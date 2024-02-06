Questions for Christians

These are confusing times for Christians. You may have noticed that most politicians claim to be religious so that you will vote for them, but at the same time they openly ridicule Christians for clinging to their religion. Something does not add up. Apparently, it is fine to be religious, just do not take your faith to work or school. Occasionally you will spot an atheist (less than 3% of the population) driving around with a Darwin fish on his car. However, those who threaten religious liberty are usually more subtle. Not everyone who claims to be a Christian is telling the truth.

Some people view Christianity as a default position for Americans, but Christianity is a world religion that has requirements for inclusion. Anyone can become a Christian, at the same time being a Christian is about believing in Jesus. No one who rejects biblical teachings concerning Jesus would be considered a Christian. A person can be a member of a church or religious organization, but not have a personal faith in Jesus.

The late D. James Kennedy, who was the pastor of the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Florida wrote an outline that has helped many people to become Christians. It begins by asking, "If you died tonight, would you go to heaven?" It then follows with the question, "If God asked you why you should be allowed into heaven, what would you say?" After the questions have been asked and permission to continue has been granted an explanation is given.

We begin by explaining that heaven is offered as a gift and it cannot be earned or deserved. Ephesians 2:8--9, "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast." And Titus 3:5, "He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit."