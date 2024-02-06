Ramblewood Garden Club names September Yard of the Month

In-ground yard lights line the front planted beds, and two solar powered lights are positioned by the front step. A large black oak tree provides ample shade during the hot summer days. Mr. McGuire takes care of the lush green lawn and the trimming, and Mrs. McGuire selects the plants and supervises.

The large backyard is edged with white pine trees ((Pinus strobes), a white blooming star magnolia (Magnolia x soulangeana), and maple trees (Acer). A commemorative purple plum tree (Prunus cerasifera) grows in the yard's corner and was planted in memory of a lost grandson. A bed of pink azaleas (Rhododendron) surrounded by plantings of several Hosta varieties grows adjacent to the house, with paving bricks lining the edge. Mrs. McGuire double planted a pot with spring blooming lilies (Lillium) and a later blooming mosquito geranium (Pelargonium citrosum) for continued interest. Rocks serve as mulch surrounding a walkway area, and solve drainage from the back hillside. The wooden deck holds a grill, a dining table and other seating with two large red umbrellas giving shield on sunny days. The deck is decorated with a variety of potted ferns, an orange Hibiscus, a spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum), and an arboricola (Schefflera). All elements combine to provide a peaceful place for entertaining and relaxing. Our congratulations to the McGuires for creating a beautiful landscape in our city to view and enjoy.