Becky Brown, Katelin Robinson and Christy Smith have several things in common.

All are college educated to a degree, but none obtained a degree.

But that has not prevented all three from owning their own businesses in Cape Girardeau.

Brown runs a bakery operation, Cakes Reanimated, from her home; Robinson owns a novelty tobacco store, Glassroots; and Smith has been nursing a tropical-plant store, The Plant Lady's Corner, for more than a decade.

While the three arrived as proprietors at different times and in varying fashion, they are among a growing trend toward women-owned businesses not only in Southeast Missouri, but around the nation.

Christy Smith inside The Plant Lady in downtown Cape Girardeau. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of women-owned businesses in the U.S. has increased by 74 percent from 1997 to 2015, with women-owned businesses now accounting for 31 percent of all privately held businesses.

In Cape Girardeau County, there was a growth rate of 70 percent from 1997 to 2012, when women-owned businesses grew from 1,238 to 2,112, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Survey of Business Owners. That was well above the overall 26.4 percent growth rate in businesses during that period in Cape Girardeau County.

"I do see a lot more women doing it, but I think it's just a matter of being more independent and being able to do your own thing for yourself and kind of wanting to take that chance and following through with something you want to do, instead of being at home or working for somebody else," Smith says.

As of 2012, 30.6 percent of privately held businesses in Cape Girardeau County were owned by women, which was an increase from 24.6 percent in 2007 and 23 percent in 1997.

Crystal Jones, the director of the Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University, says there has been an increased focus on entrepreneurship in general, but especially among women.

Katelin Robinson, owner of Glassroots in Cape Girardeau, poses for a photo. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

"With the times and the way they are changing, people are realizing small businesses are where it's at with job creation, so I think more and more people in general are looking to start their own business, and then that's translating to an increased opportunity in particular for women to start their own business," Jones says.

While women-owned businesses are on the rise, they tend to remain small.

In 2012, only 15.9 percent of the female-owned businesses in Cape Girardeau County had paid employees, compared to 34.9 percent of the male-owned businesses. That's also the case on the national level, where women-owned businesses account for 14 percent of the workers among privately held companies and 12 percent of revenues.

According to the American Express 2015 State Women-Owned Business report, women-owned firms received only 4 percent of all commercial loans and only 5 percent of government contracts.

Jones says the EDA University Center, established with a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to stimulate and support entrepreneurial growth in the region, assists area businesses -- including small, disadvantaged and women-owned firms -- in getting certified to compete for government contracts on the local, state and federal levels by connecting owners to the Missouri Procurement Technical Assistance Centers around the state.

Vegan soap by Bayou Soap Co. is available at Glassroots in Cape Girardeau. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

"While the PTAC office is in St. Louis, our small business development center here on campus can help connect those women-owned businesses to the PTAC process," Jones says.

The EDA University Center also assists entrepreneurial development through LaunchU, a six-week training course that guides participants in developing a feasibility plan to start a small business.

Since the program was introduced as Operation JumpStart in 2006, more than 8,000 people have enrolled among the 150 affiliates nationwide. The number of women participating grew from 50 percent that first year to 59 percent in 2011.

In 2016, 16 of the 26 participants (61.5 percent) that attended the sessions in Southeast Missouri, held in the spring and fall, were women.

Brown attended the spring classes in Sikeston, Missouri, where eight of the 10 participants were women.

Christy Smith is shown inside The Plant Lady's Corner in downtown Cape Girardeau. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

"It was exciting," Brown said. "I felt like it was, I don't know, invigorating as a woman to see other women that all were pursuing their ambitions. It was very supportive for everyone."