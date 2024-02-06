Raccoon track turned to frost

In this case, a raccoon went for a walk on the cool evening of Dec. 9. It walked in water at the edge of a pond, getting its feet wet. The raccoon then crossed a wooden bridge, leaving wet tracks on the boards.

The temperature fell below freezing as nighttime progressed and turned the raccoon's wet tracks to frost. I was lucky to find this track, protected by the shadow of a tree trunk, the next morning. A few minutes later the shadow moved, and sunshine befell the frosty track and melted it away.