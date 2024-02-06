Ramblewood Garden Club June Yard of the Month

The Ramblewood Garden Club is pleased to award the June Yard of the Month to Hubert and Carol Rutherford living at 709 South Benton St. Hubert has planted more than 155 varieties of shrubs and trees on their property. The front yard is landscaped with a Japanese maple (Acer palmatum), rose of Sharon shrubs (Hibiscus syriacus), a banana tree (Musa), daylilies (Hemerocallis), sedum, white azaleas and variegated coral bells (Heuchera). The selection of potted perennials next to the garage door draws attention, but the real treat is in the backyard. Visitors are greeted with the soothing sound of water falling into the 600 gallon koi pond. This well planned space of pathways and islands of in-ground plant varieties are enhanced by colorful potted perennials of beardstongue (Penstemon), hostas, and the succulents 'Hen and chicks' (Sempervivium). All add interest for creating a welcoming space for visitors. Mr. Rutherford, a former Marine, has planted almost every square inch of soil with both common and unusual plant varieties, including variegated Yucca 'Color Guard,' 'Black Magic' elephant ear (Colocasia esculenta), and 'Mickey Mouse' cactus (Opuntia microdasys). Shrubs and trees, including oriental pear, plum, cherry, peach, apple, flowering crabapple (Malus), pink dogwood (Cornus florida) line the fences, and are interspersed with yew, hydrangeas, astilbe, daylilies, hostas, and azaleas to form a pleasing textured pattern of leaves. Other edibles include strawberries, blueberries, large ruffled leaf cabbage, and grapes trained on an arbor. A covered patio seating area ensures a quiet spot to view and to enjoy the greenery. A nearby grill stands ready for party use. Other highlights of the garden are two manageable spaces of lawn, animal statuary, and a squirrel-proof bird feeding station designed and built by Hubert. Our congratulations to the Rutherfords for creating a lush and welcoming backyard expanse here in Cape Girardeau. Shown from left are Hubert Rutherford, dog Cocoa, Ramblewood Garden Club members Anne Foust and Linda Schild.