Recipe to celebrate 28 years of good fortune

By Susan McClanahan
Scott and I are celebrating our wedding anniversary today. It is fun to recall details from that day 28 years ago. The weather was unusually warm for February, and we ran the air conditioner at the church to keep the wedding party and guests comfortable. My brother served as head usher and was extremely tired having stayed up all night finishing our beautiful wedding cake, and my three small nieces were precious in their darling white dresses all serving as flower girls. They were just so very sweet. And then I vividly recall the first time I saw Scott in his wedding-day tuxedo and how happy we were to share our special day with our family and friends. My brother-in-law, Doyle, gave us lottery tickets as a fun gift, and we did not have a single number match. I remember laughing with him that our marriage "would never last" because of the unlucky lottery tickets.
Today, I would like to include just a few recipes that are good go-to recipes and ones that I use fairly often. In our 28 years together, I cannot even begin to remember all of the recipes I've made that we liked, let alone know where to find them. Here are just a few that you might enjoy.
This is one of our favorite marinades for flank or top sirloin steak. Grilling just to perfection makes it even better.
If using flank steak, score the steak into a diagonal pattern and place in a plastic zip-top bag or a flat glass dish. Combine all remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour mixture over steak and refrigerate overnight. Grill steak about 8 minutes per side, keeping pink on the inside. Slice on the bias into 1/2-inch thick slices.
We really like this pork tenderloin wrapped in bacon before it is grilled. I wrap slices of bacon around and secure ends with toothpicks and grill as directed. It is so good; Scott really likes it.
Place pork tenderloins into a plastic zip-top plastic bag. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over pork. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Grill over medium hot coals for about 20 to 25 minutes, turning occasionally. Brush with marinade occasionally at the beginning of grilling time. Grill until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. Remove to serving platter and cover with foil and allow to rest for at least 5 minutes. Slice diagonally into slices. Yields about 6 servings.
Mix dressing, lime juice and honey together. Pour over chicken tenders, making sure all tenders are covered; marinate for 1 hour. Braise tenders in a hot non-stick pan or grill to lightly golden in color but not dry.
I often do not have horseradish on hand, so I will just use mustard in place of the horseradish and lemon juice. I cover the steaks with mustard and spread around and then cover with brown sugar and grill until hot and brown sugar is caramelized. It doesn't take too long.
Score each side of ham 1/4-inch deep in a diamond pattern. Combine remaining ingredients in a small saucepan. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Place ham steaks on grill, 3-inches from medium-low coals. Cook 10 minutes on each side, basting frequently along with the brown-sugar mixture. Yields 4 servings.
The great thing about this recipe is that you can use any flavor of ice cream and any candy bars or candy pieces. I am sharing the Butterfinger version because it is Scott's favorite flavor blend.
I don't even have a recipe for frozen Butterfinger ice cream pie, so I will wing it.
Remove ice cream from the freezer. In a large bowl, scoop out the ice cream and add the Butterfinger pieces, reserving some as garnish on top. Using some arm strength and a large spoon, smash and stir the ice ream and candy pieces together. Spoon into pie shell. Quickly cover with thawed whipped topping and top with some of the remaining candy crumbs. Cover with plastic wrap and get back into the freezer as quickly as possible.
Slice and serve with a drizzling of chocolate syrup on the plate and across the piece of pie. This serves more than you think because it is tall and so rich. Cover and freeze any remaining leftovers.
This is one of Scott's favorite soups.
In a pan, cook sausage and onion until browned. Drain on paper towel. Boil together water, potatoes and salt until tender. Add sausage to potatoes and water. Add remaining ingredients and warm through. If chowder is too thick, add a little of the juice from the drained canned whole-kernel corn to thin down.
I always serve with apple muffins with this chowder, as it is a perfect go-together with the pork sausage.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until cooked but not crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain. Separate biscuits; cut each biscuit into quarters. In a large bowl, combine the cheese, dressing mix, oil and bacon. Place half of the biscuit pieces in a greased 10-inch fluted tube pan; sprinkle with half of the cheese mixture. Top with remaining biscuit pieces and cheese mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve immediately. Yield: 12 servings.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place macaroni and kosher salt into a large saucepan of boiling water. Boil 7 minutes and drain. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt 6 tablespoons butter. Stir in flour to make a paste. Slowly add milk and stir until milk is hot. Add Gruyere cheese, stirring until melted. Add cheddar and Swiss cheeses, stirring until melted. Stir in salt and pepper, then remove from heat. Stir in crab meat and drained noodles. Spoon into a greased 3-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs. Drizzle remaining butter over breadcrumbs. Sprinkle with fresh parsley. Bake, covered, for 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake an additional 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to sit for 5 minutes before serving.
This appetizer spread is quite delicious and can be made ahead so there is no last minute rush in preparation. It is nice to have on hand during Scott's favorite time of the year -- the NCAA basketball tournament.
In a small bowl, combine cracker crumbs and butter. Press onto the bottom of the greased 9-inch springform pan. Place pan on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Place pan on a wire rack. Reduce heat to 325 degrees.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sour cream until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low just until combined. Add onion, lemon juice, seafood seasoning, hot pepper sauce and pepper; beat just until blended. Fold in crab. Pour over crust. Return pan to baking
sheet. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around edge of pan to loosen. Cool 1 hour longer. Spread remaining sour cream over top. Refrigerate overnight.
Remove sides of pan. Let cheesecake stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with seafood seasoning if desired. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 20 to 24 appetizer servings.
I wrote on the recipe card that I made this for the first time for Ross' 5th birthday party and it was a big hit with the family. Now that he is a college graduate living away, I will have to make it for him when he comes home. It would also be great as a dessert for Easter dinner.
Mix first three ingredients together. Add whipped topping, nut, almond and vanilla extracts. Pour into baked and cooled pie shell. Cover with cherry pie filling. Refrigerate overnight. Garnish top with additional whipped topping piped around the edge of the pie, or a dollop in the center. This recipe doubles nicely, and fits into a pastry lined 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Cut small pieces, as it is very rich.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy anniversary honey, and happy cooking.