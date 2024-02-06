Questions for Christians

These are confusing times for Christians. You may have noticed that most politicians claim to be religious so that you will vote for them, but at the same time they openly ridicule Christians for clinging to their religion. Something does not add up. Apparently, it is fine to be religious, just do not take your faith to work or school. Occasionally you will spot an atheist (less than 3% of the population) driving around with a Darwin fish on his car. However, those who threaten religious liberty are usually more subtle. Not everyone who claims to be a Christian is telling the truth.
Some people view Christianity as a default position for Americans, but Christianity is a world religion that has requirements for inclusion. Anyone can become a Christian, at the same time being a Christian is about believing in Jesus. No one who rejects biblical teachings concerning Jesus would be considered a Christian. A person can be a member of a church or religious organization, but not have a personal faith in Jesus.
The late D. James Kennedy, who was the pastor of the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Florida wrote an outline that has helped many people to become Christians. It begins by asking, "If you died tonight, would you go to heaven?" It then follows with the question, "If God asked you why you should be allowed into heaven, what would you say?" After the questions have been asked and permission to continue has been granted an explanation is given.
We begin by explaining that heaven is offered as a gift and it cannot be earned or deserved. Ephesians 2:8--9, "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast." And Titus 3:5, "He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit."
Then we consider that all human beings are sinners and cannot save themselves. Romans 3:23, "For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God." Romans 6:23 says, "For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." So, our actions can only bring about our condemnation. Again, we see eternal life is a gift from God.
Next, we reflect on the nature of God, he is both loving and a judge. Many people are familiar with John 3:16, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." Revelation 20:11-15 describes the great white throne judgment where anyone whose name was not in the Book of Life was cast into lake of fire. I prefer eternal life to eternal condemnation; would you not agree?
A key question of Christianity is who is Jesus and what did he do? In Matthew 16:16 we read, "Simon Peter replied, "You are the Christ, the Son of the living God." And in 1 Peter 2:24, "He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed." Jesus is the promised Messiah who gave himself as a substitutionary sacrifice to pay for our sin. Those who trust in him will want to live a godly life.
Finally, the issue of faith is defined. Kennedy's outline uses a verse to describe what faith is not. James 2:19, "You believe that God is one; you do well. Even the demons believe--and shudder!" While rejecting atheism is good, it is not enough. Faith is a commitment. Romans 10:9-10 puts it this way, "If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved." Have you done this? If so, you are a Christian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.