onion powder to the shrimp. Stir to combine and flip the shrimp to cook on the opposite side. Cook shrimp for 1 minute then add 1/4 cup vegetable stock and Sriracha. Allow the sauce to reduce for 1 minute, making sure not to overcook the shrimp. Push the cooked shrimp on the side and add asparagus back to the pan. Stir asparagus to coat them into the sauce and squeeze half of a lemon over the top of the cooked shrimp and asparagus. Allow reheating for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove cooked shrimp and asparagus from heat, garnish with parsley, lemon slices, and red crushed chili pepper if you like.

Serve your garlic butter shrimp with asparagus immediately

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/859665324620322

3 Meat Pizza Casserole Recipe

1 pound bow tie pasta

1 pound mild pork sausage

1 large onion, medium size chopped

2 (26 ounces) jars spaghetti sauce (like Bertolli's Mushroom and Garlic)

1 pound cubed cooked ham

1/2--1 pound of sliced pepperoni

3 (8 ounces) bags of shredded mozzarella cheese

6 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Cook pasta in boiling water until al dent e.

Cook sausage, garlic powder and oregano with onions until the juices run clear.

In a lightly greased 9x13x3 inch pan, pour a small amount of sauce to lightly coat bottom. Layer ingredients in the order listed below.

1st layer-1/3 of the pasta, 1/3 remaining sauce, 1 bag of mozzarella cheese, 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, sausage, and onions.

2nd layer-1/2 of the remaining pasta, 1/2 remaining sauce, 1 bag of mozzarella cheese, 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, ham.

3rd layer-all remaining pasta, all remaining sauce, 1 bag of mozzarella cheese, 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, all the pepperoni (completely covering the entire top with pepperoni).

Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Serves 6 -- 8

Source: www.cullyskitchen.com/3-meat-pizza-casserole-recipe/

Cheesy Pepperoni Quick Bread

You can make this recipe either as a loaf or as drop biscuits, and it may just become your new favorite recipe!

1 whole egg, plus 1 egg yolk

1 1/2 cups whole milk

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking powder

6 ounces chopped pepperoni, like the thin slices typically found in a 6 ounce package

2 cups shredded cheese (50% Mozzarella and 50% Provolone) You can use Cheddar, a cheddar blend all mozzarella Pepper Jack or whatever you enjoy

1 teaspoon oregano or Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon garlic paste or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a loaf pan with parchment paper (it can hang over the sides).

In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs, milk, sugar and oil and whisk until combined.

Add the flour, salt, pepper, spice and baking powder (all at once) and mix with a spatula until just incorporated. Add in the pepperoni and cheese and mix with a spatula until just incorporated.

Scrape batter into the lined loaf pan and bake on the middle rack for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out dry.

Optional - You can melt butter and mix it with garlic paste (or garlic powder) and pull the biscuits or loaf from the oven and quickly brush them with the mixture a few minutes before done cooking. A delicious flavor boost!

Allow the loaf to cool in the pan 5-10 minutes and then lift the loaf out, slice and enjoy.

If making as biscuits, bake for 10-15 minutes (depending on how large you make them). Use an ice cream scoop and place the batter on a parchment-lined baking pan.

Notes: Enjoy this both as a quick bread and as biscuits. Feel free to cut the sugar down, if desired.

Source: www.soufflebombay.com/cheesy-pepperoni-quick-bread/?fbclid=IwAR3lvp3sLfhtHUq8W9D-QYi_sbzOv8hi-jvcxXPh0Hqbuu5Lnfr3WFpcifo

Garlic Butter Chicken with Spinach and Bacon