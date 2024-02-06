Recipe to celebrate 28 years of good fortune

By Susan McClanahan

Scott and I are celebrating our wedding anniversary today. It is fun to recall details from that day 28 years ago. The weather was unusually warm for February, and we ran the air conditioner at the church to keep the wedding party and guests comfortable. My brother served as head usher and was extremely tired having stayed up all night finishing our beautiful wedding cake, and my three small nieces were precious in their darling white dresses all serving as flower girls. They were just so very sweet. And then I vividly recall the first time I saw Scott in his wedding-day tuxedo and how happy we were to share our special day with our family and friends. My brother-in-law, Doyle, gave us lottery tickets as a fun gift, and we did not have a single number match. I remember laughing with him that our marriage "would never last" because of the unlucky lottery tickets.

Today, I would like to include just a few recipes that are good go-to recipes and ones that I use fairly often. In our 28 years together, I cannot even begin to remember all of the recipes I've made that we liked, let alone know where to find them. Here are just a few that you might enjoy.

Beef Steak Marinade

This is one of our favorite marinades for flank or top sirloin steak. Grilling just to perfection makes it even better.

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon dry instant minced onion

1 flank steak or top sirloin

If using flank steak, score the steak into a diagonal pattern and place in a plastic zip-top bag or a flat glass dish. Combine all remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour mixture over steak and refrigerate overnight. Grill steak about 8 minutes per side, keeping pink on the inside. Slice on the bias into 1/2-inch thick slices.

Pork Tenderloin Teriyaki

We really like this pork tenderloin wrapped in bacon before it is grilled. I wrap slices of bacon around and secure ends with toothpicks and grill as directed. It is so good; Scott really likes it.

2 (9 ounce) pork tenderloins

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon dry instant minced garlic or 1 clove fresh, minced

Place pork tenderloins into a plastic zip-top plastic bag. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over pork. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Grill over medium hot coals for about 20 to 25 minutes, turning occasionally. Brush with marinade occasionally at the beginning of grilling time. Grill until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. Remove to serving platter and cover with foil and allow to rest for at least 5 minutes. Slice diagonally into slices. Yields about 6 servings.

Tasty Chicken Tenders

1 pound chicken breast tenders

1/2 cup Italian salad dressing, drain and discard spices

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 and 1/2 teaspoon honey

Mix dressing, lime juice and honey together. Pour over chicken tenders, making sure all tenders are covered; marinate for 1 hour. Braise tenders in a hot non-stick pan or grill to lightly golden in color but not dry.

Charcoal Grilled Ham Steak

I often do not have horseradish on hand, so I will just use mustard in place of the horseradish and lemon juice. I cover the steaks with mustard and spread around and then cover with brown sugar and grill until hot and brown sugar is caramelized. It doesn't take too long.

2 fully cooked center cut, smoked ham steaks, about 1-inch thick, about 3 pounds

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

2 tablespoons horseradish

1/2 cup lemon juice

Score each side of ham 1/4-inch deep in a diamond pattern. Combine remaining ingredients in a small saucepan. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Place ham steaks on grill, 3-inches from medium-low coals. Cook 10 minutes on each side, basting frequently along with the brown-sugar mixture. Yields 4 servings.

Butterfinger Pie

The great thing about this recipe is that you can use any flavor of ice cream and any candy bars or candy pieces. I am sharing the Butterfinger version because it is Scott's favorite flavor blend.

I don't even have a recipe for frozen Butterfinger ice cream pie, so I will wing it.

1 prepared Oreo pie shell

1 carton good quality vanilla ice cream

1 1/2 packages Butterfinger pieces, found in the baking aisle along with chocolate chips

1 carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

Jarred or bottled chocolate syrup

Remove ice cream from the freezer. In a large bowl, scoop out the ice cream and add the Butterfinger pieces, reserving some as garnish on top. Using some arm strength and a large spoon, smash and stir the ice ream and candy pieces together. Spoon into pie shell. Quickly cover with thawed whipped topping and top with some of the remaining candy crumbs. Cover with plastic wrap and get back into the freezer as quickly as possible.