Readers share Christmas delicacies

By Susan McClanahan

To finish Christmas recipe columns, I have a variety of for you today. Each of these recipes have been given to me over the past couple of weeks, and I just had to pass them along to you.

There is no theme, just a little of this and that as we wind down this year of Recipe Swap.

I hope you are surrounded by loved ones as we pause to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and ponder on the marvelous gift the birth of Christ was to all of us. May you have a blessed and meaningful Christmas.

Mushroom Bundles

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms

1 cup chopped baby Portobello mushrooms

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 sheets phyllo dough (14 x 9-inch size)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, rosemary and pepper; cook 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat.

Place one sheet of phyllo dough on a work surface; brush with butter. (Keep remaining phyllo covered with plastic wrap and a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.) Layer with 3 additional phyllo sheets, brushing each layer. Using a sharp knife, cut the layered sheets into 12 3-inch squares. Carefully press each stack into an ungreased mini-muffin cup.

Stir feta into mushroom mixture; spoon 1 tablespoon into each phyllo cup. Form into bundles by gathering edges of phyllo squares and twisting centers to close. Brush tops with remaining butter. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled bundles in resealable plastic freezer bags.

To use, reheat bundles on a greased baking sheet in a preheated 375-degree oven till crisp and heated through.

Hot Turkey and Cheese Party Rolls

1 (8 ounce) tube crescent roll dough

12-16 slices turkey (deli sliced)

12 slices Colby Jack cheese

1 stick butter, melted (1/2 cup)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon poppy seed

Roll out crescent roll dough into 4 rectangle shapes and press together the diagonal seam. On each rectangle place 3 to 4 slices of turkey and cheese.

Roll up each rectangle (roll from one short side to the next short side) and press together seam gently (You will have 4 rolls at this point). Slice each roll into 3 pieces for a total of 12 rolls.

Spray a 9 Ã— 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place rolls into prepared pan.

In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic powder and parsley. Brush over crescent rolls and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, until just starting to turn brown. Serve hot from the oven or at room temperature.

Cranberry Macadamia Nut Fudge

3 cups white chocolate chips

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup macadamia nuts, chopped, 2 tablespoons reserved

3/4 cup dried cranberries, 1 tablespoon reserved

Combine the chocolate chips, milk and butter in a medium-size glass bowl and heat in the microwave for 90 seconds. Stir to combine and heat another 15 seconds. Stir and heat an additional 15 seconds, only if needed. There will still be a few pieces of unmelted chocolate in the bowl.

Stir until mostly smooth with just a few flecks of unmelted chocolate. Add the extract, nuts and cranberries (reserving the noted amounts) and stir to combine. Scoop onto a parchment lined 8 x 8-inch pan. Spread with a spatula. Sprinkle with reserved nuts and dried cranberries. Chill until ready to serve. Slice into 1-inch squares and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Note: If you don't happen to be a fan of white chocolate, this fudge works beautifully when made with semi-sweet or dark chocolate.

Red Wine Braised Cranberry Short Ribs

With a whole bottle of red wine, this cozy holiday meal is one you need to be making. These short ribs are a one-pot-and-done kind of dinner, festive, and totally delicious. Serve these over a bed of creamy mashed potatoes and you have the perfect meal.

5 pounds bone in, beef short ribs

Kosher salt and pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 sweet onions, chopped

4 carrots, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced or grated

3 cups red wine

3 cups good quality chicken-bone broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon brown sugar

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

2 cups fresh cranberries

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large, oven-safe skillet and sear the ribs on both sides. Remove the ribs. Add the onions, carrots and garlic, cook 5 to 10 minutes or until the onions begin to caramelize. Add back the short ribs. Add the wine, chicken bone broth, tomato paste, brown sugar, thyme, rosemary and bay leaves. Sprinkle over the cranberries. Season with salt and pepper; stir to combine. Cover and transfer to the oven. Cook for 2 1/2 to 3 hours, or until the short ribs are tender and falling off the bone.

Remove the thyme, rosemary and bay leaves. Serve the ribs over a bed of mashed potatoes. Drizzle with the pan sauce.

Chocolate-Raspberry Tassies