May 18, 2017
Ralph Lauren names Procter & Gamble executive as CEO
NEW YORK -- Ralph Lauren Corp. is tapping Procter & Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as its next CEO as the fashion brand seeks to turn its business around.

Louvet was president of Procter & Gamble's beauty brands, which includes Pantene shampoo and Olay anti-wrinkle cream. He is replacing Stefan Larsson, who announced in February he would leave the New York-based company after less than two years in the job.

Like other retailers, Ralph Lauren's revenue has been hurt as more shoppers skip department stores and choose to shop online.

Louvet will start at Ralph Lauren in July.

