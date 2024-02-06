Ratatouille rules

"Confit Byaldi." How's that for the name of a movie starring a surprisingly adorable cartoon rat who likes to cook? My guess is had the Disney/Pixar movie with the same premise been given that name, perhaps not enough people would have seen it for it to have won an Oscar or be voted by the BBC one of the 100 greatest motion pictures of the 21st century.

The actual name of that award-winning movie is "Ratatouille," a play on words. That's the name of the iconic rustic French vegetable stew which has a starring role in the film while Remy, the main character who prepares it, is not the familiar and friendly mouse with a high-pitched voice seen in so many Disney cartoons, but a rat.

But it turns out that on the advice of the film's food consultant Thomas Keller, proprietor of the famed French Laundry restaurant (where dinner will set you back at least $350 per person and up to $850), the supposedly titular dish served by Remy to the crusty restaurant critic in the finale of the movie, and which brings him to tears, is not strictly speaking ratatouille at all. It's confit byaldi, a not dissimilar but more photogenic concoction.

Frankly, as far as I'm concerned, conventional ratatouille is quite pretty enough, especially this time of year when fresh vegetables, its principal ingredients, are plentiful.

Moreover, the dish is extremely versatile. You can serve it with meat, or fish, or all by itself. You can put in pasta, or on rice or polenta, or even pizza. At our house we like it topped with a fried or poached egg. Plus, it can be eaten hot, cold or at room temperature. And it even tastes better the next day.

Though you'll find ratatouille on the menus of any number of Michelin-starred French restaurants, it started out as a rather plebeian concoction. The first use of the term "ratatouille," which comes from the French word "touiller," meaning to stir up, is in a 19th century French military journal which describes the dish as a rather unappetising mush for soldiers and prisoners alike.