Pumpkin spice up your day

When pumpkin recipes start filling my Facebook feed, I can't help myself from saving many of them. When I thought about sharing some of these recipes with you and started looking at them, the vast majority of them were sweets and desserts. But then I started finding hearty, savory recipes with pumpkin as the main ingredient.
This column today is mostly comprised of pumpkin recipes that you might not have thought about making before, but I couldn't help myself and did add a few sweets near the end. I have so many of them, I may have to do an all pumpkin dessert column next week.
The only thing to remember when buying canned pumpkin, be sure not to accidentally pick up pumpkin pie mix, if you only need solid pack pumpkin or pumpkin puree. You could be very disappointed if your main dish recipes ended up with pumpkin pie mix in it. Just be sure to read the label carefully.
Be sure to finish reading all of the recipes online.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl; mix well. Pour into a lightly greased 2-quart casserole dish.
Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 45 minutes, or until set. Makes six to eight servings.
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
Meanwhile, in a skillet, brown sausage over medium heat; drain and set aside.
In a large saucepan, combine cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, butter and milk in a large saucepan. Cook over low heat until cream cheese is melted, stirring frequently. Stir in pumpkin and spices; cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Add cooked pasta and sausage; toss lightly. Serve topped with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired. Makes eight servings.
Arrange bread slices in the bottom of a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.
Whisk together eggs, egg substitute, half-and-half, milk, salt, vanilla and spice. Stir in brown sugar; pour mixture over bread slices. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.
Dot top with butter and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Serves eight.
Heat one tablespoon butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Saute onion for 5 minutes, or until softened and golden. In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper; set aside.
In a separate bowl, stir together pumpkin, honey, eggs, buttermilk and onion mixture. Add remaining butter to a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Set pan in oven; bake at 400 degrees until butter is melted. Swirl pan to coat with butter. Pour melted butter into pumpkin mixture; stir to combine.
Add pumpkin mixture to cornmeal mixture; stir just until moistened. Pour batter into pan; smooth top. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cut into squares; serve warm. Makes nine servings.
First, you will heat a Dutch oven or heavy pot to medium heat. Add butter and oil and let butter melt. Add mushrooms and sage and stir. Cook for 5 minutes, turning mushrooms halfway through to brown on both sides (uncovered). Add apple cider and cook 5 more minutes uncovered to reduce liquid (still on medium heat). Add rice, stir, and cook 1 minute. Add broth and cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir constantly closer to the end of the 10 minutes so rice doesn't stick to the bottom of pan.
Turn heat off and add pumpkin, cream, and parmesan. Stir to incorporate. Let sit 5 minutes before serving.
Note: We used canned pumpkin. If using homemade pureed pumpkin, be aware that it probably has more liquid than canned pumpkin.
Canned pumpkin is fairly dry. Therefore, if using home-pureed pumpkin instead of canned pumpkin, you may want to reduce other liquids, or you may just want to be aware that your risotto may be creamier or more wet than the original recipe.
Also be aware that the rice in a risotto recipe tends to be a bit undercooked, so this is normal if you experience this. Firm rice in a risotto is to be expected.
We used dry sage that was very finely crushed, but any dry sage is probably good to use.
If using fresh sage, make sure to finely chop the leaves before adding. Fresh sage quantity should be three times the dry amount called for in the recipe.
Layers of pumpkin, butternut squash, and potatoes are baked in a rich, cheesy sauce until meltingly tender. Serve as a side dish with roasted chicken or pork, or as a vegetarian main dish alongside a green salad.
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add flour, nutmeg, and cloves to pan. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add milk; bring to a boil, and cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. Add 3/4 cup of the cheese, 1/4 cup at a time, stirring with a whisk until melted after each addition. Whisk in 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees with an oven rack about 8-inches from heat.
Combine bread, parsley, and thyme in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl, and toss with melted butter. Set aside.
Place potato, squash, and pumpkin in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Pour milk mixture over squash mixture, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, pressing mixture into an even layer. Cover and bake in middle of preheated oven until squash is tender, about 1 hour. Remove baking dish.
Preheat broiler to high setting. Uncover dish, and sprinkle top of gratin with bread-herb mixture and remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Broil on rack 8-inches from heat until top is browned, 2 to 3 minutes.
This beautiful fall salad makes a tasty meal on its own or a nice addition to any menu. The tangy Dijon mustard-apple cider vinaigrette is a great match for the sweet roasted pumpkin and sharp baby kale leaves.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine pumpkin, red onion, thyme, rosemary, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and 1 tablespoon of the honey in a large bowl; toss to coat. Divide vegetables evenly between 2 rimmed baking sheets coated with cooking spray, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 3/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Bake in preheated oven until browned and tender, about 20 minutes (do not stir). Cool 10 minutes.
Whisk together Dijon, vinegar, remaining 4 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon honey, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Toss kale with 1 tablespoon of the dressing, and arrange on a serving platter with pumpkin mixture. Sprinkle with pomegranate arils, pecans, and goat cheese; drizzle with remaining dressing.
In a large skillet heat the oil over medium heat. Add in the onions and cook for 5 minutes, or until softened.
Add in the ground beef and cook for 10 minutes, or until meat is no longer pink. Add in the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Add in the chili powder, salt, pepper, pumpkin pie spice, cayenne, pumpkin, and tomato sauce. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and cook for 10 minutes to combine all the flavors. Serve warm.
Notes: Serve on hamburger bun. Store airtight in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
With this grilled cheese recipe there are no exact measurements. It's just a grilled cheese, so add as little or as much of an ingredient as you wish.
Pure pumpkin
Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine the pumpkin, shredded cheese, salt, chili powder, and paprika. Mix thoroughly.
Butter one side of each slice of bread with the butter. Lay 4 of them on a baking sheet, buttered side down. Distribute about half of the pumpkin mixture among the 4 slices.
Top each sandwich with a small handful of arugula. Distribute the rest of pumpkin mixture and spread over the arugula.
Top each sandwich with another piece of bread, buttered side up.
Bake for 6-8 minutes, then flip your sandwiches and bake for another 6 minutes, or until they're golden brown and crispy.
In a heavy saucepan over low heat, combine pumpkin, marshmallows and cinnamon; cook and stir until marshmallows are melted. Remove from heat; cover and chill thoroughly.
Pour whipping cream into a deep bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form; set aside.
Beat chilled pumpkin mixture until fluffy; fold in whipped cream. Divide and spread evenly into pie crusts; chill until firm. Makes 2 pies, 8 servings each.
In a small bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, salt and spices; set aside.
In a separate bowl, whisk together egg whites, pumpkin and buttermilk. Add to flour mixture; stir just to combine.
Heat a waffle iron until hot; spray with non-stick vegetable spray. Add batter to waffle iron by 1/2 cupfuls; bake according to manufacturer's instructions. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve waffles topped with maple syrup; sprinkle with pumpkin seeds, if desired. Makes 4 large waffles or 8 pancakes.
In a heavy large saucepan, combine sugar, butter, evaporated milk, pumpkin and spice. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook and stir until mixture reaches the soft-ball stage, or 230 to 235 degrees on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat; add butterscotch chips and stir until melted. Add marshmallow crÃ¨me and vanilla; mix well.
Pour into a buttered 13-x 9-inch baking pan. Cool; cut into squares. Makes 2-1/2 dozen pieces.
Make and refrigerate without the topping a day ahead. Whip and add the topping before serving.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together milk and gelatin in a 3-quart saucepan; let stand 1 minute. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until gelatin dissolves. Stir in pumpkin, next 4 ingredients, egg yolks, and 1/2 cup sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly thickened. (Do not boil.) Transfer to a bowl; chill 40 minutes or to room temperature, stirring halfway through.
Meanwhile, place coconut in a single layer on a baking sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally.
Stir together graham cracker crumbs, butter, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1 cup coconut. Press mixture into a 10-inch pie plate. Freeze 10 minutes or until ready to use.
Beat egg whites at high speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer, using whisk attachment, 8 minutes or until soft peaks form. Add 1/4 cup sugar, and beat 2 to 3 minutes or until stiff peaks form.
Gradually fold egg whites into pumpkin mixture. Pour into crust. Chill 2 hours or until set.
Beat cream and vanilla at medium speed 1 to 2 minutes or until soft peaks form. Add remaining 6 tablespoons sugar, and beat 1 to 2 minutes or until stiff peaks form. Top pie with cream mixture and remaining 1/4 cup coconut. Serve immediately.
This savory fall stew is filled with tender cubes of pumpkin, shredded chicken, and nutty wild rice in a creamy sauce. When choosing a pumpkin, look for a sugar or cheese pumpkin. Field pumpkins, which are larger in size, have watery, stringy flesh and are best used for decoration. Or substitute a butternut squash.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken, and cook until well browned, about 5 minutes. Turn chicken over, and cook 2 minutes.
Transfer chicken to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add celery, onion, and garlic to skillet. Cook, stirring often, until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Add flour to skillet, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add broth; bring to a boil, and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 1 minute.
Transfer mixture to slow cooker. Add pumpkin, rice, and salt. Cover and cook on low until rice, chicken, and vegetables are tender, about 3 hours.
Stir in half-and-half, parsley, tarragon, and thyme leaves.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
