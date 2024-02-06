Ramblewood Garden Club names September Yard of the Month

The Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the September Yard of the Month to Tim and Judy McGuire who live in a beautifully landscaped home at 1552 Lexington. Their landscaping can best be described as understated elegance. Evergreen foundation plantings of nandina (Nandina domestica), Mugo pine (Pinus mugo), variegated holly (Ilex aquifolium), and boxwood (Buxus) serve as background structure while mounds of purple blooming Lirope, heather (Calluna vulgaris), and red barberries (Berberis) provide color in the spring and summer months. Two large red-leaf Japanese maple trees (Acer palmatum) add foliage interest and color throughout the year. All plantings contrast perfectly with the white painted brick house. A summer blooming red rose bush brightens as the colorful attendant. Potted dwarf Alberta spruce (Picea glauca) stand on either side of the front door, decorated with a yellow flowered wreath. An American flag completes the house front. Colorful pots of red geraniums and a potted variety of succulents adorn an alcove. Large grasses and pink blooming crepe myrtle (Lagerstroemia) edge the property toward the street. There is always something blooming for every season in this front yard.
In-ground yard lights line the front planted beds, and two solar powered lights are positioned by the front step. A large black oak tree provides ample shade during the hot summer days. Mr. McGuire takes care of the lush green lawn and the trimming, and Mrs. McGuire selects the plants and supervises.
The large backyard is edged with white pine trees ((Pinus strobes), a white blooming star magnolia (Magnolia x soulangeana), and maple trees (Acer). A commemorative purple plum tree (Prunus cerasifera) grows in the yard's corner and was planted in memory of a lost grandson. A bed of pink azaleas (Rhododendron) surrounded by plantings of several Hosta varieties grows adjacent to the house, with paving bricks lining the edge. Mrs. McGuire double planted a pot with spring blooming lilies (Lillium) and a later blooming mosquito geranium (Pelargonium citrosum) for continued interest. Rocks serve as mulch surrounding a walkway area, and solve drainage from the back hillside. The wooden deck holds a grill, a dining table and other seating with two large red umbrellas giving shield on sunny days. The deck is decorated with a variety of potted ferns, an orange Hibiscus, a spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum), and an arboricola (Schefflera). All elements combine to provide a peaceful place for entertaining and relaxing. Our congratulations to the McGuires for creating a beautiful landscape in our city to view and enjoy.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.