Recipes for a fun-loving uncle's birthday

Today is my brother-in-law's birthday! Collin is a little younger than I am, and he's been a great brother for the past 33 years. Behind that rugged exterior, he has a heart of gold, and he would do anything for me or my children, which is only one reason why I love him so much. Our kids always know a good time when Uncle Collin is around and knew him very early as the fun uncle. There's always some big piece of equipment to ride or drive, guns to shoot or side-by-side rides around the farm.

Collin, like his brother, loves meat and especially steaks. For his birthday, I wanted to find a few recipes that would fill his taste in meat, and he may even choose to cook for himself, as he's quite the grill master and meat smoker.

Happy Birthday, Collin!

Rib-Eye Steaks

You don't need a grill or special equipment to produce a great steak. Try this recipe in your favorite cast iron skillet.

4 rib-eye steaks (10-12 ounces each), can be bone-in or boneless

1/2 tablespoon of a neutral-flavored oil, such as safflower oil, canola oil, grapeseed oil, or peanut oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons of butter

4 crushed garlic cloves

4 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Leave the steaks at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Season the steaks on both sides with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat a heavy skillet such as a cast iron skillet over high heat. Add oil to the skillet. Place the steaks in a single layer in the skillet. Cook for four to five minutes per side or until golden brown.

Add the butter to the skillet. After the butter has melted, add the garlic cloves and rosemary to the skillet. Stir until combined.

Spoon the butter mixture over the steaks. Insert a probe thermometer into the thickest part of one of the steaks.

Cook the steaks for two to three minutes or until a thermometer registers between 130-135 degrees for a medium steak.

Remove the meat from the skillet. Leave the steak to rest for five minutes. Spoon the drippings broth over the steak, slice and serve immediately.

Source: www.elkoukii.com/2023/07/rib-eye-steak-recipe.html

Grilled Flat Iron Steak

Juicy and flavorful, this grilled flat iron might just be my favorite kind of steak. It's a breeze to make and it's just so tender! Plus, it pairs amazingly with just about any sides or sauces you care to indulge in.

2 2 1/2 pounds flat iron steak (about 1 1/2- inches thick)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 to 2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Extra virgin olive oil, as needed

Preheat your grill to 450 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine garlic, rosemary, thyme, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, pepper flakes (optional), and paprika. Mix until well combined.

Coat the steak with the marinade and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes to absorb the flavors. Alternatively, marinate in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours if desired.

Lightly brush the grill grates with oil and place the marinated flat iron steaks directly on the grill grates. Close the lid and let them sear for 2-3 minutes per side to create a caramelized crust and enhance flavor.

Reduce the grill's temperature to 375 degrees for even cooking. Use a meat thermometer to monitor the internal temperature of the steak, inserted into the thickest part, avoiding contact with any bone.

Grill the steaks until they reach your desired level of doneness.

Rare: 125 degrees, Medium-rare: 135 degrees, Medium: 145 degrees, Medium-well: 155 degrees, Well-done: 160 degrees

Once the steaks have reached the desired internal temperature, remove them from the grill and place them on a cutting board.

Loosely tent them with aluminum foil and let them rest for 5-10 minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat, ensuring a tender and succulent bite.

Serve as is or with peppercorn sauce and desired side dish. Enjoy!

Notes: Choose a high-quality flat iron steak for the best results. Look for fresh cuts that are well-marbled for the juiciest, most tender meat.

Try not to move the steak around too much while it's searing. You want to get a good sear on both sides for a more flavorful steak.

Slice against the grain of the meat when you serve it for a more tender bite.

Source: www.feedthegrill.com/grilled-flat-iron-steak-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1rBhe34ocAEmzELnWM4ge9bXYpUHof3rQzblXZ91A22p3qP7OL479ZXf0#recipe

Grilled Ribeye

Insanely tender with a beautifully seared crust, this grilled ribeye will have all of your friends and family raving. Plus, grilling the perfect steak is probably easier than you'd imagine.

1 1/2 pound ribeye steaks boneless (about 1-inch thick)

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons brown sugar, packed (optional)

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt to taste

Mix the smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, rosemary, black pepper, ground mustard, ground cumin, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl.

Rub the spice mixture onto both sides of the ribeye steaks, making sure every inch is covered with the spice mixture.

Let the steaks sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes to absorb the flavors, if time permits.

Brush the grill grates with olive oil to prevent the steaks from sticking. Next, preheat the grill to high heat. Turn two knobs to high (450-500 degrees) and let the grill heat up for about 10-15 minutes.

Once the grill reaches the right temperature, place the steaks directly on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes per side. Keep in mind that cooking times will vary depending on the thickness of the steak (and your preferred doneness). Then, lower the knob to medium (350 -450 degrees) and finish cooking to your desired doneness.

Remove the steaks from the grill and let them rest for 5-10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. Top with garlic herb butter or slice the steaks against the grain and serve immediately.

Notes: Buy ribeye steak that is bright red and has a good amount of marbling throughout the steak.

To get those beautiful crisscross grill marks, refrain from moving the steak too often once you've placed it on the grill.

If you use a meat thermometer to gauge doneness, insert it horizontally into the steak for the most accurate reading. Remember that steaks will continue to cook while you let them rest, so you might want to take them off the grill when they are a couple of degrees below your desired temperature.

Source: www.feedthegrill.com/grilled-ribeye/

Marinated Flank Steak

2 1/3 pounds flank steak

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup beef broth

2 tablespoons Splenda

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

3 scallions, thinly sliced

Place the plastic bag in a large bowl and then add the soy sauce, balsamic vinegar and oil to the bag. Whisk in the Splenda, garlic, ginger and scallions. Add the steak to the bag, flipping it to coat it in the marinade, and then seal the plastic bag.

Place the steak in the fridge and marinate it overnight, or for a minimum of 10 hours.

When ready to cook, remove the steak from the fridge and preheat your cooking surface (grill or stovetop grill pan). Remove the steak from the marinade, discard the leftover liquid, and sear the steak on each side until it's cooked to your desired degree of doneness, about 7 or 8 minutes per side. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes and then slice it against the grain and serve.

Source: This recipe was given to me by a friend a few years ago and the original recipe source is unknown.

Tender Pellet Grilled Pork Loin

Transform a plain old pork loin into a sensational one with this easy pellet grill recipe. Pork loin has never been more tender or juicy. And the homemade marinade infuses it with so much flavor the whole family will fall in love. The key is to not overcook pork loin!

1 (2-2 1/2 pound) pork loin

Marinade:

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons minced thyme

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1/2 lemon, juiced

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Season pork loin with salt and pepper, and place it in a large bowl or zip-top plastic bag.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the olive oil, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, thyme, garlic, parsley, and lemon juice.

Pour the marinade over the pork loin and completely coat every inch of the roast. Let the pork loin marinate for at least an hour or up to 24 hours in the fridge for optimal flavor.

When ready to cook, remove the pork loin from the marinade, shake off any excess, and discard the remaining marinade.

Preheat the smoker to 225 degrees.

Place the pork loin in the smoker and close. Smoke for 2-3 hours or until the meat thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers 145 degrees.

For a nice crusty exterior, you can reverse sear the pork loin. Place it in a preheated pellet grill, and cook until the internal temperature reaches 10-15 degrees below your desired temperature. This will depend on your preference, but the recommended internal temperature is around 130 degrees.

Remove it from the grill, set it aside, and turn up the heat to medium-high.

Once the grill has reached the desired temperature, transfer the rested pork loin to the hot grill. Sear each side for 1-2 minutes or until nicely browned and caramelized. This step adds a flavorful crust to the pork loin. The ideal internal temperature is 145 degrees, no more!

Remove it from the grill and let it rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing. You can garnish it with additional fresh herbs if desired. Serve with desired sauce or as is. Enjoy!

Notes: Select the right wood pellets. Choose wood pellets that complement pork flavors like apple, cherry, or hickory. These impart a delicious smokiness that enhances the taste of the meat.

Preheat the pellet grill for 10-15 minutes before placing the pork loin on the grates. That ensures the grill reaches the desired temperature for a consistent cooking environment.

After the pork loin reaches the desired temperature, remove it from the grill. Then let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing. That's so the juices can redistribute within the meat, resulting in a moist and flavorful final product.

When ready to serve, slice the pellet-grilled pork loin into thin, juicy pieces. Arrange them on a platter and garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, to add a touch of vibrancy and visual appeal.

Source: www.feedthegrill.com/pellet-grilled-pork-loin/

Smoked Beef Tenderloin

Perfectly seasoned, fork-tender beef with a rich, smokey flavor, and that beautiful medium-rare middle is just hard to beat. It's no wonder beef tenderloin is a hot choice for feeding a crowd or for a special occasion, it's a great go-to cut. Not only does it taste incredible, it's beautifully tender, and it's gorgeous sliced and served up on a big ol' platter.

For the Smoked Beef Tenderloin: