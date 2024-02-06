Recipes for anyone with an abundant garden

Fresh fruit and vegetables are coming into the peak of the season, and it looks like an abundant crop. The peaches are delicious, and the sweet corn has been wonderful.
For those who have their own garden, it can be an abundance all at once, so you may need a few new recipes to help use the crop.
I have found some recipes today that I am eager to try, and I hope you will, too. I am especially intrigued by the griddle cakes and the tomato, corn and zucchini muffins. I hope you give these recipes a chance to make it onto your dinner table.
This stack of savory pancakes filled with fresh corn and onions, served with warm maple syrup, is a delicious breakfast treat.
In a medium skillet, cook the bacon pieces until they begin to brown. Add the onion and continue to cook until the bacon is crisp and the onion is softened. Scoop out a heaping tablespoon of the bacon mixture for topping the griddle cakes upon serving and set it aside.
While the bacon is cooking, combine the flour, chives, baking powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in the milk, egg and oil, just until moistened. Stir in the bacon mixture, corn and cheese. The mixture will be thick. If you'd like the griddle cakes to be slightly thinner, add a little more milk to thin out the batter.
Heat and grease a griddle or large skillet. Pour a heaping 1/4-cup of the batter onto the griddle and cook until it is golden brown — three to four minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining batter.
Serve stacks of griddle cakes topped with a sprinkle of the reserved bacon/onion and a good dose of warm maple syrup.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/bacon-and-corn-griddle-cakes/?fbclid=IwAR0TB9uiOQUnVGlSznG6Kxic2TiovEjf9AKo3zIYWc3EnU1ASyiN4_zhC9E
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and brush the bottom of a 9-inch-by-12-inch baking dish with olive oil.
Set the sliced squash on a kitchen towel to drain some of the excess moisture while you prep everything else.
In a large bowl, toss the zucchini and onions with the pesto.
Layer the baking dish with the marinara sauce, followed by the zucchini mixture. Spread the zucchini into one even layer. Sprinkle the top with the panko, Parmesan, a drizzle of olive oil, and pinches of red pepper flakes.
Bake until the zucchini is tender (but not mushy) and the top is crispy and lightly browned — about 25 minutes. I like to turn my broiler on for the last few minutes to help the topping become browned and crisp.
Remove from oven and let it cool 20 minutes before slicing.
Source: www.loveandlemons.com/zucchini-casserole/
Corn, Tomato and Avocado Salad is a healthy salad perfect for the hot summer months. Filled with fresh corn, avocados, sweet basil, cherry tomatoes, peppers and zucchini.
For the dressing:
Shuck fresh corn and wrap individually in plastic wrap. Microwave all three for four to five minutes. Remove from microwave and unwrap carefully. Grill (either indoors or outdoors) to char the kernels on the outside. Set aside to cool. Chop fresh ingredients and add to a large bowl. Cut kernels off of the cob and add to salad.
For the dressing, whisk all ingredients together until well combined. Pour over salad and toss. Refrigerate or serve immediately.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/summer-corn-avocado-basil-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1guMC-ImuW-Gv97SkfK-ZGxHbQcl8fuHPpMVchKync157YjOaUAOUOg-E
This cheesy Zucchini Bake is one of my favorite ways to use zucchini! Delicious meatless recipe with eggs is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner...and so easy to make!
Press crescent roll dough into a greased 8- x 8-inch pan.
Melt butter in a medium skillet; add chopped onion and chopped zucchini and saute over medium heat 5 minutes (until tender-crisp).
In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs and then stir in spices.
Add a small amount of onion/zucchini mixture to eggs to temper them; then add remainder of mixture and stir together.
Stir in shredded mozzarella.
Pour mixture into unbaked crust; bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 min.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-bake/?fbclid=IwAR3fiVBYgeCc2Av58A29lymKJvaTuEsRv4kSgGjLPBiJV2HuH-RWqfjqY9c
Make the most of those fresh tomatoes with a savory Traditional Southern Tomato Pie. It's full of flavor from two cheeses, fresh sun ripened tomatoes and a buttery pie crust.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blind bake the pie shell until lightly brown.
Peel and slice tomatoes, place in colander and sprinkle with salt. Allow to drain 10 minutes.
Stir together sour cream and mayonnaise, add cheeses and salt and pepper. Layer tomatoes in pie shell. And spread sour cream mixture on top. Bake 30 minutes until lightly browned and cheese is melted. Remove from oven and sprinkle torn basil leaves on top. Cool slightly. Serve warm.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/traditional-southern-tomato-pie-call-me-pmc/?fbclid=IwAR3LPgn-fremU5-fbEAmc9-j0vXYmpcXOU-rREHhd1fy773RzlNwfVTXT_o
This sauteed yellow squash is one of my all-time favorite summer squash recipes! A crispy, nutty panko topping contrasts perfectly with the tender, herb-flecked squash.
Bread Crumb Topping:
Slice the squash into 1/4-inch rounds. If the squash is large, slice the rounds into half-moons.
Make the herb oil: In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper and shake to combine.
Make the topping: In a small bowl, combine the panko, Parmesan, parsley, salt, several grinds of pepper, and a pinch of red pepper flakes, if desired.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat with a few drizzles of olive oil. Add the squash and saute for about 7 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally so that all sides get cooked. I like to cook mine until it's soft, yet still has a firm bite, but before it becomes too watery and mushy. Remove from the skillet and toss with the herb oil. Top with the panko mixture, and fresh herbs, if desired.
Source: www.loveandlemons.com/yellow-squash-recipe/
Tomato, feta and zucchini muffins are a savory take on the baked good that is a fantastic way to use up all the fresh summer veggies. Loaded with corn, cheese, tomatoes and squash, these muffins are perfect any time of day!
Add the milk, eggs, mustard, thyme, and Romano cheese to a medium sized mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, whisk together on low speed until evenly combined and frothy.
To a large mixing bowl add the flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Using a fork, whisk them together until evenly combined. Set aside.
Add the zucchini and corn to the flour bowl, gently tossing to until evenly mixed.
Reserve a few tomato pieces, for topping the muffins, and add the rest to the mixing bowl. Stir gently to evenly combine and coat in the flour mixture.
Pour the wet mixture into the bowl of combined dry ingredients. Using a spatula, stir just until combined. Fold in a 1/2 cup of the feta cheese, but don't overmix.
Generously spray a muffin tin with non stick cooking spray to coat the wells. Spoon the batter in the prepared pan.
Top each with a couple pieces of tomato and feta, then bake the muffins at 400 degrees for 20-22 minutes, or until all the muffins are puffed up and golden brown on top.
Remove the muffins from the oven, and allow them to rest for a full 5 minutes. Run a butter knife around the edges of each to release them from the pan and then transfer them to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Serve the muffins as is, or with softened butter, and enjoy!
Source: www.4sonrus.com/tomato-feta-zucchini-muffins/?fbclid=IwAR3GEh2wLMA79s0fMB8nklDT2Kp-LXysZU8p7iEk_SsW_QWXFNqSQuNbjvI
This Spring Vegetable Gnocchi is creamy, delicious, and perfect for spring! It's loaded with the best spring vegetables and comes together in under 20 minutes. Perfect for busy weeknights.
Heat olive oil and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat. Add carrots and asparagus and saute 2-3 minutes. Add zucchini, peas, gnocchi, chicken broth, white wine, and lemon juice.
Cover skillet, increase heat to high, and cook 3 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in fresh dill. Season with salt and pepper as desired.
Source: https://www.lemontreedwelling.com/spring-vegetable-gnocchi/?fbclid=IwAR3GEh2wLMA79s0fMB8nklDT2Kp-LXysZU8p7iEk_SsW_QWXFNqSQuNbjvI
Cucumber Sandwiches are the perfect way to help use fresh garden cucumbers. Made with just a handful of ingredients, they're simple, fresh, and so delicious!
In small mixing bowl, combine softened cream cheese, mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt. Use a hand mixer or spoon to mix well.
Peel the cucumber in stripes and cut into 1/8-inch slices using a mandoline or very sharp knife.
Cut the crust off of the bread to make squares.
For each sandwich, spread about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese filling onto each piece of bread. Add thinly sliced cucumbers, fresh cracked pepper and additional fresh dill. Place the second piece of bread on top, then carefully cut into 4 triangles or squares.
Notes: How to keep a Cucumber Sandwich from getting soggy
Use English cucumbers, which have less water content than regular cucumbers due to their smaller seeds.
Sprinkle the sliced cucumbers with salt and place them on paper towels to allow any additional moisture to drain before adding them to the sandwiches. (*You may want to omit the salt from the cream cheese filling if you go this route.)
Spread cream cheese on both pieces of bread to create a barrier between the cucumbers and the bread.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cucumber-sandwich/?fbclid=IwAR2S4glUO9ZhX8GBJ57Y6eEwPBx19aCUe2pbFDBxBdfDI—kSk8sUVd7Pwg
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.