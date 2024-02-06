Recent observations and goals for 2024

I usually save all my articles from each year in a different folder like Newspaper Articles 2023. I opened a brand new file titled Newspaper Articles 2024. This is the first article of the year. It's kind of exciting starting a brand new year with a blank slate but at the same time hauling along a ton of memories and good experiences. Probably a few that aren't the greatest but these I'll refer to as learning experiences.
I got up the other morning and probably the second post on Facebook was from a seed company that I really like. And right there they had a picture of a miniature or small tomato made to grow in pots or small containers. This "Orange Hat Tomato" reportedly only gets 9 inches tall or so but has tons of small tomatoes. A plant this small can be grown among your flowers or on your window sill or where ever. This is exciting. I've been kind of looking for a small tomato that everyone can grow almost anywhere. Do a DuckDuckGo search. Can't wait to grow some.
I came in the other evening and Marge was getting some carrots ready to bake in the oven. Many times she just brushes them off, cuts into Â¾ inch pieces and bakes them with a dusting of olive or avocado oil. Good! But just inside the front door she has a five gallon bucket of carrots she just dug and that's only a fraction of the carrots in one high tunnel waiting to be dug. Carrots did good this past summer. Are we going to plant carrots again? Does a dog like hot dogs? Of course we are. Growing carrots has been a bright spot in our gardens. I'm always glad when the garden freezes off, but I can't wait till the next summer. Why not plan on a small garden!
I took the summer off to garden and do other projects, but I'm hungering to get my watercolors out and paint a bird, like a pileated wood pecker or a team of Belgums or a deer or a cool sunset or sunrise. I had a blast last winter painting pictures for our boys' Christmas presents and a couple for some good friends. I am anxious to get started.
I built a wood fire in the wood stove out in our little work shop or Rennie & Marge & Grace's Cave and just enjoy the heat and the freedom from no TV. An old professor told me one time to "Stop and smell the roses!" Slow down! Enjoy the moments!
Do you know how to text? Want to learn how? One of the most enjoyable parts of my day is texting some old friends first thing in the morning. When they chime back at me I know they're still kicking and not pushing up "daisies" like Lloyd Corvick used to say. We don't talk (text) long. Some struggle hitting the right letters and I'm one of them, but it's fun. My brother and I text most every day. He's new to texting but he's now texting like an old pro. Well maybe slower. Don't know how? You need a phone that will text and from then on it's just putting in the time and not quitting. If we need to, I'll talk to our Pastor and see if we can hold a "Learn How to Text Class" at Church.
I went to my lung doctor a couple months ago and we ended up talking about weight loss. His recommendation to me was to aim for half a pound a week. In his opinion that was a realistic and good goal. That sounds doable! Over time a little will add up. Maybe less snacks and maybe only one trip to fill my plate and veggies at every meal including breakfast. Little changes made over months. A good friend of mine said he lost a boatload of weight by quitting eating potato chips. Eat slower. Chew your food better. Drink water. I will if you will!
But my number one aim for 2024 is probably the same as 2023. It's simple: I would love to simply draw closer to God!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.