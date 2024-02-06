Recipes for a new month

New recipes to kick off a new month. As we move right into October, I've pulled together several recipes for you to try. These may be new to you, or maybe a variation to a familiar recipe you've made for a long time, but with a new month, it's time to try some new recipes.

I also included recipes for quick and easy weeknight family suppers or football game foods with friends. So today really is a wide variety of great recipes for you to jump right into.

Not thinking about seafood in October? Me neither, until I started looking for recipes to share with you, and I found a few that I am eager to try, and I hope you do, too. Enjoy!

Savannah Seafood Stuffing

Savannah Seafood Stuffing is full of shrimp and crab and lots of onion, celery and red bell pepper.

1/2 cup butter

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2-pound fresh shrimp, cut into bite-sized pieces if larger, peeled and deveined

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 (14-ounce) a bag herb seasoned stuffing mix

1/2 (14-ounce) a bag cornbread stuffing mix

1 (10.75-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 (14.5-ounce) can chicken broth

3 (5-ounce) cans crab meat, drained

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter, cut into slivers

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

Melt butter over medium heat in a large pan. Add onion, celery and red pepper and cook until soft. Add shrimp and cook just until no longer pink. Remove from heat. Stir in Cajun seasoning and thyme and transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients, except butter, to bowl. Stir to mix well.

Transfer to prepared casserole dish. Scatter butter pieces over top, place in oven and bake for 30 minutes.

Notes: Depending on personal preference, you may or may not want to add all the chicken broth. For a dryer dressing, add less.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/savannah-seafood-stuffing/?fbclid=IwAR1PbyvhEjGjvKAJJeNgb_ziyD1hE-3JdBV0zu-olZ55aupHsH92qeseYjA

Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Creamy chicken wild rice soup is a dreamy concoction that has tender succulent chicken, plenty of veggies and layers of luxurious flavor.

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

12 ounces cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, chopped

4 to 6 garlic cloves, minced

4 carrots, peeled and diced

4 celery ribs, diced

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

64 ounces low sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 heaping tablespoon Better than Bouillon - chicken flavor

1 1/2 cups wild rice blend

1 1/2 cups frozen corn, thawed and drained

4 cups chicken, cooked and cubed or shredded

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook until they begin to brown, about eight minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside. Add butter to the Dutch oven and cook onion, garlic, carrots, and celery until they begin to soften about 10 to 12 minutes. Add mushrooms back to the pot. Sprinkle flour over veggies and cook for one minute, stirring constantly.

Add broth, thyme, Better than Bouillon, rice, 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer, partially covered, until the rice is just tender, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Add corn, chicken, and heavy cream to the soup and simmer gently to blend flavors, 10 to 15 minutes. Adjust seasoning and serve.

Source: www.gonnawantseconds.com/creamy-chicken-wild-rice-soup/?fbclid=IwAR276Dh2eozVNcKFGfvN45KA4t30oPy5PIN-g-1httoVrMEwDYK7isBDAqg#wprm-recipe-container-16008

French Onion Beef Casserole

This recipe is a savory and comforting dish that beautifully combines the flavors of French onion soup and tender beef. This dish has gained popularity worldwide for its rich taste and hearty nature. It is the perfect choice for a satisfying and delicious meal.

1-pound lean ground beef

10 ounces dried egg noodles

2 cans (10.75 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 (15-ounce) jar Lay's French onion dip

1/2 cup French's fried onions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Cook the egg noodles according to package instructions, then drain and set aside.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown the lean ground beef until fully cooked. Drain excess fat.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked ground beef, condensed cream of mushroom soup and Lay's French Onion Dip. Mix until well combined. Gently fold in the cooked egg noodles, ensuring they're evenly coated with the beef and soup mixture.

Transfer the mixture into a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the French's fried onions evenly over the top of the casserole. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the casserole is heated through and the fried onions are crispy and golden.

If desired, garnish with freshly chopped parsley before serving.

Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/09/10/this-has-been-on-repeat-in-our-house-4-times-and-counting-/?src=fbfan_75883&t=fbsub_beefcasseroles&fbclid=IwAR35LAv-ATSczWlMh74xTmrQnypVp70tqV0zEgmEXVJp9InhTq9R4hmXvQ4

Chili Dog Casserole with Cheese Fries

Great football game day food! All the classic flavors you crave in a hearty chili dog, with a side of cheese fries, but all baked up in a single casserole dish for the whole family.

6 hot dogs of your favorite brand, sliced into 1/4 -inch rounds

1 (15 ounce) can chili

1 (14 1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 cup shredded or very thinly sliced, carrots

12 ounces crinkle cut French fries

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

In a medium-sized skillet, saute the sliced hot dogs until nice and fragrant and browned.

In a medium bowl, add the hot dogs, chili, tomatoes and carrots. Stir until evenly combined. Pour this mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Evenly arrange French fries in a single layer on top of the hot dog mixture. Bake in the oven at 450 for 30 minutes.

Evenly, or as evenly as possible, sprinkle the cheese on top of the fries, and bake an additional three to five minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

Source: www.4sonrus.com/chili-dog-casserole-with-cheese-fries/?fbclid=IwAR0CMsEfT6T9TsXxkgWCesEMdzNKyn4TIsl87Trs9NW-_Tv9EpBrsW6xdTI

Chicken Tot Pie

A creative twist on chicken potpie using the convenience of frozen tater tots for a quick and easy weeknight supper that the whole family will enjoy.

1 tablespoon salted butter

1/2 small onion, diced

1 rotisserie chicken, meat picked and shredded (3 to 4 cups)

2 (10.5-ounce) cans cream of celery soup

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen mixed vegetables (classic: carrots, peas, green beans, corn)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (32-ounce) bag frozen tater tots, thawed

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Place a large skillet over a medium heat and add the butter. When the butter has melted, add the onion and saute until translucent, three to five minutes.

Add the chicken, cream of celery soup, 1/2 can of water and the frozen mixed vegetables. Stir well and cook until just heated through, three to five minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Arrange the tater tots in tightly packed rows to completely cover the top. Do not press the tots into the mixture; just let them sit on top. Bake until the tot topping is browned, and the chicken mixture is bubbly, about 30 minutes, then serve.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/chicken-tot-pie-9961066?soc=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3CCOQKONq04uJJYOVKwK0-8aMlaxkMl3-YApQUptc-0Pn_TG8KJZssp9M

Pizza Tater Tot Casserole

This easy to make pizza tater tot casserole is family friendly, fun and relatively inexpensive to make. It's the perfect weeknight meal for those busy evenings!

1 bag tater tots

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup pizza sauce

24 pepperoni slices

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Lay out tater tots onto a baking sheet. Bake tater tots for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.