Recipe Swap is turning 20!

Happy 20th Birthday, Recipe Swap! It was 20 years ago this week that I received a call from Joni Adams-Bliss from the Southeast Missourian asking me if I would be interested I writing a weekly recipe column. Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought about writing a recipe column, especially with a new-born baby at home and a full time job.

It didn't take much to persuade me to give it a try and now, my goodness, 20 years later and 1,040 recipe columns later, here we are celebrating a 20th birthday of this column.

In thinking about this column, I did some looking back to 1998 and what foods were trending and popular at the time. Red Bull energy drink and fun fetti cake mix came out that year along with many other fun products, many have already gone by the wayside. But I wanted to find some recipes that were popular during this year and these recipes today are what the internet showed to be some of the most searched and used recipes from 1998.

Here's to many more years of recipe sharing with you, and until next time, happy cooking!

Best-Ever Crab Spread

12 ounces fresh lump crabmeat, drained and picked clean of shells

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup chopped scallions

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

Chives

Celery sticks

Stir together 12 ounces fresh lump crabmeat, drained and picked clean of shells; 1/2 cup sour cream; 1/2 cup mayonnaise; 1/3 cup chopped scallions; 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice; 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley; and 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning. Top with fresh chives. Serve with celery sticks.

Grilled Zucchini-Wrapped Shrimp

Add a thin slice of pickled jalapeÃ±o to each appetizer for extra heat.

1 pound unpeeled, large fresh shrimp

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

8 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

2 garlic cloves, pressed

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 large zucchini

Fresh cilantro sprigs (optional)

Peel shrimp; devein, if desired.

Combine lime juice, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, and next 3 ingredients in a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag, gently squeezing to blend; add shrimp. Seal and chill mixture 15 minutes.

Remove shrimp from marinade, reserving marinade.

Bring reserved marinade to a boil in a small saucepan; remove from heat.

Cut zucchini lengthwise into thin slices with a vegetable peeler. Wrap each shrimp with a zucchini slice, and secure with a wooden pick. Brush rolls with remaining 5 tablespoons vegetable oil.

Grill rolls, without grill lid, over medium-high heat (350 to 400 degrees) about 4 minutes.

Brush with reserved marinade; turn and brush again. Grill 2 more minutes or just until shrimp turn pink. Serve hot or at room temperature on a cilantro-lined platter, if desired.

Southern Chicken and Rice Salad

This light Southern Chicken and Rice Salad is a satisfying dish that's perfect for easy summer dinners or a fancier lunch with the ladies. The marinated chicken, sweet fruit, crunchy almonds, and hearty brown rice, offer a variety of flavors and textures for the ultimate crowd-pleasing dish.

For the Chicken:

1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins (about 3 cups cooked and diced)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil (or additional 1 tablespoon of olive oil)

2 tablespoons rice vinegar (or sub with white or cider vinegar)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

For the Salad:

3 cups cooked brown rice

1 (8 ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained

1 (15 ounce) can mandarin orange slices, drained

1 cup halved red grapes

1 cup diced celery

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream or plain Greek-style yogurt

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup slivered almonds

Optional garnish: chopped fresh parsley

Prepare the chicken at least 1 hour in advance (or overnight):

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, and orange juice. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and place chicken in a large zip-top bag. Pour marinade into the bag and gently toss to coat chicken. Marinate chicken in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour (or up to overnight).

Remove chicken from bag and discard marinade.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place chicken in the skillet and allow the chicken to cook on one side, undisturbed, for at least 4-5 minutes. Flip, and cook the chicken for about 5 more minutes, or until it is nicely browned on both sides and cooked through. The chicken is cooked through when the internal temperature reaches 180 degrees, or when juices run clear. When the chicken is cooked through, remove it from the skillet and place it on a cutting board to rest. Once chicken has cooled to the touch, diced into bite-sized pieces.

Prepare the salad:

Place diced chicken in a large bowl. Add pineapple, oranges, celery, and grapes. Fold in cooked rice. Add mayonnaise and sour cream; season with salt and pepper, to taste. You can stir in additional mayonnaise, as needed, to reach desired consistency.

Stir in almonds just before serving. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Notes: For a shortcut, use a store-bought rotisserie chicken. You can skip the marinating and cooking, and just use 3 cups of cooked, diced chicken!

For another shortcut, use microwaveable cups of Minute Rice.

Use light mayonnaise and non-fat plain Greek yogurt for purposes of nutritional information. Any type of mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, or sour cream will work fine.

Cooking Just for Two? You can cut the ingredients in half to prepare a smaller salad for a smaller group. Cooking instructions remain the same.

Delta Red Beans and Rice

1 pound dried red beans

6 cups water

1-1/2 pounds smoked sausage, sliced

1/2 pound cooked ham, cubed

1 large sweet onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, pressed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce

Hot cooked rice

Place beans in a large Dutch oven. Cover with water 2 inches above beans; soak 8 hours. Drain.

Bring beans, 6 cups water, sausage, and ham to a boil in a Dutch oven. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 3 hours.

Saute onion and garlic in hot oil in a large skillet until tender. Add to bean mixture. Stir in green onions and next 9 ingredients. Cover and chill 8 hours.

Bring bean mixture to a simmer; cover and cook, stirring often, 1 hour. Serve over rice.

Italian Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

Flavor-packed sausage and sun-dried tomatoes are sure to liven up any simple pasta dish. I have a feeling that once you've tried it, it'll become a family favorite.

1 package (16 ounces) uncooked penne pasta

1-1/2 pounds ground mild Italian sausage

2/3 cup julienned soft sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil)

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons fennel seed

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 cup dry red wine or reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 package (9 ounces) fresh spinach

3/4 cup shredded Romano cheese, divided

2/3 cup crushed seasoned salad croutons

Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente.

Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, cook sausage over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 5-6 minutes, breaking into crumbles. Stir in tomatoes, garlic, fennel seed and pepper flakes; cook 1 minute longer.

Add wine. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is almost evaporated, 1-2 minutes. Stir in cream; cook 1 minute longer. Add spinach; cook and stir just until spinach is wilted.

Drain pasta; add to sausage mixture. Stir in 1/2 cup cheese. Sprinkle with crushed croutons and remaining cheese.

Homemade Fish Sticks

Moist inside and crunchy outside, these are great with oven fries or roasted veggies and low-fat homemade tartar sauce.

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg, beaten

3/4 pound cod fillets, cut into 1-inch strips

Butter-flavored cooking spray

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a shallow bowl, mix bread crumbs and seasonings. Place flour and egg in separate shallow bowls. Dip fish in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg, then in crumb mixture, patting to help coating adhere.

Place on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; spritz with butter-flavored cooking spray. Bake 10-12 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, turning once.