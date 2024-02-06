Real-world wisdom

By Jeff Long

"The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom," (Proverbs 9:10a).

There is more to the epigram above, so what you read there is a bit out of context. Still, there is enough in the first 10 words of that verse to dig in for some real-world life application.

Let's be clear about what the verse is not saying. Fearing God is not being scared or frightened. This writer is persuaded that the sense of "fear" in Proverbs 9 has to do with respect.

Fine. How does one respect God?

One way, it seems to me, is to start by admitting all we know about God, or about almost anything, actually, is incomplete.

It is respectful to give credence to the distance between Creator and the created (us), if we admit we do not possess all knowledge.

Therefore, with apologies to the unknown authors of the Old Testament book of Proverbs, we could amend the aforementioned to read: "To admit you don't know is the beginning of wisdom."

My wife, Lois, and I are Realtors. We help people buy and sell property. Things normally go smoothly when all parties to a transaction respect the process: buyers, sellers, appraisers, inspectors, real-estate agents, lenders and title company.

Disrespecting the process means someone chooses to speak definitively when he or she should not. Disrespecting the process means someone speaks with certainty about the details when in reality, he or she really doesn't know. When this happens, people get hurt, which is unnecessary.