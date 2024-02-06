Pyrex and Pink Daisies

If you want to freshen up your kitchen, look no further than Grandma's old casserole dishes.

Vintage kitchenware is back in style -- pieces from the mid-20th century painted with flowers, bright colors, and specific functions, such as bracketed chip and dip bowls or four-piece refrigerator storage sets.

"I've always been an old soul and loved anything old," said Megan Telfer, a collector of vintage dishes, salt and pepper shakers, cookie jars and "a little bit of everything." The 26-year-old parole officer from the Dallas area said this hobby started with family.

Her grandmother gave her mother a green and white Pyrex "Spring Blossom" mixing bowl. "That's when my interest was piqued," Telfer said.

Three years later, she has more than 300 pieces of vintage Pyrex, displayed on three large bookcases. Her 5-year-old daughter has some vintage Pyrex, too.

This image provided by Tracee Herbaugh depicts two vintage peach lustre Fire King chili bowls.

"We don't use 90 percent of it," Telfer said. "I display it."

Some collectors buy vintage dishware to try to resell it at a profit, while others are in it for nostalgia.

"It reminds them of their mothers, aunts, grandmothers," said Hope Chudy, owner of Downstairs at Felton Antiques in Waltham, Massachusetts.

A year of pandemic lockdowns has led to a surge in home cooking and time spent hanging out in the kitchen. Vintage cookware fits right into that homey, old-fashioned vibe.

There are lustrous chili bowls with handles and casserole dishes set on top of brass candle warmers. These are durable dishes, often smaller than modern serving pieces, that can go from freezer to oven to table. But collectors usually acquire them for enjoyment, not utility.

"It really sets your kitchen apart from others," said Victoria Aude, an interior designer in Canton, Massachusetts. "It's not an item you can just buy off the shelf at Bloomingdale's."

The old dishes are also nice accents when decorating a room, said Atlanta-based interior designer Beth Halpern Brown. "They can add that quick pop of color," she said. "You can decorate a wall with them, or put one on display and change the space."

Corning first released a Pyrex dish in 1915. By the 1930s, Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. released its competitor brand Fire-King. But it's the kitchenware made between 1950 and 1980 that seem to be most popular right now.