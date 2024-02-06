All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 8, 2021

Ramblewood Garden Club May yard of the month

Submitted by Nancy Bahn Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the May Yard of the Month to Brian and Deb Tracy, who live in the Historic Neighborhood of Cape Girardeau. Their natural-style gardens are filled with many perennially blooming hostas, azaleas, variegated vinca and Soloman’s seal (Polygonatum) plantings. The front garden contains spring blooming azaleas of the pink small-blossomed Coral Bells, purple Herbert, orangey-red Hino Crimson and Delaware Valley White varieties, with white-edged Patriot hostas lining their base. All these azaleas varieties grow well in this planting zone and provide an explosion of color early in April. Interspersed among the azaleas are Lee’s Dark Purple rhododendron and English boxwood (Buxus), with variegated Liriope lining the entry walkway. Potted coleus and Rex begonias decorate the porch area. White dogwood (Cornus florida), oakleaf hydrangea (Quercifolia), red-leafed Japanese maple (Acer palmatum), and a pink-blossomed Camilla Winter’s Joy add to this colorful display. Brian related that he would take a picture each spring of their garden and send it to his father, who passed away this last year. Another bed is filled with plantings of spiderwort (Tradescantia), Hellebore, (Helleborus, commonly known as Lenten rose), monkey grass (Liriope muscari), lily of the valley (Convallarie majalis), variegated Vinca major (Periwinkle), orange and pink lilies (Lilium), Frances Williams and Halcyon hostas (Plantain lily), and azalea varieties, with ajuga or bugleweed serving as ground cover. The highlight of the backyard lawn area is a round garden bed containing a French lilac (Syringa vulgaris), purple iris and yellow flag iris (Iris pseudacorus). A circle drive is landscaped with perfectly round shaped English boxwood. Congratulations to Brian and Deb Tracy for making our town a more beautiful place to live.

Nancy Bahn
Homeowner Deb Tracy posed for a photo with Ramblewood Garden Club members Anne Foust, Nadine Davis, Judy McDowell and Linda Schild.
Homeowner Deb Tracy posed for a photo with Ramblewood Garden Club members Anne Foust, Nadine Davis, Judy McDowell and Linda Schild.Submitted by Nancy Bahn

Submitted by Nancy Bahn

Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the May Yard of the Month to Brian and Deb Tracy, who live in the Historic Neighborhood of Cape Girardeau. Their natural-style gardens are filled with many perennially blooming hostas, azaleas, variegated vinca and Soloman’s seal (Polygonatum) plantings. The front garden contains spring blooming azaleas of the pink small-blossomed Coral Bells, purple Herbert, orangey-red Hino Crimson and Delaware Valley White varieties, with white-edged Patriot hostas lining their base. All these azaleas varieties grow well in this planting zone and provide an explosion of color early in April.

Interspersed among the azaleas are Lee’s Dark Purple rhododendron and English boxwood (Buxus), with variegated Liriope lining the entry walkway. Potted coleus and Rex begonias decorate the porch area. White dogwood (Cornus florida), oakleaf hydrangea (Quercifolia), red-leafed Japanese maple (Acer palmatum), and a pink-blossomed Camilla Winter’s Joy add to this colorful display. Brian related that he would take a picture each spring of their garden and send it to his father, who passed away this last year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Another bed is filled with plantings of spiderwort (Tradescantia), Hellebore, (Helleborus, commonly known as Lenten rose), monkey grass (Liriope muscari), lily of the valley (Convallarie majalis), variegated Vinca major (Periwinkle), orange and pink lilies (Lilium), Frances Williams and Halcyon hostas (Plantain lily), and azalea varieties, with ajuga or bugleweed serving as ground cover.

The highlight of the backyard lawn area is a round garden bed containing a French lilac (Syringa vulgaris), purple iris and yellow flag iris (Iris pseudacorus). A circle drive is landscaped with perfectly round shaped English boxwood.

Congratulations to Brian and Deb Tracy for making our town a more beautiful place to live.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy