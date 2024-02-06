Recipes for anyone with an abundant garden

Fresh fruit and vegetables are coming into the peak of the season, and it looks like an abundant crop. The peaches are delicious, and the sweet corn has been wonderful.

For those who have their own garden, it can be an abundance all at once, so you may need a few new recipes to help use the crop.

I have found some recipes today that I am eager to try, and I hope you will, too. I am especially intrigued by the griddle cakes and the tomato, corn and zucchini muffins. I hope you give these recipes a chance to make it onto your dinner table.

Bacon and Fresh Corn Griddle Cakes

This stack of savory pancakes filled with fresh corn and onions, served with warm maple syrup, is a delicious breakfast treat.

8 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/3 cup finely chopped sweet onion

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2/3 cup milk

1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 cup frozen, canned or fresh corn

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Warm maple syrup, for serving

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon pieces until they begin to brown. Add the onion and continue to cook until the bacon is crisp and the onion is softened. Scoop out a heaping tablespoon of the bacon mixture for topping the griddle cakes upon serving and set it aside.

While the bacon is cooking, combine the flour, chives, baking powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in the milk, egg and oil, just until moistened. Stir in the bacon mixture, corn and cheese. The mixture will be thick. If you'd like the griddle cakes to be slightly thinner, add a little more milk to thin out the batter.

Heat and grease a griddle or large skillet. Pour a heaping 1/4-cup of the batter onto the griddle and cook until it is golden brown — three to four minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve stacks of griddle cakes topped with a sprinkle of the reserved bacon/onion and a good dose of warm maple syrup.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/bacon-and-corn-griddle-cakes/?fbclid=IwAR0TB9uiOQUnVGlSznG6Kxic2TiovEjf9AKo3zIYWc3EnU1ASyiN4_zhC9E

Crispy Squash Casserole

4 cups mixed zucchini and yellow squash, thinly sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced yellow onion

1/2 cup basil pesto

1/2 cup marinara sauce

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and brush the bottom of a 9-inch-by-12-inch baking dish with olive oil.

Set the sliced squash on a kitchen towel to drain some of the excess moisture while you prep everything else.

In a large bowl, toss the zucchini and onions with the pesto.

Layer the baking dish with the marinara sauce, followed by the zucchini mixture. Spread the zucchini into one even layer. Sprinkle the top with the panko, Parmesan, a drizzle of olive oil, and pinches of red pepper flakes.

Bake until the zucchini is tender (but not mushy) and the top is crispy and lightly browned — about 25 minutes. I like to turn my broiler on for the last few minutes to help the topping become browned and crisp.

Remove from oven and let it cool 20 minutes before slicing.

Source: www.loveandlemons.com/zucchini-casserole/

Corn, Tomato and Avocado Salad

Corn, Tomato and Avocado Salad is a healthy salad perfect for the hot summer months. Filled with fresh corn, avocados, sweet basil, cherry tomatoes, peppers and zucchini.

3 ears corn

1 orange pepper, diced

1 large zucchini, diced

2 ripe avocados, diced

16 ounces roasted red peppers, chopped

10 ounces golden cherry tomatoes, halved

10 ounce cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (.66 ounce) container basil chopped

For the dressing:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic finely, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Shuck fresh corn and wrap individually in plastic wrap. Microwave all three for four to five minutes. Remove from microwave and unwrap carefully. Grill (either indoors or outdoors) to char the kernels on the outside. Set aside to cool. Chop fresh ingredients and add to a large bowl. Cut kernels off of the cob and add to salad.

For the dressing, whisk all ingredients together until well combined. Pour over salad and toss. Refrigerate or serve immediately.

Source: www.laurenslatest.com/summer-corn-avocado-basil-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1guMC-ImuW-Gv97SkfK-ZGxHbQcl8fuHPpMVchKync157YjOaUAOUOg-E

Cheesy Zucchini Bake

This cheesy Zucchini Bake is one of my favorite ways to use zucchini! Delicious meatless recipe with eggs is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner...and so easy to make!

1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated crescent rolls

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion chopped (approx. 1 cup)

4 cups chopped zucchini, approximately 4 small

3 eggs

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

Press crescent roll dough into a greased 8- x 8-inch pan.

Melt butter in a medium skillet; add chopped onion and chopped zucchini and saute over medium heat 5 minutes (until tender-crisp).

In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs and then stir in spices.

Add a small amount of onion/zucchini mixture to eggs to temper them; then add remainder of mixture and stir together.

Stir in shredded mozzarella.

Pour mixture into unbaked crust; bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 min.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-bake/?fbclid=IwAR3fiVBYgeCc2Av58A29lymKJvaTuEsRv4kSgGjLPBiJV2HuH-RWqfjqY9c

Traditional Southern Tomato Pie

Make the most of those fresh tomatoes with a savory Traditional Southern Tomato Pie. It's full of flavor from two cheeses, fresh sun ripened tomatoes and a buttery pie crust.

4 large tomatoes, peeled and sliced

1 (9-inch) deep-dish pie shell

1 cup mozzarella, grated

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

4 basil leaves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blind bake the pie shell until lightly brown.

Peel and slice tomatoes, place in colander and sprinkle with salt. Allow to drain 10 minutes.

Stir together sour cream and mayonnaise, add cheeses and salt and pepper. Layer tomatoes in pie shell. And spread sour cream mixture on top. Bake 30 minutes until lightly browned and cheese is melted. Remove from oven and sprinkle torn basil leaves on top. Cool slightly. Serve warm.