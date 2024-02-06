Recipes for at-home cooking

There are so many fun cooking sites, and I enjoy following many of them through social media. So many recipes pop out at me that I would like to make or share with you through this recipe column. As I have been looking through a few of these over the past few days, I came across these recipes that seem interesting and worthy of passing along.

I hope you have a way of reading all of the column online, because there are many recipes that don't make it into the newspaper due to sheer volume I send in because I don't know when to stop.

As you are sheltering at home, if you have recipes you would like to share with us, please send them to me as we'll see about getting them included in this column.

Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil

1 pound baby Dutch yellow potatoes

3 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 6 pieces

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (12.8-ounce) package smoked andouille sausage, thinly sliced

1 lemon, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook potatoes until just tender and parboiled, about 10-13 minutes. Stir in corn during the last 5 minutes of cooking time; drain well.

In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic and Old Bay seasoning.

Place potatoes, corn, shrimp and sausage in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Stir in butter mixture and gently toss to combine.

Place into oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque and corn is tender.

Serve immediately with lemon wedges, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Kentucky Benedictine Spread

On any other normal year, the Kentucky Derby would be running the first Saturday in May. Since our world is turned upside down and The Derby is now moved to the fall, I thought I would go ahead and share this recipe in its honor, whenever it might run.

This old fashioned recipe for Kentucky Benedictine Spread is perfect for any gathering.

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup finely chopped cucumber

1/2 cup chopped scallion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon dill weed

Pinch cayenne optional

1 to 2 drops green food coloring

Peel cucumber and split lengthwise down the middle. Take a spoon and remove the seeds before chopping. Mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, pepper, dill weed and cayenne with a mixer.

Fold in the chopped cucumber, scallion and food coloring and mix with a spoon. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Note: Enjoy with your favorite crackers or make into sandwiches. When making sandwiches, once you remove the crust, flatten the bread with a rolling pin before adding the spread.

Millionaire Peach Salad

Millionaire Peach Salad is one of those delicious Cool Whip concoctions that's really more like a dessert than a salad. It's full of peaches, marshmallows, and pecans and makes a great potluck recipe.

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 (12-ounce) carton Cool Whip

1 small (3-ounce) box peach gelatin

2 (14-ounce) cans sliced peaches in heavy syrup

2 cups mini marshmallows

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar with an electric mixer until smooth.

Stir in Cool Whip and dry gelatin mix.

Drain peaches, reserving 2 tablespoons of syrup. Cut peaches into bite-sized pieces.

Stir peaches and the 2 tablespoons of syrup into the mixture.

Stir in marshmallows. Chill at least 2 hours.

Stir in pecans just before serving.

Pineapple Lemon Crumb cake

For the crumb topping:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup chopped pecans

For the cake:

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple (do not drain), divided

1 box lemon cake mix

3 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

For the icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoon milk

4 teaspoons reserved pineapple juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Make the crumble topping: In a small bowl, combine flour, brown sugar and butter using a fork. You want to end up with it fully mixed and you should have small crumbles.

Then, stir in chopped pecans. Set aside.

Prepare the cake: First, open up the can of crushed pineapple and set aside 4 teaspoons of pineapple juice to use for the icing later.

In a large bowl, combine the crushed pineapple (with the rest of the juices), lemon cake mix, eggs and oil. Mix for about 2 minutes using an electric mixer.

Pour cake mix into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the top of the cake batter.

Bake for about 35 to 38 minutes (until it bounces back to the touch or an inserted toothpick comes out clean.) Allow the cake to cool completely.

Making the icing: In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk and pineapple juice. Whisk until smooth.

Drizzle the icing all over the cake. Slice and serve.

Frozen Cranberry Orange Salad

Who says cranberries are just for fall and winter? That would be someone who has not eaten this delicious frozen, refreshing salad. Whole-berry cranberry sauce is available year round in the canned fruit aisle.

1 can (20-ounce) crushed pineapple, drained

1 can (14-ounce) mandarin oranges, drained

1 can (16-ounce) whole-berry cranberry sauce

2 cups mini marshmallows

12 ounces Cool Whip

In a large bowl, combine crushed pineapple with cranberry sauce and oranges. Fold in marshmallows and Cool Whip.

Spread in freezer safe 13x9-inch glass baking dish. Cover and freeze for 6 hours, or overnight. Store in freezer until ready to serve. Slice and enjoy. Return leftovers to freezer. Can be made in advance.

Avocado Chicken Salad Recipe

This Avocado Chicken Salad recipe is so good. It is an easy, excellent chicken salad recipe with lemon dressing, plenty of avocado, irresistible bites of bacon and corn. For even more protein, you can add 2 hard boiled eggs, halved or quartered.

Avocado Chicken Salad:

2 large chicken breasts, cooked, shredded or chopped

2 large avocados

1 cup corn from 1 cooked cob

6 ounces lean bacon, cooked and chopped

1/4 cup chives (or scallion), chopped

2 tablespoons dill chopped, or to taste

Lemon Dressing: 3 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon sea salt or to taste 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Dice or shred the 2 large cooked chicken breasts and place into a large mixing bowl.

Peel and pit 2 large avocados, slice into bite-sized pieces and add to the mixing bowl.

Add 1 cup of cooked corn (freshly cooked corn is best), toss in 1/4 cup chopped scallion, chopped bacon, and 2 tablespoons fresh dill.