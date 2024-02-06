Put God first

This writer is generally loathe to comment on the experiences of celebrities who go public with their stories of faith.

In the 15 years penning this column for the Southeast Missourian, my memory is only once has an entertainer's faith postulations made it into this space.

(Longtime readers may find more examples and if this is the case, apologies all around.)

Some weeks ago, the late comedian Norm MacDonald was spotlighted by me.

In my defense, intermingled with praise for the Canadian there was also an acknowledgment of the funny man's missteps in the column.

This is prudent because we recall the words of Romans 3:23, "All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God."

No one escapes the truth of St. Paul's words.

With some trepidation, then, it is time for a second tentative foray into highlighting a well-known person's exposition of his journey with Christ.

Denzel Washington Jr. was referred to by the New York Times in 2020 as "the greatest actor of the 21st century."

Admittedly, we're not very far into the current century but it's high praise nonetheless from such an august publication.

Washington, now 66, is the son of a bivocational Pentecostal minister and a beauty shop owner.

His parents divorced when he was 14, and as a result of the split, Washington was sent off to military school -- a move the actor said in retrospect saved him from a life of crime.