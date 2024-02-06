MINNEAPOLIS -- Picture this: Prince taking the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium in his hometown of Minneapolis for the 2018 Super Bowl to a dazzling display of purple lights, wowing the crowd at halftime with his frenzied guitar work, soulful singing and slick dance moves.

Perfect marketing, a die-hard fan's dream. But it won't happen.

Prince's death from an accidental painkiller overdose in 2016 leaves fans to only imagine how the megastar might have topped his electrifying performance in pouring rain at the Super Bowl 11 years ago in Miami.

"People joke, 'Can we just have a Prince hologram?"' said Mike Howard, spokesman for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. Justin Timberlake is the halftime performer for Sunday's game.

At a press conference Thursday, Timberlake said Prince was a big influence.

In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Fans remember Prince for his electrifying halftime performance at the Super Bowl. Chris O'Meara ~ Associated Press

"In my opinion, the greatest all-around musician in popular culture," Timberlake said. "The time I got to spend around him, with him, talking about music . those are memories that I'll take with me forever."

But the sights and sounds of Prince still surround the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. There's the mural of Prince with a white dove in the Uptown neighborhood, his gold star outside Minneapolis' First Avenue nightclub, or Paisley Park, his recording complex-turned-museum in Chanhassen, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Minneapolis.

"Prince is not here in being, but he's here in spirit," said music producer Jimmy Jam, who along with his producing partner Terry Lewis went heavy on Minnesota musical acts for Super Bowl Live , a free, 10-day fan festival on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. Jam said he hears Prince music "on every NFL telecast and highlight on all the networks."

Jam said Prince "is so associated with this state and with this city that his presence is definitely felt."