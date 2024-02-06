Quirky, nostalgic, practical

When Corinne Morse found one of her late grandmother's handwritten recipes inside an old cookbook, she wanted to share it with her mother. So she transferred an image of the recipe card onto tea towels for her mother and other relatives.

"I just loved them. It was something I used all the time. It was with me in the kitchen while I was cooking and it was useful," said Morse of Smyrna, Tennessee.

She was so pleased with the towels she created that she began offering the option for customization to others through Nesting Project , her online business and Etsy.com site . Sales of her custom tea towels featuring family recipes jumped from 1,500 to 10,000 in five years, she said.

Tea towels, which are typically made of linen, cotton or a combination of the two, have a smooth flat surface that's ideal for printing and embellishing, Morse said. Used to dry dishes, they have become popular as gifts and as a simple way to brighten a kitchen.

"We find tea towels to be popular on Houzz because they're an easy way to add character to any kitchen," said Cynthia Simmons, a category manager with Houzz.com , an online source of interior design photos and decorating ideas. "Whether you're looking to add a pop of color or a whimsical message, you can usually find a tea towel to fit any mood or theme."

Etsy shoppers have searched for "tea towels" more than 450,000 times in the last six months, said Hannah Album of Etsy.com.

The practicality of tea towels also appeals to millennials and others concerned about the environment, said Leana Salamah, vice president of marketing for the International Housewares Association , in Rosemont, Illinois.