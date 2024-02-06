Recent observations and goals for 2024

I usually save all my articles from each year in a different folder like Newspaper Articles 2023. I opened a brand new file titled Newspaper Articles 2024. This is the first article of the year. It's kind of exciting starting a brand new year with a blank slate but at the same time hauling along a ton of memories and good experiences. Probably a few that aren't the greatest but these I'll refer to as learning experiences.

I got up the other morning and probably the second post on Facebook was from a seed company that I really like. And right there they had a picture of a miniature or small tomato made to grow in pots or small containers. This "Orange Hat Tomato" reportedly only gets 9 inches tall or so but has tons of small tomatoes. A plant this small can be grown among your flowers or on your window sill or where ever. This is exciting. I've been kind of looking for a small tomato that everyone can grow almost anywhere. Do a DuckDuckGo search. Can't wait to grow some.

I came in the other evening and Marge was getting some carrots ready to bake in the oven. Many times she just brushes them off, cuts into Â¾ inch pieces and bakes them with a dusting of olive or avocado oil. Good! But just inside the front door she has a five gallon bucket of carrots she just dug and that's only a fraction of the carrots in one high tunnel waiting to be dug. Carrots did good this past summer. Are we going to plant carrots again? Does a dog like hot dogs? Of course we are. Growing carrots has been a bright spot in our gardens. I'm always glad when the garden freezes off, but I can't wait till the next summer. Why not plan on a small garden!

I took the summer off to garden and do other projects, but I'm hungering to get my watercolors out and paint a bird, like a pileated wood pecker or a team of Belgums or a deer or a cool sunset or sunrise. I had a blast last winter painting pictures for our boys' Christmas presents and a couple for some good friends. I am anxious to get started.