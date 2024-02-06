Pumpkin spice is all the rage

"Too much of a good thing is wonderful." So said American entertainer and sex symbol, the late Mae West. Were she around today as the annual pumpkin spice craze gets into full swing, she might reconsider.

Take, for example, the turns the craze, which started innocently enough as a flavored coffee drink, has taken. Now on the market are such delights as pumpkin spice bagels, pumpkin spice Oreos, pumpkin spice Twinkies, pumpkin spice yogurt, pumpkin spice ale, pumpkin spice Cheerios, pumpkin spice almonds, pumpkin spice M&Ms and pumpkin spice vodka.

As if these aren't enough, pumpkin spice has found its way into products where it has absolutely no business being, such as peanut butter and coconut milk and Kahlua and margarine and Kraft macaroni and cheese, and even, believe it or not, Spam.

What used to be an ingredient confined mostly to pumpkin pies has come a long way. Some would say it's actually gone too far. Indeed, pumpkin spice is, in the minds of many, a perfect example of "jumping the shark," i.e. something done purely for the sake of novelty.

Now as one who once tried to get in touch with Warren Buffet to complain that the local Dairy Queen was out of pumpkin spice Blizzards, I don't necessarily agree, but the proliferation of pumpkin spice does prompt me to wonder how we got to this point.

Pot de PSL is a dessert version of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, the beverage which launched the pumpkin spice craze. Submitted by Tom Harte

It all started at Starbucks back in 2003, though, to be sure, a recipe combining spices compatible with pumpkin goes back at least as far as 1796 in what is regarded as the first American cookbook, authored by Amelia Simmons. In 1934 McCormick introduced a pumpkin pie spice, later abbreviated to just pumpkin spice, a convenient ready-made combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Others soon followed suit. (My favorite is Trader Joe's version because it contains cardamom.) These spice blends, however, were meant strictly for pumpkin pie. It would take Peter Dukes, an executive at Starbucks, to turn them into a fad.