Recipes for a new month

New recipes to kick off a new month. As we move right into October, I've pulled together several recipes for you to try. These may be new to you, or maybe a variation to a familiar recipe you've made for a long time, but with a new month, it's time to try some new recipes.
I also included recipes for quick and easy weeknight family suppers or football game foods with friends. So today really is a wide variety of great recipes for you to jump right into.
Not thinking about seafood in October? Me neither, until I started looking for recipes to share with you, and I found a few that I am eager to try, and I hope you do, too. Enjoy!
Savannah Seafood Stuffing is full of shrimp and crab and lots of onion, celery and red bell pepper.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.
Melt butter over medium heat in a large pan. Add onion, celery and red pepper and cook until soft. Add shrimp and cook just until no longer pink. Remove from heat. Stir in Cajun seasoning and thyme and transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients, except butter, to bowl. Stir to mix well.
Transfer to prepared casserole dish. Scatter butter pieces over top, place in oven and bake for 30 minutes.
Notes: Depending on personal preference, you may or may not want to add all the chicken broth. For a dryer dressing, add less.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/savannah-seafood-stuffing/?fbclid=IwAR1PbyvhEjGjvKAJJeNgb_ziyD1hE-3JdBV0zu-olZ55aupHsH92qeseYjA
Creamy chicken wild rice soup is a dreamy concoction that has tender succulent chicken, plenty of veggies and layers of luxurious flavor.
Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook until they begin to brown, about eight minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside. Add butter to the Dutch oven and cook onion, garlic, carrots, and celery until they begin to soften about 10 to 12 minutes. Add mushrooms back to the pot. Sprinkle flour over veggies and cook for one minute, stirring constantly.
Add broth, thyme, Better than Bouillon, rice, 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer, partially covered, until the rice is just tender, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Add corn, chicken, and heavy cream to the soup and simmer gently to blend flavors, 10 to 15 minutes. Adjust seasoning and serve.
Source: www.gonnawantseconds.com/creamy-chicken-wild-rice-soup/?fbclid=IwAR276Dh2eozVNcKFGfvN45KA4t30oPy5PIN-g-1httoVrMEwDYK7isBDAqg#wprm-recipe-container-16008
This recipe is a savory and comforting dish that beautifully combines the flavors of French onion soup and tender beef. This dish has gained popularity worldwide for its rich taste and hearty nature. It is the perfect choice for a satisfying and delicious meal.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Cook the egg noodles according to package instructions, then drain and set aside.
In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown the lean ground beef until fully cooked. Drain excess fat.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked ground beef, condensed cream of mushroom soup and Lay's French Onion Dip. Mix until well combined. Gently fold in the cooked egg noodles, ensuring they're evenly coated with the beef and soup mixture.
Transfer the mixture into a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the French's fried onions evenly over the top of the casserole. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the casserole is heated through and the fried onions are crispy and golden.
If desired, garnish with freshly chopped parsley before serving.
Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/09/10/this-has-been-on-repeat-in-our-house-4-times-and-counting-/?src=fbfan_75883&t=fbsub_beefcasseroles&fbclid=IwAR35LAv-ATSczWlMh74xTmrQnypVp70tqV0zEgmEXVJp9InhTq9R4hmXvQ4
Great football game day food! All the classic flavors you crave in a hearty chili dog, with a side of cheese fries, but all baked up in a single casserole dish for the whole family.
Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
In a medium-sized skillet, saute the sliced hot dogs until nice and fragrant and browned.
In a medium bowl, add the hot dogs, chili, tomatoes and carrots. Stir until evenly combined. Pour this mixture into the prepared baking dish.
Evenly arrange French fries in a single layer on top of the hot dog mixture. Bake in the oven at 450 for 30 minutes.
Evenly, or as evenly as possible, sprinkle the cheese on top of the fries, and bake an additional three to five minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
Source: www.4sonrus.com/chili-dog-casserole-with-cheese-fries/?fbclid=IwAR0CMsEfT6T9TsXxkgWCesEMdzNKyn4TIsl87Trs9NW-_Tv9EpBrsW6xdTI
A creative twist on chicken potpie using the convenience of frozen tater tots for a quick and easy weeknight supper that the whole family will enjoy.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Place a large skillet over a medium heat and add the butter. When the butter has melted, add the onion and saute until translucent, three to five minutes.
Add the chicken, cream of celery soup, 1/2 can of water and the frozen mixed vegetables. Stir well and cook until just heated through, three to five minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Arrange the tater tots in tightly packed rows to completely cover the top. Do not press the tots into the mixture; just let them sit on top. Bake until the tot topping is browned, and the chicken mixture is bubbly, about 30 minutes, then serve.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/chicken-tot-pie-9961066?soc=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3CCOQKONq04uJJYOVKwK0-8aMlaxkMl3-YApQUptc-0Pn_TG8KJZssp9M
This easy to make pizza tater tot casserole is family friendly, fun and relatively inexpensive to make. It's the perfect weeknight meal for those busy evenings!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Lay out tater tots onto a baking sheet. Bake tater tots for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.
Layer with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
Place back into the oven for 10 minutes. Serve and enjoy.
Source: www.cookcleanrepeat.com/pizza-tater-tot-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR3Oue3d4I8GYMRq-MCgtl2YY5wdpIz5DIRN0j1SHq_NNqtcRG_neClTlmo
This dish is easy and delicious! It's the perfect weeknight dinner!
Cook noodles according to package directions and set aside. In a large pan or skillet add some olive oil and cook smoked sausage and onion until lightly browned. Next add in butter and chopped cabbage and let cook until cabbage is soft, about 10 minutes on low medium heat. Stir in peas, pimentos, cream cheese and egg noodles and let cook until well combined.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/sausage-and-cabbage-with-noodles/?fbclid=IwAR3U8na5RtB-XruhV6dDdEle_EfgqPoNtV5qimRVO8pI1-Ble7oLiUA1E1Q
For a super flavorful chicken casserole, make these Chicken Crescent Rolls. Shredded chicken in a creamy sauce seasoned with ranch dressing, wrapped in crescent roll dough, then baked until golden — the whole family will love this chicken dinner!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a 9x13-inch baking dish by spraying with non-stick cooking spray.
Pour the canned soup and cream cheese into a medium pot and heat on the stove over medium heat, stirring often, until the cream cheese is melted and incorporated into the soup. Add the ranch dressing mix and remove the sauce from the heat.
Reserve 1 cup of the sauce, then add the rest to a medium mixing bowl. Add the shredded chicken and green onions; stir well to combine.
Separate the crescent roll dough and scoop a spoonful of the chicken mixture onto the wide end of each crescent roll and fold the long point of the dough over and around the chicken to create a little packet. Place each packet into the prepared baking dish.
Pour the reserved gravy around the chicken packets in the pan.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/chicken-crescent-rolls/?fbclid=IwAR0ytkjIRYADhuMvnjCKYwKBshuvqw_cDiyIYk7D7joMIRz7G2kwjuqQ1h0
Flavorful spiced and crispy chicken skin with tender and juicy meat inside baked to golden brown perfection. These Oven-baked Chicken Thighs recipe is as easy and straightforward as it gets. An oil-free, simple chicken recipe that your whole family will enjoy!
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees (convection setting if possible). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Dry chicken thighs with paper towels really well to remove all the excess moisture.
Place all the dry ingredients in a bowl and mix them together. Rub the spice mix all over each thigh.
Lay the chicken thighs on the parchment paper, leaving space between the pieces.
Bake for 35-40 minutes. Once the thighs are fully cooked, you can use their juices to baste each piece.
Notes: Do not use baking soda in place of baking powder - it will not turn out the same. If you have a baking stone, this will work especially well, no parchment paper needed.
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com/oven-baked-chicken-thighs/?fbclid=IwAR3xQjpYcJIU0nC-ySfymDEYE9PxIeLRhErPdTLXZ62q27_W02itcw3c2sg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Wash and dry the potatoes and prick with a fork several times to allow steam to escape while cooking. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake until tender, about 1 hour.
While the potatoes are cooking, cook the shrimp mixture. Melt butter over medium heat in a skillet. Add in onions, celery and garlic and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add in half of the green onions, Cajun seasoning, hot sauce and stir to combine. Add in chopped shrimp and cook until opaque. Set aside.
Once the potatoes are done, let them cool enough to handle. Slice off the top 1/3 of each potato and gently scoop the flesh and place into a bowl, leaving about a 1/4-inch border of potato still attached to the skin. Scoop out the flesh from the potato tops and add to the bowl; discard the skin from the tops.
Mash the scooped out potatoes with 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, the remaining green onions (reserve a little for garnish if you like), and sour cream. You could stop here, but I like to use a hand mixer for just a minute to get the potatoes extra smooth and delicious.
Gently fold in the cheese, then the shrimp mixture. Taste, and adjust salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning as needed. Pile the shrimp mixture as high as you can back into the potato shells, being careful not to break them. Sprinkle with any remaining cheese. Place the potatoes back in the oven on a baking sheet and bake until heated through, about 20-25 minutes. Garnish with green onions.
Source: www.best-recipes.gogorecipe.com/twice-baked-cajun-shrimp-stuffed-potatoes-3/?fbclid=IwAR0XnZyocWkiaUOCwnYxUarAqKZiNOcBaVoLQlh0GydsRLvRcUZqBunsGUg
Gnocchi shrimp scampi features pillowy potato dumplings tossed with shrimp in a creamy garlic butter sauce. It's a to-die for dinner, perfect for beginner cooks since it tastes gourmet but requires little skill and is budget-friendly!
Prepare gnocchi according to package directions, drain and set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, then add the shrimp, salt and pepper, and cook until pink on both sides; remove from the skillet and set aside.
Melt the butter in the same skillet, then add the garlic, basil, and red pepper flakes and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add in the heavy cream, chicken broth and lemon juice and bring to a simmer. Allow to cook about 5 minutes to thicken the sauce, then stir in the Parmesan cheese and mix well.
Add the gnocchi and shrimp to the sauce and toss to coat, allow to cook 2-3 minutes to make sure everything is heated through.
Allow to stand 5 minutes before serving for the sauce to thicken more, then serve with a sprinkle of parsley, and extra parmesan if desired.
Note: Gnocchi tends to cook very quickly and is done when it floats. Keep an eye on it while you cook so you don't overcook it and wind up with mushy dumplings.
Don't want to use gnocchi? Substitute pasta instead or even a filled pasta like ravioli or tortellini.
You could always add a little extra garlic to kick it up even more!
Source: www.4sonrus.com/gnocchi-shrimp-scampi/?fbclid=IwAR2Zx0NJ_ODKsCsDaqO7v9_G1ZL8dUXmtGoK_P32UdJjQQprackzrDlfRcI
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.