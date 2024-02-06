Pumpkin spice up your day

When pumpkin recipes start filling my Facebook feed, I can't help myself from saving many of them. When I thought about sharing some of these recipes with you and started looking at them, the vast majority of them were sweets and desserts. But then I started finding hearty, savory recipes with pumpkin as the main ingredient.

This column today is mostly comprised of pumpkin recipes that you might not have thought about making before, but I couldn't help myself and did add a few sweets near the end. I have so many of them, I may have to do an all pumpkin dessert column next week.

The only thing to remember when buying canned pumpkin, be sure not to accidentally pick up pumpkin pie mix, if you only need solid pack pumpkin or pumpkin puree. You could be very disappointed if your main dish recipes ended up with pumpkin pie mix in it. Just be sure to read the label carefully.

Be sure to finish reading all of the recipes online.

Farmstead Pumpkin Casserole

15-ounce can pumpkin

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup sugar

4 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a bowl; mix well. Pour into a lightly greased 2-quart casserole dish.

Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 45 minutes, or until set. Makes six to eight servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/5DADFD13EE1325FA85258402004EFEAA

Pumpkin Sausage Penne

16-ounce package penne pasta, uncooked

16-ounce package maple-flavored ground pork sausage

8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup butter, sliced

1/2 cup milk

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Nutmeg to taste

Optional: additional grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, in a skillet, brown sausage over medium heat; drain and set aside.

In a large saucepan, combine cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, butter and milk in a large saucepan. Cook over low heat until cream cheese is melted, stirring frequently. Stir in pumpkin and spices; cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Add cooked pasta and sausage; toss lightly. Serve topped with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired. Makes eight servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/45194112F16D276285258402004EFE0D

Make-Ahead Pumpkin Pie French Toast

1 loaf French, Italian, challah or Hawaiian bread, cut into 1-inch slices

3 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup egg substitute

1 cup half-and-half

1-1/2 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1 to 2 tablespoons butter, sliced

Arrange bread slices in the bottom of a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.

Whisk together eggs, egg substitute, half-and-half, milk, salt, vanilla and spice. Stir in brown sugar; pour mixture over bread slices. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

Dot top with butter and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Serves eight.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A68BB5A58911C7BB85258402004EFBE7

Pumpkin Cornbread

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 onion, finely chopped

1 cup yellow cornmeal

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons honey

2 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup buttermilk

Heat one tablespoon butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Saute onion for 5 minutes, or until softened and golden. In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper; set aside.

In a separate bowl, stir together pumpkin, honey, eggs, buttermilk and onion mixture. Add remaining butter to a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Set pan in oven; bake at 400 degrees until butter is melted. Swirl pan to coat with butter. Pour melted butter into pumpkin mixture; stir to combine.

Add pumpkin mixture to cornmeal mixture; stir just until moistened. Pour batter into pan; smooth top. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cut into squares; serve warm. Makes nine servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/96C5A420B8306FE785258402004EFCD5

Pumpkin and Mushroom Risotto with Sage

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

4 large white or crimini mushrooms, sliced thick (3 ounces or about 1 heaping cup full after slicing)

1 tablespoon dry sage

1/2 cup apple cider (or juice)

1 cup pumpkin puree (from a can)

1-1/2 cup arborio rice (uncooked)

3 cups chicken broth or stock

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup cream

First, you will heat a Dutch oven or heavy pot to medium heat. Add butter and oil and let butter melt. Add mushrooms and sage and stir. Cook for 5 minutes, turning mushrooms halfway through to brown on both sides (uncovered). Add apple cider and cook 5 more minutes uncovered to reduce liquid (still on medium heat). Add rice, stir, and cook 1 minute. Add broth and cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir constantly closer to the end of the 10 minutes so rice doesn't stick to the bottom of pan.

Turn heat off and add pumpkin, cream, and parmesan. Stir to incorporate. Let sit 5 minutes before serving.

Note: We used canned pumpkin. If using homemade pureed pumpkin, be aware that it probably has more liquid than canned pumpkin.

Canned pumpkin is fairly dry. Therefore, if using home-pureed pumpkin instead of canned pumpkin, you may want to reduce other liquids, or you may just want to be aware that your risotto may be creamier or more wet than the original recipe.

Also be aware that the rice in a risotto recipe tends to be a bit undercooked, so this is normal if you experience this. Firm rice in a risotto is to be expected.

We used dry sage that was very finely crushed, but any dry sage is probably good to use.

If using fresh sage, make sure to finely chop the leaves before adding. Fresh sage quantity should be three times the dry amount called for in the recipe.

Source: www.savorywithsoul.com/pumpkin-and-mushroom-risotto/?fbclid=IwAR1Ix1rBD9kaoAyB3b0_rFIFNEhzqeii-hUvyB6ARqcC9UDCVDYOauz2qkI

Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin Recipe

Layers of pumpkin, butternut squash, and potatoes are baked in a rich, cheesy sauce until meltingly tender. Serve as a side dish with roasted chicken or pork, or as a vegetarian main dish alongside a green salad.

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 1/2 cups whole milk

5 ounces GruyÃ¨re cheese, shredded (about 1 1/4 cups), divided

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 ounces French bread, torn into small pieces

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons salted butter, melted

4 cups (about 20 ounces) russet potato, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 cups (about 14 ounces) butternut squash, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 cups (about 14 ounces) sugar pumpkin, cut into 1-inch cubes

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add flour, nutmeg, and cloves to pan. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add milk; bring to a boil, and cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. Add 3/4 cup of the cheese, 1/4 cup at a time, stirring with a whisk until melted after each addition. Whisk in 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees with an oven rack about 8-inches from heat.

Combine bread, parsley, and thyme in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl, and toss with melted butter. Set aside.

Place potato, squash, and pumpkin in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Pour milk mixture over squash mixture, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, pressing mixture into an even layer. Cover and bake in middle of preheated oven until squash is tender, about 1 hour. Remove baking dish.

Preheat broiler to high setting. Uncover dish, and sprinkle top of gratin with bread-herb mixture and remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Broil on rack 8-inches from heat until top is browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/pumpkin-winter-squash-gratin-recipe

Roasted Pumpkin-and-Baby Kale Salad Recipe

This beautiful fall salad makes a tasty meal on its own or a nice addition to any menu. The tangy Dijon mustard-apple cider vinaigrette is a great match for the sweet roasted pumpkin and sharp baby kale leaves.

1 (3-pound) sugar pumpkin, cut into 12 (1-inch) wedges

1 small red onion, cut into 8 wedges

4 thyme sprigs

2 rosemary sprigs

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons honey, divided

1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

4 ounces baby kale greens (about 4 cups)

1/3 cup pomegranate arils

1/3 cup coarsely chopped, toasted pecans

3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 3/4 cup)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine pumpkin, red onion, thyme, rosemary, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and 1 tablespoon of the honey in a large bowl; toss to coat. Divide vegetables evenly between 2 rimmed baking sheets coated with cooking spray, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 3/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Bake in preheated oven until browned and tender, about 20 minutes (do not stir). Cool 10 minutes.

Whisk together Dijon, vinegar, remaining 4 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon honey, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Toss kale with 1 tablespoon of the dressing, and arrange on a serving platter with pumpkin mixture. Sprinkle with pomegranate arils, pecans, and goat cheese; drizzle with remaining dressing.

Source: https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/roasted-pumpkin-baby-kale-salad