SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Jorge Ortiz, a 50-year-old construction worker, was taking no chances as Tropical Storm Dorian approached Puerto Rico on Tuesday and threatened to brush past the island's southwest coast at near-hurricane strength.

Wiping sweat from his brow, Ortiz climbed up a shaky ladder under the punishing morning sun and tied down pieces of zinc that now serve as his roof because Hurricane Maria ripped the second floor off his house when the Category 4 storm hit in September 2017.

He was forced to rebuild everything himself and finished just three months ago, and Ortiz said he received no assistance from the local or federal government.

"They told me I didn't qualify because it was a total loss," he said, shaking his head as he added he was wary about Dorian. "I'm worried that despite all this sacrifice, I'll lose it again."

It's a concern shared by many across the U.S. territory, where some 30,000 homes still have blue tarps as roofs and where the 3.2 million inhabitants depend on a shaky power grid Maria destroyed and remains prone to outages even in the slightest of rain storms.

Dorian was located about 370 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was forecast to strengthen during the next 48 hours before passing near or south of the U.S. territory today as it moves west-northwest at 13 mph.

"The biggest problem will be the rain," Roberto Garcia, a forecaster with the National Meteorological Service in Puerto Rico, said.

The storm was expected to dump between 3 to 6 inches of rain in the Windward islands, with isolated amounts of 10 inches.

Dorian already caused power outages and downed trees in Barbados and St. Lucia, and a still-uncertain long-term track showed the storm near Florida over the weekend.

The Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and for the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana. Tropical storm watches were in force for Saba, St. Eustatius and parts of the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque and from Samana to Puerto Plata.

In Puerto Rico, some grocery stores ran out of bottled water as people rushed to buy supplies including generators and filled their cars with gasoline.