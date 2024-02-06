Ralph Lauren names Procter & Gamble executive as CEO

NEW YORK -- Ralph Lauren Corp. is tapping Procter & Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as its next CEO as the fashion brand seeks to turn its business around.

Louvet was president of Procter & Gamble's beauty brands, which includes Pantene shampoo and Olay anti-wrinkle cream. He is replacing Stefan Larsson, who announced in February he would leave the New York-based company after less than two years in the job.