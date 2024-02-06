Pumpkin: It's not just dessert

When most people think of pumpkin, they think of lattes, cakes, cookies, breads and pies — but pumpkin is so much more than cinnamon-spiced desserts. Today I have compiled an assortment of savory entree recipes that all use pumpkin as an ingredient. In addition, I threw in a delicious pumpkin pancake and French toast casserole recipe. These aren't savory but are wonderful entree recipes that highlight pumpkin as the main ingredient.
Usher in October with any or all of these recipes. Enjoy!
Want a super nutritious, flavorful recipe that can feed a crowd, won't break the bank, or doesn't take much time? Your family will enjoy this healthy vegetarian chili.
*Omit if making this dairy-free
In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Once the oil is shimmery, add in the onions and carrots and saute until tender, four to five minutes. Season lightly with salt and pepper as they cook. Add in the garlic, tomato paste, and red pepper flakes and saute another 30 to 60 seconds.
Stir in the broth, tomatoes, pumpkin puree, black beans, pinto beans, chickpeas, chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper. (Freezing instructions begin here.)
Bring to a boil, stirring almost constantly, and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring regularly to avoid scorching the bottom.
Taste and adjust salt and pepper amounts. Serve topped with your favorite chili toppings.
Freeze For Later: Follow Steps 1 and 2. Freeze the uncooked chili in large freezer bag(s) or container(s). Alternatively, you can fully cook and cool the soup and then freeze.
Prepare From Frozen: Thaw completely. Follow Steps 3 and 4. If the soup was fully cooked, then all you need to do is thaw it and warm it up on the stovetop or in the microwave.
Source: www.thrivinghomeblog.com/20-minute-freezable-pumpkin-chili/?fbclid=IwAR2m4dvWfh18frUMuswITrBHUQ6G5zS_AGqynadaz1HpjHAxLuAWHpq-fXY
A sloppy Joe recipe with fall vibes. Perfect for family dinner or game day meal with friends.
In a large skillet heat the oil over medium heat. Add in the onions and cook for five minutes, or until softened.
Add in the ground beef and cook for 10 minutes, or until meat is no longer pink. Add in the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Add in the chili powder, salt, pepper, pumpkin pie spice, cayenne, pumpkin, and tomato sauce. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and cook for 10 minutes to combine all the flavors. Serve warm.
Note: Serve on hamburger bun. Store airtight in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Source: www.cookiesandcups.com/pumpkin-sloppy-joe-recipe/
Pumpkin Sausage Pasta is the perfect pasta dinner recipe for fall! Sweet Italian sausage and noodles are mixed in with a cheesy, creamy pumpkin sauce that is the definition of comforting.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the onions and cook for five minutes, until starting to soften. Add in the Italian sausage and cook until no pink remains. Add in the garlic and cook for one minute.
Season the meat mixture with the sage, salt, pepper, red pepper, and nutmeg. Add in the chicken stock, wine, pumpkin, and cream and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat and cook for 10 minutes on medium-low heat, stirring frequently.
While the sauce is simmering, cook the pasta according to the package directions and drain.
Stir the spinach into the sauce and cook for two minutes, until wilted. Add in 1/2 cup grated Parmesan and stir to combine.
Add the drained pasta to the sauce and stir to coat. Serve warm with more cheese if desired.
Notes: Sausage Substitutions: You can use Italian sausage, other kinds of ground sausage, ground turkey, etc. Pick your favorite! If you want to make this a vegetarian meal and omit the sausage entirely, that works too.
Add in more vegetables: I generally just leave it at spinach, but you could throw in chopped zucchini, peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, etc.
Can I make this ahead? Definitely. I find that this meal turns out best when you refrigerate the sauce/meat mixture and the pasta separately, and then combine them when you're ready to eat the dinner.
Storage: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for four to five days.
Source: www.cookiesandcups.com/creamy-pumpkin-sausage-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR34qIKyZum8zC9SqLKxEk2s-LNILsotAxaL-O4VAhCUFgM_nmUmO5B4oHY#tasty-recipes-71955
Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain spaghetti.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir four to six minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in pumpkin, broth, cream, cheese, parsley, rosemary, nutmeg, salt and pepper; heat through.
Add spaghetti and chicken; heat through. Sprinkle with additional parsley and rosemary.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/creamy-pumpkin-spaghetti-with-chicken/
This beef pumpkin stew recipe is hearty and delicious! Made with pumpkin puree and beef stew meat, it is savory and guaranteed to warm you up.
Cut the beef into 1-inch chunks. Dredge the beef in the flour until all of the beef sides are covered.
In a large soup pot, melt the butter over medium high-heat. In small quantities, brown the beef on all sides, removing the browned beef and setting it aside in a large bowl as you go. When the beef is browned, add the onion and the garlic to the pot. Saute the onion and garlic for one minute, scraping the bottom of the pot as you stir.
Return the browned beef to the pot and add the beef stock, pumpkin puree, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Stir well and bring to a boil. Once the liquid is boiling, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 3 hours, stirring occasionally.
Add the potatoes, carrots and thyme sprigs to the pot and increase heat to medium. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Salt to taste and serve.
Source: www.honeyandbirch.com/pumpkin-beef-stew-recipe/
Start this overnight pumpkin French toast casserole ahead of time so you can wake up and bake a deliciously spiced fall breakfast or brunch. In the notes below, try the cream cheese version for added richness and variety. Omit nuts if desired.
Crumb topping:
Slice and cut the bread into 1-inch cubes. Let the cubed bread sit out uncovered for a few hours or up to 1 day. (If you don't have enough time, see bread note below)
Grease a 9Ã—13-inch (or any 3.5-4 quart) baking dish or spray with nonstick spray. Spread cubes of bread in the dish.
Whisk pumpkin, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, eggs, milk, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl. Pour evenly over bread.
Cover the pan tightly and place in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours and up to 1 day. This gives the bread a chance to soak up the pumpkin custard and is a key step in this recipe.
Make and refrigerate the crumb topping: Mix the brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon together. Add the cold butter and using a pastry cutter or fork, cut butter into the brown sugar mixture until pea-size crumbles form. You can also use your hands to mix it together. Stir in the pecans. Cover and refrigerate (separately, do not add to soaking casserole) until ready to use. Can be refrigerated for just 15 minutes or up to 1 day. The colder it is, the less likely it will sink down and get lost in the casserole.
Remove casserole the refrigerator and preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Sprinkle crumb topping evenly over casserole and bake uncovered for 20 minutes, and then cover with aluminum foil and bake for an additional 25-35 minutes or until center appears set and is no longer runny. The total time this casserole takes is 45-55 minutes.
Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes before serving. Casserole deflates slightly as it cools. Feel free to drizzle maple syrup on top of entire casserole or on individual servings.
Cover leftovers tightly and store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.
Notes: For freezing, prepare the recipe up to soaking the casserole, wrap tight and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, make the crumb topping, sprinkle on top, and then bake the casserole as instructed. You can also freeze the leftover baked and cooled casserole for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator, then reheat to your liking in the microwave or cover and bake in a 300 degrees until warm throughout, at least 20 minutes.
Bread: Crusty, somewhat stale bread is best for French toast casseroles. If you're in a rush and don't have time to let the bread sit out, spread the cubes in a single layer on baking sheet and bake in a 300 degree oven for 10 minutes.
Milk: Whole milk is best because it produces a rich casserole that isn't too heavy. You can use lower fat or nondairy milks in a pinch. Half-and-half could work, but casserole will be quite heavy.
Cream Cheese Version: Beat 8 ounces cream cheese that's softened to room temperature, 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract together until smooth. Layer half of the bread into greased casserole dish. Drop spoonfuls of cream cheese mixture all over the bread. Top with remaining bread. Continue with pumpkin custard and allow to soak before baking as directed.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/pumpkin-french-toast-casserole/
These pumpkin chocolate chip pancakes are the epitome of a cozy fall breakfast! Moist and fluffy, they're wonderful with a pat of butter and a cascade of maple syrup. Make sure you read the notes in the post before beginning.
In a large bowl, toss the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and chocolate chips together until combined. Set aside.
I like to mix the wet ingredients in a blender. This guarantees a smoother batter and breaks down the pumpkin. This is especially necessary if you are using fresh pumpkin puree. Add the pumpkin, brown sugar, egg, oil, and whole milk to a blender and blend on high for 45 seconds until combined. Alternatively, you may whisk by hand or use a hand mixer.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk by hand gently to combine the ingredients. The batter is extremely thick. Do not thin it out. Whisk until just combined, no more. A few lumps may remain. Taste the batter. If you want to add more spices, go ahead. You can add more cinnamon if desired.
Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat. Coat generously with butter. Once hot, drop about 1/4 cup of batter on the griddle. Cook until the edges look dry and bubbles begin to form on the sides, about 1 minute. Flip and cook on the other side until cooked through, about 2 more minutes. Coat griddle/skillet again with butter for each pancake or batch of pancakes.
Keep pancakes warm in a preheated 200 degree oven until all pancakes are cooked. Serve immediately with your favorite pancake toppings. Pancakes taste best right after they are made. Pancakes freeze well, up to 2 months.
Notes: Pumpkin Pie Spice: Instead of pumpkin pie spice, you may use 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice.
Milk: Whole milk is key for the richest tasting pancakes.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/pumpkin-chocolate-chip-pancakes/#tasty-recipes-69788-jump-target
You don't have to bake this pasta in a pumpkin, but it's highly recommended that you do. Because nothing is more festive than pumpkin pasta baked inside of an actual pumpkin.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Cook the pasta according to package instructions. In the meantime, prepare the sauce.
Place saucepan on medium heat. Coat with olive oil, then pour in shallots and cook until they begin to soften (3-5 minutes). Add sage and thyme, stir, and cook until fragrant. Bring heat down to low and add the pumpkin and ricotta. Stir until well-combined.
Add milk, stir, add parmesan, stir. Add brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper, stir well-blended.
Combine the sauce with cooked pasta and stir until evenly distributed.
S coop the pasta into a baking dish or a pumpkin, like we did! Top off with mozzarella cheese. Bake covered for 15-20 minutes (until cheese has melted). Then broil for a quick 2-3 minutes if you want the cheese on top to brown and get toasty. Keep on eye on it while it's broiling to make sure you don't overdo it.
Serve immediately, before it gets cold.
Source: tasty.co/recipe/pumpkin-pasta-bake
If you're going to the trouble of making risotto, because to be quite honest, it's pretty involved, it might as well be kicked up with pumpkin and bacon.
In a deep nonstick skillet, add the oil. Heat over medium-high heat and add the onions and bacon. Cook for about 15 minutes or until the onions are tender and the bacon is just starting to crisp. Do not overcook the bacon to where it's completely crispy.
Add the rice and a generous amount of salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes. Stir in the broth, and cook for an additional 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Reduce the heat to low and cover. Cook the rice for about 25 minutes or until tender. Stir in the pumpkin puree during the last 5 minutes of cooking.
Stir in the cheese, reserving a couple of tablespoons for garnish. Crank up the heat to medium-high and continue cooking, uncovered, or until most of the liquid is absorbed, but the mixture is still creamy. Serve the pumpkin risotto immediately, garnished with fresh parsley and additional Parmesan cheese.
Source: www.cookingandbeer.com/2015/09/pumpkin-risotto-with-bacon/#recipeanchor
This recipe is kind of like stuffing, only made with canned pumpkin, ground pork, and crunchy chunks of cornbread.
For the filling:
For the egg layer:
For the topping:
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 425 degrees.
Make the filling: Heat the oil in a 10- to 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the ground meat and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, until the meat is cooked through and browned, about 2 minutes. Transfer the meat to a medium bowl; set aside.
Add the onions to the same pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent and browned on the edges, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper and stir to combine. Add the pumpkin and mix well. Transfer the pumpkin and onion mixture to the bowl with the meat and stir to combine.
Make the egg layer: Return the skillet to medium heat. Add the oil and, with the wooden spoon or spatula, scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the poblanos or jalapeÃ±o, cilantro, oregano or epazote, salt, and pepper and mix to combine.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and pour them into the pan. Do not stir and allow to cook until the bottom sets, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes.
Scoop the meat mixture on top of the egg. Gently smooth it out into an even layer. Remove the pan from the heat.
Make the topping: Combine the butter, chili powder, and salt in a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 10-second blasts until the butter is melted; stir to combine and set aside.
Scatter the cornbread or corn muffin pieces evenly over the meat, sprinkle with the pumpkin seeds, and drizzle with the melted chili butter. Bake until the casserole is hot, the eggs are set, and the corn muffin topping is crisp and browned, 15 to 17 minutes.
Note: Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Source: www.thekitchn.com/recipe-pork-pumpkin-and-cornbread-casserole-237257?crlt.pid=camp.1CzOvKmAGAhg&utm_campaign=managed&utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.