Real or fake

Now and then, Marge and I go through the drive-through at a local fast-food joint, and each time we do I notice the ad for their fake meat burger. It's supposed to taste like hamburger and even look like hamburger. I guess for me, if it's made to imitate hamburger, what's the point? I carry either a Buck or Case or Schrade pocket knife. I don't want a fake imitation; I want the real deal. Most of my pocket knives have that USA on the blade. That, I really like. Some ask if I've tried the imitation burger, and the answer is "No, and I'm not going to." I wonder if they have an ingredients list on the burger wrapper?

I'm diabetic ,so I seriously have to watch the sugar and carbs in everything. Marge makes me energy balls out of low-sugar honey and peanut butter and oatmeal and sesame seeds or some kind of flax. The honey looks like honey and tastes like honey, but its fake honey and low in sugar. I wish it was the real deal, but I can deal with it being fake.

When we first moved out where we now live, we bought a Massey Ferguson 135 up east of St. Louis. It was a 1976 model with right at 700 hours on it. We were able to talk with the dealership, who kind of inherited the tractor from the owner of the farm machinery dealership. Pretty neat tractor. It worked like a charm with the exception of the power steering. I couldn't keep it working. We'd have it worked on and in a couple weeks it would blow the seals and leak fluid. So I ordered a manual replacement for the steering unit. Probably right out of China, but it works. Wish it had a "Made in USA" on the steering unit. but it doesn't.

Growing up in Nebraska and ranching country. every now and then we'd come across a drug store cowboy. Hat came from a store like Hobby Lobby, and boots from something like Walmart. Jeans back then were mostly button fly Levi's, and here he was in J.C. Penney's. He wasn't the real deal by far. Fake for sure. But at the same time, there were ranches that used horses to feed and hay with. They were the real deal. There are a lot of levels between the fake and the real deal. Kind of opposite ends of the cowboy world.

A couple weeks ago, Marge and I did some grocery shopping, and I decided I'd try some of the store brand diet orange drink. At times we can't find Diet Sunkist Orange soda which is my favorite along with Diet Rite. But the store brand diet orange was surprisingly good, but even then it still isn't the same as the real deal.