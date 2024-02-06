Put character first

My calendar has been flooded with graduation parties marking the closing of one chapter in someone's story and another beginning. These are exciting times to celebrate accomplishments and chase your dreams. It matters just as much how you chase your dreams as the vision itself.
There are two letters in the New Testament written from a man named Paul to his spiritual son, Timothy. In the first letter, he outlines some critical traits necessary for those who are going to both assume responsibility and influence others. There are three criteria for everyone who is chasing a dream.
First, character matters more than accomplishments. Often when we think about people doing extraordinary things, we might think of a coach leading an underdog team to the championship or a general leading an army against all odds, even an adventurer setting and achieving an impossible goal. The accomplishment is what makes headlines, but it is the person beneath the caption that matters most.
Paul delivers to Timothy a list of character traits, including self-control, hospitable, sober-minded, dignified, not greedy for dishonest gain. Characteristics that define you are of most importance. An absence of character will derail any great accomplishment. Deciding who you want to be before setting out on the next great adventure is absolutely critical.
Secondly, the ability to apply self-leadership is vital. To achieve great things, not only do you have to desire strong character, but you must build systems in your life to develop and execute that character. If you want to be known as an honest person, you need to act honestly. If you want others to depend upon you, then you need to carry out your commitments. If you want to be considered as a person of integrity, then you need to practice wholeness. Idealism works in movies and novels. The real world of turmoil and compromise can only be navigated by leading yourself before you influence others.
Third, people matter. Each of the character traits listed above and the others found in 1 Timothy can only be seen when applied to people. Self-control prevents you from being harsh with others. Carrying yourself with dignity not only expresses your estimation of yourself but that you value others. People are not doors to walk through but the reason you dream and chase your goals.
God has a plan for everyone. His plans are first concerned with who you are, then what you do.
