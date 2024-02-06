Recipes for a fun-loving uncle's birthday

Today is my brother-in-law's birthday! Collin is a little younger than I am, and he's been a great brother for the past 33 years. Behind that rugged exterior, he has a heart of gold, and he would do anything for me or my children, which is only one reason why I love him so much. Our kids always know a good time when Uncle Collin is around and knew him very early as the fun uncle. There's always some big piece of equipment to ride or drive, guns to shoot or side-by-side rides around the farm.
Collin, like his brother, loves meat and especially steaks. For his birthday, I wanted to find a few recipes that would fill his taste in meat, and he may even choose to cook for himself, as he's quite the grill master and meat smoker.
Happy Birthday, Collin!
You don't need a grill or special equipment to produce a great steak. Try this recipe in your favorite cast iron skillet.
Leave the steaks at room temperature for 20 minutes.
Season the steaks on both sides with salt and pepper to taste.
Heat a heavy skillet such as a cast iron skillet over high heat. Add oil to the skillet. Place the steaks in a single layer in the skillet. Cook for four to five minutes per side or until golden brown.
Add the butter to the skillet. After the butter has melted, add the garlic cloves and rosemary to the skillet. Stir until combined.
Spoon the butter mixture over the steaks. Insert a probe thermometer into the thickest part of one of the steaks.
Cook the steaks for two to three minutes or until a thermometer registers between 130-135 degrees for a medium steak.
Remove the meat from the skillet. Leave the steak to rest for five minutes. Spoon the drippings broth over the steak, slice and serve immediately.
Source: www.elkoukii.com/2023/07/rib-eye-steak-recipe.html
Juicy and flavorful, this grilled flat iron might just be my favorite kind of steak. It's a breeze to make and it's just so tender! Plus, it pairs amazingly with just about any sides or sauces you care to indulge in.
Preheat your grill to 450 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine garlic, rosemary, thyme, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, pepper flakes (optional), and paprika. Mix until well combined.
Coat the steak with the marinade and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes to absorb the flavors. Alternatively, marinate in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours if desired.
Lightly brush the grill grates with oil and place the marinated flat iron steaks directly on the grill grates. Close the lid and let them sear for 2-3 minutes per side to create a caramelized crust and enhance flavor.
Reduce the grill's temperature to 375 degrees for even cooking. Use a meat thermometer to monitor the internal temperature of the steak, inserted into the thickest part, avoiding contact with any bone.
Grill the steaks until they reach your desired level of doneness.
Rare: 125 degrees, Medium-rare: 135 degrees, Medium: 145 degrees, Medium-well: 155 degrees, Well-done: 160 degrees
Once the steaks have reached the desired internal temperature, remove them from the grill and place them on a cutting board.
Loosely tent them with aluminum foil and let them rest for 5-10 minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat, ensuring a tender and succulent bite.
Serve as is or with peppercorn sauce and desired side dish. Enjoy!
Notes: Choose a high-quality flat iron steak for the best results. Look for fresh cuts that are well-marbled for the juiciest, most tender meat.
Try not to move the steak around too much while it's searing. You want to get a good sear on both sides for a more flavorful steak.
Slice against the grain of the meat when you serve it for a more tender bite.
Source: www.feedthegrill.com/grilled-flat-iron-steak-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1rBhe34ocAEmzELnWM4ge9bXYpUHof3rQzblXZ91A22p3qP7OL479ZXf0#recipe
Insanely tender with a beautifully seared crust, this grilled ribeye will have all of your friends and family raving. Plus, grilling the perfect steak is probably easier than you'd imagine.
Mix the smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, rosemary, black pepper, ground mustard, ground cumin, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl.
Rub the spice mixture onto both sides of the ribeye steaks, making sure every inch is covered with the spice mixture.
Let the steaks sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes to absorb the flavors, if time permits.
Brush the grill grates with olive oil to prevent the steaks from sticking. Next, preheat the grill to high heat. Turn two knobs to high (450-500 degrees) and let the grill heat up for about 10-15 minutes.
Once the grill reaches the right temperature, place the steaks directly on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes per side. Keep in mind that cooking times will vary depending on the thickness of the steak (and your preferred doneness). Then, lower the knob to medium (350 -450 degrees) and finish cooking to your desired doneness.
Remove the steaks from the grill and let them rest for 5-10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. Top with garlic herb butter or slice the steaks against the grain and serve immediately.
Notes: Buy ribeye steak that is bright red and has a good amount of marbling throughout the steak.
To get those beautiful crisscross grill marks, refrain from moving the steak too often once you've placed it on the grill.
If you use a meat thermometer to gauge doneness, insert it horizontally into the steak for the most accurate reading. Remember that steaks will continue to cook while you let them rest, so you might want to take them off the grill when they are a couple of degrees below your desired temperature.
Source: www.feedthegrill.com/grilled-ribeye/
Place the plastic bag in a large bowl and then add the soy sauce, balsamic vinegar and oil to the bag. Whisk in the Splenda, garlic, ginger and scallions. Add the steak to the bag, flipping it to coat it in the marinade, and then seal the plastic bag.
Place the steak in the fridge and marinate it overnight, or for a minimum of 10 hours.
When ready to cook, remove the steak from the fridge and preheat your cooking surface (grill or stovetop grill pan). Remove the steak from the marinade, discard the leftover liquid, and sear the steak on each side until it's cooked to your desired degree of doneness, about 7 or 8 minutes per side. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes and then slice it against the grain and serve.
Source: This recipe was given to me by a friend a few years ago and the original recipe source is unknown.
Transform a plain old pork loin into a sensational one with this easy pellet grill recipe. Pork loin has never been more tender or juicy. And the homemade marinade infuses it with so much flavor the whole family will fall in love. The key is to not overcook pork loin!
Marinade:
Season pork loin with salt and pepper, and place it in a large bowl or zip-top plastic bag.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the olive oil, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, thyme, garlic, parsley, and lemon juice.
Pour the marinade over the pork loin and completely coat every inch of the roast. Let the pork loin marinate for at least an hour or up to 24 hours in the fridge for optimal flavor.
When ready to cook, remove the pork loin from the marinade, shake off any excess, and discard the remaining marinade.
Preheat the smoker to 225 degrees.
Place the pork loin in the smoker and close. Smoke for 2-3 hours or until the meat thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers 145 degrees.
For a nice crusty exterior, you can reverse sear the pork loin. Place it in a preheated pellet grill, and cook until the internal temperature reaches 10-15 degrees below your desired temperature. This will depend on your preference, but the recommended internal temperature is around 130 degrees.
Remove it from the grill, set it aside, and turn up the heat to medium-high.
Once the grill has reached the desired temperature, transfer the rested pork loin to the hot grill. Sear each side for 1-2 minutes or until nicely browned and caramelized. This step adds a flavorful crust to the pork loin. The ideal internal temperature is 145 degrees, no more!
Remove it from the grill and let it rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing. You can garnish it with additional fresh herbs if desired. Serve with desired sauce or as is. Enjoy!
Notes: Select the right wood pellets. Choose wood pellets that complement pork flavors like apple, cherry, or hickory. These impart a delicious smokiness that enhances the taste of the meat.
Preheat the pellet grill for 10-15 minutes before placing the pork loin on the grates. That ensures the grill reaches the desired temperature for a consistent cooking environment.
After the pork loin reaches the desired temperature, remove it from the grill. Then let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing. That's so the juices can redistribute within the meat, resulting in a moist and flavorful final product.
When ready to serve, slice the pellet-grilled pork loin into thin, juicy pieces. Arrange them on a platter and garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, to add a touch of vibrancy and visual appeal.
Source: www.feedthegrill.com/pellet-grilled-pork-loin/
Perfectly seasoned, fork-tender beef with a rich, smokey flavor, and that beautiful medium-rare middle is just hard to beat. It's no wonder beef tenderloin is a hot choice for feeding a crowd or for a special occasion, it's a great go-to cut. Not only does it taste incredible, it's beautifully tender, and it's gorgeous sliced and served up on a big ol' platter.
For the Smoked Beef Tenderloin:
For the Steak Seasoning:
For the Peppercorn Sauce:
Smoked Beef Tenderloin: Combine the smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, dried thyme, dried rosemary, ground mustard, ground cumin, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if desired) in a small bowl. Mix well to create a flavorful steak spice rub.
Use twine to tie up the beef tenderloin, ensuring it holds together while cooking. Place twine underneath the tenderloin and tie tightly, spacing the pieces evenly apart. Repeat until the tenderloin is secure. This can be done ahead of time and refrigerated.
Rub the entire surface of the beef tenderloin with yellow mustard to help the seasoning adhere. Generously season the beef tenderloin with the spice rub, ensuring all sides are evenly coated. Pat the seasoning into the meat to help it adhere.
Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.
Preheat your smoker to 225 degrees.
Transfer the beef tenderloin to the preheated smoker. (I used a pellet fed smoker for this recipe.)
Once the desired internal temperature is reached, remove the beef tenderloin from the smoker. Set it aside to rest for about 15-20 minutes to allow the temperature to rise and the juices to redistribute.
Preheat a grill or cast-iron skillet over high heat in preparation for searing the beef tenderloin.
Sear the beef tenderloin on the preheated grill or skillet for about 1-3 minutes per side or until a beautiful crust forms.
Monitor the temperature and aim for medium-rare doneness of 130 -- 135 degrees, or refer to a cooking temperature chart for desired temperature.
For the Peppercorn Sauce: Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic, shallot, and saute for about a minute until fragrant. Pour in the beef broth, and Worcestershire sauce. Stir well to combine.
Reduce the heat to low and add the cracked peppercorns. Then, let the sauce simmer for a few minutes to allow the flavors to blend. Next, whisk in the heavy cream and Dijon mustard.
Continue cooking the sauce on low heat, stirring occasionally, until it thickens slightly and reaches your desired consistency. This should take about 4-5 minutes but keep an eye on the thickness. Once the sauce has thickened, remove the saucepan from heat. (Remember that the sauce will continue to thicken as it rests.)
Finally, stir in the fresh minced chives. Serve immediately with beef tenderloin. Enjoy!
Notes: Choose high-quality beef tenderloin with good marbling for the best flavor and tenderness. Adjust the seasoning to your taste preferences or use a simple salt and pepper combination. Feel free to experiment with different spice blends. Maintain proper temperature control during grilling by preheating your grill to the correct temperature and monitoring it throughout cooking. Use a reliable meat thermometer to ensure accurate cooking and prevent overcooking or undercooking the beef tenderloin. Allow the tenderloin to rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. This allows the juices to redistribute and results in tender and juicy meat. Customize the sauce to your liking. You can try herb-infused butter or experiment with different sauce options.
Source: www.feedthegrill.com/smoked-beef-tenderloin/#recipe
One of the tastiest beef roasts out there, smoked sirloin tip is beautifully marbled and comes out nice and tender. Plus, the deep, smokey flavor it acquires when cooked low and slow in the smoker is out of this world!
Equipment:
For the sirloin roast:
Prep the Roast: Unless you're using a premade spice rub that already has salt, salt your roast before adding a homemade spice rub.
In a small bowl, mix smoked paprika, onion and garlic powder, black pepper, dried thyme, dried rosemary, ground mustard, and ground cumin.
To help the spices adhere to the roast evenly, coat it with Worcestershire sauce before applying the seasonings.
Use your hands to press the rub into the meat for the best results.
Smoke It: When ready to smoke, preheat your smoker to 225 degrees according to your manufacturer's instructions. If you're using a charcoal grill, arrange the charcoal to one side to create a hot side and a cooler side. If using a pellet grill, double-check the hopper and make sure it has enough pellets.
As soon as the smoker reaches the right temperature, place the roast directly on the grill grates.
When the smoker reaches the right temperature, place the roast directly on the grates. Close your smoker and smoke the roast until the internal temperature reaches 130 degrees for medium-rare or 140 degrees for medium. This should take 2-3 hours but varies depending on the exact size of your roast. To eliminate the guesswork, use a meat thermometer to check.
Once the roast has reached your desired temperature, take it out of the smoker and let it rest for 15-20 minutes so the juice can redistribute throughout, resulting in more moist and flavorful meat.
After resting, slice the roast against the grain and serve.
Notes: Choose a sirloin tip roast that is uniform in shape and size to ensure even cooking.
Invest in a good meat thermometer, preferably a digital one with a probe, to accurately monitor the internal temperature of the roast. Soak your wood chips before smoking to create a slow and even burn, preventing them from catching fire in the smoker.
When slicing the sirloin tip roast, cut against and across the grain to achieve the most tender results, NOT with the grain.
Prepare the marinade in advance and store it in an airtight container until you're ready to use it.
If desired, you can smoke the sirloin tip roast a day ahead and refrigerate it until serving. To serve, reheat it in a low oven to ensure it's warmed throughout.
Any leftovers can be stored in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months.
Source: www.feedthegrill.com/smoked-sirloin-tip-roast/#recipe
This herb-filled, balsamic-based marinade adds a beautiful punch of flavor and makes for a juicy, tender flank steak. Whether you are grilling, smoking, or even cooking your flank steak on the stovetop, this is the recipe you need to take your meat to a whole new level of deliciousness.
Marinate the Steak: In a small bowl or shallow dish, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, minced garlic, cilantro, oregano, black pepper, chili powder, and chili flakes (if using). Alternatively, you can put the ingredients in a resealable plastic bag, seal it, and shake the bag to mix.
Pour the marinade over the steak, making sure it is evenly distributed. Then, rub or press the marinade into the steak. Seal the bag or cover the dish with plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator for at least an hour or overnight for optimal flavor.
When ready to grill or smoke, drain the skirt steak and use paper towels to pat dry.
Grilling Instructions: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat 375-400 degrees. Brush and oil the grill grates.
Place the marinated flank steak on the hot grate and grill for 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare/medium with a nice crust. Cooking times might vary depending on the thickness of the flank steak. (You can use the same method to cook your steak in a cast iron skillet.)
Once done, remove the steak from the heat and place it on a cutting board. Then, let it rest for 10 minutes. Slice against the grain, and serve.
Smoking Instructions: Prepare your smoker according to the manufacturer's instructions, preheating it to 225-250 degrees.
Place the flank steak directly on smoker grates and smoke for 75-90 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the steak reaches 110-115 degrees. Then, remove the steak from the smoker and set aside.
Increase the temperature to medium-high (450 -500 degrees).
Sear the flank steak for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until it develops good grill marks and/or sear on the outside or until you reach your desired. (If cooking for a crowd, the best temperature is 135 degrees.)
Finally, remove the steak from the smoker and cover it with foil to keep it warm while letting it rest for 10 -15 minutes so the juices can redistribute throughout the steak.
Slice against the grain and serve with your favorite sides or use for tacos.
Notes: Use fresh ingredients. Whenever possible, use fresh ingredients in your marinade. Freshly squeezed citrus juice, minced garlic, and chopped herbs will impart vibrant flavors to the steak. When you're ready to cook the steak, don't forget to pat it dry with paper towels. Excess moisture on the surface of the steak can interfere with the searing process and prevent the development of a nice crust.
Throw out any leftover marinade. Marinades that have been soaking raw pieces of meat shouldn't be used as a sauce after you drain the steak. It could contain harmful bacteria you don't want to consume.
Source: www.feedthegrill.com/flank-steak-marinade/#recipe
The ultimate, tender, juicy beef for a satisfying weeknight dinner. Plus, it's a steak lover's dream come true that will feed the whole family with leftovers to enjoy the next day. A tri-tip roast and your favorite rub make a stress-free meal for the win.
Mix onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, chili powder, brown sugar, rosemary, pepper, soy sauce, and olive oil in a bowl.
Place the tri-tip in an aluminum foil pan or resealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over it. Seal the bag and massage or rub the marinade into the meat. Tightly seal it with plastic wrap and marinate it in the fridge for around an hour (or up to 24 hours for added flavor).
Remove the tri-tip from the marinade and let it come to room temperature for 20-30 minutes before grilling.
Set your grill to 225 degrees to slow cook for a tender, juicy, smoky tri-tip. Place the tri-tip directly on the grill's grates and smoke for 1-2 hours or until the internal temperature reaches about 110-115 degrees. At this stage the temperature should be around 130-135. For medium, aim for 140-145 degrees.
Remove the tri-tip and increase the temperature to medium-high (450 -500 degrees). Sear your tri-tip for 2-3 minutes on each side or until it develops good grill marks, and sear on the outside.
Remove from the grill, cover with foil so it stays warm, and allow it to rest for 10-15 minutes.
Cut against the grain (the direction of the muscle fibers) into thin, pencil-sized slices for deliciously tender meat.
Notes: A meat thermometer really does help keep track of the internal temperature to avoid overcooking. Room-temperature beef sears and heats through better than refrigerator-cold beef.
Don't skip the rest period, as the juices can reabsorb into the meat for juicier steak.
Source: www.feedthegrill.com/pellet-grilled-tri-tip/#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
