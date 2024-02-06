Rare white lion cubs on the prowl at Germany zoo

BERLIN -- Four rare white lion cubs are intriguing visitors at Magdeburg Zoo in eastern Germany.
The cubs were born Dec. 25 but mostly have remained in their birth box since then.
Keepers allowed the female and three males to explore the lion enclosure Monday.
Mom Kiara and Father Madiba had two sets of offspring last year. Two older cubs were born in April.
