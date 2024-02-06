Read a poll, then examine your own heart

Earlier this month, the Gallup Poll reported fewer Americans believe in God.

The conclusion is based, Gallup said, on a random selection of 1,007 adults aged 18 and older in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The polling was conducted between May 2 and May 22.

The newly-released statistics show 81% of Americans admitting to a belief in God -- a 6% drop from 2017 and an 11% decline from 2011.

Additionally, 28% say God hears a person's prayers but "cannot intervene," with 11% suggesting God neither hears nor answers prayers.

My suspicion is more than a few sermons will be preached this weekend with the Gallup survey as a primary text.

The important thing to remember about polls is they advance not data but what a person thinks about an issue in a given moment in time.

In what may be an apocryphal comment, the late Apple founder Steve Jobs is reported to have said people don't know what they think.

The longer I live, the more Jobs' remark resonates with me.

A seminal moment in my life occurred in a south St. Louis church back in the 1990s.

Following a funeral, family and friends gathered in the fellowship hall for what now-disgraced humorist Garrison Keillor used to call "the laying on of dinner."

Digging into my mashed potatoes and gravy at the bereavement lunch, a woman about my age caught my eye from across the table and shared with me her thoughts.

"All that stuff you said from the pulpit about heaven and eternal life, I don't believe any of that crap -- not since my father died young," she opined.

I looked at her and asked if she would pass me the salt.

I don't engage in those types of conversations.