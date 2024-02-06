Ramblewood Garden Club celebrates Arbor Day

Ramblewood Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day with the Fourth Grade students at Franklin Elementary School on Friday, April 5, Missouriâ€™s Arbor Day. Students learned about the founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton, who began planting trees on the first Arbor Day in 1872, and gave responses on the importance of trees. Six of the students read poems about trees. The students also learned how to plant a seedling tree from the Missouri Conservation Department which was given out to each of the students and teachers. The selected Willow Oak (Quercus phellos) tree, a native to Missouri, will be planted in the fall for better watering opportunities. The garden club also gifted the school two books on trees for their library.