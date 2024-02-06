Pucker up for these lemon recipes

I enjoy lemon in almost any recipe, served any way and in just about anything. Whether lemon is used in savory or sweet recipes, it is almost always a favorite of mine. A fresh squeeze of lemon in my water, tea or just spoil me with a cold glass of fresh-squeezed lemonade, any lemon beverage is so light and refreshing, especially on a hot day. And any sweet lemon treat is a favorite, whether it is cake, pie, cookies or any dessert, I will choose lemon any day over chocolate.

Savory dishes with lemon are also a favorite of mine. Chicken, pasta, seafood and much more are all delicious with a healthy dose of lemon juice and zest. I have chosen a few recipes for you today, all highlighting lemon, and I hope you will enjoy them.

No-Bake Lemon Eclair Cake

This easy-to-make, layered treat combines the tangy goodness of lemon pudding with the classic crunch of graham crackers, all topped off with a luscious lemon frosting. Let’s dive in!

1 (14.4 ounce) box graham crackers

2 (3.4 ounce each) boxes instant lemon pudding

3 1/2 cups milk

1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 (16 ounce) can lemon frosting

Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray to ensure easy removal of the cake later. Line the bottom of the pan with a layer of graham crackers. Break them if necessary to fit.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the instant lemon pudding mix with the milk. Beat the mixture for about two minutes until it thickens. Gently fold in the thawed whipped topping until fully incorporated and smooth.

Spread half of the pudding mixture evenly over the graham crackers. Add another layer of graham crackers over the pudding. Spread the remaining pudding mixture on top. Finish with a final layer of graham crackers.

Remove the lid and foil from the can of lemon frosting. Microwave the frosting on high for about 30 to 40 seconds until it is pourable. Pour the warmed frosting over the top layer of graham crackers and spread it evenly.

Cover the pan with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate the cake for at least 12 hours. This allows the flavors to meld and the graham crackers to soften into a cake-like texture.

This cake is perfect for making ahead. In fact, it tastes even better after chilling for 24 hours, allowing the flavors to fully develop and the graham crackers to soften.

You can store the cake in the refrigerator for up to four days. Make sure it’s covered well to maintain its freshness.

Lemon Vinaigrette

This easy Lemon Vinaigrette is light, fresh and so flavorful! The perfect way to dress up roasted veggies, potatoes, or any of your favorite salads!

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil or oil of your choice

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/2 tablespoon dried oregano

2-3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Combine all ingredients except for olive oil in a small food processor or blender. You can also use a handheld immersion blender.

Blend on medium speed, slowly adding the olive oil to emulsify. Blend until fully combined.

Notes: If you don't have access to these tools, you can use a mixing bowl and a whisk. Simply add the olive oil slowly while whisking vigorously to emulsify.

Lemon Brownies with Lemon Glaze

Brownies:

1 (15.25 ounce) box of yellow cake mix

1 box lemon instant pudding

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, add a few extra drops if needed for desired consistency

Lemon zest for garnishing, optional

Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray so that the brownies lift out easily. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

With a hand mixer, combine the cake mix, pudding, lemon juice, eggs and lemon zest in a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

Bake for 22 to 24 minutes or until a toothpick can be inserted in the center and come out clean or with only crumbs (no wet batter).

Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Lift the parchment paper out of the pan and cool completely.

Cut brownies into squares and make the glaze.

For the glaze: combine the powdered sugar and lemon juice together until smooth.

Drizzle over brownies and sprinkle with lemon zest.

Lemon Butter Garlic Shrimp Pasta

Lemon Butter Garlic Shrimp Pasta with linguine noodles and plump shrimps drenched in buttery, garlicky and lemony flavors. It's a refreshing and scrumptious dinner meal perfect for busy weeknights!

1 pound package uncooked linguine

1-pound large shrimps, peeled and deveined with tails intact

Kosher salt and freshly-ground pepper to taste

8 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 lemons, juiced and zested

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

In a pot over medium heat, bring salted water to a boil. Add linguine and cook a minute shy of package directions. Drain well in a colander.

In a bowl, season shrimps with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

In a wide pan over low heat, add butter and olive oil. When the butter just begins to melt, add garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about one to two minutes or until aromatic.

Increase heat to high heat, stirring garlic regularly to prevent from burning. Add shrimps and cook, stirring regularly, for about three to four minutes or just until color changes to pink. Add wine and lemon juice and cook for about one to two minutes.

Add pasta, parsley and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Continue to cook, tossing to combine, for about one minute or until heated through and noodles are coated with sauce.