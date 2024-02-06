All sections
FeaturesJanuary 13, 2022

Recipes for a cold day

As I am writing this recipe column, it is a cold, cold day in Southeast Missouri. I am not very eager to get out and do much outside, so looking through recipes and cookbooks seems like the perfect activity for a couple of hours. In doing just that, I came across several recipes I thought were worthy of sharing with you today...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

As I am writing this recipe column, it is a cold, cold day in Southeast Missouri. I am not very eager to get out and do much outside, so looking through recipes and cookbooks seems like the perfect activity for a couple of hours. In doing just that, I came across several recipes I thought were worthy of sharing with you today.

A couple of the recipes are just a variation of old familiar favorites, but sound interesting. There's a salad, main dishes and a garlic bread that sounds delicious.

Enjoy trying these recipes and adding them into your new year recipe files.

Winter Fruit Salad

This winter fruit salad is wonderfully refreshing and loaded with all the best fruits of Autumn and Winter. It is perfect for parties because it stays crisp and pretty even after four to six hours in the refrigerator. The "dressing" is sweetened with honey so there is no processed sugar here.

Winter Fruit Salad:

  • 1 pound (5 count) Clementine oranges, peeled and separated into segments
  • 2 pears, cored and sliced
  • 2 apples, cored and sliced
  • 1 large pomegranate, to get 1 to 1 1/2 cups arils or seeds
  • 4 kiwis, peeled and sliced

Lemon Lime Syrup:

  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, from 1 medium lime
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, from 1 medium lemon

In a large mixing bowl combine all prepared fruit - 5 segmented Clementines, 2 sliced pears, 2 sliced apples, pomegranate seeds, and 4 sliced kiwis.

In a measuring cup, combine: 3 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons lime juice, until honey is dissolved. If honey is not dissolving easily, warm for 10 seconds in microwave.

Drizzle dressing over salad and toss gently to combine. Serve right away or cover and refrigerate if not serving right away.

Notes: On substitutions: Adding banana is an inexpensive way to bulk up the salad for a larger crowd. The color and flavor of mango would be a nice add-in here as well.

Source: www.natashaskitchen.com/winter-fruit-salad-recipe/#jump-to-recipe

Lemon Chicken and Potato Casserole

  • 1 1/2 pounds small new potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cans cream of chicken soup
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  • Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Quarter the potatoes and toss them with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place in an even layer in a casserole dish. Roast for 30 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Heat the cream of chicken soup and milk in a saucepan, whisking until smooth.

Dice the chicken into 1- to 2-inch cubes.

Remove the potatoes from the oven. Add the chicken and the soup mixture, tossing to combine. Tuck the lemon slices into the mixture and return to the oven. Continue baking about 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Source: www.casserole.cooktopcove.com/2017/06/12/how-to-make-easy-lemon-chicken-and-potato-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2Mjcqms7n_TuEKb721aJCZozCEHZtLs8eYjmBK5BGxApGMuqgwZk0G1VA

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad has all the best flavors of Fall in one delicious salad. It's loaded with kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apple, pecans and goat cheese, then topped with the best maple vinaigrette.

For the Roasted Sweet Potatoes:

  • 1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, (2 medium or 3 smaller sweet potatoes)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

For the Salad:

  • 1 bunch kale, (10 cups chopped)
  • 1 apple, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup pecans, lightly toasted if desired
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries, or pomegranate seeds
  • 2 ounces goat cheese, (1/2 cup crumbled)

Dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon
  • 1 garlic clove, finely minced or pressed
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone liner. Toast pecans on a dry skillet over medium heat, tossing frequently for a few minutes until golden and fragrant then transfer to a plate to cool.

How to Roast Sweet Potatoes: Peel and dice sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch thick pieces and transfer them to a mixing bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and toss to combine.

Spread sweet potatoes out onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes, flipping the sweet potatoes after 20 minutes to promote even roasting. Remove from the oven and let cool while preparing the salad.

How to make salad dressing: In a small bowl or mason jar, combine all of the ingredients for the salad dressing in the order they are listed and thoroughly whisk together until well combined. You may need to re-whisk before dressing the salad since the dressing can separate as it sits.

How to make Kale Sweet Potato Salad: Strip the kale leaves and discard the stems. Rinse and spin dry leaves then finely chop them into thin strips and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 3/4 of the dressing. Toss for a few minutes with two forks until kale is slightly softened, evenly coated in dressing, and reduced by about 1/4 in volume. Let salad rest for 15 minutes while you add the remaining ingredients.

Scatter roasted and cooled sweet potatoes over the kale then sprinkle on remaining toppings: sliced apple, toasted and cooled pecans, dried cranberries, and crumbled goat cheese. Drizzle the top with the remaining 1/4 of the dressing or add to taste then enjoy.

Source: www.natashaskitchen.com/roasted-sweet-potato-salad/#jump-to-recipe

Shrimp Scampi in Lemon Cream

Make this yummy sauce dairy free if you like by switching out the sour cream for soft tofu or canned coconut milk (full fat).

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 pounds shrimp, deveined
  • 1 tablespoons lemon zest
  • 1/3 cup sour cream (or soft tofu or canned coconut milk for dairy free)
  • 2 tablespoon Italian parsley, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice, or more to taste
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large skillet add oil and saute onions until soft. Add garlic and prawns, cooking until prawns are pink, about two minutes.

Stir in the lemon zest, sour cream and herbs.

Season to taste with lemon juice and salt and pepper.

Notes: Add peas if desired and serve with crusty baguette or over rice.

Source: www.facebook.com/EnchantedCrystalSnow/photos

Perfectly Moist Pork Loin

Perfectly Moist Pork Loin is the ultimate "set it and forget it" recipe. It's easy to prep, easy to cook, tastes delicious & your house will smell amazing.

  • 4-5 pounds pork loin roast
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Rub entire pork roast with olive oil. Then rub with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powders on all sides.

Place pork in roasting pan fat side up. Cook for 10 minutes.

Lower heat to 350 degrees and cook for 20 minutes per pound until the internal temperature reads 145 degrees.

Remove pan from oven, and put a piece of foil loosely on top of the roast. Let meat rest for 10 minutes.

Transfer roast to a cutting board to slice for serving.

Source: www.realhousemoms.com/perfectly-moist-pork-loin/?fbclid=IwAR2tnh7gCx24R_-QKguj0Xt07fmighWB-wXgrpzt_dBIucvpCW1MWjxYSFA

Brown Sugar Bacon Sloppy Joes

Brown Sugar and Bacon Sloppy Joes- the classic American sandwich tastes even more amazing when bacon and brown sugar are thrown into the mix. These sloppy Joes have a sweet, tangy flavor and are finger licking good.

  • 8 slices bacon, chopped
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 1/4 pounds ground beef (85% lean)
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/3 cups tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • Toasted buns for serving

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of bacon grease. Add onion and red bell pepper and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the ground beef. Break it apart into pieces and cook until browned. Add paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, dry mustard, and pepper. Stir into the meat. Add tomato sauce, tomato paste, soy sauce, and brown sugar.

Simmer for about 5 minutes to thicken. If it gets too thick, you can add a little water.

Stir in bacon and serve on toasted buns.

Notes: To make these sloppy Joes spicy, add 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/brown-sugar-bacon-sloppy-joes/?fbclid=IwAR0VaGhAa_2JobpoYPXipd16TojRWMP6Ha2ku7YVv5Fx7Xyg-MZU_QC_Kao

Beef Tips

This easy beef tips recipe uses cubes of beef, simmered in a savory, meaty gravy. It's classic comfort food that's ideal to make ahead of time.

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 pounds cubed chuck meat or stew meat
  • 1 medium white onion, diced
  • 3 cups beef broth low sodium
  • 1 envelope dry onion soup mix
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/2 tablespoon parsley freshly chopped

Place 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large 5 quart pot. Add in half the cubed beef and brown over medium-high heat until fully cooked, about 7 to 9 minutes. Place cooked beef cubes in a separate bowl and set them aside for now.

Repeat the steps by adding in the second tablespoon of olive oil and the other half of the beef cubes. Again, once cooked place these cooked cubes in a separate bowl with the rest of the cooked meat.

Add the third tablespoon of olive oil into the same pot then add in onions and cook until tender, about 2-3 minutes.

Add the beef cubes back in plus beef broth, onion soup mix, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and bay leaf. Stir to mix. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

Remove bay leaf.

Mix cornstarch and water in a separate small bowl until cornstarch has melted.

Pour the cornstarch mixture into the beef mixture and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.

Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/beef-tips/?fbclid=IwAR2YKRsin81wzCn2OnAP-S7WGSlRqIRenclrL_afANwohOOdB2dDUcphAg0

/a.266237363488577/611869345592042/?type=3

Cheesy Garlic Bread with Ricotta

Whip up a new take on a comfort food favorite with this quick and easy recipe for cheesy garlic bread topped with fresh ricotta and herbs.

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic
  • 1 large loaf sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup fresh ricotta cheese
  • Chopped fresh parsley, for serving

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a large baking sheet with foil.

In a small saucepan set over medium-low heat, combine the butter, olive oil and minced garlic. Cook, stirring, until the butter is melted.

Add the cubed bread to a large bowl then pour the garlic butter mixture on top and toss thoroughly to combine. Scatter the bread cubes in a single layer on the lined baking sheet then bake for 10 minutes. Mix together the bread cubes on the baking sheet then bake them an additional 8 minutes or until golden brown and slightly crisped.

Remove the bread from the oven and immediately sprinkle it with the Parmesan cheese, tossing it together on the baking sheet. Transfer the bread to a serving dish and top it with the ricotta and chopped parsley. Serve immediately.

Note: For an added touch of indulgence, drizzle the garlic bread with white truffle oil before serving.

Source: www.justataste.com/cheesy-garlic-bread-ricotta-recipe/

Whataburger Copycat Patty Melt

Creamy Pepper Sauce

  • 1 cup Kraft mayonnaise You can use Duke's or Hellmann's
  • 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder
  • 1 1/3 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh cracked black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon dry parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon Accent MSG, optional

Toast Ingredients

  • 8 slices Texas toast
  • 1 tablespoon butter softened

Burger Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef chuck
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped white onions
  • 4 slices Monterey Jack cheese

Creamy Pepper Sauce Preparation: Combine all sauce ingredients in a small bowl.

Mash the chipotle peppers as you stir the sauce until you have a uniform mixture.

Place the sauce in an airtight container and let set for at least 1 hour before using for best flavor.

Toast Preparation: Heat a griddle or a large cast iron skillet to medium heat.

Spread butter on both sides of all four slices of toast.

Place buttered bread slices in the skillet and cook on both sides until toasted and browned.

Burger Preparation: Place the ground beef into a bowl. Add salt and mix well.

Form the beef into 4 thin round patties. Add 2 teaspoons of butter to the skillet.

Add onions and a pinch of salt to the skillet. Cook the onions until they have browned. Remove the onions from the skillet. Place all four burger patties in the skillet.

Cook the patties for 3 or 4 minutes and flip the burgers. Add the slices of cheese on top of the meat. Cook for another 3 or 4 minutes or until cooked through.

Build the Patty Melts: Spread about 1 tablespoon of sauce on a slice of the toasted bread.

Scatter onions on top of the sauce. Add a burger patty and then place another toasted bread slice on top.

Source: www.copykat.com/whataburger-patty-melt/?fbclid=IwAR28SbjnEWjqGRcOeo7NV-YOBCYbFLkRcPYjltzxijNVPKKS6lj7edqnfkY

Bridled Noodles (Pennsylvania Dutch)

This simple yet tasty recipe can be served with or without gravy. Your kids just love it, and you can't get any simpler than this.

  • 1 (16 ounce) wide egg noodles
  • 1 1/2 cups Italian bread crumbs
  • 1 3/4 stick butter divided
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons onion or garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Gravy chicken or turkey, canned or home made

Boil your noodles as directed on package. Drain do not rinse.

While hot add 3/4 stick butter. Carefully stirring butter in until melted. (trying not to break up noodles)

Melt the stick of butter, add this to the garlic powder and bread crumbs. Blend till crumbs are coated.

Preheat oven to 350 degree. Spray a 3-quart casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Place a third of the noodles in the casserole dish. Now sprinkle a third of the bread crumbs.

Continue layering until you have three layers, ending with crumbs.

Bake covered, for about 35-45 minutes or until heated through. The last 3-4 minutes I stick them under the broiler.

Serve with a ladle of gravy or two. I usually ladle the gravy over all before serving. You can do it individually if prefer, as some may not like gravy. Savory and delicious.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/side/pasta-side/bread-crumb-noodles-bridled.html?fbclid=IwAR3IQdNCasnHZkctlMF8-aJEn0J1CNLHrokknDAVr8P5R3lDqa0kzvPYc3k

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
