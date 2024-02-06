Recipes for a cold day

As I am writing this recipe column, it is a cold, cold day in Southeast Missouri. I am not very eager to get out and do much outside, so looking through recipes and cookbooks seems like the perfect activity for a couple of hours. In doing just that, I came across several recipes I thought were worthy of sharing with you today.

A couple of the recipes are just a variation of old familiar favorites, but sound interesting. There's a salad, main dishes and a garlic bread that sounds delicious.

Enjoy trying these recipes and adding them into your new year recipe files.

Winter Fruit Salad

This winter fruit salad is wonderfully refreshing and loaded with all the best fruits of Autumn and Winter. It is perfect for parties because it stays crisp and pretty even after four to six hours in the refrigerator. The "dressing" is sweetened with honey so there is no processed sugar here.

Winter Fruit Salad:

1 pound (5 count) Clementine oranges, peeled and separated into segments

2 pears, cored and sliced

2 apples, cored and sliced

1 large pomegranate, to get 1 to 1 1/2 cups arils or seeds

4 kiwis, peeled and sliced

Lemon Lime Syrup:

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, from 1 medium lime

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, from 1 medium lemon

In a large mixing bowl combine all prepared fruit - 5 segmented Clementines, 2 sliced pears, 2 sliced apples, pomegranate seeds, and 4 sliced kiwis.

In a measuring cup, combine: 3 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons lime juice, until honey is dissolved. If honey is not dissolving easily, warm for 10 seconds in microwave.

Drizzle dressing over salad and toss gently to combine. Serve right away or cover and refrigerate if not serving right away.

Notes: On substitutions: Adding banana is an inexpensive way to bulk up the salad for a larger crowd. The color and flavor of mango would be a nice add-in here as well.

Source: www.natashaskitchen.com/winter-fruit-salad-recipe/#jump-to-recipe

Lemon Chicken and Potato Casserole

1 1/2 pounds small new potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup milk

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 lemon, sliced

Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Quarter the potatoes and toss them with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place in an even layer in a casserole dish. Roast for 30 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Heat the cream of chicken soup and milk in a saucepan, whisking until smooth.

Dice the chicken into 1- to 2-inch cubes.

Remove the potatoes from the oven. Add the chicken and the soup mixture, tossing to combine. Tuck the lemon slices into the mixture and return to the oven. Continue baking about 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Source: www.casserole.cooktopcove.com/2017/06/12/how-to-make-easy-lemon-chicken-and-potato-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2Mjcqms7n_TuEKb721aJCZozCEHZtLs8eYjmBK5BGxApGMuqgwZk0G1VA

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad has all the best flavors of Fall in one delicious salad. It's loaded with kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apple, pecans and goat cheese, then topped with the best maple vinaigrette.

For the Roasted Sweet Potatoes:

1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, (2 medium or 3 smaller sweet potatoes)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

For the Salad:

1 bunch kale, (10 cups chopped)

1 apple, thinly sliced

1/2 cup pecans, lightly toasted if desired

1/2 cup dried cranberries, or pomegranate seeds

2 ounces goat cheese, (1/2 cup crumbled)

Dressing:

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon

1 garlic clove, finely minced or pressed

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone liner. Toast pecans on a dry skillet over medium heat, tossing frequently for a few minutes until golden and fragrant then transfer to a plate to cool.

How to Roast Sweet Potatoes: Peel and dice sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch thick pieces and transfer them to a mixing bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and toss to combine.

Spread sweet potatoes out onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes, flipping the sweet potatoes after 20 minutes to promote even roasting. Remove from the oven and let cool while preparing the salad.

How to make salad dressing: In a small bowl or mason jar, combine all of the ingredients for the salad dressing in the order they are listed and thoroughly whisk together until well combined. You may need to re-whisk before dressing the salad since the dressing can separate as it sits.

How to make Kale Sweet Potato Salad: Strip the kale leaves and discard the stems. Rinse and spin dry leaves then finely chop them into thin strips and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 3/4 of the dressing. Toss for a few minutes with two forks until kale is slightly softened, evenly coated in dressing, and reduced by about 1/4 in volume. Let salad rest for 15 minutes while you add the remaining ingredients.

Scatter roasted and cooled sweet potatoes over the kale then sprinkle on remaining toppings: sliced apple, toasted and cooled pecans, dried cranberries, and crumbled goat cheese. Drizzle the top with the remaining 1/4 of the dressing or add to taste then enjoy.

Source: www.natashaskitchen.com/roasted-sweet-potato-salad/#jump-to-recipe

Shrimp Scampi in Lemon Cream

Make this yummy sauce dairy free if you like by switching out the sour cream for soft tofu or canned coconut milk (full fat).

4 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 pounds shrimp, deveined

1 tablespoons lemon zest

1/3 cup sour cream (or soft tofu or canned coconut milk for dairy free)

2 tablespoon Italian parsley, finely chopped

1/3 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice, or more to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large skillet add oil and saute onions until soft. Add garlic and prawns, cooking until prawns are pink, about two minutes.

Stir in the lemon zest, sour cream and herbs.

Season to taste with lemon juice and salt and pepper.

Notes: Add peas if desired and serve with crusty baguette or over rice.

Source: www.facebook.com/EnchantedCrystalSnow/photos

Perfectly Moist Pork Loin

Perfectly Moist Pork Loin is the ultimate "set it and forget it" recipe. It's easy to prep, easy to cook, tastes delicious & your house will smell amazing.

4-5 pounds pork loin roast

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Rub entire pork roast with olive oil. Then rub with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powders on all sides.

Place pork in roasting pan fat side up. Cook for 10 minutes.

Lower heat to 350 degrees and cook for 20 minutes per pound until the internal temperature reads 145 degrees.

Remove pan from oven, and put a piece of foil loosely on top of the roast. Let meat rest for 10 minutes.

Transfer roast to a cutting board to slice for serving.

Source: www.realhousemoms.com/perfectly-moist-pork-loin/?fbclid=IwAR2tnh7gCx24R_-QKguj0Xt07fmighWB-wXgrpzt_dBIucvpCW1MWjxYSFA

Brown Sugar Bacon Sloppy Joes

Brown Sugar and Bacon Sloppy Joes- the classic American sandwich tastes even more amazing when bacon and brown sugar are thrown into the mix. These sloppy Joes have a sweet, tangy flavor and are finger licking good.

8 slices bacon, chopped

1 cup diced onion

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1 1/4 pounds ground beef (85% lean)

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/3 cups tomato sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

Toasted buns for serving

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.