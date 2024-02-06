Real or fake

Now and then, Marge and I go through the drive-through at a local fast-food joint, and each time we do I notice the ad for their fake meat burger. It's supposed to taste like hamburger and even look like hamburger. I guess for me, if it's made to imitate hamburger, what's the point? I carry either a Buck or Case or Schrade pocket knife. I don't want a fake imitation; I want the real deal. Most of my pocket knives have that USA on the blade. That, I really like. Some ask if I've tried the imitation burger, and the answer is "No, and I'm not going to." I wonder if they have an ingredients list on the burger wrapper?
I'm diabetic ,so I seriously have to watch the sugar and carbs in everything. Marge makes me energy balls out of low-sugar honey and peanut butter and oatmeal and sesame seeds or some kind of flax. The honey looks like honey and tastes like honey, but its fake honey and low in sugar. I wish it was the real deal, but I can deal with it being fake.
When we first moved out where we now live, we bought a Massey Ferguson 135 up east of St. Louis. It was a 1976 model with right at 700 hours on it. We were able to talk with the dealership, who kind of inherited the tractor from the owner of the farm machinery dealership. Pretty neat tractor. It worked like a charm with the exception of the power steering. I couldn't keep it working. We'd have it worked on and in a couple weeks it would blow the seals and leak fluid. So I ordered a manual replacement for the steering unit. Probably right out of China, but it works. Wish it had a "Made in USA" on the steering unit. but it doesn't.
Growing up in Nebraska and ranching country. every now and then we'd come across a drug store cowboy. Hat came from a store like Hobby Lobby, and boots from something like Walmart. Jeans back then were mostly button fly Levi's, and here he was in J.C. Penney's. He wasn't the real deal by far. Fake for sure. But at the same time, there were ranches that used horses to feed and hay with. They were the real deal. There are a lot of levels between the fake and the real deal. Kind of opposite ends of the cowboy world.
A couple weeks ago, Marge and I did some grocery shopping, and I decided I'd try some of the store brand diet orange drink. At times we can't find Diet Sunkist Orange soda which is my favorite along with Diet Rite. But the store brand diet orange was surprisingly good, but even then it still isn't the same as the real deal.
Makes me think back when we were buying baby calves and feeding them on the bottle. We bought almost totally from a feed store, so it was good milk replacer. One day as I was reading the ingredients list, I noticed that it was almost exclusively made of soy and not milk. So we asked the feed store, and they had another milk replacer that was made from 100% milk products. We switched. It mixed into the water better and the calves were healthier. It cost about $10 more for a 50-pound bag, but well worth the money. One was made from a milk substitute, while the other from the real deal. It made a difference.
Growing up, most everyone I knew fried everything in lard and bacon grease. When Dad butchered a hog, he'd cut a bunch of the fat off the hog and Mom would render the fat into lard and cracklins. I don't think there is a single substitute that comes close to being as good as plain old lard. Many don't use lard because of health concerns. The experts say that lard is harmful to your heart and cholesterol and all that stuff. Probably is.
But I don't think a pie crust made from Crisco comes even close when compared to a pie crust with lard. Not even close. Or French fries fried in lard. Or eggs fried in bacon grease. Now and then Marge will fry some bacon and then fry a couple three eggs in the bacon grease. Mmm, good.
Back through my time here on this earth, I've met some that reminded me of a fake bottle of soda. Talks like it's real and looks like it's real and even tastes decent, but still fake. But then I've also met a lot of people who are real from their socks to their hairdo. Some have been well to do, and others don't have a nickel. Some have been women and some men and some teenagers. Some have been in church, and others don't darken the steps leading into the church. But the one thing I have always enjoyed about a real person is they are genuine. They are real.
Kind of like a fake smile. It might look real, but it feels painted on. Or a genuine, "Good to see you." A real statement like this is from the heart. Or someone says "I'll pray for you," and you have your doubt. There is a lot of fake in our world, but there is a lot of real genuine people.
Let's just be really real and genuine.
