All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesApril 25, 2024

Ramblewood Garden Club celebrates Arbor Day

Ramblewood Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day with the Fourth Grade students at Franklin Elementary School on Friday, April 5, Missouriâ&#128;&#153;s Arbor Day. Students learned about the founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton, who began planting trees on the first Arbor Day in 1872, and gave responses on the importance of trees. Six of the students read poems about trees. The students also learned how to plant a seedling tree from the Missouri Conservation Department which was given out to each of the students and teachers. The selected Willow Oak (Quercus phellos) tree, a native to Missouri, will be planted in the fall for better watering opportunities. The garden club also gifted the school two books on trees for their library.

Nancy Bahn
story image illustation
Submitted by Nancy Bahn
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ramblewood Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day with the Fourth Grade students at Franklin Elementary School on Friday, April 5, Missouriâ&#128;&#153;s Arbor Day. Students learned about the founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton, who began planting trees on the first Arbor Day in 1872, and gave responses on the importance of trees. Six of the students read poems about trees. The students also learned how to plant a seedling tree from the Missouri Conservation Department which was given out to each of the students and teachers. The selected Willow Oak (Quercus phellos) tree, a native to Missouri, will be planted in the fall for better watering opportunities. The garden club also gifted the school two books on trees for their library.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy