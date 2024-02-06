Pumpkin desserts galore

Last week I shared recipes using pumpkin in main dishes. I had several people ask me where the fall and pumpkin desserts were in that column. So today, I have pulled together several pumpkin dessert recipes for you to try through fall and winter.

If you are able to go online and view this column, you will find many more recipes.

Have fun trying these recipes for your friends and family. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Cake With Caramel Cider Sauce

A soft pumpkin cake with a heavenly caramel cider sauce drizzled over the top. This cake is soft, flavorful and melts in your mouth.

Cake:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour, sifted

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

Dash of nutmeg

3/4 cup oil

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin

2 eggs

Caramel Cider Sauce:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2/3 cup apple cider

2 tablespoon heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

Salt to taste

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add oil, pumpkin and eggs. Whisk or use and electric mixer until blended.

Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool cake completely and top with the cider sauce before serving.

In a saucepan, whisk brown sugar and cornstarch. Add cider and stir in the cream, butter and salt.

Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until large bubbles form around the edge of the saucepan, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low and allow to thicken, about two minutes.

Pour the caramel cider sauce over the top of the cake or you can add to each slice with vanilla ice cream and drizzle sauce the ice cream.

Source: www.mommyskitchen.net/2010/11/pumpkin-cake-wcaramel-cider-sauce.html

Pumpkin Snickerdoodles

For the cookie dough:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

For the cookie dough: In a medium bowl, whisk together the butter, brown sugar, pumpkin puree and vanilla until well combined.

In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the flour, pumpkin pie spice, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt and baking powder.

Add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture and stir until all the dry ingredients are well mixed. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until the dough is firm, at least four hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

or the spiced sugar: Stir together the granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl.

Scoop the dough into balls, about 2 tablespoons each. Roll each ball in the spiced sugar until well coated and arrange at least 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.

Bake until the cookies are puffed, set around the edges and begin to crack on top, 11 to 13 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for five minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a36973232/pumpkin-snickerdoodles-recipe/

Pumpkin Pie Dip

Pumpkin Pie Dip is perfect for dipping apples and graham crackers and is made in just a few minutes with only five simple ingredients. This easy pumpkin dip is made with an entire can of pumpkin for tons of pumpkin flavor.

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin

1 (5 ounce) box vanilla instant pudding mix

16 ounces whipped topping, thawed

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

Mix the vanilla pudding mix, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon until well blended and then fold in the whipped topping and mix until creamy and smooth. Chill for two to three hours before serving.

Serve with graham crackers taste or apple slices. Be creative, just about anything would taste good dipped in this delicious dip!

Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/pumpkin-pie-dip/

Pumpkin Streusel Bread with Cream Cheese Swirl

This quick bread is delicious as-is, but I always add pecans to the bread and the streusel topping and cut back a bit on the spices. You can do as you wish to make it your own.

Streusel Topping:

1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Dash of salt

Bread:

1 3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 stick unsalted butter

1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

Cheese Swirl:

8 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

To make the streusel topping, combine the sugar, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Stir in the melted butter and then the flour. Mix well and set aside.

To make the cream cheese layer, blend the ingredients with a hand mixer, stand mixer or food processor until thoroughly combined and free of lumps. Set aside.

Make the bread dough by combining together the butter, sugar, egg, milk, vanilla and pumpkin and mix until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, spice and salt. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and stir just until combined.

Pour half the bread batter into a greased loaf pan, add the cream cheese mixture and swirl into the bread batter with a knife. Top with the remaining bread batter and sprinkle on the streusel topping. Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for approximately 1 hour or until a cake tester comes out clean. Makes approximately 8 servings.

Source: www.hungrycouplenyc.com/2012/10/pumpkin-steusel-bread-with-cream-cheese.html

Mini Pumpkin Pie Crescent Rolls

Mini Pumpkin Pie Crescent Rolls is a quick and easy fall recipe and a delicious treat for Thanksgiving or Halloween or served alongside a hearty bowl of beef stew or homemade chicken noodle soup.

2 tubes refrigerated crescent roll dough or Crescent Dough Sheet

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice to taste

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, granulated sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla. Mix in egg yolks.

Unroll the crescent dough on the baking sheet, separating the triangles. Cut each crescent roll triangle in half lengthwise into two pieces. (Or cut into triangles using a pizza cutter, or a sharp knife if using crescent roll sheet, triangles should be about 2 - 2 1/2 inches wide and about 9-10 inches high).

Spread about 1 tablespoon of the pumpkin mixture on each triangle.

Starting with the largest end of the dough, gently roll each triangle into a crescent and arrange onto the baking sheet leaving 2 1/2- inches in between each one.

Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.

Source: www.sugarapron.com/2021/09/14/mini-pumpkin-pie-crescent-rolls/

Pecan Pumpkin Cobbler

This cobbler is a family favorite dessert recipe. It's very easy to make, even for a beginner cook. You can easily adjust the amount of spices as you wish and feel free to add more pecans.

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, sifted then measured

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup milk or evaporated milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil or melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

For the topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar n 1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 1/2 cups hot water, not boiling but at least 130 degrees

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8- x 8-inch baking pan or 9- x 9-inch baking pan that's 2- to 3-inches deep with nonstick spray. Then, place your baking pan on a large cookie sheet or sheet pan to catch any overflows.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and spices in a medium-size bowl.

In a smaller bowl, stir together the pumpkin puree, milk, oil (or melted butter), and vanilla.

Pour the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture and gently stir until no lumps remain. The batter will be thick.

Pour into your prepared baking dish.

Next, stir the sugar, brown sugar, and pecans together and evenly spread this mixture over the pumpkin batter.

Carefully pour the hot water over the entire contents and do not stir!

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes in an 8- x 8-inch pan or 40 to 45 minutes for a 9 x 9-inch pan. These times are for using a glass baking dish. If you use a dark, metal pan your baking time will be shorter. Test the center of the cobbler with a wooden pick. It should contain dry crumbs or no crumbs when it done. (Also, the surface will go from 'kinda' shiny to matte when it's cooked. The cobbler will be slightly jiggly while hot but will set as it cools.)

Serve warm or at room temperature. It's great with vanilla ice cream and/or whipped cream.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 4 days.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/pecan-pumpkin-cobbler-recipe/

Pumpkin French Toast Casserole aka Pumpkin Bread Pudding

This is a wonderful bread pudding or French toast casserole can be dessert or breakfast. It's not overly sweet and it's easy to make. It makes a good alternative to pumpkin pie for dessert.

French Toast:

16 ounces bread cut into cubes

2 cups heavy cream

15 -ounces pumpkin puree

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs at room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

Streusel topping:

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter melted, salted or unsalted your preference

2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Place bread cubes in the dish.

In a large bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, pumpkin, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice. Slowly pour the batter over the bread pieces in the baking dish. Be sure to cover all the bread pieces. Gently press the bread down into the egg mixture slightly but do not stir.

Mix brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, and salt together. Add butter and mix to combine. Add flour and mix, you'll probably have to mix this with your hands to get it fully combined. Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the casserole.

Place your baking dish on a cookie sheet or sheet pan to catch drips. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers. It will be good 3 days in the refrigerator.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/pumpkin-french-toast-casserole/

Pumpkin Texas Sheet Cake

Soft, tender and moist Pumpkin Texas Sheet Cake is topped with a decadent Browned Butter Frosting. This from-scratch cake takes just minutes to stir together and is the perfect cake for feeding a crowd.

For the cake:

1 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar packed

1 cup oil vegetable, canola, or coconut

4 large eggs at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

15 ounce pumpkin puree

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

For the frosting: