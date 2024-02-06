Pucker up for these lemon recipes

I enjoy lemon in almost any recipe, served any way and in just about anything. Whether lemon is used in savory or sweet recipes, it is almost always a favorite of mine. A fresh squeeze of lemon in my water, tea or just spoil me with a cold glass of fresh-squeezed lemonade, any lemon beverage is so light and refreshing, especially on a hot day. And any sweet lemon treat is a favorite, whether it is cake, pie, cookies or any dessert, I will choose lemon any day over chocolate.
Savory dishes with lemon are also a favorite of mine. Chicken, pasta, seafood and much more are all delicious with a healthy dose of lemon juice and zest. I have chosen a few recipes for you today, all highlighting lemon, and I hope you will enjoy them.
This easy-to-make, layered treat combines the tangy goodness of lemon pudding with the classic crunch of graham crackers, all topped off with a luscious lemon frosting. Let’s dive in!
Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray to ensure easy removal of the cake later. Line the bottom of the pan with a layer of graham crackers. Break them if necessary to fit.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the instant lemon pudding mix with the milk. Beat the mixture for about two minutes until it thickens. Gently fold in the thawed whipped topping until fully incorporated and smooth.
Spread half of the pudding mixture evenly over the graham crackers. Add another layer of graham crackers over the pudding. Spread the remaining pudding mixture on top. Finish with a final layer of graham crackers.
Remove the lid and foil from the can of lemon frosting. Microwave the frosting on high for about 30 to 40 seconds until it is pourable. Pour the warmed frosting over the top layer of graham crackers and spread it evenly.
Cover the pan with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate the cake for at least 12 hours. This allows the flavors to meld and the graham crackers to soften into a cake-like texture.
This cake is perfect for making ahead. In fact, it tastes even better after chilling for 24 hours, allowing the flavors to fully develop and the graham crackers to soften.
You can store the cake in the refrigerator for up to four days. Make sure it’s covered well to maintain its freshness.
Source: www.epic.recipesbyclare.com
This easy Lemon Vinaigrette is light, fresh and so flavorful! The perfect way to dress up roasted veggies, potatoes, or any of your favorite salads!
Combine all ingredients except for olive oil in a small food processor or blender. You can also use a handheld immersion blender.
Blend on medium speed, slowly adding the olive oil to emulsify. Blend until fully combined.
Notes: If you don't have access to these tools, you can use a mixing bowl and a whisk. Simply add the olive oil slowly while whisking vigorously to emulsify.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com
Brownies:
Glaze:
Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray so that the brownies lift out easily. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
With a hand mixer, combine the cake mix, pudding, lemon juice, eggs and lemon zest in a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.
Bake for 22 to 24 minutes or until a toothpick can be inserted in the center and come out clean or with only crumbs (no wet batter).
Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Lift the parchment paper out of the pan and cool completely.
Cut brownies into squares and make the glaze.
For the glaze: combine the powdered sugar and lemon juice together until smooth.
Drizzle over brownies and sprinkle with lemon zest.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Lemon Butter Garlic Shrimp Pasta with linguine noodles and plump shrimps drenched in buttery, garlicky and lemony flavors. It's a refreshing and scrumptious dinner meal perfect for busy weeknights!
In a pot over medium heat, bring salted water to a boil. Add linguine and cook a minute shy of package directions. Drain well in a colander.
In a bowl, season shrimps with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
In a wide pan over low heat, add butter and olive oil. When the butter just begins to melt, add garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about one to two minutes or until aromatic.
Increase heat to high heat, stirring garlic regularly to prevent from burning. Add shrimps and cook, stirring regularly, for about three to four minutes or just until color changes to pink. Add wine and lemon juice and cook for about one to two minutes.
Add pasta, parsley and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Continue to cook, tossing to combine, for about one minute or until heated through and noodles are coated with sauce.
Garnish with lemon slices and Parmesan cheese, if desired. Serve hot.
Source: www.onionringsandthings.com
Upscale your fries and make these easy Lemon Feta Fries. They are piled and drenched in a flavorful lemon olive oil sauce. Serve them as a side or an appetizer any day of the week.
Prepare waffle fries as preferred, baked, air fried, deep-fried, etc.
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic powder, dried oregano, dried parsley, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Set aside.
*Tip: Refrigerate the sauce for an hour or overnight to amplify the flavors.
Turn oven broiler to low and place rack in the center of the oven. Place baked waffle fries on an unlined baking sheet. Top with mozzarella cheese and 4 ounces of feta cheese. Place under broiler until the cheese is melted, bubbly and slightly browned. It takes around five minutes but keep a close eye on it to ensure it does not burn.
Remove from oven and drizzle lemon olive oil sauce over the top of the fries.
Top with remaining feta cheese. Serve warm.
Source: www.healingtomato.com
Lemon coconut cake features deliciously moist coconut cake layers, homemade lemon curd, toasted coconut and cream cheese frosting.
Cream Cheese Frosting:
Topping: toasted (or not!) sweetened shredded coconut and lemon slices for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease three 9-inch cake pans, line with parchment paper rounds, then grease the parchment paper.
Whisk the cake flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside. Combine the coconut milk and buttermilk together in a small bowl or liquid measuring cup. Set aside.
With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed in a large bowl until smooth and creamy, about one minute. Add the granulated and brown sugars and beat on high speed for three to four minutes until creamed. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed. With the mixer running on low speed, add the eggs one at a time, then add the vanilla extract and the coconut extract (if using). Beat on medium-high speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed.
With the mixer running on low speed, add the dry ingredients in 3 additions, alternating with the milk mixture and mixing each addition just until incorporated. Do not overmix. Use a whisk to rid any large lumps, if needed. The batter will be slightly thick. Finally, fold in the coconut. The batter will be lumpy.
Spoon/pour batter evenly into each cake pan. Bake for about 22 to 25 minutes or until the cakes are baked through. Remember to rotate the pans halfway through baking to ensure even baking. To test for doneness, insert a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, it is done. Allow cakes to cool completely in the pans set on a wire rack. The cakes must be completely cool before frosting and assembling.
Make the frosting: In a large bowl using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a whisk or paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and butter together on medium speed until smooth, about two minutes. Add confectioners’ sugar, 1 tablespoon coconut milk/cream, vanilla extract, and salt with the mixer running on low. Increase to high speed and beat for three minutes. Add 1 more tablespoon of milk/cream to thin out, if desired.
Assemble and frost: First, using a large serrated knife, slice a thin layer off the tops of the cakes to create a flat surface. Discard (or crumble over ice cream!). Place one cake layer on your cake turntable, cake stand, or serving plate. Evenly cover the top with a thin layer of frosting, then half of the lemon curd. Top with second layer and evenly cover the top with a thin layer of frosting, then the remaining lemon curd. Finish with the third cake layer and spread the remaining frosting all over the top and sides. Garnish the top with coconut and/or lemon slices. Refrigerate for at least 45 minutes before cutting or else the cake may fall apart as you cut.
Notes: The cake layers can be baked, cooled, and covered tightly at room temperature overnight. Likewise, the frosting can be prepared then covered and refrigerated overnight. Assemble and frost the cake the next day when you are ready to serve. Frosted cake can be frozen up to two months if you have room in the freezer. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature before serving. Honestly, it tastes much better fresh.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com
This bright risotto combines the zesty flavor of lemon with crisp, bright green asparagus. It’s a delightful dish for enjoying the return of spring!
For the risotto:
To serve (optional, to taste)
Snap off the tougher ends of the asparagus and discard. Slice the stalks cut into 2-inch lengths and set aside.
To prepare the risotto: Pour the broth in a medium saucepan. Bring to a slow simmer, then lower the heat, cover and gently simmer for five minutes. Lower the heat to the minimum, then keep warm.
In a large sauté pan or a cast-iron braiser set over medium-low heat, melt the butter in the olive oil. Add the shallot and cook, stirring, until soft, three to four minutes. Add the risotto rice and stir for two minutes, until the grains are translucent around the edges. Add the wine and stir vigorously while the wine is bubbling up, scraping down the bottom of the pan to loosen the caramelized bits. Simmer until the wine is fully absorbed. Add 1 ladleful of the broth and simmer, stirring from time to time, until the broth is almost completely absorbed. Continue adding broth, one ladleful at a time, allowing each ladle to be absorbed before adding more.
When there's about 1 cup of broth left, add the asparagus stalks to the risotto and stir to incorporate. Add 1/2 cup broth, stir and keep cooking until the broth is almost fully absorbed. Stir in the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Stir until the cheese is fully melted and incorporated. Stir in the lemon zest and juice. Taste the risotto and adjust the seasoning if needed. Stir in the remaining broth. The risotto should now be loose and super creamy. Cover and turn off the heat. The risotto can stand for about five minutes but should be served as soon as possible for the best texture.
Serving: Serve the risotto in warm bowls, then garnish each serving with fresh basil leaves, lemon zest, a drizzle of flavorful extra-virgin olive oil, and some freshly ground black pepper. Serve immediately.
Storage: This lemon asparagus risotto is best enjoyed within minutes of being made. If you do have leftovers, refrigerate in an airtight container for up to two days. To reheat, transfer to a nonstick skillet, add a couple tablespoonfuls of broth or water and warm up over medium-low until the risotto is loose and hot. Serve immediately.
Source: www.foodnouveau.com
I hope you have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
