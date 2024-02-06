Put some extra magic in your holiday

"She looks like an overgrown kewpie. She sings like a mood-mad hillbilly. Her dancing is crazily comic." That's how Life magazine described the legendary star, the late Carol Channing.

A Tony Award winner, the first celebrity to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show, a Democrat who regarded her inclusion on Richard Nixon's enemies list as the highest honor of her career, and the actress who gave Clint Eastwood his first onscreen kiss, she was among the most unique performers in the history of show business.

But she will always be most remembered for her role in the musical Hello, Dolly!, a part she played some 5000 times over her career. At its closing, the show was the longest running musical in Broadway history.

When I think of Carol Channing, however, I think of holiday cookies. That's because my favorite cookie, which I tried for the first time when my wife made it during our first holiday season as a married couple, is the Hello, Dolly!

There's no inherent connection between the musical and the cookie, but food writer Clementine Paddleford published a similar recipe under that name (sent to her by an 11-year old who said she got it from her grandmother) when the show was at its height. Thus, the musical apparently inspired the name of the cookie and both became hits. Carol Channing, who once worked at the bakery counter at Macy's, surely approved.

The magic ingredient in Hello Dolly! Bars is sweetened condensed milk, here combined with caramelized white chocolate and poured over the other ingredients to make a showstopper version of the classic holiday treat. Submitted by Tom Harte

But the same recipe could also be found under the name Magic Cookie Bars on the backs of cans of Eagle Brand milk, which is appropriate since Eagle Brand, or sweetened condensed milk, is the magic ingredient that is essential to the recipe.

Gail Borden, the Father of the Modern Dairy Industry, didn't exactly invent sweetened condensed milk. But Borden pioneered methods of industrial production of the product, and his Eagle Brand milk was a needed alternative to fresh milk in an era when sanitary standards and lack of refrigeration made the latter risky.