Recipes for cookie-making day

Classic Peanut Butter Blossoms

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

24 chocolate kiss candies, unwrapped

1/2 cup white sugar OR 1/4 cup green sugar and 1/4 cup red sugar

Whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt together. Set aside.

Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat the butter for 1 minute on high speed until creamy. On medium-high speed, beat in 1/4 cup of granulated sugar and the 1/2 cup of brown sugar until completely creamed and smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the egg and beat on high until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Add the peanut butter and vanilla extract and mix on high until combined.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix on low until combined. Cover and chill the dough for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator (and up to 1 day). If chilling for longer than a few hours, though, allow to sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before rolling and baking because the dough will be quite hard and the cookies may not spread much.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside. Also, make sure there is room in your freezer because they will later need to be placed inside to prevent the Kisses from melting on the warm cookies.

Scoop and roll cookie dough, about 1 tablespoon of dough each. Roll each ball in the remaining 1/2 cup of white sugar or the red and green colored sugar, and arrange on the baking sheet about 2-inches apart. Bake for 10 minutes or until the tops begin to slightly crack. Remove cookies from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Press a chocolate kiss candy into each cookie on 1 of the baking sheets until it sticks. Place the baking sheet in the freezer so the chocolate does not melt. Remove after 10 minutes in the freezer. Repeat with 2nd baking sheet of cookies.

Make ahead tip: Cookies stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 1 week. You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 1 day. Allow to come to room temperature then continue with step 4. Baked cookies freeze well for up to 3 months. Unbaked cookie dough balls freeze well for up to 3 months. Bake frozen cookie dough balls for an extra minute, no need to thaw.

Notes: You'll only need 1/4 cup of granulated sugar for the cookie dough and the other 1/2 cup will be for coating in step 5. Or you can use sanding sugar to coat the cookies instead, noted as optional in the ingredient list. If using sanding sugar, you do not need the extra 1/2 cup of granulated sugar. yield: 24 cookies

Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies

Soft and sweet, with plenty of pumpkin flavor and loads of pumpkin pie spice. You can add dried cranberries to the mixture if you desire.

2 to 2 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs room temperature

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2/3 cup granulated sugar for rolling

1 cup powdered sugar for rolling

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Melt the butter and set aside to cool.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, eggs, pumpkin and vanilla until smooth. Add the butter and whisk until combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the flour mixture just until no dry ingredients remain visible. Set the cookie dough aside for 10 minutes.

While the dough is resting, place the 2/3 cup granulated sugar in a shallow bowl. Place the powdered sugar in a separate shallow bowl.

Using a small cookie scoop, drop 1 heaping scoop (about 1 tablespoon) of cookie dough directly into the bowl with the granulated sugar. The dough is super soft so it won't be like other sturdy cookie dough balls. Scoop some of the granulated sugar over the dough and gently push it around the bowl until covered. Place the sugared dough ball in the palm of your hand. Form your hand into a cup and gently roll the dough around until it forms a ball. Place the ball of cookie dough in the powdered sugar and roll to coat. Place the dough balls on the parchment lined baking sheets, at least 2-inches apart. Work quickly to roll all the dough balls -- there should be about 12 cookies on each pan. Once you have one pan filled, go ahead and bake and keep rolling and forming more cookies. Work as quickly as you can to get them all ready to go.

Bake for 14 minutes or until the cookies are puffy, and cracks have formed. The cookies will still be soft and look a little raw in-between the cracks. Allow the cookies to cool for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Notes: Read all the directions before starting this recipe. The dough is very soft but should form a small ball/mound once rolled in the sugar. Use a small cookie scoop - size 60 (1 1/2 inches wide).

Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature. Recipe makes approximately 36-40 cookies

If you feel the cookie dough will not hold a soft mounded shape, please add 1/4 cup more flour. Handle it gently as it doesn't roll up like typical cookie dough.

French Vanilla Peppermint Bark Cookies

1 3/4 cups French Vanilla cake mix (about half the box of mix)

1/4 cup canola oil

1 egg

12 Hershey Peppermint Bark Bells

Christmas colored sprinkles (optional)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix together the cake mix, canola oil, and egg. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 8 minutes.

While the cookies are baking, unwrap the Hershey's Peppermint Bark Bells.

Remove from the oven, and immediately top each cookie with a Peppermint Bark Bell. Pop back into the oven for 45 seconds to 1 minute. Take back out of the oven and immediately spread the melted Bells over top of each cookie like a frosting. Sprinkle with additional Christmas sprinkles, if desired.

Transfer the cookies to a wire rack and allow to cool completely and the chocolate to harden. Yields 1 dozen cookies.

Vanilla Butter Meltaway Cookie

Don't these look simple and delicious? These are a cookie that you must add to your baking list this holiday season.

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

In a stand mixer cream together the butter and sugar until it's light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla to the sugar mixture. Add the flour, salt, soda and powder and combine well. Create 1-inch cookie balls and place on a cookie sheet lined with Silpat. Flatten the cookies using the bottom of a glass and bake at 350 for 7 minutes. Pull the cookies out when they appear to not be cooked completely, they will continue to cook on the pan.

Make Ahead Chocolate-Dipped Cranberry Cookies

These pretty pink cookies always turn out so tender. They are the hit of my holiday!

1 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups coarsely chopped fresh or frozen cranberries

2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons shortening

1-1/4 cups chopped pecans, optional

In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Using paper towels, pat chopped cranberries dry; stir into dough.

Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets; cover and freeze until firm. Transfer cookie dough balls to a large resealable plastic freezer bag. May be frozen for up to 3 months.

To use frozen cookie dough: Place 2-inches apart on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-17 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

In a microwave, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Dip each cookie halfway into chocolate mixture; sprinkle chocolate with chopped pecans if desired. Place on waxed paper until set. Yield: 3-1/2 dozen.

Notes: To prepare cookies without freezing, drop cookie dough by rounded teaspoonfuls 2-inches apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 11-13 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

If you want a brighter pink color, don't pat the cranberries too much. A little moisture is fine and will give you a nice pink swirl in the cookie batter.

Buttery Spritz Cookies

These tender little cookies are very eye-catching on any Christmas cookie tray. The dough is easy to work with, so it's fun to make these into a variety of festive shapes.

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/4 cups confectioners' sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons water

Colored sugar and sprinkles

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter, confectioners' sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extracts. Gradually beat flour into creamed mixture.

Using a cookie press fitted with a disk of your choice, press dough 2-inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 6-8 minutes or until just set (do not brown!). Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

In a small bowl, mix confectioners' sugar and enough water to reach desired consistency. Dip cookies in glaze; decorate as desired. Let stand until set. Yield: about 7-1/2 dozen.

Note: Melted chocolate candy coating may be used in place of confectioners' sugar glaze; dip and decorate as directed.

Chocolate-Strawberry Pretzel Cookies

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups finely ground pretzels (about 6 ounces)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted

1/3 cup seedless strawberry jam

Confectioners' sugar

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In another bowl, mix ground pretzels, flour and baking powder; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate until firm enough to roll, about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 3-1/2-inch tree-shaped cookie cutter. Using a floured 1-3/4-inch tree-shaped cookie cutter, cut out the centers of half of the cookies. Place solid and window cookies 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 8-10 minutes or until edges are light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Spread melted chocolate onto bottoms of solid cookies; let stand until firm. Spread jam over cooled chocolate; top with window cookies. Dust lightly with confectioners' sugar.

Freeze option: Freeze undecorated cookies in freezer containers. To use, thaw in covered containers and decorate as directed. Yield: about 1 dozen.

Caramel-Topped Gingersnaps

This recipe starts with a store bought gingersnap cookie and then you dress it up with a rich, gooey caramel and nut topping.

42 gingersnap cookies

1 package (14 ounces) caramels

1/4 cup 2 percent milk or heavy whipping cream

1 cup chopped honey-roasted peanuts

12 ounces white or dark chocolate candy coating, melted

Chocolate jimmies or finely chopped honey-roasted peanuts

Arrange cookies in a single layer on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. In a microwave, melt caramels with milk; stir until smooth. Stir in 1 cup chopped peanuts. Spoon about 1 teaspoon caramel mixture over each cookie; refrigerate until set.

Dip each cookie halfway into candy coating; allow excess to drip off. Return to baking sheet; sprinkle with jimmies. Refrigerate until set. Yield: 3-1/2 dozen.

Cherry Almond Snowdrops

This cookie is nice because you can freeze the dough, so they're perfect for the busy holidays.

2 cups plus 2 tablespoons cake flour

3/4 cup plus 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup cold butter, cubed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 cup dried cherries, chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped almonds, toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cake flour, 3/4 cup confectioner's sugar and salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add butter and extracts; pulse until butter is the size of peas. Add cherries and almonds; pulse until combined (dough will be crumbly).

Shape dough into 1-inch balls, pressing firmly to adhere; place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned.

Cool on pans 10 minutes. Roll warm cookies in remaining confectioners' sugar. Cool on wire racks. Yield: about 3 dozen.

Note: To toast nuts, place in a dry skillet and heat over low heat until lightly browned and aromatic, stirring occasionally.

Lemon Snowdrops

These cookies are a crunchy, buttery sandwich cookie with a puckery lemon filling. Perfect for anytime of the year. Dust with powdered sugar when finished or sprinkle with white or yellow sugar before baking for added sparkle.

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lemon extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

Granulated sugar

For the filling:

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

4 teaspoons butter

Additional confectioners' sugar, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter, confectioners' sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Beat in extract. Gradually beat in flour. Shape teaspoonfuls of dough into balls (if necessary, refrigerate dough, covered, until firm enough to shape). Place 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets; flatten slightly with bottom of a glass dipped in granulated sugar. Bake until light brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove cookies from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

For filling, whisk together egg, granulated sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice in a small heavy saucepan over medium-low heat until blended. Add butter; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and a thermometer reads at least 170 degrees, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat immediately (do not allow to boil). Transfer to a small bowl; cool. Press plastic wrap directly onto surface of filling. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

To serve, spread lemon filling on half of the cookies; cover with remaining cookies. If desired, dust with confectioners' sugar. Store leftovers in refrigerator.

Freeze option: Freeze unfilled, undecorated cookies in freezer containers. To use, thaw cookies in covered containers. Fill and decorate as directed. Yield: 2 dozen.

Lime Christmas Tree Cookies

These lime Christmas tree cookies will brighten your holiday cookie tray. This recipe is a tangy frosted tree, flecked with pistachios and flavored with lime juice and vanilla. The festive treats are almost too pretty to eat.

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons grated lime peel

1/4 cup lime juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

10 to 12 drops green food coloring

3/4 cup finely chopped pistachios

For the icing:

3 3/4 to 4 cups confectioners' sugar

5 to 6 tablespoons warm water

3 tablespoons meringue powder

Green food coloring, optional

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the lime peel, lime juice and vanilla. Gradually add flour and mix well. Beat in food coloring. Stir in pistachios. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or until easy to handle.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-1/2-inch tree-shaped cookie cutter. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until set. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

In a large bowl, combine confectioners' sugar, water and meringue powder; beat on low speed just until blended. Beat on high 4-5 minutes or until stiff peaks form. Divide in half; if desired, tint one portion green. Keep unused icing covered at all times with a damp cloth. If necessary, beat again on high speed to restore texture.

Frost and decorate cookies as desired. Let stand at room temperature several hours or until frosting is dry and firm. Store in an airtight container. Yield: about 4 dozen.

No-Bake Christmas Wreath Treats

Cornflakes take the place of traditional rice cereal in these sweet no-bake treats. Dressed up with green food coloring and red candies, they're a fun addition to cookie platters and dessert buffets.

20 large marshmallows

2 tablespoons butter

Green food coloring

3 cups cornflakes

Red M&M's minis (about 2 tablespoons)

Place marshmallows and butter in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave, uncovered, on high until butter is melted and marshmallows are puffed, about 45 seconds. Tint green with food coloring. Stir in cornflakes.

On a waxed paper-lined baking sheet, divide mixture into eight portions. Working quickly, shape each into a 3-inch wreath using buttered hands. Decorate immediately with red M&M mini, pressing to adhere. Let stand until set. Yield: 8 servings.

Apricot Pinwheels

You can decorate these little spirals with vanilla icing, but they're yummy without it, too. Dried apricots and lots of spice give the cookies Old World flavor.

1 cup chopped dried apricots

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves For the icing:

1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

6 tablespoons butter, softened

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk

In a small saucepan, combine apricots, water and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cool slightly. Transfer to a blender; cover and process until pureed. Stir in pecans; set aside.

In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs. In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, cardamom and cloves; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Refrigerate, covered, at least 2 hours or overnight.

Divide dough into two portions. On a baking sheet, roll out each portion between two sheets of waxed paper into a 15x9-inch rectangle. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Remove waxed paper. Spread half of the apricot mixture over one portion. Roll up tightly jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; wrap in plastic. Repeat with remaining dough. Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.

Unwrap and cut into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on lightly greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

In a small bowl, mix confectioners' sugar, butter, vanilla and enough milk to achieve desired consistency. Pipe onto cookies. Let stand until set.

To Make Ahead: Dough can be made 2 days in advance. Wrap logs in plastic and place in a resealable bag. Store in the refrigerator.

Freeze option: Place wrapped logs in resealable plastic freezer bags and freeze. To use, unwrap frozen logs and cut into slices. Bake as directed. Yield: 8 dozen.

Date Pinwheels

This is a great recipe for a delicious cookie to serve at the end of any meal. The dates have such a wonderful flavor and are not overly sweet.

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups packed brown sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

For the filling:

2 1/2 cups chopped dates

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cup finely chopped pecans

In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, salt and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Divide into four portions. Refrigerate until chilled.

In a large saucepan, bring the dates, sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook until mixture is thickened, about 15 minutes. Cool completely. Stir in pecans.

On a baking sheet, roll out each portion of dough between two sheets of waxed paper into a 12-inch x 9-inch rectangle. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove waxed paper; spread with date mixture. Tightly roll up each portion jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm.

Unwrap and cut into 1/4-inch slices. Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until set. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature, or freeze for up to 3 months. Yield: 16 dozen.

Cranberry-Orange Icebox Cookies

These cookies may become a favorite cookie this Christmas. The cranberry-orange flavor makes them special for the holidays. Not only are they delicious, they look very pretty on a cookie tray or boxed up for a gift.

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons grated orange peel

2/3 cup chopped dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped pecans

8 to 10 drops red food coloring, optional

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, milk and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

Transfer 1 cup dough to a small bowl; stir in orange peel and set aside. Add the cranberries, pecans and, if desired, food coloring; divide in half.

Line an 8x4-inch loaf pan with waxed paper. Press one portion of cranberry dough evenly into pan; top with orange dough, then remaining cranberry dough. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm.

Remove dough from pan; cut in half lengthwise. Cut each portion into 1/4-inch slices. Place 1 inch apart on lightly greased baking sheets.

Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Remove to wire racks. Store in an airtight container. Yield: about 5 dozen.

Double Chocolate Snowball Cookies

These Double Chocolate Snowball Cookies are a nice version of classic Russian Teacake cookies. They're full of rich cocoa powder and chocolate chips rolled in cool, white powdered sugar.

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (I used Special Dark, use your favorite)

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Additional powdered sugar, for rolling (about 1 -- 1 1/2 cups)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Mix butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, cocoa, and vanilla with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add flour and salt and mix until the dough comes together. Stir in the chocolate chips. If dough is too soft, chill it until you can work it easily with your hands.

Scoop 1 tablespoon balls of dough and place on prepared cookie sheet. Bake cookies for 7-10 minutes until bottoms are just slightly brown and the tops are no longer glossy. Remove from oven and cool for 5-10 minutes, until you can handle them. Fill a small bowl with 1 cup powdered sugar and roll each cookie in the sugar until coated. Place on a rack to cool. Once cookies are cooled, you may want to re-roll them in more powdered sugar.

Note: You can use either regular unsweetened cocoa powder (any brand) or Hershey's Special Dark Unsweetened Cocoa, which is delicious.

Soft Glazed Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

This is the perfect sugar cookie for Thanksgiving. Sweet, spicy and soft!

1/2 cup softened butter

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup pumpkin puree (canned pumpkin)

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 large eggs

4 cups all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch of cloves

For the glaze

3 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat and set aside. In a large bowl, stir butter, oil, pumpkin, sugars, vanilla and eggs together until incorporated and smooth. Slowly mix in all dry ingredients until completely incorporated. Scoop onto prepared baking sheet using 1 1/2 tablespoon scoop and flatten to 1/2 inch thick using the bottom of a glass. If the dough is sticking to the glass, press the bottom of the glass in granulated sugar before flattening. Bake 8-9 minutes.

While cookies bake, stir all ingredients together for glaze until smooth. Once cookies are finished baking, cool 3 minutes on baking sheet before transferring to cooling rack. Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons glaze over each warm cookie. Let glaze harden 2-3 hours before serving or eat them warm with lots of runny glaze. Yield: 3-4 dozen.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.