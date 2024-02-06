Put down that phone and eat your ice cream, it's the month of July

Dixie Land band concert

The Chaffee Historical Society presents the Dixie Land band concert this Saturday night, July 8, at Circle Park. The fun starts at 7 p.m. and not only includes great music but the availability of the famous "Historical Society" hamburgers, hot dogs and popcorn.

You can also become a member of the society for only $10 per person annually. Sue Scheffer will have membership cards available. Money from dues and donations enables the society to put on concerts in Circle Park, the Christmas concert and other events. It also goes toward routine items such as utilities and insurance. They meet at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Chaffee Museum. All are welcome to attend and find out what the society is all about. They have coffee and rolls for attendees and Scheffer guarantees you will have a good time! You can also mail your dues to Chaffee Historical Society, 109 S. Main St., Chaffee, MO 63740.

Alumni banquet moved up

Notices are going out via email and the USPS about the revised date of the CHS alumni banquet. Always the second Saturday in October, this year it will be Sept. 30, the last Saturday of September. The activities will start at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 after a short business meeting. Two Chefs will again cater. Contact Tom Davenport to arrange special class seating. Tickets are $15 per person and dues $5. Some of the proceeds go toward the three $1,500 scholarships. This year's recipients are Brennan Miller, Knutson and Ronnie Woods. Like Knutson, Miller also will attend Southeast, and Woods will attend the Diesel Technician School in Nashville, Tennessee. Congratulations to all three.

Extra! Extra!

Let's hear it for newspapers! Several readers remarked on Mark Hopkins' terrific column in the Southeast Missourian June 18: "New Respect for Newspapers." Mark attended the annual conference of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. The general consensus is that the internet is making a huge dent on the bottom line of newspapers -- especially small-town papers. Many opt to get their news online or from television, however, there are those of us who really enjoy walking out the front door, looking up to the sky and picking up our paper. It doesn't get much better than starting one's day with the local paper in hand and our morning coffee.

As always

Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much.

Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or call (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

And then ...

Then there was the person who reads the newspaper online and misses a lot and the person who reads the paper edition and doesn't miss a thing.