FeaturesFebruary 7, 2017

Rare white lion cubs on the prowl at Germany zoo

Four rare white lion cubs are intriguing visitors at Magdeburg Zoo in eastern Germany. The cubs were born Dec. 25 but mostly have remained in their birth box since then. Keepers allowed the female and three males to explore the lion enclosure Monday...

Associated Press
Four white lion cubs recline in a basket Monday at a zoo in Magdeburg, Germany.
Four white lion cubs recline in a basket Monday at a zoo in Magdeburg, Germany.dpa via AP

BERLIN -- Four rare white lion cubs are intriguing visitors at Magdeburg Zoo in eastern Germany.

The cubs were born Dec. 25 but mostly have remained in their birth box since then.

Keepers allowed the female and three males to explore the lion enclosure Monday.

Mom Kiara and Father Madiba had two sets of offspring last year. Two older cubs were born in April.

