Pumpkin desserts galore

Last week I shared recipes using pumpkin in main dishes. I had several people ask me where the fall and pumpkin desserts were in that column. So today, I have pulled together several pumpkin dessert recipes for you to try through fall and winter.
If you are able to go online and view this column, you will find many more recipes.
Have fun trying these recipes for your friends and family. Enjoy!
A soft pumpkin cake with a heavenly caramel cider sauce drizzled over the top. This cake is soft, flavorful and melts in your mouth.
Cake:
Caramel Cider Sauce:
Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add oil, pumpkin and eggs. Whisk or use and electric mixer until blended.
Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool cake completely and top with the cider sauce before serving.
In a saucepan, whisk brown sugar and cornstarch. Add cider and stir in the cream, butter and salt.
Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until large bubbles form around the edge of the saucepan, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low and allow to thicken, about two minutes.
Pour the caramel cider sauce over the top of the cake or you can add to each slice with vanilla ice cream and drizzle sauce the ice cream.
Source: www.mommyskitchen.net/2010/11/pumpkin-cake-wcaramel-cider-sauce.html?fbclid=IwAR3JHXwmQl40f7IDgTlZC4wikVb-CWaqnr0AUHQ9wuRmOcVxlX7-f0rohQU
For the cookie dough:
For the cookie dough: In a medium bowl, whisk together the butter, brown sugar, pumpkin puree and vanilla until well combined.
In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the flour, pumpkin pie spice, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt and baking powder.
Add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture and stir until all the dry ingredients are well mixed. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until the dough is firm, at least four hours or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
or the spiced sugar: Stir together the granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl.
Scoop the dough into balls, about 2 tablespoons each. Roll each ball in the spiced sugar until well coated and arrange at least 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.
Bake until the cookies are puffed, set around the edges and begin to crack on top, 11 to 13 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for five minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a36973232/pumpkin-snickerdoodles-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3EKVmJW8o5vCq1qgf3rat-IQvScJXwxb1h3uiJQ3bwWP0Rcvh5xPYvbdU
Pumpkin Pie Dip is perfect for dipping apples and graham crackers and is made in just a few minutes with only five simple ingredients. This easy pumpkin dip is made with an entire can of pumpkin for tons of pumpkin flavor.
Mix the vanilla pudding mix, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon until well blended and then fold in the whipped topping and mix until creamy and smooth. Chill for two to three hours before serving.
Serve with graham crackers taste or apple slices. Be creative, just about anything would taste good dipped in this delicious dip!
Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/pumpkin-pie-dip/?fbclid=IwAR0-BMUbzTMlQOcmNdLBkw9WImeU2doUabyeWQdWLnDIYlsmll83rXeTUJc
This quick bread is delicious as-is, but I always add pecans to the bread and the streusel topping and cut back a bit on the spices. You can do as you wish to make it your own.
Streusel Topping:
Bread:
Cheese Swirl:
To make the streusel topping, combine the sugar, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Stir in the melted butter and then the flour. Mix well and set aside.
To make the cream cheese layer, blend the ingredients with a hand mixer, stand mixer or food processor until thoroughly combined and free of lumps. Set aside.
Make the bread dough by combining together the butter, sugar, egg, milk, vanilla and pumpkin and mix until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, spice and salt. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and stir just until combined.
Pour half the bread batter into a greased loaf pan, add the cream cheese mixture and swirl into the bread batter with a knife. Top with the remaining bread batter and sprinkle on the streusel topping. Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for approximately 1 hour or until a cake tester comes out clean. Makes approximately 8 servings.
Source: www.hungrycouplenyc.com/2012/10/pumpkin-steusel-bread-with-cream-cheese.html
Mini Pumpkin Pie Crescent Rolls is a quick and easy fall recipe and a delicious treat for Thanksgiving or Halloween or served alongside a hearty bowl of beef stew or homemade chicken noodle soup.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, granulated sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla. Mix in egg yolks.
Unroll the crescent dough on the baking sheet, separating the triangles. Cut each crescent roll triangle in half lengthwise into two pieces. (Or cut into triangles using a pizza cutter, or a sharp knife if using crescent roll sheet, triangles should be about 2 - 2 1/2 inches wide and about 9-10 inches high).
Spread about 1 tablespoon of the pumpkin mixture on each triangle.
Starting with the largest end of the dough, gently roll each triangle into a crescent and arrange onto the baking sheet leaving 2 1/2- inches in between each one.
Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.
Source: www.sugarapron.com/2021/09/14/mini-pumpkin-pie-crescent-rolls/?fbclid=IwAR0yz0XqKmYoP5UlTe_5WLAXShVJ5RzVl6eWMty44FMiIGiHjNBq3PQGKjM
This cobbler is a family favorite dessert recipe. It's very easy to make, even for a beginner cook. You can easily adjust the amount of spices as you wish and feel free to add more pecans.
For the topping:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8- x 8-inch baking pan or 9- x 9-inch baking pan that's 2- to 3-inches deep with nonstick spray. Then, place your baking pan on a large cookie sheet or sheet pan to catch any overflows.
Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and spices in a medium-size bowl.
In a smaller bowl, stir together the pumpkin puree, milk, oil (or melted butter), and vanilla.
Pour the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture and gently stir until no lumps remain. The batter will be thick.
Pour into your prepared baking dish.
Next, stir the sugar, brown sugar, and pecans together and evenly spread this mixture over the pumpkin batter.
Carefully pour the hot water over the entire contents and do not stir!
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes in an 8- x 8-inch pan or 40 to 45 minutes for a 9 x 9-inch pan. These times are for using a glass baking dish. If you use a dark, metal pan your baking time will be shorter. Test the center of the cobbler with a wooden pick. It should contain dry crumbs or no crumbs when it done. (Also, the surface will go from 'kinda' shiny to matte when it's cooked. The cobbler will be slightly jiggly while hot but will set as it cools.)
Serve warm or at room temperature. It's great with vanilla ice cream and/or whipped cream.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 4 days.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/pecan-pumpkin-cobbler-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR22cJJ35MtGtr_6L01k_AiX_mgb0591UeUSU4Ro3S4cs0L2qLrxZ4Kv1HA
This is a wonderful bread pudding or French toast casserole can be dessert or breakfast. It's not overly sweet and it's easy to make. It makes a good alternative to pumpkin pie for dessert.
French Toast:
Streusel topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Place bread cubes in the dish.
In a large bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, pumpkin, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice. Slowly pour the batter over the bread pieces in the baking dish. Be sure to cover all the bread pieces. Gently press the bread down into the egg mixture slightly but do not stir.
Mix brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, and salt together. Add butter and mix to combine. Add flour and mix, you'll probably have to mix this with your hands to get it fully combined. Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the casserole.
Place your baking dish on a cookie sheet or sheet pan to catch drips. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.
Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers. It will be good 3 days in the refrigerator.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/pumpkin-french-toast-casserole/
Soft, tender and moist Pumpkin Texas Sheet Cake is topped with a decadent Browned Butter Frosting. This from-scratch cake takes just minutes to stir together and is the perfect cake for feeding a crowd.
For the cake:
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 15- x10- x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil spray with non-stick baking spray.
Cream oil and sugar until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until light and fluffy. Mix in pumpkin. Stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and ginger. Add to pumpkin mixture and mix until well blended.
Spread the batter in prepared pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 23 to 26 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean or with dry crumbs.
For the frosting: Melt butter in a saucepan on medium to low heat whisking constantly. When it turns light brown remove the pan from the heat.
Add milk, vanilla, and browned butter to the powdered sugar.
Whisk until smooth. Immediately pour and spread evenly over cake.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/pumpkin-texas-sheet-cake/
If you love pumpkin, or chocolate, you can't afford to pass up this Chocolate Pumpkin Bread, it's quite decadently delicious, in a fall sort of way.
Dry ingredients:
Wet ingredients:
Fold in:
Ganache topping
Set oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a standard 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and line with a sheet of parchment paper (so you can lift it out easily for slicing).
Whisk the dry ingredients together in a bowl.
Whisk the wet ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Add the dry to the wet and mix until just blended. Fold in the chocolate chips.
Turn the batter into the prepared pan, and bake for about 45 minutes, or until risen and a toothpick comes out without wet batter clinging to it; moist crumbs are fine.
Let the cake cool for 10 minutes, then carefully lift it out and let cool on a rack.
When the cake is cooled, frost it with a thick layer of ganache.
To make the ganache, heat the cream to a simmer, then pour over the chocolate chips. Let sit for 3 minutes, then stir until glossy and smooth. If your ganache is not thick enough to spread, refrigerate it for 10 minutes.
Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/death-by-chocolate-pumpkin-bread-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1paHNrGsO8L2shy2qY651penzzAZuIYL3F1eOrKKQGOjzfRSoVVsRDQKU#recipe
This extra delicious and supremely moist Pumpkin Cranberry Pecan Bread is bursting with fall flavors. So easy to make and a guaranteed hit with friends and family. This easy recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 8- x 4-inch in loaf pans and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin, brown sugar, granulated sugar, applesauce or oil, eggs, and vanilla extract.
Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients, mixing just until moistened and combined.
Fold in cranberries and pecans, reserving a small amount of pecans for topping if desired.
Pour half of the batter into each of the prepared loaf pans and bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/cranberry-pecan-pumpkin-bread-recipe/
This easy, one bowl Caramel Pumpkin Blondies recipe is the perfect way to satisfy those deep pumpkin cravings. This fantastic recipe feeds a crowd and will make an impressive dessert on your holiday table.
Caramel Drizzle:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together egg, brown sugar, and melted butter until the brown sugar has dissolved, several minutes.
Whisk in pumpkin puree and vanilla extract until well combined.
Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and stir just until combined.
Fold in caramel bits and walnuts.
Spread batter into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with cinnamon.
Bake for 18-23 minutes. Let blondies cool before cutting into squares.
Caramel Drizzle: Combine 1/2 cup caramel bits and teaspoon of water in a microwave-safe container. Microwave on high heat for 30 seconds, stir. Microwave for another 10-15 seconds and stir until the mixture is homogeneous.
Drizzle caramel over blondies. Let sit for several minutes so the caramel can set up.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/one-bowl-caramel-pumpkin-blondies/
This Pumpkin Lasagna is a favorite for the holidays. Four tantalizing layers of fall flavors and textures that combine for an irresistibly delicious pumpkin dessert that can be made in advance.
Cookie Base:
Mousse layer:
Pudding layer:
Whipped layer:
Spray your 9- x 13-inch dish with cooking spray and set aside.
Prepare your crust by rough crushing ginger bread cookies in food processor. Add melted butter and combine. Line the bottom of your prepared dish with half the cookie crust, press into even layer.
In a large bowl, combine milk, pudding mix, pumpkin and spice. Use a hand mixer or stand mixer to mix until smooth and thick, about 2 minutes. Set aside.
In a second large bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioner's sugar, vanilla and heavy cream with hand mixer until smooth. As the mousse incorporates it will double in volume. Set aside.
In a third large bowl fold ground cinnamon into whipped topping. Set aside.
Add the pudding layer on top of the cookie layer. Then add the mousse on top of the pudding layer. Repeat with remaining cookie crumb mixture.
Top with whipped topping then drizzle with caramel sauce.
Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 to 8 hours.
Top with caramel sauce just before serving.
Note: Whipped Cream Option (to be used in place of whipped topping and cinnamon):
In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine 1 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream, 1/3 cup powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Using the whisk attachment, start on low speed and gradually increase speed to medium until medium peaks have formed. Whisk in 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and spread the whipped cream on top of the dessert.
Note: If you are using whipped cream, don't make this dessert more than 1 day in advance. In fact, the whipped cream layer can be added just before serving if desired.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/pumpkin-lasagna-pumpkin-dessert/
Pumpkin Butter Pecan Ice Cream
Get dessert ready ahead of time. This Pumpkin Butter Pecan Ice Cream with Caramel Ribbons doesn't require a machine and is loaded with amazing pumpkin flavor.
Melt butter in a medium sauce pan over medium heat. Add pecans and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently, just until pecans are lightly browned and fragrant. Remove pecans from butter and set aside to cool. Reserve butter.
Whip heavy whipping cream until peaks form. Gently add creamer and continue mixing until combined. Fold in sweetened condensed milk, cooled butter, and pumpkin. Mix in pumpkin pie spice and salt.
Transfer half of mixture to a freezer-safe container that has a lid.
Sprinkle half of the cooled pecans and drizzle half of caramel topping on top of ice cream mixture. Use a knife to swirl into ice cream.
Carefully pour the last half of the ice cream mixture into container. Top with remaining pecans and drizzle with remaining caramel topping. Use a knife to swirl into ice cream.
Place lid on container and freeze until it reaches ice cream consistency - at least four hours.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/pumpkin-butter-pecan-ice-cream-recipe-no-machine/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
