All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesSeptember 11, 2021

Ramblewood Garden Club names September Yard of the Month

The Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the September Yard of the Month to Tim and Judy McGuire who live in a beautifully landscaped home at 1552 Lexington. Their landscaping can best be described as understated elegance. Evergreen foundation plantings of nandina (Nandina domestica), Mugo pine (Pinus mugo), variegated holly (Ilex aquifolium), and boxwood (Buxus) serve as background structure while mounds of purple blooming Lirope, heather (Calluna vulgaris), and red barberries (Berberis) provide color in the spring and summer months. ...

Submitted by Nancy Bahn
Shown above are Ramblewood Garden Club members Nadine Davis, homeowner Judy McGuire and Nancy Bahn. Mr. McGuire, a retired university football coach, was busy assisting the Kelly High School football team and missed the picture.
Shown above are Ramblewood Garden Club members Nadine Davis, homeowner Judy McGuire and Nancy Bahn. Mr. McGuire, a retired university football coach, was busy assisting the Kelly High School football team and missed the picture.Submitted by Nancy Bahn

The Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the September Yard of the Month to Tim and Judy McGuire who live in a beautifully landscaped home at 1552 Lexington. Their landscaping can best be described as understated elegance. Evergreen foundation plantings of nandina (Nandina domestica), Mugo pine (Pinus mugo), variegated holly (Ilex aquifolium), and boxwood (Buxus) serve as background structure while mounds of purple blooming Lirope, heather (Calluna vulgaris), and red barberries (Berberis) provide color in the spring and summer months. Two large red-leaf Japanese maple trees (Acer palmatum) add foliage interest and color throughout the year. All plantings contrast perfectly with the white painted brick house. A summer blooming red rose bush brightens as the colorful attendant. Potted dwarf Alberta spruce (Picea glauca) stand on either side of the front door, decorated with a yellow flowered wreath. An American flag completes the house front. Colorful pots of red geraniums and a potted variety of succulents adorn an alcove. Large grasses and pink blooming crepe myrtle (Lagerstroemia) edge the property toward the street. There is always something blooming for every season in this front yard.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In-ground yard lights line the front planted beds, and two solar powered lights are positioned by the front step. A large black oak tree provides ample shade during the hot summer days. Mr. McGuire takes care of the lush green lawn and the trimming, and Mrs. McGuire selects the plants and supervises.

The large backyard is edged with white pine trees ((Pinus strobes), a white blooming star magnolia (Magnolia x soulangeana), and maple trees (Acer). A commemorative purple plum tree (Prunus cerasifera) grows in the yard's corner and was planted in memory of a lost grandson. A bed of pink azaleas (Rhododendron) surrounded by plantings of several Hosta varieties grows adjacent to the house, with paving bricks lining the edge. Mrs. McGuire double planted a pot with spring blooming lilies (Lillium) and a later blooming mosquito geranium (Pelargonium citrosum) for continued interest. Rocks serve as mulch surrounding a walkway area, and solve drainage from the back hillside. The wooden deck holds a grill, a dining table and other seating with two large red umbrellas giving shield on sunny days. The deck is decorated with a variety of potted ferns, an orange Hibiscus, a spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum), and an arboricola (Schefflera). All elements combine to provide a peaceful place for entertaining and relaxing. Our congratulations to the McGuires for creating a beautiful landscape in our city to view and enjoy.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy