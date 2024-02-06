Rappers becoming fixtures on food scene

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Rapper Snoop Dogg furiously stirred flour into a creamy bechamel sauce, a whisk in one hand and a microphone in the other during a cooking demonstration with chef Guy Fieri.

He tossed herbs into the mac and cheese and spicy wing dishes with the dramatic flair of Emeril Lagasse, raising his hands in the air, spinning around after taste tests and occasionally singing lines from songs like "Drop It Like It's Hot" as a crowd cheered wildly.

Wearing black shades, his dreads in a ponytail, the pioneering rapper rushed off the cooking stage and emerged 20 minutes later at a nearby beachside DJ booth, also part of the recent South Beach Wine & Food Festival, spinning tunes, including many of his own, while a stagehand passed out joints to the sweaty, enthusiastic crowd.

Snoop may seem an unlikely guest for a festival where high-brow foodies come for $500-a-plate dinners to mingle with chefs like Jose Andres and Daniel Boulud, but it's emblematic of the widening intersection between food and music that Snoop and other rappers and hip-hop stars are capitalizing on, where unlikely pairings form shows like VH1's "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" and rappers like 2 Chainz drop cookbooks along with their albums. Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy, who served time in prison, recently came out with the cookbook "commissary kitchen: my infamous prison cookbook," which includes a recipe that mixes Ramen noodles and Doritos. You can even buy Rap Snacks, honey jalapeÃ±o potato chips with Fetty Wap's face on the bag.

On a recent episode of Snoop and Martha Stewart's VH1 show, she roasted a whole pig, proclaiming the new way to eat pork was "nose to tail."

This Feb. 26, 2017 photo made available by WorldRedEye.com, shows rapper Snoop Dog, right, and Chef Guy Fieri, cooking together during a demonstration at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach, Fla. Rappers Snoop, Action Bronson and Rev Run are ushering the culinary world into an era where shows like Â‚Ã„ÃºÂ‚Ã„ÃºMartha and SnoopÂ‚Ã„Ã´s Potluck Dinner PartyÂ‚Ã„Ã¹ are a hit and rappers like 2 Chainz drop cookbooks along with their albums. (Ryan Troy/WorldRedEye.com via AP)

"Nah, nah, nah. In the 'hood we say from the rooter to the tooter," says Snoop, who helped Stewart make a Cuban mojito, busting out a quippy rhyme before toasting the audience.

Earlier this month, Miami rapper Rick Ross tapped Stewart to announce the debut of his new album on Twitter. The queen of homemaking also included a photo of her holding a cake with Ross' album cover on top.

Rev Run of the rap group Run-DMC has also become a fixture on the food scene with the Cooking Channel's "Rev Run's Sunday Suppers." The father of six told The Associated Press that cooking is more about family time and less about the creative process for him.

"Music, like food, has no language barriers. When people hear music or eat tasty food, all of a sudden we have something in common," he said.