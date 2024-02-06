Pumpkin: It's not just dessert

Make and refrigerate the crumb topping: Mix the brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon together. Add the cold butter and using a pastry cutter or fork, cut butter into the brown sugar mixture until pea-size crumbles form. You can also use your hands to mix it together. Stir in the pecans. Cover and refrigerate (separately, do not add to soaking casserole) until ready to use. Can be refrigerated for just 15 minutes or up to 1 day. The colder it is, the less likely it will sink down and get lost in the casserole.

Remove casserole the refrigerator and preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sprinkle crumb topping evenly over casserole and bake uncovered for 20 minutes, and then cover with aluminum foil and bake for an additional 25-35 minutes or until center appears set and is no longer runny. The total time this casserole takes is 45-55 minutes.

Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes before serving. Casserole deflates slightly as it cools. Feel free to drizzle maple syrup on top of entire casserole or on individual servings.

Cover leftovers tightly and store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

Notes: For freezing, prepare the recipe up to soaking the casserole, wrap tight and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, make the crumb topping, sprinkle on top, and then bake the casserole as instructed. You can also freeze the leftover baked and cooled casserole for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator, then reheat to your liking in the microwave or cover and bake in a 300 degrees until warm throughout, at least 20 minutes.

Bread: Crusty, somewhat stale bread is best for French toast casseroles. If you're in a rush and don't have time to let the bread sit out, spread the cubes in a single layer on baking sheet and bake in a 300 degree oven for 10 minutes.

Milk: Whole milk is best because it produces a rich casserole that isn't too heavy. You can use lower fat or nondairy milks in a pinch. Half-and-half could work, but casserole will be quite heavy.

Cream Cheese Version: Beat 8 ounces cream cheese that's softened to room temperature, 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract together until smooth. Layer half of the bread into greased casserole dish. Drop spoonfuls of cream cheese mixture all over the bread. Top with remaining bread. Continue with pumpkin custard and allow to soak before baking as directed.

Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/pumpkin-french-toast-casserole/

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Pancakes

These pumpkin chocolate chip pancakes are the epitome of a cozy fall breakfast! Moist and fluffy, they're wonderful with a pat of butter and a cascade of maple syrup. Make sure you read the notes in the post before beginning.

2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 heaping teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 1/4 cups pumpkin puree (canned or fresh)

1/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

1 large egg

3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups whole milk

In a large bowl, toss the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and chocolate chips together until combined. Set aside.

I like to mix the wet ingredients in a blender. This guarantees a smoother batter and breaks down the pumpkin. This is especially necessary if you are using fresh pumpkin puree. Add the pumpkin, brown sugar, egg, oil, and whole milk to a blender and blend on high for 45 seconds until combined. Alternatively, you may whisk by hand or use a hand mixer.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk by hand gently to combine the ingredients. The batter is extremely thick. Do not thin it out. Whisk until just combined, no more. A few lumps may remain. Taste the batter. If you want to add more spices, go ahead. You can add more cinnamon if desired.

Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat. Coat generously with butter. Once hot, drop about 1/4 cup of batter on the griddle. Cook until the edges look dry and bubbles begin to form on the sides, about 1 minute. Flip and cook on the other side until cooked through, about 2 more minutes. Coat griddle/skillet again with butter for each pancake or batch of pancakes.

Keep pancakes warm in a preheated 200 degree oven until all pancakes are cooked. Serve immediately with your favorite pancake toppings. Pancakes taste best right after they are made. Pancakes freeze well, up to 2 months.

Notes: Pumpkin Pie Spice: Instead of pumpkin pie spice, you may use 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice.

Milk: Whole milk is key for the richest tasting pancakes.

Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/pumpkin-chocolate-chip-pancakes/#tasty-recipes-69788-jump-target

Pumpkin Pasta Bake

You don't have to bake this pasta in a pumpkin, but it's highly recommended that you do. Because nothing is more festive than pumpkin pasta baked inside of an actual pumpkin.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup shallots, diced

2 tablespoons fresh sage, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

15 ounces ricotta cheese

15 ounces pumpkin puree

1 cup milk

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

1 pound fusilli pasta

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Cook the pasta according to package instructions. In the meantime, prepare the sauce.

Place saucepan on medium heat. Coat with olive oil, then pour in shallots and cook until they begin to soften (3-5 minutes). Add sage and thyme, stir, and cook until fragrant. Bring heat down to low and add the pumpkin and ricotta. Stir until well-combined.

Add milk, stir, add parmesan, stir. Add brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper, stir well-blended.

Combine the sauce with cooked pasta and stir until evenly distributed.

S coop the pasta into a baking dish or a pumpkin, like we did! Top off with mozzarella cheese. Bake covered for 15-20 minutes (until cheese has melted). Then broil for a quick 2-3 minutes if you want the cheese on top to brown and get toasty. Keep on eye on it while it's broiling to make sure you don't overdo it.

Serve immediately, before it gets cold.

Source: tasty.co/recipe/pumpkin-pasta-bake

Pumpkin Risotto with Bacon

If you're going to the trouble of making risotto, because to be quite honest, it's pretty involved, it might as well be kicked up with pumpkin and bacon.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 cup diced yellow onion, about 1 1/2 medium-sized onions

6 strips of bacon, chopped

1 cup uncooked Arborio rice

Salt and black pepper to taste

4 1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

In a deep nonstick skillet, add the oil. Heat over medium-high heat and add the onions and bacon. Cook for about 15 minutes or until the onions are tender and the bacon is just starting to crisp. Do not overcook the bacon to where it's completely crispy.

Add the rice and a generous amount of salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes. Stir in the broth, and cook for an additional 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Reduce the heat to low and cover. Cook the rice for about 25 minutes or until tender. Stir in the pumpkin puree during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

Stir in the cheese, reserving a couple of tablespoons for garnish. Crank up the heat to medium-high and continue cooking, uncovered, or until most of the liquid is absorbed, but the mixture is still creamy. Serve the pumpkin risotto immediately, garnished with fresh parsley and additional Parmesan cheese.

Source: www.cookingandbeer.com/2015/09/pumpkin-risotto-with-bacon/#recipeanchor

Pork, Pumpkin and Cornbread Casserole

This recipe is kind of like stuffing, only made with canned pumpkin, ground pork, and crunchy chunks of cornbread.

For the filling:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound ground pork or beef

1 medium yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

7 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

For the egg layer:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 small poblano peppers, or 1 jalapeÃ±o pepper (stems, ribs, and seeds discarded), minced

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped, divided

Leaves of 2 sprigs fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 large eggs

For the topping:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

4 corn muffins or cornbread, cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch cubes (about 4 cups)

2/3 cup shelled, salted, roasted pumpkin seeds

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 425 degrees.

Make the filling: Heat the oil in a 10- to 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the ground meat and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, until the meat is cooked through and browned, about 2 minutes. Transfer the meat to a medium bowl; set aside.

Add the onions to the same pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent and browned on the edges, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper and stir to combine. Add the pumpkin and mix well. Transfer the pumpkin and onion mixture to the bowl with the meat and stir to combine.

Make the egg layer: Return the skillet to medium heat. Add the oil and, with the wooden spoon or spatula, scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the poblanos or jalapeÃ±o, cilantro, oregano or epazote, salt, and pepper and mix to combine.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and pour them into the pan. Do not stir and allow to cook until the bottom sets, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes.

Scoop the meat mixture on top of the egg. Gently smooth it out into an even layer. Remove the pan from the heat.

Make the topping: Combine the butter, chili powder, and salt in a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 10-second blasts until the butter is melted; stir to combine and set aside.

Scatter the cornbread or corn muffin pieces evenly over the meat, sprinkle with the pumpkin seeds, and drizzle with the melted chili butter. Bake until the casserole is hot, the eggs are set, and the corn muffin topping is crisp and browned, 15 to 17 minutes.

Note: Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Source: www.thekitchn.com/recipe-pork-pumpkin-and-cornbread-casserole-237257?crlt.pid=camp.1CzOvKmAGAhg&utm_campaign=managed&utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.